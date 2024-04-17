Sooner State doubleheader awaits USMTS

- Advertisement -

Up next for the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt is a Sooner State doubleheader beginning April 19 at the Arrowhead Speedway in Colcord, Okla., followed by the 9th Annual USMTS Juggernaut on April 20 at the Tri-State Speedway, Pocola, Okla.

The ARMI Contractors USMTS Spring Salute takes place Friday at the Arrowhead Speedway, and will honor past and present members of the armed forces featuring pre-race pageantry and the famous patriotic four-wide salute from the USMTS.

Tons of great racing are on tap that will also showcase the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series featuring USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods and USRA Tuners.

Check out the FAST FACTS for complete information including times and ticket prices.

The 9th Annual USMTS Juggernaut happens Saturday at the mighty Tri-State Speedway. The second night of the 45th Annual Cecil Harlan Kegger is also on tap featuring USRA B-Mods ($2000 to win), USRA Stock Cars ($1500 to win) and Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks ($1000 to win).

Check out the FAST FACTS for complete information including times and ticket prices.

Each night will pay $5,000 to win the main event. Racers can save money and pre-enter before Friday by calling (515) 832-7944.

With live and on-demand coverage of nearly every event plus exclusive interviews, instant replays, multiple camera angles and more, RacinDirt is your source for USMTS action. In addition to their robust website at RacinDirt.TV, race fans can access content on your desktop and laptop computers, as well as a suite of apps for added convenience including Roku, Amazon Fire, iOS, Apple TV and Google Play.

Check out usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Don’t forget to subscribe for free and get USMTS news delivered to your inbox plus Members Only benefits.