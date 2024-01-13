LOGAN SEAVEY ROLLS TO HARD ROCK CASINO QUALIFYING NIGHT JACKPOT!

- Advertisement -

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 12, 2024) A race for the ages Friday night at the 38th annual Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy as Logan Seavey threw dice, sliders, and everything else he could possibly think of to claim Friday’s Hard Rock Hotel Casino, Tulsa, Qualifying Night.

Despite not feeling well, Friday is the third time Seavey has topped a prelim night feature, and second, in as many years, on Friday in the Kevin and Jordan Swindell owned No. 39, with the win coming down to a mad dash throughout the top five over the final 13 laps.

Diving into the battle late, the start was a race between Ryan Timms and Steven Snyder, Jr., with the pair banked off berm and cushion multiple times in pursuit of each other, with Timms leading the opening seven rotations. Falling to sliver as Snyder raced by, the No. 40x held point through Lap 15 with the top five in a frenzy as Timms reclaimed the lead.

Having chased to this point after starting seventh, Logan Seavey threw a three-for-one slide to crack the podium on Lap 19. Reeling in Timms as the pair worked traffic, the race paused working Lap 26 as Justin Grant flipped on the front stretch.

Two tries at a restart with five to go, both times Timms was able to fend off the Victory Fuel No. 39 as Andrew Felker grabbed second with three laps to go. Racing back around the No. 11A, and set sights on Timms, Logan railed the cushion in pursuit of the JBL No. 67 before breaking rank to the bottom for the slide through the third and fourth turns as the white flag flew.

Protecting against the slide at both ends, Seavy held on to win by 0.608-seconds. Ryan Timms in second will start in his second championship feature event on Saturday. Andrew Felker crossed third with Steven Snyder, Jr. in fourth. From the B-Feature, Amerson Axsom rolled forward 13 positions to complete the top five.

Five nights of preliminary qualifying and a total of 365 drivers drew in for the 38th annual Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy; matching the overall number in 2023. The Flip Count has grown to 45 with all drivers ok. Special thanks to Simpson Race Products for giving out new equipment during this year’s flip count.

Saturday’s Soup begins to boil at 9:00 A.M. with P-Features up first. Opener Ceremonies is set for 6:30 P.M. (CT). The evening program will start with the C-Features. Saturday lineups are posted at https://www.chilibowl.com/press/2024/article/144790

The 38th annual Chili Bowl Nationals takes place January 8-13, 2024, under the giant roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. Fans unable to attend the Chili Bowl Nationals can watch every lap live at http://www.floracing.com.

The General Admission Pit Pass is sold at the event and never sells out. They are $60 per weekday and $75 on Saturday.

For continued updates on the Chili Bowl Nationals, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Chili Bowl Nationals can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Results:

Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy

Tulsa Expo Raceway – Tulsa, Okla.

Friday, January 12, 2024

Hard Rock Hotel Casino, Tulsa Qualifying Night

Car Count: 80

Event Count: 365

OERB Heat Races: Top 40 in passing points advance to Qualifiers.

OERB Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 56E-Tyler Edwards[2]; 2. 39-Logan Seavey[4]; 3. 74-Luke Hall[1]; 4. 7R-Stuart Snyder[6]; 5. 35-Tyler Robbins[7]; 6. 27G-Steve Gresham[3]; 7. 41W-Brad Wyatt[9]; 8. 42-Chris Cochran[8]; 9. 8X-Jeff Schindler[5]

OERB Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 68-Ronnie Gardner[1]; 2. 77S-Robbie Smith[2]; 3. 5J-Josh Hodge[3]; 4. 83-Will Armitage[9]; 5. 0G-Glenn Styres[5]; 6. 75X-John Egan[7]; 7. 6-Bill Rose[4]; 8. 14R-Nathan Smith[8]; 9. (DNF) 72J-Sam Johnson[6]

OERB Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 97-Gavin Miller[1]; 2. 68K-Emerson Axsom[4]; 3. 38-Jason McDougal[2]; 4. 22T-Don Droud Jr[3]; 5. 44X-Wesley Smith[6]; 6. 19-Tim McCreadie[9]; 7. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[7]; 8. 5H-Casey Hicks[8]; 9. (DNF) 75A-Bryan Stanfill[5]

OERB Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Daryn Pittman[6]; 2. 21B-Justin Bates[1]; 3. 1H-Henry Chambers[3]; 4. 8S-Kyle Steffens[5]; 5. 45X-Jace Park[7]; 6. 97S-Cam Schafer[8]; 7. (DNF) 57B-Zach Boden[2]; 8. (DNF) 7D-Josh Bilicki[4]; 9. (DNS) 6C-Rayce Rudy

