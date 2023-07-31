McCoin triumphs in Jason Russell Memorial Late Model battle at Double X Speedway, Dowell wins another Super Stock ‘A’ Main

- Advertisement -

Double X Speedway

California, MO

July 30, 2023

by: Dean Reichel

Todd McCoin has been the runner up in each previous Jason Russell Memorial Late Model race at Double X Speedway. In the 2023 edition he was not to be denied, sweeping the card winning his heat race, the Dash for Cash, and the 22 lap memorial feature event. McCoin had to withstand challenges from rising star Kayden Clatt who would ultimately settle for second in the feature event. Hard Charger Kyle Graves would finish third after attacking the high line around the track for most of the event. Defending race winner Justin Russell would settle for fourth and Josh Newman would complete the top five finishers. Clatt would claim victory in the second heat race.

In the Super Stock class, Harlan Dowell was not intimidated at all by POWRi National Points leader Ted Welschmeyer starting alongside him on the front row. On the third try to start the feature, Dowell would take the lead at the outset and would lead the distance adding to his win total in 2023 at Double X. Welschmeyer would finish second just ahead of fellow title contender James Nishwonger in third. Chris Kircher made the haul from Drexel, MO to finish fourth and hard charger Steve Beach would finish fifth. Dowell and Welschmeyer would claim victories in the heat races.

Two heats would set the lineup for the feature event in the Winged Sprint Cars and would see the Wagner Boys Racing team of Jack and Samuel occupying the front row. What was shaping up to be an epic battle in the division would not happen as rain started to fall as the cars were taking to the track to be pushed off and radar showed extended rain on the way. Track owner Kyle Wirts made the difficult decision to cancel the feature event and run double features next Sunday night August 6 on Championship night at Double X.

Late Models

Feature- 1. 7X-Todd McCoin, Barnett; 2. 50-Kayden Clatt, Ashland; 3. 145-Kyle Graves, Fulton; 4, 12J-Justin Russell, Henley; 5. 40-Josh Newman, New Bloomfield; 6. 18B-Scott Bergen, Montgomery City; 7. 00-Dennis Cook, California; 8. H20-Scott Halley, New Haven (DNF); 9. 11P-Curt Potter, Boonville (DNS)

Heat 1-1. Clatt; 2. Russell; 3. Newman; 4. Bergen; 5. (DNS) Potter

Heat 2- 1. McCoin; 2. Graves; 3. Cook; 4. Halley

Dash-1. McCoin; 2. Clatt; 3. Russell; 4. Graves; 5. Newman; 6. Cook

Super Stocks

Feature- 1. 29-Harlan Dowell, Tipton; 2. 6Z/21W- Ted Welschmeyer, Tebbetts; 3. 44-James Nishwonger, Osawotamie, KS; 4. 29K-Chris Kircher, Drexel; 5. 10-Steve Beach, Eldon; 6. 19J-Tyler Crocker, Holts Summit; 7. 12-Jody Romig, Syracuse; 8. 8H-Adam Halley, New Haven; 9. 05-Dale Berry, Tuscumbia (DNF); 10. 14D-Dustin Beisley, Ft. Scott,KS (DNF); 11. 2A-Ace O’Neill, Lake Ozark (DNF); 12. 409-Joe Miller, Centertown (DNF); 13. 40-Ryan Shikles, Russellville (DNF); 14. 03B-Chris Brockway, Warrensburg (DNF); 15. 81B-Hunter Bergen, Montgomery City (DNS)

Heat 1- 1. Dowell; 2. Nishwonger; 3. Crocker; 4. Miller; 5. Kircher; 6. Halley; 7. Beach; 8. Berry

Heat 2-1. Welschmeyer; 2. Brockway; 3. Shikles; 4. Beisley; 5. Romig; 6 Bergen; 7. O’Neill

Winged Sprint Cars

Feature- To be completed Sunday August 6

Starting Grid

Row 1- 77-Jack Wagner 73-Samuel Wagner

Rpw 2- 7B-Ben Brown 52D-Skylar Daly

Row 3- 75- Tyler Blank 7K-Rob Rimel

Row 4- 99D_Tucker Daly 7-Paul Solomon

Row 5- 61A-Doug Fry 26B- Matt Fox

Row 6- 52B-Blake Bowers 3P-Russell Potter

Row 7- 93- Taylor Walton

Heat 1- 1. Jack Wagner; 2. Ben Brown; 3. Tyler Blank; 4. Tucker Daly; 5. Doug Fry; 6. Blake Bowers; 7. Taylor Walton (DNS)

Heat 2- 1. Samuel Wagner; 2. Skylar Daly; 3. Rob Rimel; 4. Paul Solomon; 5. Matt Fox; 6. Russell Potter