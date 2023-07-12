Driver roster, tentative schedule set for Camping World SRX Series finale at Lucas Oil Speedway

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (July 12, 2023) – It’s just five week until some of the world’s legendary drivers visit Lucas Oil Speedway to crown a champion in the Camping World SRX Series.

General admission tickets remain on sale for the Camping World SRX “Thursday Night Thunder” on Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway, the finale of the six-race series and determine the 2023 champion. All SRX races will air live on ESPN.

Drivers announced for the Lucas Oil Speedway event include NASCAR Cup Series champions Tony Stewart, Brad Keselowski and Bobby Labonte, along with NASCAR drivers Kenny Wallace, Ken Schrader, Ryan Newman, Clint Bowyer and Hailie Deegan. Also on hand will be four-time Indy 500 winer Helio Castroneves, plus reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti and fellow Indy-car driver Paul Tracy and Trans-Am champion Ernie Franics Jr.

The series will pit the drivers against one another in identically prepared cars with points accumulated in each of the six events.

“As the Camping World SRX Series begins its 2023 schedule this week at Stafford Motor Speedway, that just means the anticipation level for our event at Lucas Oil Speedway is really ramping up,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “As we expect a large walk-up crowd, we encourage fans to get their tickets in advance online to save time on race night.”

Tickets for the SRX event are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire . Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

USRA Modifieds will be the support class with details being finalized on eligible drivers for that portion of the show.

Tentative Lucas Oil Speedway Camping World SRX schedule:

(Thursday, August 17th)

Noon – Pit gate will open for Drivers and crews only

1 p.m. – Main grandstand gates open

2:10 p.m. – Modified hot laps

2:30-4:30 p.m. – SRX practice sessions

4:30-5 p.m. – Track prep

5 p.m. – Modified heat races

5:30-6:15 p.m. – SRX drivers Q&A sessions (4 group sessions)

6:15 p.m. – Modified Feature

6:45-7:15 p.m. – Track prep and intermission break

7:15 p.m – SRX cars to grid

7:35 p.m. – SRX driver introductions

7:45 p.m. – Opening ceremonies and National Anthem

7:50 p.m. – SRX drivers to cars

8 p.m. – ESPN live

8:02 p.m. – Drivers start engines

8:12pm – SRX green flag

10 p.m. – Victory Lane set up and top 3 driver interviews for ESPN

2023 Camping World SRX Series schedule:

(All races on Thursday nights, live at 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN)

July 13 – Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, Connecticut

July 20 – Thunder Road Speedbowl, Barre, Vermont

July 27 – Motor Mile Speedway, Fairlawn, Virginia

Aug. 3 – Berlin Speedway, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Aug. 10 – Eldora Speedway, New Weston, Ohio

Aug. 17 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Missouri

For information on Camping World SRX Series tickets or about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CMH Diamond Nationals next: Coming up next Saturday night, July 15th at Lucas Oil Speedway is the 17th annual CMH Diamond Nationals, featuring the co-sanctioned Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil MLRA. The Late Model stars will pursue a $15,000 winner’s share plus a prestigious diamond ring.

The Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds will be in action gunning for a top prize of $1,000 to win and the O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars will chase a $750 first prize.

