Starting Again at Lincoln Park! USAC Sprint Season Resumes Apr 11

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Putnamville, Indiana (April 7, 2025)………Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Indiana is set to host the resumption of the 2025 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship this Friday night, April 11.

After nearly two months away from the racetrack, it’s time to get back up to speed, on both the season at hand and this weekend’s upcoming action in the Hoosier state.

It’s race number 51 for the USAC National Sprint Cars at Lincoln Park, with a rare springtime date at the 5/16-mile Putnamville dirt oval to boot. In fact, the last winner to emerge as a springtime Lincoln Park USAC Sprint Car winner came 39 years ago!

Check it out and more in this edition of the storylines!

4-PEAT 4 SEAVEY

Defending series champion Logan Seavey has won each of the last three USAC National Sprint Car feature events at Lincoln Park Speedway, including a sweep of all three events in 2025 en route to a 14-win season.

Few drivers have ever reached the stratosphere of winning four or five consecutive USAC National Sprint Car races at one track. As a matter of fact, it’s just three. Jim Hurtubise (Terre Haute Action Track), Steve Chassey (Winchester Speedway) and Tyler Courtney (Eldora Speedway) are the only drivers to reach five-straight at one track.

Among those with four USAC National Sprint Car wins in a row at one track include Bryan Clauson (Bloomington Speedway), Mike Bliss (Indianapolis Raceway Park), Tracy Hines (Indianapolis Raceway Park), Robert Ballou (Perris Auto Speedway), Bubby Jones (Terre Haute Action Track), Dave Steele (Winchester Speedway) and Brady Bacon (Grandview Speedway).

CUMMINS ON A HOT STREAK

It’s been nearly two months since the most recent USAC National Sprint Car events in Florida, but you could certainly say that Kyle Cummins is on a roll heading into Lincoln Park.

Cummins (Princeton, Indiana) is the only two-time USAC National Sprint Car feature winner so far this season, and recorded finishes of 1st, 2nd, 2nd, 5th, 1st & 3rd in his six starts down in the Sunshine State in February.

He’s won at Lincoln Park Speedway already in his USAC Sprint Car career, taking top honors in July of 2019. In his most recent USAC Sprint start at the track, he finished second to Seavey in July 2024. To boot, he was also victorious in the only sprint car race held in Indiana thus far in 2025, the No Way Out 40 in March at Paragon Speedway.

DAISON’S BEEN AMAZIN’ TOO

Speaking of drivers off to strong starts, Daison Pursley fits that category to a T. Like Cummins, Pursley (Locust Grove, Oklahoma) has also finished all six of his USAC National Sprint Car starts this season inside the top-five, highlighted by a victory in the most recent round in February at Florida’s Ocala Speedway.

It’s not entirely clear what Pursley and CB Industries plans are for the remainder of the USAC Sprint Car season, but right now, Pursley is currently tied atop the overall USAC National Sprint Car standings with Cummins, but Cummins holds the tiebreaker with his two wins.

Pursley knows his way around Lincoln Park. In his most recent USAC Sprint start at Lincoln Park last July, he finished sixth. Furthermore, he set quick time in qualifying at the track in both USAC Sprints and Midgets in 2024.

SPRINGTIME SPRINGS EARLY IN ‘25

A springtime USAC National Sprint Car show at Lincoln Park is a rarity. In fact, the last spring feature run at the track by the series came in May of 1986.

Overall, four Springtime USAC National Sprint Car races have been run at Lincoln Park, all in May, won by Kelly Kinser (1983), Chuck Amati (1984), Sheldon Kinser (1985) and Steve Butler (1986).

However, no USAC Sprint Car event has been run to completion at Lincoln Park as early in the season as this Friday’s affair. On April 28, 2012, the scheduled event was rained out. On April 27, 2013, another attempt was made with Bryan Clauson setting fast time and Landon Simon winning the first heat race before rain hit during the second heat, washing the remainder of the night out.

WINNERS ABOUND IN PUTNAMVILLE

Several past Lincoln Park Speedway USAC Sprint Car winners are expected to compete in Friday night’s event, with at least 10 drivers in that group taking part.

Among this group are three-time winners Robert Ballou and Logan Seavey, plus two-time victor C.J. Leary. One-time winners in the fold include Shane Cottle, Kyle Cummins, Justin Grant, Mitchel Moles, Chase Stockon, Jake Swanson and Kevin Thomas Jr. to be precise.

Dave Darland holds the all-time record for USAC National Sprint Car feature wins at Lincoln Park with six, ahead of five-time winner Sheldon Kinser and four-time winner Brady Bacon.

A NEW REGIME

During the offseason, a long term agreement between Lincoln Park Speedway track owner Dave Allison and USAC Promotions was put in place to assure long term stability for the 5/16-mile dirt oval and its competitors and race fans.

