Open-Wheel Friday Wins go to Riley Kreisel, Terry Easum, and Stanley Kreisel at Central Missouri Speedway!

Central Missouri Speedway

June 30, 2023

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) The first Friday race program at Central Missouri Speedway in several years took place last evening with the Get Your Open-Wheel Fix Friday race program featuring POWRi National and West Midgets, 305 Sprints, and Midwest Lightning Sprints.

A total of 43 race teams signed up for the competition, including 19 POWRi National/West Midgets, fourteen 305 Sprinters, and 10 Lightning Sprints. Seven preliminary heat races helped sort out the night’s three main events in which Riley Kreisel captured the POWRi National/West Midget Leagues main event, while Terry Easum took top honors in the POWRi 305 Sprint Car main, as Stanley Kreisel claimed the Midwest Lightning Sprint main event.

POWRi National/POWRi West Midget Leagues – 19 Entries

Heat 1 8 Laps – 5:08.519: 1. 7-Shannon McQueen[2]; 2. 26-Chance Crum[1]; 3. 25K-Taylor Reimer[6]; 4. 17B-Austin Barnhill[4]; 5. 08K-Brody Wake[5]; 6. 51X-Joe Walker[7]; 7. 7D-Michelle Decker[3]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps – 3:43.495: 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[3]; 2. 11A-Andrew Felker[1]; 3. 97-Gavin Miller[4]; 4. 21K-Karter Sarff[6]; 5. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[5]; 6. (DNS) 33GC-George Campbell Jr

Heat 3 – 8 Laps – 5:37.720: 1. 19K-Riley Kreisel[4]; 2. 21J-Kameron Key[5]; 3. 44-Branigan Roark[1]; 4. 97K-Cooper Williams[6]; 5. 1H-Henry Chambers[2]; 6. (DNS) 11J-Todd Jackson

Riley Kreisel of Warsaw, Missouri, and Cannon McIntosh of Bixby, Oklahoma took front row starting honors for the 25-lap main event with McIntosh showing the way in the race’s early stages while hometown boy Kameron Key and Kreisel held strong inside the top three. Just as it appeared McIntosh had things well in control, the leader experienced a heart-breaking flat tire on lap 12 to draw the first caution of the race. On the restart, Kreisel found himself showing the way over Key, Cooper Williams, and Andrew Felker. By lap 16, Kreisel enjoyed a 1.47-second lead ahead of Williams and Key. When lap 18, rolled around, Corbin Rueschenberg got on his lid in turn one drawing the red flag. Fortunately, he was okay in the accident but was done for the night. For the restart, Kreisel led over Williams, Taylor Reimer, and Key. A yellow flag later flew over the field at lap 22 with Kreisel still showing the way. A three-lap dash to the finish sorted out the finishing order with Kreisel mashing the gas for the final three laps, eventually going on to claim the victory. Taylor Reimer capped a strong night by advancing from fifth to second by race end with Cannon McIntosh third. Ninth-starting Karter Sarff was fourth at the checkers with Chance Crum fifth and Kameron Key sixth.

A Feature – 25 Laps – 27:09.825: 1. 19K-Riley Kreisel[1]; 2. 25K-Taylor Reimer[5]; 3. 08-Cannon McIntosh[2]; 4. 21K-Karter Sarff[9]; 5. 26-Chance Crum[6]; 6. 21J-Kameron Key[3]; 7. 11A-Andrew Felker[7]; 8. 97K-Cooper Williams[10]; 9. 17B-Austin Barnhill[12]; 10. 7-Shannon McQueen[4]; 11. 44-Branigan Roark[11]; 12. 97-Gavin Miller[8]; 13. 51X-Joe Walker[15]; 14. 7D-Michelle Decker[17]; 15. 08K-Brody Wake[13]; 16. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[14]; 17. 1H-Henry Chambers[16]; 18. 33GC-George Campbell Jr[18]; 19. 11J-Todd Jackson[19]

POWRi 305 Sprints – 14 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps – 11:09.919: 1. 88-Terry Easum[4]; 2. 23F-Matt Fox[5]; 3. 74-Natalie Doney[1]; 4. 55-Kenny Potter[6]; 5. 9-Abigayle Lett[7]; 6. 1-Greg Murry[3]; 7. 27G-Gary Gray[2]

