PEVELY POWER: Macedo Bests Schuchart in I-55 Spring Classic Thriller

The Jason Johnson Racing pilot gets his first win since the season opener after a wild duel

PEVELY, MO (April 11, 2025) – I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park just doesn’t miss.

Friday’s Federated Auto Parts Spring Classic opener at the Pevely, MO oval served up the latest piece of evidence. Fans were treated to a 40-lap thrill ride as the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars put on a show. Action over every inch of the bullring. Huge slide jobs. Countless crossovers. You couldn’t ask for more.

The battle for the top spot might’ve been the most intense action on track. Logan Schuchart led early and built a cozy lead, but once Carson Macedo reeled him in, the duel began.

The two swapped sliders. They countered with crossovers. They gave the crowd a masterful display of Sprint Car racing. A late caution set up a green-white-checkered restart, and Macedo had just enough to hold on by a few tenths of a second to get the win with his Jason Johnson Racing team.

“Wow, that was one of the funnest races I’ve run in a while,” Macedo said. “The whole race was really good. A lot of slide jobs. A lot of moving around. Battling the 1S (Schuchart), the 2 (David Gravel), the 2C (Cole Macedo), the 48 (Danny Dietrich) in the beginning. Really, I felt like I was in a battle the entire race. It was a lot of fun. Hats off to Philip Dietz. What an incredible Albaugh 41 car tonight. It was incredible to drive. Robby McQuinn and Adam Zimmerman, they work really hard, and it feels good to reward them with a win.”

The victory brought Macedo to 49 in his career with The Greatest Show on Dirt. His next will make him the 18th competitor to reach 50. I-55 is now home to a trio of the Lemoore, CA native’s wins as this one adds to the pair he bagged in 2022. The 1/3 mile is the is the seventh track where he’s collected at least a trio of checkered flags.

It was a battle all the way to the finish line for Macedo’s second triumph of 2025 and first since the season opener. Schuchart made him work and kept him on his toes as he chased late in the Shark Racing No. 1S.

“Logan was really good in traffic,” Macedo said. “I didn’t know what was better, sliding myself in (Turns) 3 and 4 and getting to the grip or running the top. I think at the end it just got so far to get to it and ledged up once you got to it, it would kill my run down the frontstretch. I tried to go to the top with like seven or eight to go and absolutely plugged it in the fence pretty hard. Then I was nervous I was getting a flat, so I started sliding myself. I knew with the green-white-checkered I needed to get up and make some momentum. Just a great race, a lot of fun.”

Schuchart matched his season best result with a runner-up finish after leading 26 laps in the Federated Auto Parts No. 1S. The Hanover, PA native is up to five podiums this year. Schuchart felt some ill-timed yellows were likely the deciding factor in him having to settle for second instead of celebrating in Victory Lane after the intense battle with Macedo.

“I definitely wanted to stay in traffic whether it was when we were leading or once he got to traffic,” Schuchart said. “I feel like every time I was ready to pull the trigger the yellow would come out. I felt like we were really good once we got going. He did a great job on the restart to get a run at me. I knew we were faster. I felt like we had the better car once we got going, just every time we got to traffic the yellow would come out. Just proud of my guys. They did a great job.”

David Gravel and the Big Game Motorsports team stood on the final step of the podium. The defending Series champion still hasn’t missed the top five in 2025, and the No. 2 has parked on the podium in 11 of the 14 races this year. He leads the standings by 76 markers over Macedo.

“The top was very dominant there, and then it got really, really thin around the top and just promoted a lot of slide jobs,” Gravel explained. “I’m just proud of my guys. They gave me a good race car to end up third there. I was struggling in the middle of that race and kind of found the bottom at the end there in (Turns) 3 and 4.”

Sheldon Haudenschild and Bill Balog completed the top five.

A 21st to eighth run earned Garet Williamson the KSE Racing Hard Charger.

Carson Macedo claimed his first Simpson Quick Time of the Year in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

NOS Energy Drink Heats One and Four belonged to Carson Macedo and Austin McCarl. TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Two went to Logan Schuchart, and WIX Filters Heat Three went to Danny Dietrich.

