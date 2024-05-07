Midway and Lucas Oil on the Horizon for the Heartland Modified Tour

- Advertisement -

Grain Valley, MO (May 7, 2024) – This weekend the USRA Heartland Modified Tour Presented by Real Racing Wheels jumps back into action with a pair of Missouri races. Friday the series rolls into the Lebanon Midway Speedway and Saturday racing shifts to Lucas Oil Speedway. Both race tracks are within about an hour drive of each other.

“It’s going to be an awesome weekend in the Show Me state,” commented Series Director Erick Chesterman. “The weather looks great and we are going to race on a pair of quality tracks. We should get a little more clarity in our points as well.”

Midway Speedway has a special promotion Friday for race fans. Courtesy of Lazy Lees One Stop, the grandstands are absolutely free for admission. This is nearly unprecedented, especially considering the nature of this special event.

“We certainly want to thank Lazy Lees One Stop for their support of Midway Speedway and our tour,” Chesterman further elaborated. “We hope it’s standing room only! We are working hard to secure a great field for both events.”

This event promises to be one of the biggest in recent memory for Midway Speedway. Hot laps are slated for 7:05 PM, with racing to begin at 8:00 PM.

“As we look forward to our first night of racing in May, we are VERY excited to have the USRA Heartland Modified Tour at our facility,” said Track Owner Clint Gann. “Mother nature hasn’t been too kind to us here at the Mighty Midway as of late. Heading into this Friday’s race with a couple weekends off due to rain, we are ready for a packed house. Midway has always been a great track for Modifieds, and I’m sure this Friday will showcase that with a talented field of drivers. As always, hot food and cold drinks will be available. Get here early to grab a spot, and bring the whole family. Enjoy the concessions, along with a fun night of racing!”

Once Friday wraps all eyes will be on Lucas Oil Speedway for the first of three visits by the tour to the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks.” Lucas Oil Speedway was instrumental in the early stages of forming the tour. They booked shows immediately, allowing the schedule to take shape.

“We are looking forward to our first HMT race,” said Track General Manager Danny Lorton. “I think it’s a great deal, as it’s more focused on the weekly modified racers and gives them a chance to race for extra money at various tracks through the season. Hopefully it will help revive the modified class at local tracks.”

This weekend will provide an opportunity for series regulars to take to the track, prior to returning in late June as part of the Inaugural “High Limit Racing Diamond Classic” Modified Invitational.

An added bonus to Saturday night’s show, all mothers are admitted free to Lucas Oil Speedway, courtesy of Vietti Marketing Group. Hot laps are planned for 6:30 PM, with racing slated for 7:05 PM. Regular weekly admission prices are in place, less the Mothers Day promotion.

Both events will be carried live on RacinDirt for those unable to make it to either track this weekend.

The USRA Heartland Modified Tour Presented by Real Racing Wheels would like to thank their 2024season long partners.

Gold Partners – ARMI Contractors, Day Motorsports, Hochatown Saloon, Kenny’s Tile, Midwest Sheet Metal, RacinDirt.com, Real Racing Wheels, S&S Fishing and Rental, VP Racing Fuels Heartland, Wehrs Machine &Racing Products

Silver Partners – American Racer Tires, Central Spray Foam & Cement Lifting, Duvall Electric, Fast Shafts, Freight Logistics Inc., Integra Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Milburn Property LLC, One4 Motorsports, Rick Beebe Heating and Air Conditioning

Bronze Partners – Charlie Williams Painting, Fowler Locomotive Sales and Leasing, Lassiter Construction, Transmissions Unlimited

2024HMT Point Fund

$7,500 $4,500 $3,500 $3,000 $2,500 $2,400 $2,300 $2,200 $2,100 $2,000

*80 Percent attendance required to remain point fund eligible*