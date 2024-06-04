Cade Dillard Scores Career Win in Big Deal 24 at Mississippi Thunder Speedway

- Advertisement -

Dominates Finale for $100,001 Payday



ROBELINE, La. (06/03/24) – Cade Dillard piloted his S&S Fishing & Rental Inc. / Johnsville Company No. 97 Joel’s Auto Sales / Krohn Farms / CDR Race Car / Durham Racing Engine Modified to a career win on Saturday night with a $100,001 victory at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in the inaugural Big Deal 24.

“I am extremely humbled at all the calls, text, messages from family, fans, friends and fellow racers, thank you! I haven’t had the chance to get back to everyone yet, but it means a lot to me. The feeling of winning $100,000 in a Modified we built ourselves is still surreal to me at the moment. These moments are what I’ve worked my entire life for. There’s been so many people along the way I have to thank that’s made this possible. I couldn’t be more appreciative of it all. Right now, I’m still trying to take it all in though. From the bottom of my heart, thank you all,” Dillard said.

Breaking out his No. 97 CDR Modified for the event, Cade Dillard checked into Mississippi Thunder Speedway (Fountain City, Wis.) on Wednesday afternoon for the qualifying night with the ONUM Dirt Modifieds.

With over 140 drivers signed in for the weekend, Dillard was placed in the fifth-qualifying group and set quick time out of 24 cars in his group.

Starting eighth in a heat race on Thursday, Cade charged forward in his 12-lap heat race from eighth-to-first which earned him the pole position in the evening’s preliminary feature.

Leading all 30-laps in the main event, Dillard outran Brandon Davis and Joe Chisholm for the $5,000 paycheck.

Locking himself into Saturday’s show with a victory, Dillard would sit on the pole for the $100,001-to-win main event. In the 100-lap feature, Cade briefly lost the lead on the initial start before pulling away from the field. Despite a few challenges from his competitors, Dillard led the final 38-laps which secured his biggest-career victory. Dillard topped Jim Chisholm and Jake Timm in the closing laps to secure the $100,001 triumph.

Full results from the historic weekend can be found at www.ONUMDM.com.

Cade will take his S&S Fishing & Rental Inc. / Production Jars No. 97 Longhorn Race Car / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model into battle this Wednesday – Saturday at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio). Action opens on Wednesday with a $20,000-to-win Castrol FloRacing Night in America event. On Thursday and Friday the Dirt Late Model Dream XXX comes to life with the field split into qualifying nights with $25,000 on the line each night. Saturday’s finale posts a $100,030 top prize.

Full event details are available at www.EldoraSpeedway.com.

Cade Dillard Racing would like to thank their marketing partners, which include S&S Fishing & Rental, Krohn Farms, Joel’s Auto Sales, Strength Roofing & Siding, Johnsville Company Inc., Jody’s Oilfield Service, Bryan Cook Trucks, Hoosier Racing Tire, Lonestar Equipment & Repair, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Longhorn Race Cars, Nichols Stores, Production Jars, Supreme Vinyl Works, Wehrs Machine & Racing Production, Fast Shafts, Champion Brand Hi-Tech Lubricants, Schoenfeld Headers, Vahlco Wheels, Day Motorsports, Hyperco, Clements Racing Engines, VP Racing Fuel, MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Cade Dillard, please visit www.CadeDillard.com