Logan Schuchart topped the Toyota Dash.

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Danny Dietrich.

Garet Williamson won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Cole Macedo.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars close out the Federated Auto Parts Spring Classic on Saturday, April 12 at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

For the complete 2025 schedule, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo[3]; 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]; 3. 2-David Gravel[8]; 4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[6]; 5. 17B-Bill Balog[9]; 6. 15-Donny Schatz[18]; 7. 83-Michael Kofoid[11]; 8. 23-Garet Williamson[21]; 9. 88-Austin McCarl[7]; 10. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[5]; 11. 7S-Chris Windom[13]; 12. 87-Aaron Reutzel[10]; 13. 48-Danny Dietrich[2]; 14. 2C-Cole Macedo[4]; 15. 26-Justin Peck[23]; 16. 99-Skylar Gee[20]; 17. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[12]; 18. 6-Zach Hampton[16]; 19. 88T-Tanner Thorson[15]; 20. 28M-Conner Morrell[19]; 21. 55V-Kerry Madsen[14]; 22. 22M-Rees Moran[17]; 23. 2KS-Cory Eliason[24]; 24. 71-Parker Price Miller[22]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 23-Garet Williamson[3]; 2. 71-Parker Price Miller[6]; 3. 26-Justin Peck[9]; 4. 2KS-Cory Eliason[5]; 5. 27-Emerson Axsom[8]; 6. 10-Ryan Timms[2]; 7. 51B-Joe B Miller[4]; 8. 23D-Chase Dietz[11]; 9. 21-Brian Brown[10]; 10. 45X-Landon Crawley[1]; 11. 40-Howard Moore[13]; 12. 74-Xavier Doney[19]; 13. 21H-Brady Bacon[16]; 14. 24D-Danny Sams III[15]; 15. 3N-Jake Neuman[18]; 16. 37B-Bryce Norris[12]; 17. 34-Sterling Cling[17]; 18. 97-Scotty Milan[7]; 19. 24T-Christopher Thram[14]

C Feature (8 Laps): 1. 3N-Jake Neuman[2]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney[1]; 3. 24-Rico Abreu[3]; 4. 1-Sammy Swindell[5]; 5. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[8]; 6. 7A-Will Armitage[4]; 7. 79-Gage Montgomery[9]; 8. 20G-Noah Gass[11]; 9. 7BX-Ben Brown[13]; 10. 1K-Kelby Watt[16]; 11. 12S-Adyn Schmidt[6]; 12. 37-Ayden Gatewood[15]; 13. 32-Bryce Lucius[10]; 14. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[17]; 15. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[14]; 16. 21R-Gunner Ramey[12]; 17. 14-Spencer Bayston[7]

D Feature (8 Laps): 1. 1K-Kelby Watt[1]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 3. 45-Devon Borden[2]; 4. 29-Brayton Lynch[6]; 5. 7C-Brad Bowden[3]; 6. 19K-Kenton Pope[7]; 7. 28K-Korbin Keith[5]; 8. 67-Jonathan Hughes[8]; 9. 17H-Wout Hoffmans[9]; 10. 7B-Hunter Barron[10]

Toyota Dash (8 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo[4]; 4. 2C-Cole Macedo[8]; 5. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[6]; 6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[7]; 7. 88-Austin McCarl[3]; 8. 2-David Gravel[5]

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]; 2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[2]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog[4]; 4. 7S-Chris Windom[6]; 5. 22M-Rees Moran[3]; 6. 23-Garet Williamson[8]; 7. 97-Scotty Milan[9]; 8. 45X-Landon Crawley[5]; 9. 40-Howard Moore[10]; 10. 74-Xavier Doney[7]; 11. 1-Sammy Swindell[11]

The Greastest Store on Dirt Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]; 2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]; 4. 88T-Tanner Thorson[4]; 5. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]; 6. 2KS-Cory Eliason[6]; 7. 26-Justin Peck[8]; 8. 23D-Chase Dietz[7]; 9. 24D-Danny Sams III[11]; 10. 24-Rico Abreu[9]; 11. 14-Spencer Bayston[10]

