Jacob Denney Delights with POWRi National Midgets and Xtreme Win at Farmer City

- Advertisement -

Farmer City, IL. (4/11/25) Jacob Denney would lead twenty-one of Farmer City Raceway twenty-five feature laps to earn his fifth career feature win with the POWRi National Midget League, running in conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, on Friday night after a thrilling midget main event in support of the Illini 100 Night One.

Early on-track excitement with twenty-seven entries to the POWRi National Midgets, running in conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Midgets, would find Corbin Rueschenberg start the action off with a quick-time in group qualifying with a time of 13.155-second as Zach Daum, Brandon Carr, and Thomas Meseraull would each notch heat racing victories.

Setting the feature field would find the high-point qualifier Thomas Meseraull roll an invert of zero to set himself and Jacob Denney on the front row leading the field as the green flag flew with Jacob Denney gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap as Thomas Meseraull, Corbin Rueschenberg, Zach Daum, and Cannon McIntosh all battled inside the early top five.

Stretching out a comfortable lead of over a second-and-a-half, Jacob Denney would protect the lead from a quick chasing Zach Daum, who moved ahead of Thomas Meseraull for podium spots on track as Corbin Rueschenberg and Karter Sarff swapped positions inside the top five.

Overtaking for the top spot around the mid-point of the feature, Zach Daum would edge past Jacob Denney with Corbin Rueschenberg holding steady in third ahead of a rapidly gaining Karter Sarff in fourth as Chase McDermand, Thomas Meseraull, Cannon McIntosh, Ethan Mitchell, Kameron Key, and Gavin Miller all kept pace inside the contending top ten.

Retaking the top spot after four revolutions, Jacob Denney would shoot to the lead ahead of Zach Daum by mere inches with Rueschenberg, Sarff, and McDermand within the running top five as caution would bunch field back together with less than ten laps remaining.

Launching the field back to green with an intense battle waging up front over the final laps, Jacob Denney would not be denied in gaining his second seasonal victory with Zach Daum settling into the very close runner-up spot as Karter Sarff advanced seven positions to finalize the podium placements in a hard-fought feature.

Staying close to the lead all feature would find Corbin Rueschenberg finish fourth with Chase McDermand rounding out the POWRi National Midget League, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, top-five finishers at Farmer City Raceway.

POWRi National Midgets & Xtreme | Farmer City Raceway | 4/11/25:

Start2Finish Quick Qualifying Time: 26-Corbin Rueschenberg(13.155)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 5D-Zach Daum

Eibach Heat Race 2 Winner: 98K-Brandon Carr

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 7X-Thomas Meseraull

Wholesale Batteries High Point Qualifier: 7X-Thomas Meseraull

Smileys Racing Products Hard Charger:56E-Tyler Edwards(+9)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 67-Jacob Denney

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/543048

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 67-Jacob Denney[2]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum[5]; 3. 21K-Karter Sarff[8]; 4. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[3]; 5. 40-Chase McDermand[6]; 6. 9U-Kameron Key[13]; 7. 5U-Michael Faccinto[11]; 8. 67K-Colton Robinson[14]; 9. 55-Trevor Cline[16]; 10. 98K-Brandon Carr[7]; 11. 56E-Tyler Edwards[20]; 12. 97-Gavin Miller[9]; 13. 72-Alex Karpowicz[12]; 14. 63-Cale Coons[15]; 15. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 16. 50-Daniel Adler[18]; 17. 16C-David Camfield Jr[26]; 18. 16TH-Kevin Newton[19]; 19. 94-Hayden Wise[22]; 20. 12-Corbin Gurley[23]; 21. 17C-Devin Camfield[24]; 22. 20-Cody Weisensel[25]; 23. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[10]; 24. 51-Zach Boden[17]; 25. 73W-Luke Wackerlin[21]; 26. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[1]; 27. (DNS) 56X-Mark Chisholm.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5D-Zach Daum[1]; 2. 40-Chase McDermand[5]; 3. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[2]; 4. 97-Gavin Miller[4]; 5. 72-Alex Karpowicz[3]; 6. 51-Zach Boden[6]; 7. 73W-Luke Wackerlin[7]; 8. 17C-Devin Camfield[8]; 9. (DNS) 56X-Mark Chisholm.