Heat 2 8 Laps – 10:32.675: 1. 14-Randy Martin[1]; 2. 22-Chase Fischer[3]; 3. 4-Brett Combs[4]; 4. 51-Curtis Evans[7]; 5. 15-Jack Potter[2]; 6. 20C-Randy Corpening[5]; 7. 4K-Kendall Weymuth[6]

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Terry Easum, and Sedalia’s Matt Fox began the night’s 20-lap POWRi 305 Sprint main event from the front row with Easum out front early on after a quick lap-one caution period. Lap two also saw the field slowed for a crash in turn four as Chase Fischer encountered problems in turn four. Once racing resumed, one more quick caution regrouped the field before Easum once again commanded the top spot with Randy Martin and Kenny Potter inside the top three. Easum was on the gas comfortably leading the way through the race’s middle stages, leaving Martin and Potter to battle for the runner-up spot. The drivers settled into a racing groove over the final laps of the event as Easum made his way through lapped traffic, and eventually scored the victory by 3.416 seconds over Randy Martin who sat comfortably in second. Kenny Potter advanced from sixth to come home third with Brett Combs fourth, Natalie Doney fifth, and ninth-starting Curtis Evans in sixth.

A Feature – 20 Laps – 21:18.874: 1. 88-Terry Easum[1]; 2. 14-Randy Martin[3]; 3. 55-Kenny Potter[6]; 4. 4-Brett Combs[5]; 5. 74-Natalie Doney[7]; 6. 51-Curtis Evans[9]; 7. 15-Jack Potter[10]; 8. 23F-Matt Fox[2]; 9. 20C-Randy Corpening[11]; 10. 4K-Kendall Weymuth[13]; 11. 9-Abigayle Lett[8]; 12. 27G-Gary Gray[14]; 13. 22-Chase Fischer[4]; 14. 1-Greg Murry[12]

POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprints – 10 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps – 3:06.682: 1. 85-Ken Billings[2]; 2. 7-Tyler Johnson[3]; 3. 74C-Jeff Bard[5]; 4. 49B-Kenny Bowers[4]; 5. (DNS) 91-Mike Tindell

Heat 2 – 8 Laps – 2:23.516: 1. 18-Stanley Kreisel[3]; 2. 51-Mark Billings[4]; 3. 27R-Trice Roden[2]; 4. 45-Jerran Falke[1]; 5. 47W-Michael Wagner[5]

Odessa, Missouri-based driver Tyler Johnson and Kansas City’s Mark Billings held down the top starting positions for the 15-lap Lightning Sprint main event. Johnson showed the way around the opening laps as the early race leaders. By lap four, Stanley Kreisel had made his way to the front of the field over multiple-time CMS feature winner Trice Roden in second. At lap eight, Kreisel enjoyed a 2.154-sceond lead ahead of Roden. As the blistering pace continued to the race’s later stages, Kreisel led over Roden, with Billings holding a spot down inside the top three. As drivers searched for a way to the front, time quickly ran out with Kreisel eventually going on to capture the victory over Roden, Billings, Tyler Johnson, and Ken Billings.

A Feature – 15 Laps – 5:10.947: 1. 18-Stanley Kreisel[4]; 2. 27R-Trice Roden[6]; 3. 51-Mark Billings[2]; 4. 7-Tyler Johnson[1]; 5. 85-Ken Billings[3]; 6. 47W-Michael Wagner[8]; 7. 74C-Jeff Bard[5]; 8. 91-Mike Tindell[10]; 9. 45-Jerran Falke[7]; 10. 49B-Kenny Bowers[9]

The Independence Day weekend activities at CMS continue Saturday, July 1, when POWRi B-Mods take center stage with a $3,000-to-win, 35-lap main event. POWRi Pure Stocks will also contest their annual $800-to-win, 25-lap track special event. POWRi Super Stocks will be in action along with POWRi Midwest Mods. North 13 Sell Market has added an extra $100 to the winner’s take on Saturday, bringing the win money to $600. In addition, the Market has added an extra $10 to the back ten finishers of the Midwest Mods feature, increasing their start money.

The Independence Day weekend activities at CMS continue Saturday, July 1, when POWRi B-Mods take center stage with a $3,000-to-win, 35-lap main event. POWRi Pure Stocks will also contest their annual $800-to-win, 25-lap track special event. POWRi Super Stocks will be in action along with POWRi Midwest Mods. North 13 Sell Market has added an extra $100 to the winner's take on Saturday, bringing the win money to $600. In addition, the Market has added an extra $10 to the back ten finishers of the Midwest Mods feature, increasing their start money.