Schweizer, Clancy earn USRA triumphs at Lucas Oil Speedway

Rodney Schweizer of Kansas City, Kan., grabbed the lead in the early going and held off some late charges and restarts following cautions for the feature win in Saturday’s King of America XIV finale for the KS Engineering Iron Man USRA Stock Car Series powered by Terminator Chassis.

Schweizer started fourth in the 30-lapper but had the lead by lap three, though Blake Clark took over the top spot on lap seven. Then it was Schweizer taking it back the next time around the smoother Lucas Oil Speedway oval.

Schweizer had a 1.3-second lead over Clark by lap 17 with a caution tightening the field as 13th-starting Jaylen Wettengel lurked in third. Schweizer had to endure three more cautions the rest of the way before he could take the checkers for the $3,000 victory.

“It took a lot to keep myself patient. I guess those yellows gave me a chance to breath a little bit,” Schweizer said.

Schweizer finished one second in front of Tyler Cadwallader, fifth-starting Jeffrey Abbey, Wettengel and Myles Michehl.

The next event for the Iron Man USRA Stock Cars happens April 25-26 at the Karl Chevrolet Hamilton County Speedway in Webster City, Iowa.

Clancy claims USRA B-Mod win: Chad Clancy of Polo, Mo., overtook J.C. Morton with 10 laps remaining and rolled to the $3,000 feature win for the USRA B-Mods on Saturday.

“It’s been a brand new car, a J2 Race Car, and we made that switch this year. I think it’s gonna be a good year,” said Clancy, the 2014 Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series USRA B-Mod National Champion. “We’ve been fast all week, just fighting some brake issues, and I’m just glad it all came together here. This race track all week has just been incredible.”

Morton started on the pole and led the early going, opening a .086-second lead over third-starting Clancy seven laps into the feature when caution came out for a multi-car pileup.

As green-flag action resumed, Clancy caught Morton and pulled alongside on lap 14 before taking over the lead coming off turn two on lap 15. It didn’t take long for Clancy to start pulling away, separating himself by two seconds over Morton by lap 19.

Clancy took it home from there, finishing 2.3 seconds in front at the finish with Morton holding off Cody King for third. Thursday night’s winner Kris Jackson started finished fourth with Jon Sheets, who won on Friday, rounding out the top five.

Chad Clancy won the USRA B-Mod main event.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

KS Engineering Iron Man USRA Stock Car Series presented by Terminator Chassis

Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo.

Saturday, March 29, 2025

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.

USRA STOCK CARS

Heat 1:

1. (2) 34 Blake Bolton, Appleton City, Mo.

2. (1) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa

3. (3) 37 Randy Foote, Stanton, Iowa

4. (6) 27 Jeff Tennant, Greenwood, Ark.

5. (5) 71K Kevin Sustaire, Emory, Texas

6. (9) 85 Darrin Schmidt, Winchester, Kan.

7. (8) 33X Justin Custer, Liberty, Mo.

8. (7) 2J Steve Jackson, Polk City, Iowa

9. (10) 18 Kameron Stoddard, Appleton City, Mo.

DQ – (4) 4PLAY Boone Evans, Bullard, Texas

Heat 2:

1. (4) 74 Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

2. (1) L7 Ray Phipps, Pocola, Okla.

3. (5) 16S Chris Dishong, Atchison, Kan.

4. (3) 8 Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5. (8) 11W Gerald Wahwahsuck, Atchison, Kan.

6. (2) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa

7. (6) 8M James McMillin, Warrensburg, Mo.

8. (7) 22R Todd Reitzler, Grinnell, Iowa

DNS – 070 Chris Hovden, Cresco, Iowa

Heat 3:

1. (5) 137 Jeffrey Abbey, Rhome, Texas

2. (1) 22 Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

3. (2) 91J Jaylen Wettengel, Topeka, Kan.

4. (7) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

5. (4) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa

6. (8) 24 Blayne McMillin, Warrensburg, Mo.

7. (3) 6 Chanse Hollatz, Clear Lake, Iowa

8. (9) 37C Casey Colsch, Caledonia, Minn.

