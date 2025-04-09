Marquee Dates Locked in For Exciting Start to 2026 at Volusia

- Advertisement -



DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals, Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals and World of Outlaws Bike Week Jamboree again kickoff 2026 at Volusia

BARBERVILLE, FL (April 7, 2025) – From January to March in 2026, Volusia Speedway Park will again host the biggest events for the top dirt racing divisions.

The season will open with the DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals before leading into three weeks of Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals and ending the stretch with the World of Outlaws Bike Week Jamboree.

DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals (Jan. 22-24)

A true “Late Model Palooza” will open 2026 at Volusia Speedway Park with the three-day DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals, Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 22-24, featuring three divisions of Late Models. The event will be headlined by the World of Outlaws Late Models – which opens its 2026 championship season at the “World’s Fastest Half Mile” – and will bring a plethora of 604 Late Model and 602 Late Model competitors.

55th Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals (Jan. 29-Feb. 14)

Five days later will be the start of the 55th Annual Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals, Jan. 29-Feb. 14, which awards two of the most sought-after trophies in motorsports – the Golden Gator trophy and the Big Gator championship trophy. That brings dirt racing’s top series and its biggest stars to the track each week, along with several NASCAR standouts.

After a successful debut, the American Sprint Car Series National Tour is set to return to DIRTcar Nationals in 2026 to kick off the prestigious Speedweek event and the National Tour’s 2026 season, Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 29-31. The Series will be joined by the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, which will run all three nights with the ASCS National Tour before running six straight nights during Week 2 of DIRTcar Nationals (Monday-Saturday, Feb. 2-7).

For the 21st straight year, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is bringing The Greatest Show on Dirt back to Volusia Speedway Park to open the new season. The Series will run four nights, Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 4-7, and look to crown its fourth consecutive different Big Gator champion on Saturday.

Week 3 of DIRTcar Nationals will be stacked with action, opening the week with USAC Non-Wing Sprint Cars (Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 9-10) and DIRTcar Late Models (Monday-Wednesday, Feb. 9-11). The Super DIRTcar Series joins in on the fun for four straight nights of racing, Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 11-14, and the World of Outlaws Late Models return to Volusia for the final half of the week, Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 12-14.

World of Outlaws Bike Week Jamboree (March 1-2)

A couple weeks later, the best Sprint Car drivers in the country make another trip to Volusia to help enhance Florida’s legendary Bike Week. From enjoying two-wheels during the day to experiencing four-wheels sliding around a dirt track at night, the World of Outlaws Bike Week Jamboree will thrill fan again with the best Sprint Car drivers in the country on Sunday-Monday, March 1-2.

Tickets for the 2026 DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals, Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals and World of Outlaws Bike Week go on sale on Wednesday, April 9 – visit WorldofOutlaws.com/tix for tickets to all three or DIRTcarNationals.com for package tickets to DIRTcar Nationals.

To keep track of when the other tickets will be on sale, follow the Volusia Speedway Park and World of Outlaws social channels.