Mike McKinney tops MARS Modified action at Farmer City Raceway!

Official Summary of Results
April 11, 2025
Farmer City Raceway
Farmer City, IL
Illini 100 Weekend
Feature Results for the MARS Modified Championship Powered by Summit Racing Equipment – 34 entries
1. Mike McKinney – Plainfield, IL – $2,000
2. Michael Long – Fowler, IL – $1,500
3. Michael Ledford – Pontiac, IL – $1,250
4. Ray Bollinger – Kewanee, IL – $1,000
5. Cole Falloway – Owensboro, KY – $800
6. Chase Holland – Success, MS – $600
7. Tyler Nicely – Owensboro, KY – $500
8. Damian Kiefer – St. Genevieve, MO – $400
9. Zeke McKenzie – Claypool, IN – $300
10. Jeff Curl – Fairbury, IL – $275
11. Carson Friedman – Fairbury, IL – $250
12. Austin Friedman – Fairbury, IL – $250
13. Dave Wietholder – Liberty, IL – $250
14. Beau DeYoung – DeMotte, IN – $250
15. Lyndon Whitfill – Fairbury, IL – $250
16. Trevor Neville – Mackinaw, IL – $350
17. Zach Taylor – Springfield, IL – $250
18. Brayden Doyle – Ashmore, IL – $250
19. Matthew Baker – Kouts, IN – $250
20. Steven Brooks – Bourbonnais, IL – $250
21. Kyle Hammer – Clinton, IL – $250
22. Mike Chasteen Jr – Peoria, IL – $250
DNQ: Jeremy Nichols, Mark Rhoades, Ryan Hamilton, Kyle Barker, Jason Crose, Shawn Vaughn, Alan Stipp, Michael Mennel, Scott McDonald, Wes Harms, Billy Justice, Austin Seets.
Multi Fire X Fast Time Award: Cole Falloway
Willy’s Carb & Dyno Heat Race #1: Chase Holland
Lethal Chassis Heat Race #2: Mike McKinney
Allgaier Performance Heat Race #3: Cole Falloway
Shepard Synthetics 1st place finisher: Mike McKinney
Summit Racing Equipment 2nd place finisher: Michael Long
Fast Shafts 3rd place finisher: Michael Ledford
Keyser Manufacturing 7th place finisher: Tyler Nicely
Hooker Harness 11th place finisher: Carson Friedman
MD3 Hard Charger Award: Dave Wietholder +8
Wilwood Brakes Hard Luck Award: Mike Chasteen Jr
Sunoco Race Fuels Rookie of the Race: Damian Kiefer
Lethal Chassis Bonus Bucks $100 Cash Award: Trevor Neville
MARS Modified Championship Powered by Summit Racing Equipment Point Standings (Top 20)
1. Mike McKinney – Plainfield, IL – 75 Points
2. Michael Long – Fowler, IL – 70 Points
3. Michael Ledford – Pontiac, IL – 65 Points
4. Ray Bollinger – Kewanee, IL – 60 Points
5. Cole Falloway – Owensboro, KY – 57 Points
6. Chase Holland – Success, MS – 54 Points
7. Tyler Nicely – Owensboro, KY – 51 Points
8. Damian Kiefer – St. Genevieve, MO – 48 Points
9. Zeke McKenzie – Claypool, IN – 45 Points
10. Jeff Curl – Fairbury, IL – 43 Points
11. Carson Friedman – Fairbury, IL – 41 Points
12. Austin Friedman – Fairbury, IL – 39 Points
13. Dave Wietholder – Liberty, IL – 38 Points
14. Beau DeYoung – DeMotte, IN – 37 Points
15. Lyndon Whitfill – Fairbury, IL – 36 Points
16. Trevor Neville – Mackinaw, IL – 35 Points
17. Zach Taylor – Springfield, IL – 34 Points
18. Brayden Doyle – Ashmore, IL – 33 Points
19. Matthew Baker – Kouts, IN – 32 Points
20. Steven Brooks – Bourbonnais, IL – 31 Points
NEXT RACE: April 12 – Farmer City Raceway
