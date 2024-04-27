HomeDirt Late Model NewsRicky Thornton Jr. Goes Back-to-Back at Georgetown

Ricky Thornton Jr. Goes Back-to-Back at Georgetown

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News

Published on

By jdearing
Ricky Thornton, Jr.
- Advertisement -
GEORGETOWN, DE (April 26, 2024) – For the second consecutive year, Ricky Thornton Jr. was a man on a mission at Georgetown Speedway. The current Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series points leader won the Melvin L. Joseph Memorial Race earning $19,049 on Friday night.

Thornton led all 49 laps to earn his fourth series win of 2024. Devin Moran finished second followed by Garrett Alberson, Jonathan Davenport, and Ross Robinson.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the 32nd time in his career, Thornton exclaimed he has taken a liking to Georgetown’s race track the last two years winning both times the series has appeared at the 3/8th’s mile. Moran tried to make it close when the two encountered traffic, but timely caution flags thwarted any ideas that Moran had to overhaul Thornton. Thornton’s winning margin at the finish was 1.679 seconds.

“I love coming here,” said Thornton. “I wish we were here more often. I don’t know, there is something about this place that fits me. I am not sure if we had the best car or not, I felt like when I got to traffic, I got slowed down quite a bit. The car was really good. We have a lot more work the next two nights, it’s definitely a good way to start the weekend. I moved up in three and four and I thought it’s hairy out here. My crew told me to get back to the bottom. My car was good after those restarts; the yellows came out at an opportune time for me when I got to traffic.”

Moran continued his surge in the series with his third straight Big River Steel Podium as he nailed down the runner-up spot at the checkers. “I felt like I could keep pace with Ricky. I don’t think I was any better than him. I was hoping to get in lapped traffic. I was wanting to be able to try it on the top of three and four, but Ricky and those guys are obviously always on it so congratulations to those guys. All-in-all it was a good run. I have a decent track record here at Georgetown. I love coming here to race.”

Alberson, who led several laps in this event a year ago rounded out the Big River Steel Podium in third. “I am not sure why I get around here so well. Growing up I didn’t think tracks like this would be my thing. I am just super proud of my guys. It was really fun. I was surprised how much speed you carry off in there. It didn’t look like it had the banking to be able to do that. Hats off to Ricky and Devin; it was a fun race.”

The winner’s Todd and Vickie Burns, SSI Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and is sponsored by Big River Steel, Hoker Trucking, Coltman Farms, Dyno One Inc., West Side Tractor Sales, Bilstein Shocks, EMD Wraps, and Sunoco Race Fuels.

Completing the top ten were Jimmy Owens, Tyler Erb, Tim McCreadie, Daulton Wilson, and Max Blair.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

The Melvin L. Joseph Memorial

Friday, April 26, 2024

Georgetown Speedway – Georgetown, DE

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Hudson O’Neal | 17.817 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Devin Moran | 17.881 seconds

Penske Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[2]; 2. 71-Hudson O’Neal[1]; 3. 157-Mike Marlar[4]; 4. 18D-Daulton Wilson[3]; 5. 93F-Carson Ferguson[5]; 6. 0-Rick Eckert[7]; 7. 1Z-Logan Zarin[6]; 8. 32J-Shaun Jones[10]; 9. 17SS-Brenden Smith[8]; 10. 20F-Trever Feathers[9]

Summit Racing Products Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 1-Tim McCreadie[2]; 3. 111-Max Blair[4]; 4. 6K-Kyle Larson[3]; 5. 1T-Tyler Erb[6]; 6. 7T-Drake Troutman[10]; 7. 15K-Jensen Ford[7]; 8. 22-Gregg Satterlee[5]; 9. 55L-Donald Lingo Jr[8]; 10. 21-Chad Myers[9]

Earnhardt Technologies Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 99-Devin Moran[1]; 2. 20-Jimmy Owens[3]; 3. 58-Garrett Alberson[2]; 4. B5-Brandon Sheppard[5]; 5. 3-Brent Robinson[7]; 6. 36-Ross Chastain[8]; 7. 4S-Danny Snyder[9]; 8. 93-Cory Lawler[6]; 9. 6L-Jamie Lathroum[4]; 10. (DNS) 7D-Dave Troutman

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #4 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 7-Ross Robinson[1]; 2. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[2]; 3. 22*-Max McLaughlin[4]; 4. 24-Dylan Yoder[5]; 5. 2J-Justin Weaver[8]; 6. 66C-Matt Cosner[3]; 7. 6-Clay Harris[7]; 8. 17Z-Seth Zacharias[9]; 9. 99B-Boom Briggs[10]; 10. 11C-Trevor Collins[6]

Fast Shafts B-Main Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1T-Tyler Erb[2]; 2. 93F-Carson Ferguson[1]; 3. 7T-Drake Troutman[4]; 4. 0-Rick Eckert[3]; 5. 1Z-Logan Zarin[5]; 6. 15K-Jensen Ford[6]; 7. 17SS-Brenden Smith[9]; 8. 21-Chad Myers[12]; 9. 32J-Shaun Jones[7]; 10. 55L-Donald Lingo Jr[10]; 11. 22-Gregg Satterlee[8]; 12. (DNS) 20F-Trever Feathers

