It’s Not Over: Seavey Comes Back from the Brink to Win USAC Indiana Midget Week

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (June 12, 2023)………Logan Seavey, the 2023 USAC Indiana Midget Week champion, truly thought it was all over after Circle City.

After the utmost heartbreak of seeing a surefire victory go to the wayside just three laps from the finish line due to an ignition switch failure, the Sutter, Calif. native was certain his opportunity to capture the Indiana Midget Week title had gone to the waste bin.

Yet, as it turned out, that’s only where the story of Seavey’s triumphant week began.

“Really, at that time, I didn’t think we had a chance,” Seavey admitted. “Up to that point, Jacob Denney had been lights out, but they had their issues as well, but this is an odd week. Nobody was great all week and everybody had something go wrong, made mistakes or whatnot. Ultimately, we filled that role of being the guys who were good every time at the racetrack and could make moves to get to the podium, qualify well and have a really stellar week.”

One race later on Wednesday night, Seavey conjured up a masterful late race drive at Gas City I-69 Speedway, zipping around the outside of Emerson Axsom with two laps to go despite the ailment of a destroyed left rear shock. The emotion was raw, and tears of joy were shed as Abacus Racing won its very first race, a goal they had set when they hired Seavey to be their wheelman late in the 2022 season.

“These guys want to win, but they had never even led a lap before we got to this year, no podiums or anything,” Seavey revealed. “I knew we could get there eventually. We were okay in May, but not lights out by any means. To think we were going to win that first one for them at Circle City, and for it to go bad, was as heartbreaking as it gets. Luckily, we didn’t have to wait too long to get another chance.”

After initially dismissing the notion of an Indiana Midget Week title, Seavey suddenly found himself third in the standings with three races to go in an annual week that is truly a testament of “survival of the fittest.”

A repeat winning performance wasn’t quite in the cards for Seavey on Thursday at Lincoln Park Speedway. Nonetheless, a third-place finish did pay dividends, moving him up to second in the IMW standings, which essentially was the lead with actual point leader Buddy Kofoid’s exodus from the series following the LPS round.

Seavey, celebrating his 26th birthday on Friday night at Bloomington Speedway, doubled up as both the official new Indiana Midget Week point leader and brand new overall USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship point leader following a second consecutive third-place result in his Abacus Racing/Indy Custom Stone – CG CPAs – Dozer’z Nut’z & Bolt’z/Spike/Stanton SR-11x.

Showcasing just how much confidence they had throughout the week, the team didn’t panic when faced with another set of seemingly dire set of events just as their car was being pushed off for practice in what turned out to be the final round of the series on Saturday at Lawrenceburg Speedway.

Just after engine heat, the team heard an undesirable noise emanating from under the hood, which ultimately forced them to a backup car. Seavey promptly responded to the set of circumstances by setting second quick time, winning his heat, and finishing second in the feature, thus solidifying his position at the top of the USAC Indiana Midget Week leaderboard with his fourth-straight “podium” finish.

With Sunday’s rain out in the intended series finale at Kokomo Speedway, Seavey had clinched the title in very much the same manner as he did during his first in 2019, escaping the rain at Kokomo to celebrate with his team in the drier climate of his team’s race shop, a sort of déjà vu moment, and a welcoming into an exclusive club.

“Buddy (Kofoid) texted me and said, “welcome to the two-time club,” Seavey relayed of the message sent by the 2021-22 IMW titlist. “It’s cool to do it not just once, but twice, and just to be that strong. It was pretty much a top-three every night since our one failure, but it seemed like everybody had one bad night. This is a tough week; it was hot all week; tracks were tough with big curbs, and it was really technical everywhere we went, but that fits my style.”

Seavey became just the sixth driver to win the USAC Indiana Midget Week title on multiple occasions in his career, joining Shane Cottle (2005 & 2006), Tracy Hines (2008 & 2010), Bryan Clauson (2009, 2011 & 2016), Rico Abreu (2014 & 2015) and Buddy Kofoid (2021 & 2022).

Furthermore, Seavey joined Rico Abreu (2015) as the second driver to win both the Chili Bowl Nationals and the Indiana Midget Week title in the same season.

