Torrential Rainfall Cancels Paducah International Raceway & Charleston Speedway Doubleheader

FAIRBURY, IL (April 3, 2025) – With 4-12” of rain projected to fall from Wednesday evening through Saturday night, from Charleston, Illinois to Paducah, Kentucky, and all points in between, MARS Championship Series officials along with track officials are left with no choice but to cancel this weekend’s events scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 4 & 5. With jam-packed racing schedules throughout the Midwest from now until early October, neither of these events will be made up in 2025. Both tours look forward to returning to each speedway in 2026.

“Obviously we hate losing events early in the season, especially at two racetracks that we only have a single date at on the schedule,” said Series Director Jonathan Clayton. “While we wish there was a place to put them this season, our schedules are jammed full, and any weekend we aren’t racing are weekends that national events are already scheduled in our immediate region.”

The MARS Modified Championship Powered by Summit Racing Equipment now turns to Illini 100 weekend (April 11 & 12) at Farmer City Raceway as the season opener for the tour. Each night will feature Qualifying, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 30-lap Feature event while running alongside the World of Outlaws Late Models and the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series. 20 races remain on the schedule this season where Michael Long will look to continue his dominance after claiming the series title the past two seasons.

The MARS Late Model Championship Powered by FK Rod Ends returns to action for an Iowa Tripleheader on April 17-19. On Thursday, April 17, the tour will head to Cedar County Raceway in Tipton, Iowa for the first time ever for a $5,000-to-win event. Friday & Saturday, April 18 & 19, will see the tour return to 34 Raceway for the first time since 2016 for Slocum weekend headlined by a 50-lap $10,555 main event on Saturday night.

Bobby Pierce takes the MARS Late Model point lead into Cedar County Raceway with Ricky Thornton Jr, Brian Shirley, Brandon Sheppard, and Garrett Alberson rounding out the top-5. Daryn Klein leads Sunoco Race Fuels Rookie of the Standings over Jake Little, Guy Taylor, Brennon Willard, and Steve Stultz.

For further information on these events and other news visit marsracingseries.com.

