Sanders claims victory in thrilling USMTS Spring Classic opener

The Karl Chevrolet Hamilton County Speedway roared to life on Friday for the first night of the 15th Annual Spring Classic featuring the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt.

The monster modifieds delivered a 35-lap main event that kept fans on the edge of their seats with multiple lead changes and a dramatic green-white-checkered finish.

Rodney Sanders of Happy, Texas, emerged victorious, leading three times for a total of 18 laps, including the final 10. Sanders held off a fierce challenge from Brandon Davis of Hayfield, Minn., who finished second after briefly taking the lead on laps 24 and 25.

Kyle Strickler of Mooresville, N.C., led laps 8-14 and 16-23 but settled for third to join the other two on the Featherlite Trailer Top-3 podium.

“It was a heck of a battle,” Sanders said after the race. “It was really choppy in the bottom of (turns) 3 and 4, so you really had to stay down. Strickler and I were having a hell of a race, then Davis came out of nowhere, and I thought, ‘Shit, he’s gonna beat us both,’ but that was a heck of a race. We raced all clean, and those are two good racers for sure.”

Zack VanderBeek of New Sharon finished fourth, followed by Alex Williamson of Rushford, Minn., who charged from 19th to fifth, earning the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger Award.

Jim Chisholm of Osage took sixth, with Tim Ward of Mesa, Ariz., in seventh. Joe Chisholm of Osage claimed eighth, while Keith Foss of Winona, Minn., and Kyle Brown of Madrid rounded out the top 10.

The race saw four cautions, including a lap-8 stoppage when Williamson pitted for a flat tire before storming back through the field. On lap 16, Tanner Mullens of Wichita, Kan., retired due to mechanical woes and wound up 23rd out of the 24 starters.

The most dramatic moment came on lap 34, when Terry Phillips of Springfield, Mo., stopped at the top of turn 4 just as Sanders approached the checkered flag, triggering a two-lap green-white-checkered finish.

The event showcased the track’s legacy, with past USMTS winners at the Hamilton County Speedway in the field, including VanderBeek (2020), Phillips (2021), Tom Berry Jr. of Des Moines (2023) and Jim Chisholm (2024).

The race saw seven lead changes, and thrilled the Webster City crowd, setting the stage for more action tomorrow. Racing continues Saturday with the USMTS Modifieds joined by USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods, USRA Hobby Stocks, USRA Tuners, and Crown Vics.

Gates open at 3 p.m., with hot laps at 6 p.m. and racing to follow.

If you can’t be there is person, watch every lap live online at RacinDirt.TV.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

15th Annual Spring Classic – Night 1 of 2

Karl Chevrolet Hamilton County Speedway, Webster City, Iowa

Friday, April 11, 2025

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

HODGES FARMS & DREDGING QUALIFYING:

1. 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn., 19.013

2. 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn., 19.114

3. 8 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, N.C., 19.137

4. 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa, 19.292

5. 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, 19.344

6. 11X Tom Berry Jr., Marshalltown, Iowa, 19.367

7. 4TW Tim Ward, Mesa, Ariz., 19.402

8. 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa, 19.450

9. 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, 19.456

10. 712 Trevor Hughes, Westville, Okla., 19.552

11. 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn., 19.568

12. 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla., 19.579

13. 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., 19.603

14. 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa, 19.614

15. 17C Henry Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan., 19.703

16. 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan., 19.706

17. 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn., 19.756

18. 80XX Jason Langford, Palestine, Texas, 19.770

19. 17 Lee Beemer, Fairmont, Minn., 19.862

20. 30 Josh Ruby, Lakota, Iowa, 19.999

21. 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis., 20.036

22. 35 Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa, 20.096

23. 2G Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D., 20.320

24. 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D., 20.420

25. 97 Cole Anderson, Le Center, Minn., 20.676

26. 84 Christopher Elliott, Webster City, Iowa, 20.676

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (4) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

2. (2) 4TW Tim Ward, Mesa, Ariz.

3. (3) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

4. (1) 712 Trevor Hughes, Westville, Okla.