With those crowns already on his mantle, plus his presence as the current USAC National Midget point leader, it’s a far cry from where the team began the season, as they began to jell and form a foundation. Seavey and Abacus entered Indiana Midget Week eighth in series points, but now stand as the toast of the town with the season entering the summer stretch.

“For this team to build me two new cars this year and be that good is really amazing, and when we pulled out a backup car for Lawrenceburg, we nearly won with it too,” Seavey lauded. “We just have so much speed right now with good cars and good engines and a good crew to make sure we’re fast all night. We’re all having fun racing and that’s what it’s all about.”

Abacus Racing owner Brent Cox’s dream to start a team began on September of 2020 in his garage as he was watching the live stream of a USAC National Midget event on FloRacing. The tight-knit group came together with an ironclad goal, and with the entire team pulling in one direction all together, they were able to accomplish a feat they’ll always remember.

“This is what wins championships,” Cox stated. “This team never gave up, and no matter how much success we had this week, they never stopped working on the cars. It was a constant flurry of activity. The path to get here was not easy. As a team, there are so many components that have gotten us to where we have gotten. I know that if you remove any one of a key few, we are not where we are at today.”

Elsewhere throughout Indiana Midget Week, Jacob Denney (Galloway, Ohio), who just graduated from high school a week earlier, stood tall when posed with the final exam of answering not one, but two slide jobs levied by two-time USAC National Midget champ Buddy Kofoid during the final six laps en route to capturing the opening round of the series at Haubstadt, Indiana’s Tri-State Speedway, his first win for the Tom Malloy owned team.

Due to weekend sprint car obligations, Kofoid was only available to Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports for the first four rounds of the series. However, he sure made the most of his brief, but thrilling appearances. Kofoid was the lone multi-time winner of the week, scoring victories at Circle City and Lincoln Park, plus a second at Tri-State and a fourth at Gas City. When he left after Thursday’s round, he held a commanding 46-point lead, but his absence for the final two rounds dropped him down to eighth in the final tally.

Gavin Miller made his grand introduction to the USAC National Midget racing stage during USAC Indiana Midget Week. The leading USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship Rookie of the Year contender, six-time USAC National .25 Midget champion and micro sprint standout from Allentown, Pa. earned his first career USAC national victory on the big stage at Bloomington Speedway. Additionally, he passed 35 cars throughout the week to earn the Indiana Midget Week ProSource Passing Master title.

After a tumultuous Indiana Midget Week without only one top-10 result in his first five starts, Ryan Timms (Oklahoma City, Okla.) broke through for a victory in what his first ever visit to Lawrenceburg Speedway during the series finale on Saturday night, giving his Kunz/Curb-Agajanian its third-straight IMW victory with a third different driver following Kofoid and Miller. Following Kofoid’s departure, Timms assumed duties in Kofoid’s ride, and achieved a strong finish to the week.

In the end, Seavey captured the Indiana Midget Week championship by 31 points over Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) who finished as the runner-up in the IMW standings for the second consecutive season. Meanwhile, Bryant Wiedeman (Colby, Kan.) earned a career-best third-place result in IMW points.

Jade Avedisian (Clovis, Calif.) earned the best points finish by a woman in IMW history, taking fourth while also tying as the best finishing woman in an IMW feature event. Her third place run at Lawrenceburg equaled the third-place result by Holly Shelton at Lawrenceburg in 2017. Emerson Axsom (Franklin, Ind.) rounded out the top-five in the standings, topping off with back-to-back runner-up feature finishes at Gas City and Lincoln Park.

Axsom and Seavey shared honors as the driver leading the most laps throughout Indiana Midget Week with 29 apiece. Four different drivers achieved five top-tens in six IMW events: Jade Avedisian, Justin Grant, Logan Seavey & Bryant Wiedeman.

Justin Grant was the only driver to capture multiple Honest Abe Fast Qualifying times, topping the leaderboard during the last two nights at Bloomington and Lawrenceburg. Brenham Crouch, Justin Grant, Buddy Kofoid, Daison Pursley and Logan Seavey each won a pair of heat races during the week. Tanner Thorson made the biggest single-race charge during IMW, advancing from 17th to 4th during the feature at Circle City.