9. (6) 23 Paul Conrad, Colo, Iowa

Heat 4:

1. (2) 69ER Tyler Cadwallader, Amazonia, Mo.

2. (1) 0F Mason Beck, Urbana, Mo.

3. (4) 8X Josh Roney, Postville, Iowa

4. (6) 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa

5. (3) 18K Dylan Clinton, West Union, Iowa

6. (8) 111 Jason Newman, Kearney, Mo.

7. (5) 88 Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

8. (9) 83 James Ellis, Richland, Mo.

9. (7) 7W William Garner, Lebanon, Mo.

Heat 5:

1. (2) 95 Chance Larson, Welcome, Minn.

2. (9) 88C Blake Clark, Joshua, Texas

3. (4) 1G Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa

4. (5) 31 Mason Martin, Kaufman, Texas

5. (6) 14W Brady Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

6. (1) 23X Brayden Gjere, Mabel, Minn.

7. (7) 11 Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa

8. (8) 32 Derek Green, Granada, Minn.

9. (3) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

B Feature 1:

1. (2) 91J Jaylen Wettengel, Topeka, Kan.

2. (1) 1G Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa

3. (11) 11 Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa

4. (6) 85 Darrin Schmidt, Winchester, Kan.

5. (7) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa

6. (9) 23X Brayden Gjere, Mabel, Minn.

7. (3) 27 Jeff Tennant, Greenwood, Ark.

8. (15) 23 Paul Conrad, Colo, Iowa

9. (14) 7W William Garner, Lebanon, Mo.

10. (10) 33X Justin Custer, Liberty, Mo.

11. (5) 8 Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

12. (4) 11W Gerald Wahwahsuck, Atchison, Kan.

13. (12) 88 Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

14. (13) 83 James Ellis, Richland, Mo.

15. (8) 24 Blayne McMillin, Warrensburg, Mo.

DNS – 22R Todd Reitzler, Grinnell, Iowa

DNS – 4PLAY Boone Evans, Bullard, Texas

B Feature 2:

1. (1) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

2. (3) 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa

3. (6) 18K Dylan Clinton, West Union, Iowa

4. (4) 31 Mason Martin, Kaufman, Texas

5. (5) 14W Brady Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

6. (2) 37 Randy Foote, Stanton, Iowa

7. (9) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa

8. (14) 32 Derek Green, Granada, Minn.

9. (10) 8M James McMillin, Warrensburg, Mo.

10. (15) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

11. (7) 71K Kevin Sustaire, Emory, Texas

12. (12) 37C Casey Colsch, Caledonia, Minn.

13. (8) 111 Jason Newman, Kearney, Mo.

14. (16) 18 Kameron Stoddard, Appleton City, Mo.

15. (11) 6 Chanse Hollatz, Clear Lake, Iowa

16. (13) 2J Steve Jackson, Polk City, Iowa

DNS – 070 Chris Hovden, Cresco, Iowa

Non-Qualifiers Race:

1. (4) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa

2. (6) 7W William Garner, Lebanon, Mo.

3. (1) 23X Brayden Gjere, Mabel, Minn.

4. (15) 6 Chanse Hollatz, Clear Lake, Iowa

5. (8) 33X Justin Custer, Liberty, Mo.

6. (2) 37 Randy Foote, Stanton, Iowa

7. (3) 27 Jeff Tennant, Greenwood, Ark.

8. (5) 23 Paul Conrad, Colo, Iowa

9. (10) 71K Kevin Sustaire, Emory, Texas

10. (16) 2J Steve Jackson, Polk City, Iowa

11. (12) 111 Jason Newman, Kearney, Mo.

12. (7) 8M James McMillin, Warrensburg, Mo.

13. (13) 83 James Ellis, Richland, Mo.

14. (14) 24 Blayne McMillin, Warrensburg, Mo.

15. (11) 37C Casey Colsch, Caledonia, Minn.

16. (9) 8 Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

DNS – 11W Gerald Wahwahsuck, Atchison, Kan.

DNS – 88 Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

DNS – 18 Kameron Stoddard, Appleton City, Mo.

