Rodney Sanders Bests Winter Meltdown Finale at Vado

Humboldt Speedway’s King of America XIII Up Next



HAPPY, Tex. (03/19/24) – Rodney Sanders made his maiden trip of 2024 to the Winner’s Circle on Saturday evening with his Wichita Tank Racing / Paulson Rock Products / Stussy Construction No. 20 Texas Locomotive Solutions / Kenny’s Tile / ARMI Contractors / MB Customs Race Car / Hatfield Racing Engine Modified.



One night after letting a win slip from his grasp, Sanders bested the USRA American Racer Modified Series competition at Vado (N.M.) Speedway Park during the Winter Meltdown finale.



“I definitely messed up last night and should have went higher in three and four and Jake (Gallardo) just basically outdrove me,” Sanders said in Victory Lane. “He did a good job. I was just trying to make sure that didn’t happen tonight. I felt like we had a good car. We changed some stuff from last night and I was happy with it.



“I like coming out here. Royal (Jones) definitely helps us out. He’s just great for the sport. Anytime we can, we just try to come out here and race.”



With the United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS) on hiatus until early April, Rodney Sanders traveled to Vado (N.M.) Speedway Park over the weekend for a doubleheader event with the USRA American Racer Modified Series.



Backing up a fifth-to-second run in his heat race with a strong showing in Friday’s feature, Rodney slipped up while leading late, resulting in a second-place finish.



On Saturday, Sanders stormed into the Winter Meltdown finale with a second-place run in his heat race. Rebounding with a flag-to-flag victory in the 30-lap affair, Rodney cruised to the $3,000 victory, which came ahead of Nick Rivera, Gary Christian, Nathan Smith, and Joe Duvall.



Full results are at www.VadoSpeedwayPark.com.



King of America XIII at Humboldt (Kan) Speedway is next on the docket for Rodney Sanders. Postponed from early March to April 4 – 6, the United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS) weekend includes complete programs on Thursday ($3,000-to-win), Friday ($5,000-to-win), and Saturday ($12,000-to-win).



For more details on the weekend, please visit www.HumboldtSpeedway.com.



