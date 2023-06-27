Profeta Scores His First Career Win at Lee County Speedway

- Advertisement -

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Friday, June 23, 2023) – Round five of the Iowa Corn Growers Association IMCA Late Model “Drive For 5”, presented by Floyd’s Waste Systems, JJ Nichting Company Case IH Company, Ideal Ready Mix, Triple 777 Trucking, Woodworth Attorney at Law, Triple R Performance Engines, B&B Propane, Budweiser, Conrad Trucking, Donnellson Tire & Service, KQ92, and Big Country 103.1 took place on Friday, June 23rd at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa. When the final checkered flags waved at 9:49 PM four drivers claimed their first wins of the season, in which one of those drivers scored his first career win. The fifth driver scored his third win of the season at the track.



First up was the 18 lap Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Car feature, with Beau Taylor and Jerry Jansen leading the field to green. Taylor took advantage of his starting spot to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Jansen and Dakota Simonsen. The lead for Taylor lasted until lap 3, when ninth place starter John Oliver Jr. slipped under him for the top spot. The action was slowed only one time, and that was on lap 4. On the restart Oliver Jr. moved back out front, with Simonsen and Taylor following. While Oliver Jr. set the pace out front, Simonsen, Derrick Agee, who started 7th, Jeremy Pundt, and David Brandies, who started 10th, battled for the runner up spot. With the battle going on for second, Oliver Jr. would go on to claim his third win of the season at the track. Simonsen won the battle for 2nd, followed by Pundt, Agee, and Brandies.

Up next was the 18 lap J&J AG Auto and Truck IMCA Modified feature, with Blaine Webster and Brian Reed making up the front row. Just as the green flag waved the yellow light would come on, as Reid Sammons spun in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the original restart Webster moved out front to lead lap 1 over Bill Roberts Jr. and Norwich, North Dakota racer Zach Dockter, who started 7th. The action was slowed for the second and final time of the event on lap 3, when Reed spun in turn 4 to bring out the caution. Webster jumped back out front on the restart, with Dockter and sixth starter Mark Burgtorf giving chase. Burgtorf would slide past Webster for the top spot on lap 7, with Austen Becerra, who started 10th, following him into the runner up spot. Becerra tried every groove to get past Burgtorf over the final laps. But Burgtorf was able to hold him off to score his first win of the season at the Lee County Speedway. Webster was 3rd, Dockter was 4th, with Denny Eckrich finishing 5th after starting in 9th.

Trayton Buckallew and Cole Gillenwater led the field to green in the 18 lap Roberts Tire Center IMCA Northern SportMod feature, with Gillenwater grabbing the lead on lap 1 over Buckallew and Nicholas Profeta. On lap 3 Profeta and eighth place starter Brandon Dale overtook Buckallew for second and third, and then went to work on Gillenwater for the top spot. Gillenwater got too high coming off turn 2 to complete lap 9, which allowed Profeta to slip by for the lead and Dale to follow him into the runner up spot. One lap later Logan Anderson, who started 10th, and Adam Birck, who started 9th, both got around Gillenwater to move into third and fourth, and then went to work on cutting into Profeta’s lead. Lapped traffic with two laps to go allowed Anderson and Birck to join Dale on challenging Profeta for the win. Profeta would hold off a last lap challenge from Dale to earn his first career feature win. Anderson was 3rd, Birck was 4th, with John Oliver Jr. coming from 11th to finish in 5th.

Up next was the 25 lap Iowa Corn Growers Association “Drive For 5” IMCA Late Model feature, with Dennis Woodworth and Nick Marolf drawing the front row. Woodworth edged out Marolf to lead lap 1 over Tommy Elston. While Woodworth worked the bottom of the track, Marolf would work the top and he would use the momentum off the top of turn 4 to edge ahead on Woodworth on lap 4. Marolf started to pull away from Woodworth, until he entered lapped traffic on lap 12. This allowed Woodworth to close back in on Marolf. Woodworth would use the lapped traffic to slip back by Marolf for the top spot on lap 16, only to have Marolf get the lead back on the next lap. When Marolf tried the top to get by another lap car on lap 22, this allowed Woodworth to shoot by for the top spot. Woodworth then held off Marolf over the final laps to claim his first win of the season at the track, which was worth $1,000. Elston was 3rd, Jeff Guengerich was 4th, with Jason Oenning rounding out the top 5.

