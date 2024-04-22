Double X Speedway readies for 2024 Season Opener

HomeMissouriDouble X SpeedwayDouble X Speedway readies for 2024 Season Opener

Sunday Night Thunder 2024

Race fans, get ready! The 2024 season of “Sunday Night Thunder” at Double X Speedway is set to kick off in a few short days. On Sunday May 5th the gates will open and the engines will roar for another year of local dirt track racing. The track will feature weekly Winged 360 Sprint Car Racing along with the popular Super Stock class. Visiting classes of cars and drivers in competition will include the USAC/MidWest Racing Association non wing Sprint Cars, B Modifieds, 305 Sprint Cars and Pure Stocks during the season. Special events include the annual “Tribute to Jesse” Memorial Race honoring Jesse Hockett, “The Dylan Bias Memorial” featuring special payouts for the Super Stock class and the “Race for Riley” Riley Hudson Memorial race. The “Racing Back to School” backpack and school supply giveaway will also be back this season.

The owners, Kyle and Carol Wirts along with all of the staff of Double X Speedway will strive to provide you with a family friendly environment at the historic quarter mile dirt oval just off of Highway 50, west of California, MO. We truly appreciate you joining us for local dirt track racing and hope you and some friends will stop by to enjoy some “Sunday Night Thunder” during the summer of 2024.
For specific schedule information you may check out all things to know at www.doublexspeedway.com

or by following the “Double X Speedway Fan Page” on Facebook. You may also contact the Speedway at 573-796-4694.

Double X Speedway 2024 Season Schedule–Schedule may change due to conflicts, weather, etc.
May 5th SEASON OPENER
SEASON OPENER – 360 Winged Sprints, Super Stocks & B-Mods
May 12th Mothers Day
Treat your Mom to the races, MOTHER’S DAY – 360 Winged Sprints, Super Stocks, with 305 Winged Sprints sponsored by Clenin Farm Supply.
May 19th
360 Winged Sprints, Super Stocks & Pure Stocks.
May 26th Tribute to Jesse with Non Wing
360 Winged Sprints, Super Stocks  & USAC/MWRA Non-Wing Sprints
June 2nd Dylan Bias Memorial
”DYLAN BIAS MEMORIAL” – Featuring Super Stocks Sponsored by Dylan Bias Family & Friends, 360 Winged Sprints, Super Stocks, Pure Stocks & B-mods.
June 9th
360 Winged Sprints, Super Stocks & B-Mods.
June 16th Fathers Day
360 Winged Sprints, Super Stocks, & Pure Stocks.
June 23rd
360 Winged Sprints cars, Super Stocks, & B-Mods.
June 30th 305 Special
360 Winged Sprints, Super Stocks, and 305 Winged Sprints for $1,200.00 to WIN sponsored by Clenin Farm Supply
July 7th Race For Riley
Double X Speedway is hosting the 11th Annual “RACE FOR RILEY” – Featuring Pure Stocks sponsored by Riley Hudson Family & Friends, 360 Winged Sprints, & Super Stocks.
July 14th
360 Winged Sprints, Super Stocks & B-Mods
July 21st 2024 Racing back to School Backpack giveaway
“RACING BACK TO SCHOOL!” – Backpack give-away sponsored by Tyler Utz Racing & Friends – 360 Winged Sprints, Super Stocks, and 305 Winged Sprints sponsored by Clenin Farm Supply of California. Tyler Utz Racing & Friends will be collecting school supplies all season and backpacks with supplies will be given away this night, If you would like to donate cash or school supplies please contact Tyler at 660-281-3480
July 28th
360 Winged Sprints, B-Mods & Super Stocks.
Aug 4th Championship Night
2024 SEASON CHAMPIONSHIP – 360 Winged Sprints, Super Stocks & Pure Stocks.

 