Forty-two drivers appeared in a 2023 Indiana Midget Week event. Seventeen individuals started all six IMW feature events: Jake Andreotti, Jade Avedisian, Emerson Axsom, Chance Crum, Jacob Denney, Justin Grant, Jesse Love, Chase McDermand, Cannon McIntosh, Gavin Miller, Daison Pursley, Taylor Reimer, Hayden Reinbold, Logan Seavey, Kevin Thomas Jr., Ryan Timms and Bryant Wiedeman. Nineteen drivers were in attendance at all six events, adding Thomas Meseraull and Chelby Hinton.

=================

2023 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK STAT LEADERS

Driver Champion: Logan Seavey

Most Feature Wins: 2-Buddy Kofoid

Laps Led: 29-Emerson Axsom & Logan Seavey

Top-Fives: 5-Logan Seavey

Top-Tens: 5-Jade Avedisian, Justin Grant, Logan Seavey & Bryant Wiedeman

Fast Qualifying Times: 2-Justin Grant

Heat Race Wins: 2-Brenham Crouch, Justin Grant, Buddy Kofoid, Daison Pursley & Logan Seavey

Feature Starts: 6-Jake Andreotti, Jade Avedisian, Emerson Axsom, Chance Crum, Jacob Denney, Justin Grant, Jesse Love, Chase McDermand, Cannon McIntosh, Gavin Miller, Daison Pursley, Taylor Reimer, Hayden Reinbold, Logan Seavey, Kevin Thomas Jr., Ryan Timms & Bryant Wiedeman

Most Positions Gained in a Feature: Jun 5: Circle City Raceway – Tanner Thorson (17th to 4th)

=================

2023 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK SCHEDULE & RESULTS

Jun 4: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Jacob Denney (Tom Malloy #25)

Jun 5: Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67K)

Jun 7: Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Jun 8: Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67K)

Jun 9: Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, IN

WINNER: Gavin Miller (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97)

Jun 10: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN

WINNER: Ryan Timms (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jun 11: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Rained Out

=================

2023 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK DRIVER POINT STANDINGS

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1. 405 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.

2. 374 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

3. 353 Bryant Wiedeman, Colby, Kan.

4. 331 Jade Avedisian, Clovis, Calif.

5. 329 Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.

6. 328 Jacob Denney, Galloway, Ohio

7. 328 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Ala.

8. 298 Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, Calif.

9. 298 Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Okla.

10. 292 Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, Okla.

11. 290 Taylor Reimer, Bixby, Okla.

12. 281 Gavin Miller, Allentown, Pa.

13. 258 Cannon McIntosh, Bixby, Okla.

14. 254 Chase McDermand, Springfield, Ill.

15. 246 Jake Andreotti, Castro Valley, Calif.

16. 245 Jesse Love, Menlo Park, Calif.

17. 201 Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, Calif.

18. 186 Daniel Whitley, Ferndale, Calif.

19. 183 Chance Crum, Snohomish, Wash.

20. 154 Hayden Reinbold, Gilbert, Ariz.

21. 121 Tanner Thorson, Minden, Nev.

22. 113 Ethan Mitchell, Mooresville, N.C.

23. 113 Chelby Hinton, Dubberly, La.

24. 96 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Ind.

25. 95 Steve Buckwalter, Royersford, Pa.

26. 79 Brenham Crouch, Lubbock, Texas

27. 71 Chase Johnson, Penngrove, Calif.

28. 62 Bryan Stanfill, Bakersfield, Calif.

29. 53 Zach Daum, Pocahontas, Ill.

30. 50 Robert Carson, Concord, Calif.

31. 49 Kyle Beilman, Los Angeles, Calif.

32. 30 Oliver Akard, Fort Myers, Fla.

33. 30 Eastin Ashbrooke, Marion, Ind.

34. 20 Justin Dickerson, Pittsboro, Ind.

35. 20 Rylan Gray, Greenfield, Ind.

36. 20 Jeff Schindler, Evansville, Ind.

37. 10 Jakeb Boxell, Zanesville, Ind.

38. 10 Critter Malone, Speedway, Ind.

39. 10 Scott Orr, Columbia City, Ind.

40. 10 Kayla Roell, Dillsboro, Ind.

41. 10 Adam Taylor, Wheatfield, Ind.

