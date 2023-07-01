Hahn Rallies For Epic ASCS Score Over Dover At Boone County Raceway

- Advertisement -

Bryan Hulbert – ALBION, Neb. (June 30, 2023) Making his fourth start of the season with the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com on Friday at Boone County Raceway, Oklahoma’s Blake Hahn held off the charge of Nebraska’s Jack Dover at the line by 0.008-seconds.

“We had a really good car, and Jack was fast there at the end. He gave it all he had in that last corner, but we were able to get by. Going down the front stretch dragging, I put the pedal down as far as she’d go, and I might have floated the valves a little bit, but that was all she had, and actually, I wasn’t even looking straight; I was looking right to see if I got him at the line,” stated Hahn in Victory Lane.

“It doesn’t get much better than that, and I need to thank Jack [Dover] for racing us so clean. He had every opportunity to lean on us a little bit, but that’s what good racing is. To be able to race that hard and never touch.”

Hahn’s 21st career win with the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com, Boone County Raceway is the 14th track that Hahn has earned a win at, and second in the state of Nebraska.

Taking off third in the DriveWFX.com No. 52, the opening laps were commanded by Matt Covington, who led the opening revolution, then Jack Dover, who took over the point on Lap 2 when the field came back to green after a spin by Tim Estenson off the second turn.

Hahn to second on Lap 4 with an inside, out move on Covington, the chase for the lead was on as traffic came into view. Working the cushion at both ends of the three-eighths-mile oval, the pair went three wide in traffic working Lap 8 with Dover holding the point by 0.009-seconds. Hahn to the top in the first and second turns, Dover stuck low, leaving the top open into turn three. Across the track to take the line, three wide again for a moment, Hahn had just enough room to turn under the No. 53 and take the lead.

A scare racing by slower cars on Lap 11 when Hahn went to squeeze between the lapped car and the wall, the No. 52 found right side tires and went air born. Able to keep the car upright and rolling, the leaders got a reprieve from traffic with a caution on Lap 14 for Joey Danley who stopped at the bottom of the second turn.

Blake was able to begin pacing away for a moment on the restart, but the final ten laps again brought the back of the pack into play. Starting to inch up on Hahn, the No. 53 closed for a shot on Lap 23. Sliding Hahn in one and two, Blake was able to work back around to hold the lead.

To the white flag, and Hahn nearly slipped the cushion in turns three and four. Giving Dover one last shot, the No. 53 rolled a diamond off the second turn. Shooting under Blake into three and four, the slide job from Dover was met with a crossover and drag race to the line with Hahn able to secure the top of the podium.

Jack Dover in second was followed by Jason Martin from eighth. Following from ninth, Missouri’s Garrett Williamson wheeled to fourth with Don Droud, Jr. earning the KSE Hard Charger of the Race with a run from 12th to fifth. Matt Covington ended up sixth, with Howard Moore, Zach Blurton, Joey Danley, Kyler Johnson, and Chris Martin completing the top ten.

Friday’s show at Boone County Raceway welcomed a field of 24 drivers. The Driver’s Project Qualifying saw a new track record set by Jake Bubak at 13.575-seconds. AR Dyno Specialty Heat Races were won by Chris Martin, Jordon Mallett, and Jason Martin.

The next event for the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com is WaKeeney Speedway on Saturday, July 1. The $5,000 to win, $500 to start opens at 5:00 P.M., with racing at 7:47 P.M. (CDT). All-Access Passes are $30, general admission is $20, and kids 12 and under are free into the grandstands. IMCA Hobby Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, and Crazy Cruisers are also on the card.

WaKeeney Speedway is located at 100 N 13th St. in WaKeeney, Kan. Information on the track can be found at https://www.wakeeneyspeedway.net or by calling Terry Mattox at (918) 417-0624.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Live coverage of the American Sprint Car Series can be found at http://www.racindirt.com. Fans can choose to subscribe for $32.99 a month or $199.99 a year. RacinDirt.com broadcasts can be viewed on your Smart TV, Mobile Devices, and your Laptop or Computer. New subscribers can receive 25% off when they use promo code ASCS2023 at checkout.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ASCSRacing).

Race Results:

ASCS National

Boone County Raceway (Albion, Neb.)

