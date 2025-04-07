Dale McDowell Powers to Bama Bash Opener at Talladega Short Track

- Advertisement -

Volunteer Speedway’s Scott Sexton Memorial Up Next

MOORESBURG, Tenn. (04/07/25) – Dale McDowell narrowly defeated Zack Mitchell in Friday’s Bama Bash opener at Talladega Short Track to claim his first win of the season aboard his Shane McDowell Racing / Reece Monument Company No. 17m Team Zero Race Cars / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

The 2017 National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame inductee secured an $8,000 payday with his late-race triumph, which also marked his second career victory with the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series.

“That’s an exciting race. That lapped traffic, Zack (Mitchell), I know I lost several (races) like that last year (being) in bad positions. (Running) second in those situations, you just go where (the leader’s) not,” McDowell said. “I was just going where he wasn’t and hoping that it would stick. This place was racy, hats off, Adam (Stewart) worked on the race track there a little bit. It started getting one lane and it widened out good there in the feature.”

McDowell’s doubleheader weekend in Alabama began on Friday with a heat race victory over pole-starting Payton Freeman. With the redraw placing him on the second for the opener, Dale led only two laps but made his move to the front at the most pivotal point. On lap 38, the Chickamauga, Georgia native slid ahead of Zack Mitchell and drove on to secure his first win of the season.

McDowell banked a $8,000 preliminary prize, finishing 0.711 seconds ahead of Mitchell, with Garrett Alberson rounding out the podium.

Back at the Alabama oval on Saturday, Dale followed up the second-fastest lap in his 27-car group with a runner-up showing in his heat race. Earning the ninth-starting position for Saturday night’s $15,000-to-win Bama Bash finale, McDowell climbed three spots in the 50-lap affair to cap off the weekend with a sixth-place finish.

Complete results from the two-day Bama Bash are available at www.HTFSeries.com.

McDowell is gearing up for the Scott Sexton Memorial ‘Spring Thaw’ this Saturday at Volunteer Speedway. The unsanctioned program, which kicks off the 51st season at the historic 4/10-mile oval, will feature a $12,000-to-win main event.

Full event details can be found at www.VolunteerSpeedway.com.

Shane McDowell Racing would like to thank all of their sponsors and marketing partner, including Reece Monument Company, Klotz Synthetic Lubricants, Cometic Gasket, S&H Systems, Connected Strategy Advisors, Northeastern Fabrication, BSI Well Service, Black Rock Enterprises, Bath Masters, Fox Factory, Campbell Insulation Specialists, M&S Motors, Team Zero Race Cars, Spring-Pro, Clements Racing Engines, FK Rod Ends, Quality Heat & Aire, Go Lithium, Schoenfeld Headers, Keyser Manufacturing, Mt. Airy Polaris, MSD Ignition, All Star Performance, Performance Bodies and Parts, Fullmoon Graphics, Five Star Race Car Bodies, Wiles Racing, Weld Racing Wheels, ButlerBuilt, DMI, Jones Racing Products, Gorsuch Performance, Wilwood, Dyer’s Top Rods, Quick Car, PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain, Mark IV ATV’s, Winters Rearends, Strange Oval, Sweet MFG, Peterson Fluid Systems, Winning Edge Carburation, Swift Springs USA, Be Cool Radiators, Mt. Airy Polaris, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

Fans can stay up to date with McDowell’s latest race schedule, news, and merchandise by visiting the team’s official website at www.ShaneMcDowellRacing.com.