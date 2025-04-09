59.9 F
Lincoln Speedway Set to Open 2025 Season This Sunday, April 13

IllinoisLincoln Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Lincoln Speedway
LINCOLN, IL – The engines are ready to roar as Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, Illinois, kicks off its highly anticipated 2025 racing season this Sunday, April 13 with an action-packed Season Opener. This year marks the 23rd year of racing at the Logan County Fairgrounds’ ¼-mile dirt oval.

The event will feature five exciting divisions of racing, including the DIRTcar Pro Late Models, DIRTcar Modifieds, MARA Midgets, DIRTcar Sportsman, and Crown Vics, promising a full night of door-to-door, high-speed thrills for fans of all ages.

To accommodate early spring conditions, event times will run one hour earlier than normal:
📍 Pits open at 2:00 PM
📍 Grandstands open at 4:00 PM
📍 Hotlaps begin at 5:00 PM
📍 Racing starts at 6:00 PM

Tickets and pit passes will be available at the gates on race day, making it easy for fans to come out and enjoy opening night. Grandstand admission is just $15 for adults, while kids 11 and under are FREE.

The Season Opener marks the first of 12 race nights scheduled at the track during the 2025 season, with a mix of weekly favorites, special showcases, and high-stakes events on tap.

About Lincoln Speedway:

 

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy).  Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

 

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL.  The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656.  Lincoln Speedway races a number of DIRTcar UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. The track is also home to the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.

 

2025 Lincoln Speedway Schedule

  • Sunday, April 132025 Season Opener
  • Thursday, May 8FloRacing Night In America – $20,000 To Win Super Late Models + $2k To Win Modifieds
  • Friday, May 16Jayne Excavating & Welding Street Stock 25
  • Friday, May 30MOWA Sprint Cars
  • Friday, June 69th Annual Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge
  • Sunday, June 22DIRTcar Summer Nationals Hell Tour
  • Thursday, July 3BRANDT Red, White, & Blue Triple 30’s
  • Friday, July 18305 Sprint Cars / Vintage Racing Of Illinois
  • Friday, August 15Farm & Home Supply Night
  • Friday, August 22The Bennett Memorial – Big $$$ On The Line
  • Thursday–Saturday, October 16–182025 DIRTcar Fall Nationals
