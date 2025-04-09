Open Late Models invade Lucas Oil Speedway for Spring Nationals this weekend

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (April 8, 2025) – Some of the fastest Open Late Models in the land are expected to roll into Lucas Oil Speedway this Friday and Saturday for the 12th annual Spring Nationals Presented by Iconic Apparel.

Healthy paydays will be on the line with $7,000 going to Friday’s 40-lap feature winner and $20,000 awaiting the winner of Saturday night’s 60-lap main event.

With the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series off this week, several series regulars are expected. That includes three-time LOLMDS champion and reigning Show-Me 100 winner Jonathan Davenport of Blairsville, Ga. Davenport already has four feature wins on national tours in 2025.

Also announcing via Facebook his intention to enter is Chad Simpson, winner of the last three Lucas Oil MLRA season championships. The Mount Vernon, Iowa won five MLRA titles before the series ended following the 2024 season.

Davenport, who also won the 2015 Show-Me 100, is especially formidable at Lucas Oil Speedway. He’s won eight times there since the spring of 2023, including both halves of the Spring Nationals a year ago when the event was sanctioned by the Midwest Late Model Racing Association.

During an interview earlier this spring for the Show-Me 100 souvenir program, Davenport said he cannot put his finger on why he’s been so dominant there the last couple of years – especially considering the chameleon-like conditions that drivers often encounter there.

“It’s just a race track that changes a lot throughout the night,” Davenport said. “A lot of times when we get there, the track prep crew preps the track in different ways. You never know exactly what you’re going to get, but however it starts out is not what you’re going to get at the end. They have the ability and the equipment to go out there and re-work it several times throughout the night.

‘It’s a constantly changing track, so you’re all the time chasing the set-up with the car to try and keep up with the track conditions.”

The Hickamo Super Stocks also will be in action both nights, chasing $650 to win on Friday and $1,000-to-win on Saturday. The Show-Me Vintage Racers complete the show lineups on both nights.

The first 500 fans through the gate receive a free 2025 Lucas Oil Speedway schedule magnet courtesy of City Magnet.

Pit gates and grandstands open at 4 p.m. both days with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies set for 7.

A practice session will be held on Thursday from 6-9 p.m. Pit passes are $35.

Iconic Apparel, based in Belton, Mo., is the Official Merchandise Provider for the Lucas Oil Speedway. Iconic Apparel offers fans that attend Lucas Oil Speedway events a wide selection of branded apparel and collectables. Iconic Apparel will also provide custom orders on merchandise, designs and apparel for racers, race tracks and businesses needing specific custom merchandise. To learn more about Iconic Apparel visit its website at iconicapparelkc.com.

Friday admission:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (13 and up) – $22

Adults (13 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22

Youth (6-12) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $60

Pit Pass – $40

Saturday admission:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (13 and up) – $27

Adults (13 and up) – $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $27

Youth (6-12) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $70

Pit Pass – $45

For information on tickets or camping for any Lucas Oil Speedway event in 2025, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or email her at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.