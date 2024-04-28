STAMBAUGH SWEEPS USCS/GLSS I-75 RACEWAY WEEKEND WITH SATURDAY WIN

- Advertisement -

SWEETWATER, TN – April 27, 2024 –

Max Stambaugh of Lima, OH got out his broom and swept the weekend in North-South Shootout for the United Sprint Car Series Presented By K&N Filters and the Great Lakes Sprint Series at I-75 Raceway. Stambaugh added a victory on Saturday night in the 25-lap Main Event to go with his Friday night victory on the 3/8-mile clay oval.

Corbin Gurley of Hebron, IN finished second and Luke Hall of Ludlow Falls, OH took the third spot. Ryan Turner of Dunnville, ON was fourth and 15-time and defending USCS National Champion and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN came home in the fifth position.

Liam Martin of Binbrook, ON was sixth, and a former winner of tge event, Jared Horstman of Cloverdale, OH started 13th and finished seventh to earn the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award. Dustin Daggett of Portland, MI drove to an eighth-place finish and Hayden Martin of Olive Branch, MS took the ninth spot. The 2021 USCS National Champion and Hall of Famer Danny Smith of Chillicothe, OH rounded out the top ten.

In preliminary action, the three eight-lap Heat Races were won by Stambaugh in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat, Gray in the Butlerbuilt Racing Products Second Heat, and Hall in the Racing Electronics Third Heat. Hall was the Fast Qualifier among the 22 entrants, representing seven states and one Canadian Provence, turning a lap in 14.205 seconds.

The next two races for the United Sprint Car Series Presented By K&N Filters will be the annual. Salute to the Armed Forces on May 17th and 18th at Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES PRESENTED BY K&N FILTERS EVENT AT I-75 RACEWAY IN SWEETWATER, TN ON 4/27/24:

FEATURE RACE – 25 Laps: 1. 71 Max Stambaugh, Lima, OH (1); 2. 12 Corbin Gurley, Hebron, IN (3); 3. 12h Luke Hall, Ludlow Falls, OH (4); 4. 15 Ryan Turner, Dunnville, ON (2); 5. 10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN (6); 6. 9 Liam Martin, Binbrook, ON (5); 7. 17 Jared Horstman, Cloverdale, OH (13); 8. 85 Dustin Daggett, Portland, MI (9); 9. 67 Hayden Martin, Olive Branch, MS (10); 10. 4 Danny Smith, Chillicothe, OH (15); 11. 23 Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC (12); 12. 24 Kobe Allison, Lima, OH (11); 13. 66 Chase Dunham, Leipsic, OH (14); 14. 7c Phil Gressman, Fremont, OH (8); 15. 23d Devon Dobie, Wapakoneta, OH (18); 16. 46 Ryan Coniam, Burlington, ON (7); 17. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (20); 18. 48 Wade Buttrey, Fairview, TN (16); 19. 17 Alex Lyles, Arlington, TN (21); 20. 00 P.J. Reutimann, Zephyrhills, FL (19); 21. 91 Kyle Connery, Vero Beach, FL (17); 22. 10s Jay Steinebach, Hudsonville, MI (22).

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL HEAT 1: 1. Stambaugh; 2. Coniam; 3. H. Martin; 4. Horstman; 5. Gurley; 6. Buttrey; 7. Reutimann; 8. Steinebach.

BUTLERBUILT RACING PRODUCTS HEAT 2: 1. Gray; 2. Gressman; 3. Allison; 4. Dunham; 5. L. Martin; 6. Connery; 7. Willingham.

RACING ELECTRONICS HEAT 3: 1. Hall; 2. Turner; 3. Daggett; 4. Moss; 5. Smith; 6. Dobie; 7. Lyles.

QUALIFYING – 2 Laps:

GROUP 1: 1. Gurley, 14.731; 2. Stambaugh, 14.904; 3. Coniam, 14.948; 4. H. Martin, 14.993; 5. Horstman, 15.026; 6. Reutimann, 15.267; 7. Buttrey, 15.422; 8. Steinebach, 15.628.

GROUP 2: 1. L. Martin, 14.396; 2. Gray, 14.532; 3. Gressman, 14.754; 4. Allison, 14.940; 5. Dunham, 15.176; 6. Connery, 15.277; 7. Willingham, 15.481.

GROUP 3: 1. Hall, 14.205; 2. Turner, 14.321; 3. Daggett, 14.360; 4. Moss, 14.506; 5. Smith, 14.599; 6. Dobie, 15.138; 7. Lyles, 15.814.