UNOH B-Main Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 2J-Justin Weaver[2]; 2. 66C-Matt Cosner[4]; 3. 6-Clay Harris[6]; 4. 3-Brent Robinson[1]; 5. 4S-Danny Snyder[5]; 6. 99B-Boom Briggs[10]; 7. 17Z-Seth Zacharias[8]; 8. 6L-Jamie Lathroum[9]; 9. 11C-Trevor Collins[12]; 10. 36-Ross Chastain[3]; 11. 93-Cory Lawler[7]; 12. (DNS) 7D-Dave Troutman

The Melvin L. Joseph Memorial Feature Finish (49 Laps):
Race Statistics

Entrants: 40

Victory Fuel Pole Sitter: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

Lap Leaders: Ricky Thornton, Jr. (Laps 1-49)

Wieland Feature Winner: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Feature Winner: n/a

Brandon Ford TV Challenge Feature Winner: n/a

Margin of Victory: 1.679 seconds

Dave Warren Powersports Cautions: Brenden Smith (Lap 11); Drake Troutman (Lap 24); Hudson O’Neal (Lap 33); Kyle Larson (Lap 39); Mike Marlar (Lap 39 restart)

Series Provisionals: Boom Briggs; Brenden Smith

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

Series Emergency Provisionals: Cory Lawler

Track Provisional: Rick Eckert

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Ricky Thornton, Jr., Devin Moran, Garrett Alberson

Penske Shocks Top 5: Ricky Thornton, Jr., Devin Moran, Garrett Alberson, Jonathan Davenport, Ross Robinson

Todd Steel Buildings Hard Charger of the Race: Rick Eckert (Advanced 14 Positions)

Wilwood Brakes Lucky 7th Place Feature: Tyler Erb

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13th Place Feature: Max McLaughlin

MD3 Most Laps Led: Ricky Thornton, Jr. (49 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Race: Clay Harris

Coltman Farms Fastest Lap of the Race: Devin Moran (Lap 35  – 18.844 seconds)

Slicker Graphics Slickest Move of the Race: Garrett Alberson

Miller Welders Hard Luck Award: Drake Troutman

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Anthony Burroughs (Ricky Thornton, Jr.)

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Clements Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps: Devin Moran (17.562 seconds)

Time of Race: 31 minutes 41 seconds

Big River Steel Chase for the Championship Presented by ARP Point Standings:
- Advertisement -

Recent articles

High Limit Series

FINALLY: BRAD SWEET TAKES FIRST KUBOTA HIGH LIMIT RACING WIN AT SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA

In his 10th start with Kubota High Limit Racing, Brad Sweet...
Sprint Car & Midget News

STENHOUSE SLIDES TO USCS TALLADEGA SHORT TRACK WIN

EASTABOGA, AL  – April 19, 2024 - The 2023 Daytona 500...
I-70 Motorsports Park

Wesley Smith Wins in Epic Fashion at I-70 Speedway with POWRi WAR

Odessa, MO. (4/20/24) Wesley Smith would shine through high side hustling...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Jim DenHamer’s photos from I-75 Speedway’s Great Lakes Sprints – 4/26/24

Open Wheel Modified News

Chisholm checkers ARMI Contractors USMTS Spring Salute

The Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt traveled to the...
Illinois

Wayne County Speedway Results – 4/20/24

17 entries A CLASS WINGED MICROS A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 43-Parker...
Uncategorized

Highland Speedway Results – 4/20/24

41 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 18L-Michael Long;...
Iowa

Midwest Thunder Knoxville/Huset’s Point Fund Presented by OpenWheel101.com Returns for Eighth Year!

(Bill W) The schedule is set for the 2024 Midwest Thunder...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

First Win Lights Fire For Max McLaughlin to Work Even Harder

“Mad Max” scored his first win with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models...
Crate Late Model Series News

Ricky Weiss Collects $4,000 Crate Racin’ USA Triumph at I-75

Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series at Smoky Mountain Speedway Up Next HEADINGLEY, MANITOBA, Canada...
Dirt Late Model News

Gregg Satterlee Visits Victory Lane for the First Time in ‘24

Three-Race LOLMDS Northeastern Swing Awaits INDIANA, Pa. (09/05/23) – In only his second start of...
Callaway Raceway

Ozarks Weekend: MLRA Rolls Into Callaway Raceway & Lake Ozark Speedway

Wheatland, Missouri (April 23, 2024) – The Lucas Oil MLRA will aim to get...
Dirt Late Model News

Camaron Marlar Masterful in Johnny Wheeler Memorial Victory at Lake Cumberland

(BURNSIDE, KENTUCKY) Camaron Marlar, of Winfield, Tennessee, was dominant on Saturday evening in front of...
©