42. 10 Ashton Thompson, Salem, Ind.

=================

2023 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK STATISTICS

2023 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FEATURE WINS

2-Buddy Kofoid (Jun 5 at Circle City Raceway & Jun 8 at Lincoln Park Speedway)

1-Jacob Denney (Jun 4 at Tri-State Speedway)

1-Gavin Miller (Jun 9 at Bloomington Speedway)

1-Logan Seavey (Jun 7 at Gas City I-69 Speedway)

1-Ryan Timms (Jun 10 at Lawrenceburg Speedway)

=================

2023 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FEATURE LAPS LED

29-Emerson Axsom & Logan Seavey

28-Gavin Miller & Ryan Timms

22-Jacob Denney

20-Buddy Kofoid

14-Jade Avedisian

8-Justin Grant

2-Jake Andreotti

=================

2023 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK TOP-5 FEATURE FINISHES

5-Logan Seavey

4-Buddy Kofoid

3-Emerson Axsom, Justin Grant & Bryant Wiedeman

2-Jacob Denney & Chase McDermand

1-Jade Avedisian, Kyle Cummins, Cannon McIntosh, Thomas Meseraull, Gavin Miller, Kevin Thomas Jr., Tanner Thorson & Ryan Timms

=================

2023 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK TOP-10 FEATURE FINISHES

5-Jade Avedisian, Justin Grant, Logan Seavey & Bryant Wiedeman

4-Buddy Kofoid, Cannon McIntosh, Gavin Miller, Taylor Reimer & Kevin Thomas Jr.

3-Emerson Axsom, Jacob Denney & Daison Pursley

2-Chase McDermand, Tanner Thorson & Ryan Timms

1-Jake Andreotti, Kyle Cummins, Zach Daum, Thomas Meseraull & Daniel Whitley

=================

2023 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK HONEST ABE ROOFING FAST QUALIFYING TIMES

2-Justin Grant

1-Jacob Denney, Jesse Love, Logan Seavey & Kevin Thomas Jr.

=================

2023 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK HONEST ABE ROOFING FAST QUALIFIERS

Jun 4: Tri-State Speedway – Jacob Denney (13.612)

Jun 5: Circle City Raceway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (12.385)

Jun 7: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Jesse Love (11.788)

Jun 8: Lincoln Park Speedway – Logan Seavey (12.834)

Jun 9: Bloomington Speedway – Justin Grant (11.945)

Jun 10: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Justin Grant (14.762)

=================

2023 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK HEAT RACE WINS: (Presented by Simpson Race Products, Rod End Supply, T.J. Forged & Car IQ)

2-Brenham Crouch, Justin Grant, Buddy Kofoid, Daison Pursley & Logan Seavey

1-Jade Avedisian, Emerson Axsom, Brenham Crouch, Kyle Cummins, Jacob Denney, Chelby Hinton, Chase Johnson, Cannon McIntosh, Thomas Meseraull, Ethan Mitchell & Bryant Wiedeman

=================

2023 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FEATURE STARTS

6-Jake Andreotti, Jade Avedisian, Emerson Axsom, Chance Crum, Jacob Denney, Justin Grant, Jesse Love, Chase McDermand, Cannon McIntosh, Gavin Miller, Daison Pursley, Taylor Reimer, Hayden Reinbold, Logan Seavey, Kevin Thomas Jr., Ryan Timms & Bryant Wiedeman

5-Thomas Meseraull & Daniel Whitley

4-Buddy Kofoid

3-Steve Buckwalter, Chelby Hinton & Ethan Mitchell

2-Kyle Beilman, Brenham Crouch, Kyle Cummins, Chase Johnson, Bryan Stanfill & Tanner Thorson

1-Zach Daum

=================

2023 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI-FEATURE WINS

2-Kevin Thomas Jr.

