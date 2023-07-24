Turpin, Nishwonger & Blank claim ‘Racing Back to School’ wins at Double X!

- Advertisement -

Double X Speedway

California, MO

July 23, 2023

by: Dean Reichel

“Racing Back to School” night 2023 at Double X Speedway saw first time and repeat winners in victory lane Sunday night. After giving away numerous backpacks of school supplies to race fans in attendance, courtesy of race teams, sponsors, fans and organized by Tyler Utz Racing family and friends, the racing on the track was fast and at times furious.

In the Pure Stock division Payton McDowell jumped to an early lead after Darin Porter suffered a suspension failure and was in a comfortable lead but saw challenges in the form of Shayne Healea, Chris Messerli and Curt Turpin all make attempts to pass for the lead. After McDowell was warned for rough driving after contact with several challengers, and put to the tail of the lead lap, it was Curt Turpin atop the standings facing off challenges from Messerli and Healea. Turpin would lead for the duration to claim his first victory in his return to circle track racing this season. Shayne Healea would recover from a spin in turn two to finish a strong second, McDowell would race his way back to a tight third place over fourth place finisher John Shane and Messerli would complete the top five. The heat races were won by Porter and McDowell. McDowell was later disqualified for failure to tech.

In the Super Stock Stock division, numerous caution flags would interrupt the flow of the race but when the green flag racing was happening, Harlan Dowell and James Nishwonger put on a show. With Dowell running the uncharacteristic, for him, top line Nishwonger was staying right on the rear bumper of the number 29 machine. On a lap nine restart Dowell tried to run the bottom in turns one and two and Nishwonger was able to easily pass him on the top, only for the pass to be negated by another caution. On the ensuing restarts Dowell would stay on the high line until lap fourteen when Nishwonger was able to make the pass in turns three and four and run the last two laps to claim victory number two on the season at Double X. Joe Miller had a strong run to finish third in his 409, Tyler Crocker took fourth at the checker and Adam Halley finished fifth. Heat races were won by Dowell and Jody Romig.

By the time the Sprint Cars hit the surface for their feature event, the track was showing some unusual characteristics. Pole Sitter Rob Rimel, in a 305 Sprint Car, and outside front row starter Jack Wagner brought the field to green with Rimel gaining the advantage, however it was not to be as Jack Wagner brought out the first caution looping his car in turn three and four before lap one was completed. On the restart Tyler Blank was able to make a strong move past Rimel and Samuel Wagner to lead the first of all 25 laps in the event. Blank made an impressive run in the feature event after he ended his heat race shutting his car down at the checkered flag in second place with smoke coming from the engine compartment. The performance turned in by the 75 crew was impressive given the uncertainty after the heat race. Following Blank under the checkered flag was the ‘Thunder from Down Under” Paul Solomon turning in a second place run in his first visit to Double X in a few years, Samuel Wagner finished third in a solid run, one spot ahead of brother Jack who had run much of the race in second before his car developed handling issues. Rob Rimel would finish a solid fifth in the event. Heat races were won by Rimel and Jack Wagner.

Next Sunday night, July 30, the Thunder of the POWRi Late Models will take to the track for the third running of the Jason Russell Memorial at Double X. Come out for a night to honor and remember a racer who ran many of his early years at Double X. The Winged Sprint Cars and Super Stocks will also be in competition. Sunday night August 6 will be the season championship at Double X and will bring the curtain down on the 2023 season.

Double X Speedway Results

July 23, 2023

Pure Stocks

Feature- 1. 15-Curt Turpin, Eldon; 2. 17-Shayne Healea, California; 3. 3. 707-John Shane, Florence; 4. 88-Chris Messerli, California; 5. 68-Rhonda Lamke, Washington; 6. (DNF) 44R-Russell Beach, Lake Ozark; 7. (DNF) Darin Porter, California; (DQ) 216-Payton McDowell, Tuscumbia.

Heat 1- 1. Porter; 2. Beach; 3. Turpin; 4. Shane

Heat 2.-1. McDowell; 2. Healea; 3. Messerli; 4. Lamke

Super Stocks

Feature- 1. 44-James Nishwonger, Osawatomie, KS; 2. 29- Harlan Dowell, Tipton; 3. 409-Joe Miller, Centertown; 4. 19J-Tyler Crocker, Holts Summit; 5. 8H-Adam Halley, New Haven; 6. 12-Jody Romig, Syracuse; 7. 72B-Jimmy Burrus, Eldon; 8. 56-Mark Davis, Grovespring; 9. (DNF) Ryan Shikles, Russellville; 10. (DNF) 10-Steve Beach, Eldon; 11. (DNS) 6Z-Ted Welschmeyer, Tebbetts

Heat 1- 1. Dowell; 2. Davis; 3. Crocker; 4. Shikles; 5. Burrus; 6. (DNF) Beach

Heat 2- 1. Romig; 2. Nishwonger; 3. Halley; 4. Miller; 5. (DNS) Welschmeyer

Winged Sprint Cars

Feature 1. 75-Tyler Blank, California; 2. 7-Paul Solomon, “Somewhere”Australia; 3. 73-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 4. 77-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 5. 7K-Rob Rimel, California; 6. 3P-Russell Potter, Boonville; 7. 49-Tyler Elliott, California; 8. 52D-Skylar Daly, Hallsville; 9. (DNF) 7B-Ben Brown, Marshall; 10.(DNF) 88G-Garret Hulsey, Lone Jack; 11. (DNF) 99D-Tucker Daly, Columbia; 12. (DNS) 93-Taylor Walton, Odessa

Heat 1- 1. Rimel; 2. Blank; 3. T. Daly; 4. Hulsey; 5. S. Daly; 6. Brown

Heat 2-1. J. Wagner; 2. S. Wagner; 3. Solomon; 4. Potter; 5. Elliott; 6. (DNF) Walton