DNS – 4PLAY Boone Evans, Bullard, Texas

DNS – 22R Todd Reitzler, Grinnell, Iowa

DNS – 070 Chris Hovden, Cresco, Iowa

A Feature:

1. (4) 74 Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

2. (6) 69ER Tyler Cadwallader, Amazonia, Mo.

3. (5) 137 Jeffrey Abbey, Rhome, Texas

4. (13) 91J Jaylen Wettengel, Topeka, Kan.

5. (16) 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa

6. (23) 32 Derek Green, Granada, Minn.

7. (24) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

8. (10) 22 Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

9. (14) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

10. (17) 11 Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa

11. (18) 18K Dylan Clinton, West Union, Iowa

12. (1) 16S Chris Dishong, Atchison, Kan.

13. (11) 0F Mason Beck, Urbana, Mo.

14. (22) 14W Brady Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

15. (9) L7 Ray Phipps, Pocola, Okla.

16. (19) 85 Darrin Schmidt, Winchester, Kan.

17. (15) 1G Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa

18. (12) 8X Josh Roney, Postville, Iowa

19. (21) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa

20. (20) 31 Mason Martin, Kaufman, Texas

21. (7) 88C Blake Clark, Joshua, Texas

22. (2) 95 Chance Larson, Welcome, Minn.

23. (3) 34 Blake Bolton, Appleton City, Mo.

24. (8) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa

USRA B-MODS

Heat 1:

1. (1) 1K Kyle Henning, Atchison, Kan.

2. (11) 15W Dennis Cole, Altus, Okla.

3. (6) 24L Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, Mo.

4. (4) 8S Jon Sheets, Nevada, Mo.

5. (8) 32X Taylor Skauge, Caledonia, Minn.

6. (9) 11L Logan Smith, El Dorado Springs, Mo.

7. (2) XL7 Colby Carter, Pleasanton, Kan.

8. (7) 457 Boone Evans, Bullard, Texas

9. (5) 17 Klay Beemer, Fairmont, Minn.

10. (3) 1 Jake Wranek, Sioux Falls, S.D.

11. (10) 54S Jett Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

Heat 2:

1. (2) 11 Waylon Dimmitt, Camdenton, Mo.

2. (1) 11R Landyn Randt, Siren, Wis.

3. (6) 16D Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

4. (7) 10M Talan Willis, Elizabeth, La.

5. (3) 1M Doug McCollough, Webster City, Iowa

6. (5) 33 Anthony Ferrara, Republic, Mo.

7. (11) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

8. (10) 7L Trevor Drake, Brighton, Mo.

9. (8) 197 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

10. (9) 47JR Gavin Buckley, Springfield, Mo.

11. (4) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

Heat 3:

1. (1) 47B Chet Buckley, Republic, Mo.

2. (2) 94C J.T. Carroll, Camdenton, Mo.

3. (9) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

4. (6) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

5. (3) 1S Scott Bintz, Jamestown, N.D.

6. (11) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

7. (5) 37 Wesley Long, Greenfield, Mo.

8. (4) 85 Ben Moudry, Protivin, Iowa

9. (7) 21C Clint Arthur, Rowlett, Texas

10. (10) 32 Lane New, Rogersville, Mo.

11. (8) 94 Tyler Potter, Fulton, Mo.

Heat 4:

1. (2) 99 Jeremy Haddox, Ruston, La.

2. (3) 20D Dawson David, Mexico, Mo.

3. (10) 57C Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo.

4. (5) 12C Stephen Clancy, Odessa, Mo.

5. (8) 22C Cole Campbell, Mexico, Mo.

6. (11) 44 Austin Hunter, Winnipeg, Man., Canada

7. (4) 6T Michael Taylor III, Kansas City, Mo.

8. (9) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

9. (1) D86 Donald McIntosh, Chanute, Kan.

10. (6) 80 T.J. Yount, Greenfield, Mo.

11. (7) 17L Chris Leathers, Excello, Mo.

Heat 5:

1. (1) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.

2. (3) B4 Brayden Skaggs, Fort Scott, Kan.

3. (5) 66 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.