The final feature to take to the track was the 15 lap Sonny’s Super Market Sport Compacts, with Josh Barnes and Ethan Prim making up the front row. Josh Barnes took advantage of his starting spot to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Prim and Barry Taft. Just as Josh Barnes started to pull away, the first and only caution of the race appeared on lap 5. Doug White would lose a tire in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Josh Barnes moved back out front, with Luke Fraise and Taft following. With the battle for the runner up spot going on behind him, Josh Barnes would go on to score his first win of the season at the track. Chevy Barnes, who started 7th, won the battle for 2nd, eighth place starter Brandon Reu was 3rd, Taft was 4th, with Chandler Fullenkamp coming home in 5th.

As far as the stock car races are concerned, the Lee County Speedway will be idle for the next two weeks. Weekly racing will resume on Friday, July 14th for Kohlmorgan Hauling fan appreciation night. In action will be the Iowa Corn Growers Association IMCA Late Models, J&J AG Auto and Truck IMCA Modifieds, Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars, Roberts Tire Center IMCA Northern SportMods, Sonny’s Super Market Sport Compacts, and Vintage Cars.

Gates open at 5:30 PM, Hot Laps at 7 PM, and Racing to follow. Grandstand admission will be FREE to everyone, yes we said FREE thanks to Kohlmorgan Hauling!!! Pit passes will be $30, ages (7-13) $20, ages (4-6) $10, and ages (3 & under) $5.

For more information about the Lee County Speedway you can visit their website at www.leecountyspeedway.com, like them on Facebook, or call Brian Gaylord at 319-371-6744.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, IA

Friday, June 23, 2023 – Iowa Corn Growers Association “Drive For 5” Qualifier Night

Iowa Corn Growers Association IMCA Late Models

A-Feature: 1. 45DW-Dennis Woodworth, Mendon, IL; 2. 33-Nick Marolf, Moscow, IA; 3. 54-Tommy Elston, Keokuk, IA; 4. 15R-Jeff Guengerich, Washington, IA; 5. 45-Jason Oenning, Ursa, IL; 6. 84-Sam Halstead, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 7. 52J-Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 8. 27-Jason Perry, Payson, IL; 9. 11-Darin Weisinger Jr., Mendon, IL; 10. 01-CJ Horn, Cedar Rapids, IA; 11. 2JR-Jesse Bodin, Silvis, IL; 12. 7C-Christian Miles, Paloma, IL; 13. 11S-Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA; 14. W56-Gary Webb, Blue Grass, IA; 15. 21-Derek Hollenstine, Quincy, IL; 16. 57-Brandon Loos, Davenport, IA; 17. 7B-Blaire Barton, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 18. 5J-Matt Jones, Monmouth, IL; 19. 07-Ray Raker, Danville, IA; 20. 93-Jay Johnson, West Burlington, IA (DNS); 21. 88-Evan Miller, Silvis, IL (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. 07-Ray Raker; 2. 45DW-Dennis Woodworth; 3. 01-CJ Horn; 4. 27-Jason Perry; 5. W56-Gary Webb; 6. 21-Derek Hollenstine; 7. 7C-Christian Miles



Heat 2: 1. 33-Nick Marolf; 2. 2JR-Jesse Bodin; 3. 45-Jason Oenning; 4. 57-Brandon Loos; 5. 93-Jay Johnson; 6. 5J-Matt Jones; 7. 7B-Blaire Barton



Heat 3: 1. 54-Tommy Elston; 2. 15R-Jeff Guengerich; 3. 52J-Jeremy Pundt; 4. 84-Sam Halstead; 5. 11-Darin Weisinger Jr.; 6. 11S-Josh Schneiderman; 7. 88-Evan Miller (DNS)



J&J AG Auto and Truck IMCA Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. 03B-Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 2. 22-Austen Becerra, Carthage, IL; 3. 7-Blaine Webster, Ottumwa, IA; 4. 6Z-Zach Dockter, Norwich, N.D.; 5. 50-Denny Eckrich, Tiffin, IA; 6. 5R-Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 7. 71-Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington, IA; 8. 51-Cody Benjamin, Hamilton, IL; 9. 15RS-Reid Sammons, Kahoka, MO; 10. 11-Daniel Fellows, Keokuk, IA; 11. 46-Brian Reed, Palmyra, MO