WIX Filter Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich[2]; 2. 2-David Gravel[1]; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[3]; 4. 55V-Kerry Madsen[5]; 5. 15-Donny Schatz[6]; 6. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]; 7. 27-Emerson Axsom[9]; 8. 37B-Bryce Norris[8]; 9. 21H-Brady Bacon[11]; 10. 3N-Jake Neuman[10]; 11. 10-Ryan Timms[4]

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 88-Austin McCarl[2]; 2. 2C-Cole Macedo[1]; 3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[3]; 4. 6-Zach Hampton[6]; 5. 99-Skylar Gee[4]; 6. 71-Parker Price Miller[8]; 7. 21-Brian Brown[9]; 8. 24T-Christopher Thram[7]; 9. 34-Sterling Cling[11]; 10. 7A-Will Armitage[5]; 11. 12S-Adyn Schmidt[10]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Group A (2 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo, 00:10.440[14]; 2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:10.464[4]; 3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 00:10.464[2]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:10.476[20]; 5. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:10.505[1]; 6. 83-Michael Kofoid, 00:10.520[27]; 7. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:10.562[18]; 8. 88T-Tanner Thorson, 00:10.610[10]; 9. 45X-Landon Crawley, 00:10.623[3]; 10. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:10.633[26]; 11. 7S-Chris Windom, 00:10.634[5]; 12. 2KS-Cory Eliason, 00:10.689[7]; 13. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:10.706[6]; 14. 23D-Chase Dietz, 00:10.736[15]; 15. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:10.775[30]; 16. 26-Justin Peck, 00:10.813[24]; 17. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:10.814[8]; 18. 24-Rico Abreu, 00:10.834[17]; 19. 40-Howard Moore, 00:10.873[9]; 20. 14-Spencer Bayston, 00:10.876[13]; 21. 7BX-Ben Brown, 00:10.888[25]; 22. 1-Sammy Swindell, 00:10.910[16]; 23. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:10.924[22]; 24. 24D-Danny Sams III, 00:10.951[23]; 25. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:11.148[21]; 26. 1K-Kelby Watt, 00:11.343[19]; 27. 37-Ayden Gatewood, 00:11.351[29]; 28. 7C-Brad Bowden, 00:11.781[28]; 29. 19K-Kenton Pope, 00:11.817[12]; 30. 28K-Korbin Keith, 00:12.002[31]; 31. 17H-Wout Hoffmans, 01:00.000[11]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Group B (2 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel, 00:10.594[9]; 2. 2C-Cole Macedo, 00:10.778[21]; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich, 00:10.780[2]; 4. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:10.795[1]; 5. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 00:10.838[10]; 6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:10.865[15]; 7. 10-Ryan Timms, 00:10.866[22]; 8. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:10.904[29]; 9. 55V-Kerry Madsen, 00:10.919[27]; 10. 7A-Will Armitage, 00:10.920[28]; 11. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:10.933[13]; 12. 6-Zach Hampton, 00:10.944[8]; 13. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:10.962[14]; 14. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:10.977[12]; 15. 37B-Bryce Norris, 00:10.993[31]; 16. 71-Parker Price Miller, 00:11.000[16]; 17. 27-Emerson Axsom, 00:11.037[7]; 18. 21-Brian Brown, 00:11.045[19]; 19. 3N-Jake Neuman, 00:11.047[18]; 20. 12S-Adyn Schmidt, 00:11.089[3]; 21. 34-Sterling Cling, 00:11.117[11]; 22. 21H-Brady Bacon, 00:11.142[26]; 23. 32-Bryce Lucius, 00:11.181[30]; 24. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.188[6]; 25. 21R-Gunner Ramey, 00:11.252[20]; 26. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:11.335[17]; 27. 45-Devon Borden, 00:11.364[23]; 28. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:11.520[25]; 29. 67-Jonathan Hughes, 00:11.566[5]; 30. 29-Brayton Lynch, 00:11.578[24]; 31. 7B-Hunter Barron, 01:00.000[4]