4. (2) 1J Peyton Johannesen, Mabank, Texas

5. (6) 1R Rylan Gibbs, Osceola, Mo.

6. (7) 57M Aaron Marrant, Richmond, Mo.

7. (4) 18T Tyler Werner, Menomonie, Wis.

8. (8) 15 Cayden Stacye, Springfield, Mo.

9. (9) F1 Mitchell Franklin, Camdenton, Mo.

10. (10) 17LM Londen McClure, St. Joseph, Mo.

Heat 6:

1. (2) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

2. (1) X2 Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan.

3. (3) 214 Eric Spreer, Perry, Kan.

4. (5) 19 Tracy Johnson, Lake Preston, S.D.

5. (6) 19D Curt Drake, Moran, Kan.

6. (8) 15R Ryan Smith, Moran, Kan.

7. (7) 98C Christopher Watts, Osceola, Mo.

8. (4) 92 Jeffrey Kaup, Woodward, Okla.

9. (9) Z28 Randy Zimmerman, Fort Scott, Kan.

DNS – 30 Rex Harris, Macks Creek, Mo.

B Feature 1:

1. (1) 16D Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

2. (4) 12C Stephen Clancy, Odessa, Mo.

3. (2) X2 Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan.

4. (10) 6T Michael Taylor III, Kansas City, Mo.

5. (17) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

6. (8) 1S Scott Bintz, Jamestown, N.D.

7. (11) 7L Trevor Drake, Brighton, Mo.

8. (6) 44 Austin Hunter, Winnipeg, Man., Canada

9. (14) 17 Klay Beemer, Fairmont, Minn.

10. (13) Z28 Randy Zimmerman, Fort Scott, Kan.

11. (7) 15R Ryan Smith, Moran, Kan.

12. (15) 47JR Gavin Buckley, Springfield, Mo.

13. (12) 92 Jeffrey Kaup, Woodward, Okla.

14. (5) 1J Peyton Johannesen, Mabank, Texas

15. (3) 10M Talan Willis, Elizabeth, La.

16. (16) 1 Jake Wranek, Sioux Falls, S.D.

DQ – (9) 33 Anthony Ferrara, Republic, Mo.

DNS – 30 Rex Harris, Macks Creek, Mo.

B Feature 2:

1. (1) 11R Landyn Randt, Siren, Wis.

2. (5) 8S Jon Sheets, Nevada, Mo.

3. (2) 66 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.

4. (3) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

5. (4) 32X Taylor Skauge, Caledonia, Minn.

6. (7) 11L Logan Smith, El Dorado Springs, Mo.

7. (12) 457 Boone Evans, Bullard, Texas

8. (9) 98C Christopher Watts, Osceola, Mo.

9. (8) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

10. (6) 19D Curt Drake, Moran, Kan.

11. (13) F1 Mitchell Franklin, Camdenton, Mo.

12. (15) 32 Lane New, Rogersville, Mo.

13. (11) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

14. (16) 80 T.J. Yount, Greenfield, Mo.

15. (14) 21C Clint Arthur, Rowlett, Texas

16. (10) 18T Tyler Werner, Menomonie, Wis.

17. (17) 94 Tyler Potter, Fulton, Mo.

B Feature 3:

1. (4) 22C Cole Campbell, Mexico, Mo.

2. (5) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

3. (1) 94C J.T. Carroll, Camdenton, Mo.

4. (10) 85 Ben Moudry, Protivin, Iowa

5. (3) 19 Tracy Johnson, Lake Preston, S.D.

6. (6) 1R Rylan Gibbs, Osceola, Mo.

7. (9) 37 Wesley Long, Greenfield, Mo.

8. (16) 17L Chris Leathers, Excello, Mo.

9. (14) 17LM Londen McClure, St. Joseph, Mo.

10. (8) XL7 Colby Carter, Pleasanton, Kan.

11. (12) D86 Donald McIntosh, Chanute, Kan.

12. (2) 214 Eric Spreer, Perry, Kan.

