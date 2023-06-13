Lucas Oil Late Models Return to Smoky Mountain for Mountain Moonshine Classic

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (June 13, 2023) – The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series return to Smoky Mountain Speedway this Friday-Saturday , June 16-17 for the Mountain Moonshine Classic presented by FK Rod Ends and East Tennessee Auto Outlet.

The action gets underway on Friday, June 16 with a pair of $5,000-to-win A-Mains for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The field will be split into two groups based on pill draw, with each group competing in a full program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 30-lap A-Main.

The top three finishers from each of the two A-Mains will be locked into Saturday’s $50,000-to-win finale. Those six drivers will compete in a six-lap dash on Saturday to determine their starting positions in the first three rows of the 60-lap main event. The remaining drivers will transfer to one of four heat races.

Saturday’s on-track action for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series includes Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Heat Races, B-Mains, and the 60-lap, $50,000-to-win Mountain Moonshine Classic presented by FK Rod Ends and East Tennessee Auto Outlet finale.

The Street Stock and FWD will serve as support divisions on Friday night while Saturday’s action includes the Sportsman and Mini Stock divisions.

All gates at Smoky Mountain Speedway will open at 2:00pm on Friday and 12:00pm (noon) on Saturday. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series driver’s meeting is scheduled for 6:30pm , with Hot Laps set to begin at 7:00pm each night. On Saturday, Dirt Racing Outreach will host services at 3:30pm followed by a driver autograph session at 4:30pm . All times are eastern time.

809 Brick Mill Road in Maryville , just 30 minutes southwest of Knoxville, Tenn. For more information, visit Smoky Mountain Speedway was shortened from its historic 4/10-mile configuration in 2023 to a 3/8-mile. Fans and drivers alike have already shown excitement for the new layout. Smoky Mountain Speedway is located at, just 30 minutes southwest of Knoxville, Tenn. For more information, visit www.smokymountainspeedway.com

Pre-race tickets, for both nights, are available by visiting https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/2556

Ricky Thornton Jr. continues to lead a tight battle for the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP. Hudson O’Neal is second, followed by Brandon Overton, Tim McCreadie, and Devin Moran. Jonathan Davenport, Daulton Wilson, Max Blair, Tyler Erb, and Spencer Hughes round out the top ten in the current championship standings.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

Friday – June 16th

1st A-Main (30 Laps): 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $550, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500 = Total $23,000

2nd A-Main (30 Laps): 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $550, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500 = Total $23,000

Saturday – June 17th

Mountain Moonshine Classic presented by FK Rod Ends and East Tennessee Auto Outlet (60 Laps): 1. $50,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,000, 5. $7,000, 6. $6,000, 7. $4,500, 8. $4,000, 9. $3,800, 10. $3,600, 11. $3,400, 12. $3,200, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,500, 15. $2,400, 16. $2,300, 17. $2,200, 18. $2,100, 19. $2,000, 20. $2,000, 21. $2,000, 22. $2,000, 23. $2,000, 24. $2,000 = Total $150,000

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Friday – June 16th

Left Rear/Fronts – (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races.

Saturday – June 17th

Left Rear/Fronts – (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier – (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4