1-Jade Avedisian, Logan Seavey & Tanner Thorson

=================

2023 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK IRVIN KING HARD CHARGERS OF THE RACE

Jun 4: Tri-State Speedway – Gavin Miller (21st to 10th)

Jun 5: Circle City Raceway – Tanner Thorson (17th to 4th)

Jun 7: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gavin Miller (19th to 10th)

Jun 8: Lincoln Park Speedway – Buddy Kofoid (7th to 1st)

Jun 9: Bloomington Speedway – Cannon McIntosh (12th to 5th)

Jun 10: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Jesse Love (21st to 12th)

=================

2023 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK DIRT DRAFT FASTEST HOT LAP DRIVER

Jun 4: Tri-State Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (13.814)

Jun 5: Circle City Raceway – Jesse Love (12.366)

Jun 7: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Logan Seavey (12.252)

Jun 8: Lincoln Park Speedway – Jesse Love (12.198)

Jun 9: Bloomington Speedway – Logan Seavey (13.033)

Jun 10: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Logan Seavey (14.709)

=================

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK STATISTICS

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK CHAMPIONS

2005: Shane Cottle

2006: Shane Cottle

2007: Jerry Coons Jr.

2008: Tracy Hines

2009: Bryan Clauson

2010: Tracy Hines & Brad Kuhn

2011: Bryan Clauson

2012: Darren Hagen

2013: Christopher Bell

2014: Rico Abreu

2015: Rico Abreu

2016: Bryan Clauson

2017: Shane Golobic

2018: Spencer Bayston

2019: Logan Seavey

2020: Kyle Larson

2021: Buddy Kofoid

2022: Buddy Kofoid

2023: Logan Seavey

=================

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FEATURE WINS: (2005-2023)

9-Bryan Clauson & Kyle Larson

5-Christopher Bell, Buddy Kofoid & Tanner Thorson

4-Rico Abreu

3-Spencer Bayston, Shane Cottle, Tyler Courtney, Darren Hagen, Brad Kuhn, Michael Pickens, Logan Seavey & Chris Windom

2-Jerry Coons Jr., Jacob Denney, Thomas Meseraull, Davey Ray & Brad Sweet

1-Brady Bacon, Chad Boat, Steve Buckwalter, Kyle Cummins, Dave Darland, Zach Daum, Corey Day, Jay Drake, Justin Grant, Tracy Hines, Levi Jones, Cannon McIntosh, Gavin Miller, Johnny Rodriguez, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kevin Swindell, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Ryan Timms

=================

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FAST QUALIFIERS

9-Rico Abreu & Kyle Larson

5-Bryan Clauson

4-Brady Bacon, Justin Grant & Chris Windom

3-Chad Boat, Steve Buckwalter, Logan Seavey, Brad Sweet & Tanner Thorson

2-Christopher Bell, Jerry Coons Jr., Corey Day, Bobby East, Shane Golobic, Tracy Hines, Buddy Kofoid, Ethan Mitchell & Kevin Thomas Jr.

1-Jade Avedisian, Spencer Bayston, Tanner Carrick, Tyler Courtney, Chance Crum, Dave Darland, Zach Daum, Jacob Denney, Darren Hagen, Jesse Love, Cannon McIntosh, Thomas Meseraull, Michael Pickens, Chase Randall & Danny Stratton

=================

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK TOP-5 FEATURE FINISHES

28-Bryan Clauson

22-Tracy Hines

21-Jerry Coons Jr. & Kyle Larson

18-Chris Windom

17-Tanner Thorson

16-Justin Grant & Buddy Kofoid

15-Rico Abreu

14-Brad Kuhn & Logan Seavey

13-Darren Hagen

12-Brady Bacon, Christopher Bell & Tyler Courtney

10-Spencer Bayston, Shane Cottle & Brad Sweet

9-Kevin Thomas Jr.

8-Dave Darland

7-Emerson Axsom, Cannon McIntosh & Michael Pickens

6-Chad Boat, Steve Buckwalter, Zach Daum & Thomas Meseraull

5-Kyle Cummins, Jacob Denney, Bobby East, Shane Golobic, Davey Ray & Bryant Wiedeman

4-Levi Jones, Jason McDougal, Kevin Swindell & Cole Whitt

3-Caleb Armstrong, Brenham Crouch, Brad Mosen, Daison Pursley, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Tyler Thomas & Josh Wise

2-Alex Bright, Kaylee Bryson, Tanner Carrick, Corey Day, Jay Drake, Brad Loyet, Chase McDermand, Mitchel Moles, Jeremy Warren & Zeb Wise

1-Gary Altig, Jade Avedisian, Brent Beauchamp, Clinton Boyles, Chance Crum, Andrew Felker, Brian Gerster, Ryan Kaplan, Gavin Miller, Ethan Mitchell, Jace Park, Johnny Rodriguez, Gio Scelzi, Hunter Schuerenberg, Holly Shelton, Jon Stanbrough, Chase Stockon, Gary Taylor, Ryan Timms & Dillon Welch

=================

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK TOP-10 FEATURE FINISHES

42-Jerry Coons Jr.

