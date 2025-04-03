Weekly Racing Series kicks off Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway with $5 admission

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (April 1, 2025) – Following a couple of special events to kick off the 2025 racing season, Lucas Oil Speedway fires up the Pitts Homes and Realty Weekly Racing Series for the first time on Saturday night.

As for each weekly points event during the season, fans will be treated to $5 general admission to the grandstands. Ages 5-and-under will be free as the respective divisions begin the path toward season points championships.

“We’re pleased to put our great fans in the spotlight with $5 general admission to the grandstands throughout the season for our 10 Weekly Racing Series events,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “We’re looking forward to another great season as track champions are crowned in August.”

The O’Reilly Auto Parks Stock Cars will open the evening by running a makeup feature, worth $1,500 to win, from a March 22nd rainout of that night’s Full Fender Challenge. The Stock Cars also will have a special 25-lap feature during the regular action with $750 going to the winner.

The Arctic Food Equipment USRA Modifieds, Hermitage Lumber Late Models and Clear Creek Golf Cars USRA B-Mods also will be in action.

Reigning track champions are Justin Wells in the Hermitage Lumber Late Models, Jason Pursley in Arctic Food Equipment USRA Modifieds, JC Morton for the Creek Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and William Garner in O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars.

Pit and spectator gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7. Pit passes are $35.

RCR Junior Fan Club: The RCR Junior Fan Club Kids’ Pit Tour continues this year with new Lucas Oil Speedway flagman Chris Loberg leading the way. Youngsters can sign up on the midway for the fan club before 5 p.m. and be a part of a drawing to join Loberg on a golf-car tour of the pits to meet drivers.

For information on tickets or camping for any Lucas Oil Speedway event in 2025, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or email her at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.