Cory Hedgecock Hustles to $7,000 Sammy Cooper Classic Victory at Penton Raceway

(LAFAYETTE, ALABAMA) For the second time in 2025, Cory Hedgecock celebrated in Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series presented by Franklin Enterprises victory lane on Friday night at Penton Raceway in Lafayette, Alabama! Cory knocked down the quickest lap in Group A during VP Racing Fuels qualifying and later started the 40-lap Sammy Cooper Classic from the pole position. After pacing the field for the first two circuits, the Loudon, Tennessee ace drove back around Dillon Tidmore to regain the point for good on the fourteenth lap.

From there, Hedgecock kept Tidmore at bay to win by 2.103 seconds and was awarded the $7,000 first place prize money. Dillon Tidmore, who started fourth on the grid and led laps 3-13 of the contest, claimed his second straight runner-up performance in SAS competition along with a $3,500 consolation prize. Montana invader Michael Leach started and finished third to round out the podium. Wil Herrington picked off a handful of competitors to land in the fourth position, while Bo Slay nabbed the final spot inside of the top five after starting sixth on the feature grid.

“We were just a little tight early in the race and (Dillon) Tidmore was able to bend around that bottom and took off there,” quoted the winning Hedgecock in victory lane. “I was hoping the racetrack would kind of clean back up and come to us and thankfully it did. I really appreciate Tidmore and everyone out there for racing me clean. We had a good night here – it has probably been seven or eight years since I’ve been to Penton Raceway. The place has improved a bunch and I definitely want to come back!”

Hedgecock’s #23v BMF Race Car was powered by an Eagle Racing Engine with sponsorship in part from Best Plumber, K&P Used Cars, Base Fuels, Integra Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, SFP Performance, Currin Construction, Circle H Services, CH Enterprises, Pro-Fabrication, Viper Motorsports, Arizona Sportswear, CDE Electric, Majestic Mobile Detail, Winters Performance, Quickcar Racing Products, Brucebilt Performance, Top Notch Kustom Koncepts, Stakt, Wiles Driveshafts, Wieland, Wilwood Engineering, Allstar Performance, KRC, Delph Communications, Schaeffer’s Oil, Hypercoils, XS Power, and Hoosier Racing Tire.

A field of 20 Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series competitors piled into the pit area at Penton Raceway on Friday for round four of the tour. Dillon Tidmore went quickest in MRP Fantasy League Hot Laps with his quick time of 13.027 seconds, while Ryan Crane officially set a NEW TRACK RECORD during qualifying with his fast time of 13.165 seconds. With a few stray early evening showers delaying the action, the entire feature field was set solely from time trials. A total of six caution flags slowed the pace including a yellow for the initial start of the race.

The Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series presented by Franklin Enterprises will head to the Peach State on Saturday evening, April 12 for a $5,000 to win shootout at Winder-Barrow Speedway in Winder, Georgia. The SAS tour will be joined by the 602 Late Models ($800 to win), Stock 8 ($500 to win), Modified Street ($500 to win), and Mini Late Models ($500 to win). The gates will open at 2:00pm and the drivers meeting will get underway at 6:30pm. Hot laps will light up the racetrack starting at 7:00pm with racing action to quickly follow.

Grandstand admission for adults will be $25.00, while adults will be allowed into trackside parking and into the pit area for $45.00. Winder-Barrow Speedway is located at 330 Dunahoo Road NE in Winder, Georgia. The track phone number is 770-867-6327 or you can learn more online at www.winderbarrowspeedway.com.

Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series presented by Franklin Enterprises

Round 4 Race Summary

Friday, April 11, 2025

Penton Raceway – Lafayette, Alabama

American Racer Tires Feature Finish (40 Laps):

1. (1) Cory Hedgecock $7,000

2. (4) Dillon Tidmore $3,500

3. (3) Michael Leach $1,500

4. (9) Wil Herrington $1,000

5. (6) Bo Slay $900

6. (18) Oliver Gentry $700

7. (8) Jordy Nipper $600

8. (12) Billy Franklin $575

9. (16) Joe Denby $550

10. (11) Ronnie Johnson $525

11. (7) Allen Styck $500

12. (15) Kendall Franklin $480

13. (13) Bill Mahan $460

14. (17) Chad Marchman $440

15. (14) Shay Miller $420

16. (5) Matt Dooley $400

17. (2) Ryan Crane $400

18. (20) Todd Morrow $400

19. (10) JR Moseley $400

20. (19) Michael Luna $400

Entries: 20

Lap Leaders: Cory Hedgecock (Laps 1-2), Dillon Tidmore (Laps 3-13), Cory Hedgecock (Laps 14-40)