Friday, June 30, 2023

Car Count: 24

The Driver’s Project Group Qualifying (Top 4 in each group invert into Heat Races)

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington, 13.753[3]; 2. 53-Jack Dover, 14.025[5]; 3. 1M-Don Droud Jr, 14.036[2]; 4. 44-Chris Martin, 14.045[7]; 5. 14D-Joey Danley, 14.114[4]; 6. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 14.164[8]; 7. 14J-Josh Riggins, 14.209[1]; 8. 6-Christopher Townsend, 14.398[6]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 14T-Tim Estenson, 13.993[3]; 2. 55-Garet Williamson, 14.193[5]; 3. 14-Jordon Mallett, 14.253[8]; 4. 2J-Zach Blurton, 14.528[7]; 5. 0J-Jeremy McCune, 14.676[6]; 6. 91X-Brandon Stevenson, 14.680[4]; 7. 36X-Rick Hansen, 15.697[1]; 8. (DNS) 57B-Boyd Peterson, NT

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 27B-Jake Bubak, 13.575[4]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn, 13.933[7]; 3. 3-Howard Moore, 14.307[8]; 4. 36-Jason Martin, 14.308[3]; 5. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 14.360[5]; 6. 91-Michael Day, 14.825[1]; 7. 4X-Jason Danley, 14.845[2]; 8. 1-Brian Gramm, 15.549[6]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat Races (All drivers advance to the A-Feature)

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Chris Martin[1]; 2. 53-Jack Dover[3]; 3. 95-Matt Covington[4]; 4. 1M-Don Droud Jr[2]; 5. 14D-Joey Danley[5]; 6. 6-Christopher Townsend[7]; 7. 55B-Brandon Anderson[6]; 8. (DNS) 14J-Josh Riggins

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Jordon Mallett[2]; 2. 2J-Zach Blurton[1]; 3. 14T-Tim Estenson[4]; 4. 55-Garet Williamson[3]; 5. 91X-Brandon Stevenson[6]; 6. 0J-Jeremy McCune[5]; 7. 36X-Rick Hansen[7]; 8. (DNS) 57B-Boyd Peterson

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Jason Martin[1]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 3. 3-Howard Moore[2]; 4. 27B-Jake Bubak[4]; 5. 91-Michael Day[6]; 6. 45X-Kyler Johnson[5]; 7. 4X-Jason Danley[7]; 8. 1-Brian Gramm[8]

A-Feature

RacinDirt A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 2. 53-Jack Dover[4]; 3. 36-Jason Martin[8]; 4. 55-Garet Williamson[9]; 5. 1M-Don Droud Jr[12]; 6. 95-Matt Covington[1]; 7. 3-Howard Moore[10]; 8. 2J-Zach Blurton[11]; 9. 14D-Joey Danley[15]; 10. 45X-Kyler Johnson[16]; 11. 44-Chris Martin[7]; 12. 14-Jordon Mallett[5]; 13. 4X-Jason Danley[19]; 14. 6-Christopher Townsend[17]; 15. 55B-Brandon Anderson[21]; 16. 0J-Jeremy McCune[18]; 17. 91-Michael Day[14]; 18. 1-Brian Gramm[22]; 19. 91X-Brandon Stevenson[13]; 20. 36X-Rick Hansen[20]; 21. 14T-Tim Estenson[2]; 22. 27B-Jake Bubak[6]; 23. 57B-Boyd Peterson[24]; 24. 14J-Josh Riggins[23]

Lap Leader(s): Matt Covington 1; Jack Dover 2-8; Blake Hahn 9-30

KSE Hard Charger: Don Droud, Jr. +7

Driver’s Project Quick Time: Jake Bubak 13.575-seconds (NTR)

High Point Driver: Matt Covington

Provisional(s): N/A

2023 Race Winners: Jason Martin – 5 (4/20 – Jackson Motor Speedway; 4/22 – Boothill Speedway; 5/20 – Longdale Speedway; 5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 6/17 – 81-Speedway); Seth Bergman – 2 (4/21 – Longdale Speedway; 6/2 – Outlaw Motor Speedway); Austin McCarl – 1 (5/26 – Lakeside Speedway); Joe B. Miller – 1 (5/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Sean McClelland – 1 (6/15 – Creek County Speedway); Matt Covington – 1 (6/16 – Humboldt Speedway); Jeffrey Newell – 1 (6/22 – Lawton Speedway); Alex Sewell – 1 (6/24 – Caney Valley Speedway); Blake Hahn – 1 (6/30 – Boone County Raceway);

2023 Driver Points (Top 10): 1. Jason Martin 1,802; 2. Matt Covington 1,772; 3. Howard Moore 1,661; 4. Jordon Mallett 1,657; 5. Brandon Anderson 1,628; 6. Kyler Johnson 1,519; 7. Landon Britt 1,443; 8. Christopher Townsend 1,402; 9. Michael Day 1,375; 10. Seth Bergman 1,237;