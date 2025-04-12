Mike McKinney tops MARS Modified action at Farmer City Raceway!

- Advertisement -
Official Summary of Results
April 11, 2025
Farmer City Raceway
Farmer City, IL
Illini 100 Weekend
Feature Results for the MARS Modified Championship Powered by Summit Racing Equipment – 34 entries
1. Mike McKinney – Plainfield, IL – $2,000
2. Michael Long – Fowler, IL – $1,500
3. Michael Ledford – Pontiac, IL – $1,250
4. Ray Bollinger – Kewanee, IL – $1,000
5. Cole Falloway – Owensboro, KY – $800
6. Chase Holland – Success, MS – $600
7. Tyler Nicely – Owensboro, KY – $500
8. Damian Kiefer – St. Genevieve, MO – $400
9. Zeke McKenzie – Claypool, IN – $300
10. Jeff Curl – Fairbury, IL – $275
11. Carson Friedman – Fairbury, IL – $250
12. Austin Friedman – Fairbury, IL – $250
13. Dave Wietholder – Liberty, IL – $250
14. Beau DeYoung – DeMotte, IN – $250
15. Lyndon Whitfill – Fairbury, IL – $250
16. Trevor Neville – Mackinaw, IL – $350
17. Zach Taylor – Springfield, IL – $250
18. Brayden Doyle – Ashmore, IL – $250
19. Matthew Baker – Kouts, IN – $250
20. Steven Brooks – Bourbonnais, IL – $250
21. Kyle Hammer – Clinton, IL – $250
22. Mike Chasteen Jr – Peoria, IL – $250
DNQ: Jeremy Nichols, Mark Rhoades, Ryan Hamilton, Kyle Barker, Jason Crose, Shawn Vaughn, Alan Stipp, Michael Mennel, Scott McDonald, Wes Harms, Billy Justice, Austin Seets.
Multi Fire X Fast Time Award: Cole Falloway
Willy’s Carb & Dyno Heat Race #1: Chase Holland
Lethal Chassis Heat Race #2: Mike McKinney
Allgaier Performance Heat Race #3: Cole Falloway
Shepard Synthetics 1st place finisher: Mike McKinney
Summit Racing Equipment 2nd place finisher: Michael Long
Fast Shafts 3rd place finisher: Michael Ledford
Keyser Manufacturing 7th place finisher: Tyler Nicely
Hooker Harness 11th place finisher: Carson Friedman
MD3 Hard Charger Award: Dave Wietholder +8
Wilwood Brakes Hard Luck Award: Mike Chasteen Jr
Sunoco Race Fuels Rookie of the Race: Damian Kiefer
Lethal Chassis Bonus Bucks $100 Cash Award: Trevor Neville
MARS Modified Championship Powered by Summit Racing Equipment Point Standings (Top 20)
1. Mike McKinney – Plainfield, IL – 75 Points
2. Michael Long – Fowler, IL – 70 Points
3. Michael Ledford – Pontiac, IL – 65 Points
4. Ray Bollinger – Kewanee, IL – 60 Points
5. Cole Falloway – Owensboro, KY – 57 Points
6. Chase Holland – Success, MS – 54 Points
7. Tyler Nicely – Owensboro, KY – 51 Points
8. Damian Kiefer – St. Genevieve, MO – 48 Points
9. Zeke McKenzie – Claypool, IN – 45 Points
10. Jeff Curl – Fairbury, IL – 43 Points
11. Carson Friedman – Fairbury, IL – 41 Points
12. Austin Friedman – Fairbury, IL – 39 Points
13. Dave Wietholder – Liberty, IL – 38 Points
14. Beau DeYoung – DeMotte, IN – 37 Points
15. Lyndon Whitfill – Fairbury, IL – 36 Points
16. Trevor Neville – Mackinaw, IL – 35 Points
17. Zach Taylor – Springfield, IL – 34 Points
18. Brayden Doyle – Ashmore, IL – 33 Points
19. Matthew Baker – Kouts, IN – 32 Points
20. Steven Brooks – Bourbonnais, IL – 31 Points
NEXT RACE: April 12 – Farmer City Raceway
- Advertisement -