Caution Flags: 6

MRP Fantasy League Hot Laps:

Fastest Lap Overall: Dillon Tidmore 13.027

VP Racing Fuels Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Ryan Crane 13.165 (New Track Record)

Qualifying – Group A: 1. 23V-Cory Hedgecock, 00:13.340[7]; 2. 09-Michael Leach, 00:13.342[5]; 3. 18-Matt Dooley, 00:13.489[9]; 4. 11-Allen Styck, 00:13.524[2]; 5. 15K-Wil Herrington, 00:13.580[3]; 6. 27J-Ronnie Johnson, 00:13.721[10]; 7. M1-Bill Mahan, 00:13.777[6]; 8. 317-Kendall Franklin, 00:13.938[4]; 9. 27M-Chad Marchman, 00:14.115[8]; 10. 63-Michael Luna, 00:14.514[1]

Qualifying – Group B: 1. 10-Ryan Crane, 00:13.165[3]; 2. 38-Dillon Tidmore, 00:13.218[1]; 3. 2-Bo Slay, 00:13.337[2]; 4. 1N-Jordy Nipper, 00:13.448[10]; 5. 99-JR Moseley, 00:13.520[6]; 6. 17-Billy Franklin, 00:13.584[7]; 7. 21-Shay Miller, 00:13.695[4]; 8. 27-Joe Denby, 00:13.713[5]; 9. 03-Oliver Gentry, 00:13.875[8]; 10. T1-Todd Morrow, 00:14.010[9]

2025 Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series Schedule of Events:

Saturday, February 1 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – CORY HEDGECOCK

Saturday, February 22 – Buckshot Speedway (Clanton, AL) – POSTPONED

Friday, March 21 – Southern Raceway (Milton, FL) – JOSEPH JOINER

Saturday, March 22 – Southern Raceway (Milton, FL) – RYAN CRANE

Friday, April 11 – Penton Raceway (Lafayette, AL) – CORY HEDGECOCK

Saturday, April 12 – Winder-Barrow Speedway (Winder, GA) – $5,000 to win

Friday, May 16 – West Alabama Speedway (Winfield, AL) – $4,000 to win

Saturday, May 17 – North Alabama Speedway (Tuscumbia, AL) – $5,000 to win

Friday, June 13 – To Be Announced

Saturday, June 14 – Lavonia Speedway (Lavonia, GA) – $5,000 to win

Friday, June 20 – North Georgia Speedway (Chatsworth, GA) – $4,000 to win

Saturday, June 21 – Sugar Creek Raceway (Blue Ridge, GA) – $5,000 to win

Thursday, July 3 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – $5,000 to win

Saturday, July 5 – Mountain View Raceway (Spring City, TN) – $4,000 to win

Saturday, August 16 – Sugar Creek Raceway (Blue Ridge, GA) – $10,057 to win

Friday, August 22 – Ponderosa Speedway (Junction City, KY) – $7,500 to win

Saturday, August 23 – Lake Cumberland Speedway (Burnside, KY) – $12,000 to win

Friday, August 29 – 191 Speedway (Campton, KY) – $4,000 to win

Saturday, August 30 – 191 Speedway (Campton, KY) – $6,000 to win

Sunday, August 31 – Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, TN) – $5,000 to win

Saturday, September 13 – Wartburg Speedway (Wartburg, TN) – $5,000 to win

Friday, September 19 – Anderson Motor Speedway (Anderson, SC) – $12,000 to win

Saturday, October 11 – Dixie Speedway (Woodstock, GA) – $5,000 to win

Saturday, October 25 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – $10,053 to win

Current Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series Point Standings:

1. Billy Franklin – 770

2. Joe Denby – 742

3. Kendall Franklin – 736

4. Ronnie Johnson – 730

5. Michael Luna – 688

6. Dillon Tidmore – 631

7. Ryan Crane – 556

7. Allen Styck – 556

9. Bo Slay – 534

10. Cory Hedgecock – 400

The Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series presented by Franklin Enterprises would like to thank all of our 2025 marketing partners including Franklin Enterprises, American Racer Tires, J&J Construction, VP Racing Fuels, Coltman Farms Racing, Southern Racing Enterprise, Thirteen34 Racing Media, Fullmoon Graphics, Gentry Used Auto Parts & Recycling, RockAuto.com, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Olivia Gentry Real Estate, MD3 Body Panels, Delph Communications, and Rugged Radios. More information on the tour can be found online at www.SASDirt.com or by accessing the series Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SouthernAllStarDirtRacingSeries.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com