Lincoln Speedway Set to Open 2025 Season This Sunday, April 13

LINCOLN, IL – The engines are ready to roar as Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, Illinois, kicks off its highly anticipated 2025 racing season this Sunday, April 13 with an action-packed Season Opener. This year marks the 23rd year of racing at the Logan County Fairgrounds’ ¼-mile dirt oval.

The event will feature five exciting divisions of racing, including the DIRTcar Pro Late Models, DIRTcar Modifieds, MARA Midgets, DIRTcar Sportsman, and Crown Vics, promising a full night of door-to-door, high-speed thrills for fans of all ages.

To accommodate early spring conditions, event times will run one hour earlier than normal:

📍 Pits open at 2:00 PM

📍 Grandstands open at 4:00 PM

📍 Hotlaps begin at 5:00 PM

📍 Racing starts at 6:00 PM

Tickets and pit passes will be available at the gates on race day, making it easy for fans to come out and enjoy opening night. Grandstand admission is just $15 for adults, while kids 11 and under are FREE.

The Season Opener marks the first of 12 race nights scheduled at the track during the 2025 season, with a mix of weekly favorites, special showcases, and high-stakes events on tap.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of DIRTcar UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. The track is also home to the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.

2025 Lincoln Speedway Schedule

Sunday, April 13 – 2025 Season Opener

– 2025 Season Opener Thursday, May 8 – FloRacing Night In America – $20,000 To Win Super Late Models + $2k To Win Modifieds

– FloRacing Night In America – $20,000 To Win Super Late Models + $2k To Win Modifieds Friday, May 16 – Jayne Excavating & Welding Street Stock 25

– Jayne Excavating & Welding Street Stock 25 Friday, May 30 – MOWA Sprint Cars

– MOWA Sprint Cars Friday, June 6 – 9th Annual Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge

– 9th Annual Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge Sunday, June 22 – DIRTcar Summer Nationals Hell Tour

– DIRTcar Summer Nationals Hell Tour Thursday, July 3 – BRANDT Red, White, & Blue Triple 30’s

– BRANDT Red, White, & Blue Triple 30’s Friday, July 18 – 305 Sprint Cars / Vintage Racing Of Illinois

– 305 Sprint Cars / Vintage Racing Of Illinois Friday, August 15 – Farm & Home Supply Night

– Farm & Home Supply Night Friday, August 22 – The Bennett Memorial – Big $$$ On The Line

– The Bennett Memorial – Big $$$ On The Line Thursday–Saturday, October 16–18 – 2025 DIRTcar Fall Nationals