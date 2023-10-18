HomeRace Track NewsFlorida10th Annual Emil & Dale Reutimann Memorial Set For Nov. 16-18

10th Annual Emil & Dale Reutimann Memorial Set For Nov. 16-18

1 MONTH ALERT: 10th Annual Emil & Dale Reutimann Memorial Set For Nov. 16-18

BARBERVILLE, FL (Oct. 18, 2023) – Volusia Speedway Park will welcome the best DIRTcar UMP Modified drivers from around the country for the 10th annual Emil & Dale Reutimann Memorial, Nov. 16-18.

The marquee event will see drivers battle for 50 laps around The World’s Fastest Half Mile with a $10,000 payday on the line.

Honoring one of motorsports’ most storied families, the event attracts some of the biggest names in DIRTcar UMP Modified racing and beyond – with the likes of NASCAR Cup Series driver Justin Haley having made time to compete in the event.

Its last nine iterations have seen legends of the division take home the prestigious victory, and only one repeat winner (David Reutimann in 2015 and 2016). Since Reutimann’s repeat, there have been seven consecutive different winners.

Ethan Dotson added his name to that list last year, joining Nick Hoffman, Tyler Nicely, David Stremme, Kyle Strickler, Jeff Mathews and Reutimann as the most recent winners. Austin Sanders won the inaugural race in 2014.

The week will kick off with practice on Thursday, Nov. 16. Hot Lap/Qualifying and Showdown Features for the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds highlight Friday’s program (Nov. 17) alongside a full show for 602 Late Models, Street Stocks and Thunder Stocks. Saturday will host the 50-lap main event, along with Features for 604 Late Models and 3/4 Modifieds.

What you need to know:TICKETS: CLICK HERE

REGISTRATION: https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/2999/registrations/6932

EVENT INFO: CLICK HERE

TRACK: 1/2 mile in Barberville, FLTRACK RECORD: 17.031 seconds set by Ethan Dotson in 2022

LAST RACE VIDEO RECAP (Nov. 19, 2022):https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15M88j6JwB8&t=1s

PREVIOUS REUTIMANN MEMORIAL WINNERS:2022 – Ethan Dotson2021 – Nick Hoffman2020 – Tyler Nicely2019 – David Stremme2018 – Kyle Strickler2017 – Jeff Mathews2016 – David Reutimann2015 – David Reutimann2014 – Austin Sanders

HOW TO WATCH: If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.