35-Tracy Hines

34-Bryan Clauson

29-Chris Windom

28-Tanner Thorson

27-Brady Bacon

26-Rico Abreu & Justin Grant

24-Darren Hagen & Brad Kuhn

23-Logan Seavey

22-Zach Daum, Buddy Kofoid, Kyle Larson & Kevin Thomas Jr.

20-Michael Pickens

17-Steve Buckwalter, Dave Darland & Thomas Meseraull

16-Spencer Bayston, Chad Boat & Shane Cottle

15-Tyler Courtney & Cannon McIntosh

14-Shane Golobic

13-Bobby East

12-Christopher Bell & Jason McDougal

11-Brad Sweet

10-Caleb Armstrong, Levi Jones, Daison Pursley & Tyler Thomas

9-Bryant Wiedeman

8-Emerson Axsom, Kaylee Bryson, Tanner Carrick, Kyle Cummins & Brad Loyet

7-Jacob Denney & Davey Ray

6-Alex Bright, Andrew Felker, Brad Mosen, Taylor Reimer & Ryan Robinson

5-Jade Avedisian, Brent Beauchamp, Corey Day, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Cole Whitt, Josh Wise & Zeb Wise

4-Brenham Crouch, Carson Macedo, Gavin Miller, Chase Stockon & Kevin Swindell

3-Clinton Boyles, Cole Carter, Shane Hmiel, Chase McDermand, Kody Swanson & Ryan Timms

2-Gary Altig, Chase Barber, Jay Drake, Damion Gardner, Ronnie Gardner, Brian Gerster, Shane Hollingsworth, Darren Jenkins, Chase Randall, Johnny Rodriguez, Holly Shelton, Matt Smith, Gary Taylor, Jeremy Warren & Hayden Williams

1-Garrett Aitken, Jake Andreotti, Dakoda Armstrong, Teddy Beach, Ryan Bernal, Cole Bodine, Austin Brown, Brian Carber, Henry Clarke, Jesse Colwell, Colten Cottle, Chance Crum, Ryan Durst, Blake Fitzpatrick, Josh Ford, Alfred Galedrige, Dominic Gorden, Chuck Gurney Jr., Scott Hatton, Jonathan Hendrick, A.J. Anderson, A.J. Fike, Chase Johnson, Ryan Kaplan, Tucker Klaasmeyer, Trevor Kobylarz, Andrew Layser, Brock Maskovich, Ethan Mitchell, Mat Neely, Jake Neuman, Jace Park, Justin Peck, Parker Price-Miller, Jimi Quin, Gio Scelzi, Hunter Schuerenberg, Matt Sherrell, Jake Slotten, Nathan Smee, Jon Stanbrough, Danny Stratton, Brandon Wagner, Gage Walker, Dillon Welch, Daniel Whitley & John Wolfe

=================

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FEATURE STARTS

64-Jerry Coons Jr.

51-Zach Daum

46-Brady Bacon & Tanner Thorson

45-Justin Grant, Thomas Meseraull & Chris Windom

44-Dave Darland

42-Bryan Clauson

40-Steve Buckwalter, Darren Hagen & Tracy Hines

38-Kevin Thomas Jr.