13. (13) 197 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

14. (7) 1M Doug McCollough, Webster City, Iowa

DQ – (15) 54S Jett Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

DQ – (11) 15 Cayden Stacye, Springfield, Mo.

DNS – 57M Aaron Marrant, Richmond, Mo.

Non-Qualifiers Race:

1. (1) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

2. (2) 32X Taylor Skauge, Caledonia, Minn.

3. (8) 457 Boone Evans, Bullard, Texas

4. (7) 7L Trevor Drake, Brighton, Mo.

5. (10) 44 Austin Hunter, Winnipeg, Man., Canada

6. (20) F1 Mitchell Franklin, Camdenton, Mo.

7. (3) 19 Tracy Johnson, Lake Preston, S.D.

8. (4) 1S Scott Bintz, Jamestown, N.D.

9. (16) Z28 Randy Zimmerman, Fort Scott, Kan.

10. (14) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

11. (9) 37 Wesley Long, Greenfield, Mo.

12. (6) 1R Rylan Gibbs, Osceola, Mo.

13. (17) 19D Curt Drake, Moran, Kan.

14. (22) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

15. (12) 17L Chris Leathers, Excello, Mo.

16. (15) 17LM Londen McClure, St. Joseph, Mo.

17. (21) D86 Donald McIntosh, Chanute, Kan.

18. (19) 15R Ryan Smith, Moran, Kan.

19. (18) XL7 Colby Carter, Pleasanton, Kan.

20. (5) 11L Logan Smith, El Dorado Springs, Mo.

21. (13) 17 Klay Beemer, Fairmont, Minn.

22. (11) 98C Christopher Watts, Osceola, Mo.

DNS – 47JR Gavin Buckley, Springfield, Mo.

DNS – 214 Eric Spreer, Perry, Kan.

DNS – 92 Jeffrey Kaup, Woodward, Okla.

DNS – 197 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

A Feature:

1. (3) 57C Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo.

2. (1) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

3. (9) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.

4. (4) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

5. (17) 8S Jon Sheets, Nevada, Mo.

6. (12) 24L Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, Mo.

7. (13) 16D Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

8. (6) 15W Dennis Cole, Altus, Okla.

9. (20) 66 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.

10. (2) 11 Waylon Dimmitt, Camdenton, Mo.

11. (16) 12C Stephen Clancy, Odessa, Mo.

12. (18) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

13. (7) 1K Kyle Henning, Atchison, Kan.

14. (21) 94C J.T. Carroll, Camdenton, Mo.

15. (14) 11R Landyn Randt, Siren, Wis.

16. (23) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

17. (10) 20D Dawson David, Mexico, Mo.

18. (5) 99 Jeremy Haddox, Ruston, La.

19. (22) 6T Michael Taylor III, Kansas City, Mo.

20. (8) 47B Chet Buckley, Republic, Mo.

21. (11) B4 Brayden Skaggs, Fort Scott, Kan.

22. (24) 85 Ben Moudry, Protivin, Iowa

23. (19) X2 Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan.

24. (15) 22C Cole Campbell, Mexico, Mo.

Silver Anniversary Season: As the United States Racing Association (USRA) charges into its monumental 25th season of dirt track racing in 2025. It’s a full-throttle commitment to the heart of racing with an unwavering dedication to fair, logical and cost-effective rules.

The USRA has been the driving force behind the surge of racetracks and racers joining the fray each year. Last season during the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series, over 60 of America’s top-tier dirt ovals hosted more than 1,000 nights of jaw-dropping racing.

To learn more about the USRA, check out USRAracing.com and follow our social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube. To get USRA news and exclusive promotions delivered to your inbox, click here.

Registration is open for Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series racers in 2025 by calling (515) 832-6000, online or download the application on the USRA website.

Summit USRA Nationals: The 12th Annual Summit USRA Nationals is slated for five nights from Sept. 30 through Oct. 4 at the legendary Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo., with USRA Modifieds, USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Tuners in action. For more information, visit lucasoilspeedway.com.

The 6th Annual Summit USRA Southern Nationals returns to the Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, La., from Oct. 16-18. The event will feature USRA Limited Mods and Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks. For more information, visit boothilldirt.com.