Non-Qualifier A (8 Laps): 1. 1-Sammy Swindell[2]; 2. 24D-Danny Sams III[4]; 3. 79-Gage Montgomery[3]; 4. 20G-Noah Gass[5]; 5. 7BX-Ben Brown[1]; 6. 37-Ayden Gatewood[7]; 7. 1K-Kelby Watt[6]; 8. 7C-Brad Bowden[8]; 9. 28K-Korbin Keith[10]; 10. 19K-Kenton Pope[9]; 11. 17H-Wout Hoffmans[11]

Non-Qualifier B (8 Laps): 1. 21H-Brady Bacon[2]; 2. 34-Sterling Cling[1]; 3. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[4]; 4. 32-Bryce Lucius[3]; 5. 21R-Gunner Ramey[5]; 6. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[6]; 7. 45-Devon Borden[7]; 8. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[8]; 9. 29-Brayton Lynch[10]; 10. 67-Jonathan Hughes[9]; 11. 7B-Hunter Barron[11]

Hot Laps Group A: 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:10.750[20]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid, 00:10.851[27]; 3. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:10.966[26]; 4. 24-Rico Abreu, 00:11.152[17]; 5. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:11.231[22]; 6. 1-Sammy Swindell, 00:11.242[16]; 7. 41-Carson Macedo, 00:11.282[14]; 8. 2KS-Cory Eliason, 00:11.286[7]; 9. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:11.336[30]; 10. 7BX-Ben Brown, 00:11.337[25]; 11. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:11.372[18]; 12. 24D-Danny Sams III, 00:11.407[23]; 13. 1K-Kelby Watt, 00:11.455[19]; 14. 14-Spencer Bayston, 00:11.464[13]; 15. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:11.506[21]; 16. 23D-Chase Dietz, 00:11.526[15]; 17. 37-Ayden Gatewood, 00:11.563[29]; 18. 7C-Brad Bowden, 00:11.578[28]; 19. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 00:11.634[2]; 20. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:11.642[1]; 21. 88T-Tanner Thorson, 00:11.711[10]; 22. 45X-Landon Crawley, 00:11.724[3]; 23. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:11.776[8]; 24. 40-Howard Moore, 00:11.863[9]; 25. 26-Justin Peck, 00:12.096[24]; 26. 7S-Chris Windom, 00:12.133[5]; 27. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:12.239[6]; 28. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:12.369[4]; 29. 28K-Korbin Keith, 00:12.464[31]; 30. 19K-Kenton Pope, 00:13.581[12]; 31. 17H-Wout Hoffmans[11]

Hot Laps Group B: 1. 2-David Gravel, 00:10.693[9]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:10.908[13]; 3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:10.974[15]; 4. 37B-Bryce Norris, 00:11.033[31]; 5. 71-Parker Price Miller, 00:11.063[16]; 6. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 00:11.067[10]; 7. 27-Emerson Axsom, 00:11.092[7]; 8. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:11.125[29]; 9. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:11.127[14]; 10. 7A-Will Armitage, 00:11.127[28]; 11. 34-Sterling Cling, 00:11.142[11]; 12. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:11.160[12]; 13. 55V-Kerry Madsen, 00:11.161[27]; 14. 21H-Brady Bacon, 00:11.162[26]; 15. 21-Brian Brown, 00:11.170[19]; 16. 2C-Cole Macedo, 00:11.183[21]; 17. 48-Danny Dietrich, 00:11.292[2]; 18. 45-Devon Borden, 00:11.324[23]; 19. 10-Ryan Timms, 00:11.364[22]; 20. 32-Bryce Lucius, 00:11.476[30]; 21. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.514[6]; 22. 6-Zach Hampton, 00:11.520[8]; 23. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:11.554[25]; 24. 21R-Gunner Ramey, 00:11.718[20]; 25. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:11.723[1]; 26. 67-Jonathan Hughes, 00:11.809[5]; 27. 3N-Jake Neuman, 00:11.994[18]; 28. 12S-Adyn Schmidt, 00:12.024[3]; 29. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:12.241[17]; 30. 29-Brayton Lynch, 00:12.339[24]; 31. 7B-Hunter Barron, 00:12.901[4]