Tommie Estes, a longtime racer himself, was named as the General Manager of the track while his wife, Jen Estes, will serve as the track’s co-manager. On the track operational side of the sport, Tommie previously oversaw the racing operations at Dodge City Raceway Park in Kansas.

Furthermore, Tommie’s extensive background in motorsports management includes serving as the Competition Director for the ASCS National Sprint Tour, the Chili Bowl Nationals, and most recently, as the Competition Director for the USAC Silver Crown National Championship, a role he’ll continue in alongside his duties at Lincoln Park.

RACE DETAILS

Friday night’s April 11 event consists of the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, plus 305 RaceSaver Sprint Cars. Pits open at 4pm Eastern with the front gates opening at 5pm, the drivers meeting at 5:30 and cars on track at 6pm.

Advance tickets are on sale now at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2025-lps-promotions. Advance tickets are $25 for grandstand seating. Kids age 12 and under are free. General admission seats are not reserved and are on a first come basis. However, advance ticket holders will gain access through gates beginning 30 minutes prior to the published gate opening times.

Pit passes are $40. Grandstand seating is included as well as access to the controlled Pit Pass area. Signed waivers must be completed prior to access. Family 4 Pack tickets for grandstand seating are $90. Individual suite passes are $50. A single night suite for 12 people is available for $500.

Both nights of the event can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac.

======================

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-449, 2-Daison Pursley-449, 3-Justin Grant-425, 4-Brady Bacon-366, 5-Mitchel Moles-344, 6-C.J. Leary-325, 7-Logan Seavey-324, 8-Jake Swanson-313, 9-Briggs Danner-309, 10-Robert Ballou-295.

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CARS AT LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 7/5/2024 – Logan Seavey – 11.959 – 94.071 mph

6 Laps – 8/23/1997 – Bill Rose – 1:22.90 – 81.423 mph

8 Laps – 7/29/2001 – Bryon Walters – 1:46.75 – 84.309 mph

10 Laps – 7/5/2024 – Justin Grant – 2:08.53 – 87.528 mph

12 Laps – 7/14/2014 – Jon Stanbrough – 2:40.15 – 84.296 mph

ALL-TIME LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY USAC SPRINT CAR FEATURE WINS

6-Dave Darland

5-Sheldon Kinser

4-Brady Bacon

3-Robert Ballou & Logan Seavey

2-Steve Butler, Jerry Coons Jr., Jay Drake, Cory Kruseman C.J. Leary & Jon Stanbrough

1-Chuck Amati, Chad Boespflug, Bryan Clauson, Shane Cottle, Tyler Courtney, Kyle Cummins, Brad Fox, Dickie Gaines, Justin Grant, Jack Hewitt, Kelly Kinser, Mitchel Moles, Brady Short, Chase Stockon, Jake Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Tanner Thorson

ALL-TIME LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY USAC SPRINT CAR FEATURE WINNERS

1981: Sheldon Kinser (9/16)

1983: Kelly Kinser (5/25) & Sheldon Kinser (8/24)

1984: Chuck Amati (5/23) & Sheldon Kinser (7/18)

1985: Sheldon Kinser (5/4) & Steve Butler (9/7)

1986: Steve Butler (5/17) & Sheldon Kinser (8/23)

1997: Jack Hewitt (7/27) & Dave Darland (8/23)

1998: Dave Darland (7/26) & Brad Fox (8/15)

1999: Dave Darland (7/24)

2000: Jay Drake (7/29)

2001: Jon Stanbrough (7/21)

2002: Cory Kruseman (7/20)

2003: Jay Drake (7/19)

2004: Cory Kruseman (7/17)

2005: Dave Darland (7/19)

2010: Dickie Gaines (7/24) & Jon Stanbrough (9/10)

2012: Dave Darland (7/22)

2013: Chad Boespflug (7/4) & Bryan Clauson (7/18)

2014: Jerry Coons Jr. (7/4) & Robert Ballou (7/17)

2015: Jerry Coons Jr. (7/4) & Brady Bacon (7/16)

2016: Robert Ballou (7/1) & Brady Short (7/14)

2017: Robert Ballou (7/16)

2018: Tyler Courtney (7/6) & Dave Darland (7/26)

2019: Kyle Cummins (7/25)

2020: Shane Cottle (7/3), Brady Bacon (7/4), Chase Stockon (9/12) & Brady Bacon (9/12)

2021: C.J. Leary (7/2), Kevin Thomas Jr. (7/3) & Tanner Thorson

2022: C.J. Leary (7/1), Justin Grant (7/2) & Mitchel Moles (7/28)

2023: Brady Bacon (7/3) & Jake Swanson (7/27)

2024: Logan Seavey (7/5), Logan Seavey (7/6) & Logan Seavey (7/26)