36-Brad Kuhn

35-Rico Abreu

33-Michael Pickens

32-Chad Boat

30-Davey Ray

29-Logan Seavey

28-Alex Bright, Tyler Courtney & Cannon McIntosh

27-Bobby East

26-Levi Jones

25-Tyler Thomas

24-Shane Cottle, Kyle Larson & Jason McDougal

23-Caleb Armstrong & Buddy Kofoid

22-Shane Golobic

21-Tanner Carrick

20-Spencer Bayston & Daison Pursley

19-Bryant Wiedeman

18-Christopher Bell & Kyle Cummins

17-Brad Loyet, Ethan Mitchell & Brad Sweet

16-Kaylee Bryson

15-Brenham Crouch & Holly Shelton

14-Emerson Axsom, Cole Bodine & Ryan Robinson

13-Brad Mosen & Hayden Reinbold

12-Ronnie Gardner, Jake Neuman, Taylor Reimer & Gage Walker

11-Jade Avedisian, Mario Clouser, Chance Crum, Jacob Denney, Tucker Klaasmeyer, Danny Stratton, Dillon Welch & Hayden Williams

10-Chase Barber, Andrew Felker, Sam Johnson, Chase McDermand, Jimi Quin, Nathan Smee & Cole Whitt

9-Trevor Kobylarz, Andrew Layser, Josh Wise & Zeb Wise

8-Brenden Bright, Corey Day, Shane Hmiel, Chase Johnson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kevin Swindell & Ryan Timms

7-Dalton Armstrong, Brent Beauchamp, Cole Carter, Henry Clarke, Maria Cofer, Tom Hessert III, Chase Randall, Levi Roberts, Matt Smith & Kody Swanson

6-Jake Andreotti, Dakoda Armstrong, Brian Carber, Ryan Greth, Trey Gropp, Shane Hollingsworth, Jesse Love, Brayton Lynch, Carson Macedo, Gavin Miller & Matt Westfall

5-Austin Brown, C.J. Leary, Jesse Colwell, Trey Marcham, Mitchel Moles, Dustin Morgan, Billy Pauch Jr. & Daniel Whitley

4-Gary Altig, Ryan Bernal, Clinton Boyles, David Budres, Ryan Criswell, Ricky Ehrgott, Scott Hatton, Holley Hollan, Dayne Kingshott, Tyler Nelson, Jace Park, Chase Stockon, Tanner Swanson, Gary Taylor, Bryce Townsend & Nick Wean

3-A.J. Fike, Garrett Aitken, Isaac Chapple, Tony DiMattia, Jay Drake, Mariah Ede, Karsyn Elledge, Josh Ford, Noah Gass, Chett Gehrke, Brian Gerster, Dominic Gorden, Zane Hendricks, Mike Hess, Chelby Hinton, Darren Jenkins, Ryan Kaplan, Jimmy Light, Critter Malone, Dene McAllan, Justin Peck, Parker Price-Miller, Johnny Rodriguez, Hunter Schuerenberg, Ryan Smith, Jon Stanbrough, Bryan Stanfill & Jeremy Warren

2-A.J. Anderson, Teddy Beach, Kyle Beilman, Alex Bowman, Cody Brewer, Daron Clayton, Kellen Conover, Colten Cottle, Courtney Crone, Robert Dalby, Ryan Durst, Tony Elliott, Damion Gardner, Bobby Grewohl, Chuck Gurney Jr, Garrett Hansen, Nathan High, Chase Jones, Cade Lewis, Greg Lueckert, Brock Maskovich, Jaimie McKinlay, Matt Moore, Adam Pierson, Daryn Pittman, Domain Ramsay, Gio Scelzi, Kent Schmidt, Matt Sherrell, Jimmy Simpson & Jason Yount

1-Robert Ballou, Adam Barth, Chris Baue, Jeff Bland Jr., Blake Brannon, Kaidon Brown, Mark Brown, Travis Buckley, Adam Clarke, Shane Cockrum, Kyle Craker, Justin Dickerson, Sean Dodenhoff, Don Droud Jr., Dave Ely, Murray Erickson, A.J. Felker, Blake Fitzpatrick, Alfred Galedrige, Bradley Galedrige, Rylan Gray, Ron Gregory, Russ Harper, Jonathan Hendrick, Ted Hines, Matt Hummel, Logan Jarrett, Kyle Jones, Cory Kruseman, Michael Lewis, Joe Liguori, Andy Malpocker, Mario Marietta, Chance Morton, Seth Motsinger, Mat Neely, Brian Postle, Brody Roa, Nick Rowe, Stephen Schnapf, Kyle Schuett, Alex Schutte, Jonathan Shafer, Casey Shuman, Landon Simon, Jake Slotten, Brandon Wagner, Todd Wanless & John Wolfe