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 98K-Brandon Carr[1]; 2. 21K-Karter Sarff[9]; 3. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[4]; 4. 5U-Michael Faccinto[2]; 5. 63-Cale Coons[5]; 6. 16TH-Kevin Newton[6]; 7. 55-Trevor Cline[3]; 8. 12-Corbin Gurley[7]; 9. 20-Cody Weisensel[8].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[2]; 2. 67-Jacob Denney[3]; 3. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 4. 9U-Kameron Key[5]; 5. 67K-Colton Robinson[1]; 6. 50-Daniel Adler[8]; 7. 56E-Tyler Edwards[7]; 8. 94-Hayden Wise[6]; 9. 16C-David Camfield Jr[9].

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:13.331[4]; 2. 72-Alex Karpowicz, 00:13.405[6]; 3. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 00:13.446[9]; 4. 5D-Zach Daum, 00:13.489[5]; 5. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:13.531[2]; 6. 51-Zach Boden, 00:13.633[8]; 7. 73W-Luke Wackerlin, 00:14.129[7]; 8. 17C-Devin Camfield, 00:14.715[1]; 9. 56X-Mark Chisholm, 01:00.000[3].

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:13.155[8]; 2. 55-Trevor Cline, 00:13.243[7]; 3. 5U-Michael Faccinto, 00:13.585[5]; 4. 98K-Brandon Carr, 00:13.616[2]; 5. 63-Cale Coons, 00:13.729[4]; 6. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 00:13.923[6]; 7. 12-Corbin Gurley, 00:14.138[3]; 8. 20-Cody Weisensel, 00:14.863[1]; 9. 21K-Karter Sarff, 01:00.000[9].

Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh, 00:13.211[2]; 2. 67-Jacob Denney, 00:13.258[7]; 3. 7X-Thomas Meseraull, 00:13.288[3]; 4. 67K-Colton Robinson, 00:13.420[5]; 5. 9U-Kameron Key, 00:13.499[1]; 6. 94-Hayden Wise, 00:13.594[6]; 7. 56E-Tyler Edwards, 00:13.629[9]; 8. 50-Daniel Adler, 00:13.647[4]; 9. 16C-David Camfield Jr, 00:13.887[8].

Hot Laps 1: 1. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:13.443[4]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum, 00:13.447[5]; 3. 72-Alex Karpowicz, 00:13.451[6]; 4. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:13.745[2]; 5. 51-Zach Boden, 00:13.803[8]; 6. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 00:13.978[9]; 7. 73W-Luke Wackerlin, 00:14.741[7]; 8. 17C-Devin Camfield, 00:14.978[1]; 9. 56X-Mark Chisholm, 00:15.257[3].

Hot Laps 2: 1. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:13.554[8]; 2. 98K-Brandon Carr, 00:13.567[2]; 3. 55-Trevor Cline, 00:13.695[7]; 4. 63-Cale Coons, 00:13.819[4]; 5. 5U-Michael Faccinto, 00:13.918[5]; 6. 12-Corbin Gurley, 00:14.115[3]; 7. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 00:14.711[6]; 8. 20-Cody Weisensel, 00:15.063[1]; 9. 21K-Karter Sarff, 00:15.063[9].

Hot Laps 3: 1. 7X-Thomas Meseraull, 00:13.467[3]; 2. 56E-Tyler Edwards, 00:13.638[9]; 3. 67-Jacob Denney, 00:13.658[7]; 4. 9U-Kameron Key, 00:13.823[1]; 5. 71K-Cannon McIntosh, 00:13.828[2]; 6. 67K-Colton Robinson, 00:13.842[5]; 7. 50-Daniel Adler, 00:13.888[4]; 8. 94-Hayden Wise, 00:14.317[6]; 9. 16C-David Camfield Jr, 00:14.437[8].

More information about the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota can be found online at www.xtremeoutlawseries.com

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.