OERB Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 2J-Justin Grant[2]; 2. 28-Ace McCarthy[7]; 3. 28K-Kory Schudy[3]; 4. 8W-Hunter Schuerenberg[8]; 5. 35K-Joey Klemish[4]; 6. 21K-Gage Rucker[6]; 7. 77R-Jack Wagner[9]; 8. 0-Johnny Murdock[5]; 9. (DNF) 66-Harry Elzo[1]

OERB Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Ryan Timms[3]; 2. 40X-Steven Snyder Jr[4]; 3. 63G-Frankie Guerrini[6]; 4. 36-Michael Hubert[9]; 5. 19X-Brett Becker[8]; 6. 7K-Kolton Gariss[1]; 7. (DNF) 12-Beau Gastineau[2]; 8. (DNF) 80S-Josh Hawkins[5]; 9. (DNF) 8L-Kurt Blackaby[7]

OERB Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 63-Cale Coons[3]; 2. 11A-Andrew Felker[5]; 3. 17H-Harli White[4]; 4. 1P-Terry Nichols[7]; 5. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[8]; 6. 47K-Kevin Brewer[9]; 7. 84R-Chris Roseland[1]; 8. 00S-Jamie Speers[2]; 9. 0J-Kevin Carl[6]

OERB Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 71R-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[1]; 2. 20-Tadd Holliman[2]; 3. 14J-Jody Rosenboom[4]; 4. 5X-Shane Cottle[8]; 5. 60M-Earl McDoulett Jr[3]; 6. 33W-Rece Wommack[6]; 7. 91K-Kaylee Bryson[7]; 8. 2MD-Marc Dailey[5]; 9. 130-Chase Osterhoff[9]

OERB Heat 9 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Bryant Wiedeman[3]; 2. 95-Chris Andrews[2]; 3. 32S-Chase Stockon[5]; 4. 18-Anton Hernandez[4]; 5. 11X-Donovan Peterson[7]; 6. 16-Santino Ferrucci[1]; 7. 71T-Kyler Johnson[8]; 8. (DNF) 19A-Hayden Reinbold[6]

D-Features: Top 2 advance to corresponding C-Feature.

D Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 42-Chris Cochran[1]; 2. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[4]; 3. 80S-Josh Hawkins[3]; 4. 7D-Josh Bilicki[6]; 5. 00S-Jamie Speers[5]; 6. 8X-Jeff Schindler[7]; 7. 5H-Casey Hicks[2]; 8. (DNF) 72J-Sam Johnson[8]; 9. (DNS) 12-Beau Gastineau; 10. (DNS) 66-Harry Elzo

D Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 84R-Chris Roseland[3]; 2. 2MD-Marc Dailey[5]; 3. 0-Johnny Murdock[4]; 4. 14R-Nathan Smith[1]; 5. 130-Chase Osterhoff[6]; 6. (DNF) 0J-Kevin Carl[7]; 7. (DNF) 57B-Zach Boden[2]; 8. (DNS) 8L-Kurt Blackaby; 9. (DNS) 75A-Bryan Stanfill; 10. (DNS) 6C-Rayce Rudy

Smiley’s Racing Products C-Features: Top 4 advance to corresponding B-Feature.

Smileys Racing Products C Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 22T-Don Droud Jr[2]; 2. 91K-Kaylee Bryson[9]; 3. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[12]; 4. 97S-Cam Schafer[3]; 5. 42-Chris Cochran[11]; 6. 16-Santino Ferrucci[10]; 7. 60M-Earl McDoulett Jr[5]; 8. 27G-Steve Gresham[8]; 9. (DNF) 47K-Kevin Brewer[1]; 10. (DNF) 77R-Jack Wagner[6]; 11. (DNF) 35K-Joey Klemish[4]; 12. (DNF) 33W-Rece Wommack[7]

Smileys Racing Products C Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 18-Anton Hernandez[1]; 2. 44X-Wesley Smith[2]; 3. 0G-Glenn Styres[3]; 4. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[8]; 5. 71T-Kyler Johnson[7]; 6. 75X-John Egan[4]; 7. 2MD-Marc Dailey[12]; 8. 6-Bill Rose[10]; 9. 21K-Gage Rucker[6]; 10. 41W-Brad Wyatt[5]; 11. 84R-Chris Roseland[11]; 12. (DNF) 7K-Kolton Gariss[9]

Team Toyota Qualifiers: Top 16 in combined passing points advance to the A-Feature.