Heat 1: 1. 5R-Bill Roberts Jr.; 2. 50-Denny Eckrich; 3. 6Z-Zach Dockter; 4. 7-Blaine Webster; 5. 15RS-Reid Sammons; 6. 51-Cody Benjamin

Heat 2: 1. 71-Dennis LaVeine; 2. 03B-Mark Burgtorf; 3. 11-Daniel Fellows; 4. 22-Austen Becerra; 5. 46-Brian Reed



Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. 05-John Oliver Jr., West Burlington, IA; 2. 60-Dakota Simonsen, Fairfax, IA; 3. 52J-Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 4. 14-Derrick Agee, Huntsville, MO; 5. 71-David Brandies, Wilton, IA; 6. 3D-Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 7. 12-Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 8. 2T-Beau Taylor, Canton, MO; 9. 06-Jerry Jansen, Plainville, IL; 10. 07-Nicholas Profeta, Keokuk, IA; 11. 35-Eric Glass, Memphis, MO; 12. 82-Peter Stodgel, Fowler, IL; 13. 43-Kevin Koontz, Memphis, MO

Heat 1: 1. 14-Derrick Agee; 2. 2T-Beau Taylor; 3. 60-Dakota Simonsen; 4. 05-John Oliver Jr.; 5. 07-Nicholas Profeta; 6. 35-Eric Glass; 7. 43-Kevin Koontz



Heat 2: 1. 71-David Brandies; 2. 52J-Jeremy Pundt; 3. 06-Jerry Jansen; 4. 12-Chad Krogmeier; 5. 3D-Jason Cook; 6. 82-Peter Stodgel

Roberts Tire Center IMCA Northern SportMods

A-Feature: 1. 20-Nicholas Profeta, Keokuk, IA; 2. 12D-Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 3. 53-Logan Anderson, Eddyville, IA; 4. 112-Adam Birck, Canton, MO; 5. 55-John Oliver Jr., West Burlington, IA; 6. 10C-Cole Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 7. 42-Tyler Heckart, Ottumwa, IA; 8. 00-Matt Tucker, Lomax, IL; 9. 14L-Brandon Lambert, Carthage, IL; 10. 82-Peter Stodgel, Fowler, IL; 11. 7R-Tom Ruble, Ft. Madison, IA; 12. 10-Trayton Buckallew, Memphis, MO; 13. 10G-Jim Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 14. 8C-Logan Cumby, Quincy, IL

Heat 1: 1. 12D-Brandon Dale; 2. 20-Nicholas Profeta; 3. 42-Tyler Heckart; 4. 10G-Jim Gillenwater; 5. 10-Trayton Buckallew; 6. 55-John Oliver Jr.; 7. 7R-Tom Ruble



Heat 2: 1. 10C-Cole Gillenwater; 2. 8C-Logan Cumby; 3. 53-Logan Anderson; 4. 112-Adam Birck; 5. 00-Matt Tucker; 6. 82-Peter Stodgel; 7. 14L-Brandon Lambert

Sonny’s Super Market Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. 13B-Josh Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 2. 13C-Chevy Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 3. 27-Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 4. 57-Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 5. 48C-Chandler Fullenkamp, West Point, IA; 6. 2B-Dyllan Bonk, Golden, IL; 7. 71-Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 8. 11E-Ethan Prim, Elvaston, IL; 9. 26-Ryan Moore, Kahoka, MO; 10. 7H-Mike Hornung Jr., Keokuk, IA; 11. 18L-Blaine Lambert, Carthage, IL; 12. 9-Luke Fraise, Houghton, IA; 13. 09D-Doug White, Camp Point, IL; 14. 219-Aaron Berry, Mt. Pleasant, IA (DNS)



Heat 1: 1. 27-Brandon Reu; 2. 48C-Chandler Fullenkamp; 3. 2B-Dyllan Bonk; 4. 9-Luke Fraise; 5. 11E-Ethan Prim; 6. 26-Ryan Moore; 7. 7H-Mike Hornung Jr.



Heat 2: 1. 57-Barry Taft; 2. 13B-Josh Barnes; 3. 13C-Chevy Barnes; 4. 71-Kimberly Abbott; 5. 18L-Blaine Lambert; 6. 09D-Doug White; 7. 219-Aaron Berry (DNS)