5. (6) 80XX Jason Langford, Palestine, Texas

6. (7) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

7. (8) 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

8. (5) 17C Henry Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

DNS – 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (4) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

4. (1) 97 Cole Anderson, Le Center, Minn.

5. (6) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

6. (5) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

7. (7) 17 Lee Beemer, Fairmont, Minn.

8. (8) 35 Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

9. (9) 84 Christopher Elliott, Webster City, Iowa

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2. (4) 8 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, N.C.

3. (3) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Marshalltown, Iowa

4. (5) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

5. (6) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

6. (1) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

7. (7) 30 Josh Ruby, Lakota, Iowa

8. (8) 2G Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN (12 laps, top 10 advance):

1. (8) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (10) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

3. (1) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

4. (4) 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5. (7) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

6. (6) 17 Lee Beemer, Fairmont, Minn.

7. (9) 2G Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

8. (3) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

9. (2) 35 Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

10. (5) 30 Josh Ruby, Lakota, Iowa

DNS – 17C Henry Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

DNS – 84 Christopher Elliott, Webster City, Iowa

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (35 laps):

1. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (7) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

3. (1) 8 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, N.C.

4. (4) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

5. (19) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

6. (8) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

7. (5) 4TW Tim Ward, Mesa, Ariz.

8. (2) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

9. (6) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

10. (10) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

11. (18) 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

12. (11) 712 Trevor Hughes, Westville, Okla.

13. (22) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

14. (23) 35 Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

15. (13) 80XX Jason Langford, Palestine, Texas

16. (20) 17 Lee Beemer, Fairmont, Minn.

17. (21) 2G Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

18. (15) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

19. (17) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

20. (16) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

21. (9) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Marshalltown, Iowa

22. (12) 97 Cole Anderson, Le Center, Minn.

23. (14) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

24. (24) 30 Josh Ruby, Lakota, Iowa

Lap Leaders: Sanders 1-7, Strickler 8-14, Sanders 15, Strickler 16-23, Davis 24-25, Sanders 26-35.

Total Laps Led: Sanders 18, Strickler 15, Davis 2.

Margin of Victory: 0.995 second.

Time of Race: 26 minutes, 53.158 seconds (4 cautions).

Provisional Starters: none.

Emergency Provisionals: none.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Williamson (started 19th, finished 5th).

Entries: 26.

Next Race: April 12, Karl Chevrolet Hamilton County Speedway, Webster City, Iowa.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: TBA.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: TBA.

FK Rod Ends USMTS Hard Charger Points: TBA.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: TBA.

Callies/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: TBA.

Contingency Awards:

Aero Race Wheels – Ruby.

American Racer – Chambers.

Bear Graphix – Anderson.

Beyea Custom Headers – VanderBeek.

Bryke Racing – Langford.

BSB Manufacturing – Christian.

Champ Pans – Williamson.

Danny Crane Racing Engines – Jim Chisholm.

Dynamic Drivelines – Ruby.

Edelbrock – VanderBeek.

Fast Shafts – Jim Chisholm.

Featherlite Trailers – Sanders, Davis, Strickler.

FK Rod Ends – Williamson.

Gorsuch Performance Solutions – Sanders.

Harris Auto Racing – Berry.

Hodges Farms & Dredging – Davis.

Hooker Harness – Hughes.

Hyperco – Langford.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Phillips.

Keyser Manufacturing – Brown.

KSE Racing Products – Williamson.

MD3 – Strickler.

MSD Performance – VanderBeek.

Penske Racing Shocks – Hoff.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Beemer.

QA1 – Davis.

Quarter Master – Foss.

RaceQuip – Mullens.

RacerWebsite – Williamson.

Real Racing Wheels – Crimmins.

Rush RaceGear by Austin Witt – Davis.

Simpson Race Products – Davis.

Sweet Manufacturing – Beemer.

Swift Springs – Beemer, Hoff, Sanders.

Sybesma Graphics – Strickler.

Total Power – Erickson.

VP Racing – Sanders.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Elliott.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Ward.