Team Toyota Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 40X-Steven Snyder Jr[3]; 2. 71R-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[2]; 3. 81-Bryant Wiedeman[5]; 4. 21-Daryn Pittman[6]; 5. 83-Will Armitage[4]; 6. 1P-Terry Nichols[1]; 7. 35-Tyler Robbins[10]; 8. 28K-Kory Schudy[9]; 9. 21B-Justin Bates[7]; 10. 19X-Brett Becker[8]

Team Toyota Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 8W-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]; 2. 11A-Andrew Felker[5]; 3. 45X-Jace Park[9]; 4. 77S-Robbie Smith[1]; 5. 28-Ace McCarthy[6]; 6. 17H-Harli White[7]; 7. 63G-Frankie Guerrini[3]; 8. 36-Michael Hubert[4]; 9. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[8]; 10. (DNS) 38-Jason McDougal

Team Toyota Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 67-Ryan Timms[6]; 2. 39-Logan Seavey[4]; 3. 5X-Shane Cottle[2]; 4. 56E-Tyler Edwards[5]; 5. 68-Ronnie Gardner[3]; 6. 20-Tadd Holliman[1]; 7. 14J-Jody Rosenboom[7]; 8. 8S-Kyle Steffens[9]; 9. 11X-Donovan Peterson[10]; 10. 5J-Josh Hodge[8]

Team Toyota Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 2J-Justin Grant[5]; 2. 97-Gavin Miller[3]; 3. 95-Chris Andrews[1]; 4. 19-Tim McCreadie[10]; 5. 68K-Emerson Axsom[4]; 6. 74-Luke Hall[9]; 7. 63-Cale Coons[6]; 8. 7R-Stuart Snyder[7]; 9. 32S-Chase Stockon[2]; 10. (DNF) 1H-Henry Chambers[8]

The Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 2 B Features: Top 4 advance to the A-Feature.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 2 B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 63-Cale Coons[3]; 2. 68-Ronnie Gardner[2]; 3. 63G-Frankie Guerrini[5]; 4. 14J-Jody Rosenboom[7]; 5. 8S-Kyle Steffens[8]; 6. 91K-Kaylee Bryson[14]; 7. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[15]; 8. 97S-Cam Schafer[16]; 9. 21B-Justin Bates[9]; 10. 20-Tadd Holliman[6]; 11. 22T-Don Droud Jr[13]; 12. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[10]; 13. 17H-Harli White[4]; 14. 5J-Josh Hodge[12]; 15. 19X-Brett Becker[11]; 16. (DNF) 83-Will Armitage[1]

The Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 2 B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 68K-Emerson Axsom[1]; 2. 74-Luke Hall[3]; 3. 36-Michael Hubert[5]; 4. 11X-Donovan Peterson[7]; 5. 32S-Chase Stockon[8]; 6. 44X-Wesley Smith[10]; 7. 0G-Glenn Styres[11]; 8. 7R-Stuart Snyder[6]; 9. 1P-Terry Nichols[4]; 10. 77S-Robbie Smith[2]; 11. (DNF) 18-Anton Hernandez[9]; 12. (DNS) 35-Tyler Robbins; 13. (DNS) 28K-Kory Schudy; 14. (DNS) 38-Jason McDougal; 15. (DNS) 1H-Henry Chambers; 16. (DNS) 19U-Pierce Urbanosky

A-Feature: Top 2 advance to Saturday’s A-Feature.

Hard Rock A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 39-Logan Seavey[7]; 2. 67-Ryan Timms[1]; 3. 11A-Andrew Felker[3]; 4. 40X-Steven Snyder Jr[5]; 5. 68K-Emerson Axsom[18]; 6. 81-Bryant Wiedeman[6]; 7. 21-Daryn Pittman[4]; 8. 28-Ace McCarthy[11]; 9. 97-Gavin Miller[10]; 10. 63-Cale Coons[17]; 11. 63G-Frankie Guerrini[21]; 12. 68-Ronnie Gardner[19]; 13. 19-Tim McCreadie[14]; 14. 95-Chris Andrews[16]; 15. 36-Michael Hubert[22]; 16. 14J-Jody Rosenboom[23]; 17. 5X-Shane Cottle[15]; 18. 45X-Jace Park[9]; 19. 11X-Donovan Peterson[24]; 20. (DNF) 2J-Justin Grant[2]; 21. (DNF) 8W-Hunter Schuerenberg[8]; 22. (DNF) 56E-Tyler Edwards[13]; 23. (DNF) 71R-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[12]; 24. (DNF) 74-Luke Hall[20]

Lap Leader(s): Ryan Timms 1-7, 16-28; Steven Snyder, Jr. 8-15; Logan Seavey 29-30;

Hard Charger: Emerson Axsom