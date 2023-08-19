McFadden and Goos Jr. Score AGCO Jackson Nationals Powered by FENDT Feature Triumphs at Jackson Motorplex

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 18, 2023) – James McFadden and Lee Goos Jr. topped Night 2 of the 45 th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals powered by FENDT on Friday at Jackson Motorplex.

McFadden doubled up by sweeping the event preliminary nights for his sixth World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series victory of the season. It also marked his first time of winning two straight races with ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt.’

McFadden is the high-points driver for the event with Carson Macedo, Giovanni Scelzi and Donny Schatz joining him as locked-in drivers into Saturday’s King of the Hill, which sets up the front rows of the $25,000-to-win main event.

“I’ve been close a couple of times, but to go back to back is cool,” McFadden said. “Completely different track tonight. We got the lead on the bottom last night and then got the lead on the top tonight. I felt like I was really abusing my tires, engine and car up there, but we were good enough to get the job done.

“It’s a pretty cool weekend so far. To be locked in tomorrow is great.”

McFadden led all 25 laps with Scelzi running second throughout the race. The closest Scelzi got to McFadden was on Lap 15 when he threw a slider in turns one and two, but it didn’t have enough momentum to clear the leader.

“It all happened so fast in the moment it doesn’t feel like much of a moment, but then you watch it back it’s like, ‘Oh that’s a little close for comfort,'” McFadden said. “Gio does an awesome job. He’s one of the most respectful guys out there and I know he’s going to give you enough room.”

Scelzi’s second-place finish was his 11 th top five of the season with the World of Outlaws.

“It was all on the start there,” he said. “There wasn’t much on the bottom of (turns) one and two and the race was won there. I got kinda to him in traffic and threw a hail mary slider and knew I wasn’t going to clear him when I got to the center and just kinda turned sideways.”

Macedo rounded out the podium and moved into second place in the World of Outlaws championship standings.

“I feel like my car has been super consistent,” he said. “We haven’t obviously won both nights like James and we’re definitely not happy with third, but I feel I did all I could there. We’ll see what we can do tomorrow night and put our best foot forward.”

Buddy Kofoid finished fourth and Brad Sweet was fifth.

Scelzi set quick time during qualifying. David Gravel, Ian Madsen, Cory Eliason and Sam Hafertepe Jr. posted heat race wins. Scelzi captured the dash and Kaleb Johnson won the Last Chance Showdown.

Goos Jr. hustled from the seventh starting position to win the 20-lap Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series A Main.

Monty Ferriera paced the field for the first dozen laps before Goos Jr., who was committed to the top groove, used a slide job in turns one and two to take over the top spot. Ferriera stayed close before edging back into the lead on the bottom of turn three on Lap 18, but the momentum on the top propelled Goos Jr. into first place by the flag stand. Traffic on the bottom entering turn one on the ensuing lap forced Ferriera to move up and gave Goos Jr. the advantage needed to secure the triumph.

“That was a lot of fun,” Goos Jr. said. “When I seen Monty I knew it had to have taken rubber on the bottom. Everybody was moving out of my way so I said as long as I can carry enough speed to get by the lapped cars he couldn’t get me. I was going to move down if we didn’t have the lapped cars.”

Bill Johnson placed third with 14th-starting Brandon Bosma rallying to fourth. Matt Johnson rounded out the top five.

The heat races were won by Bayley Ballenger, Koby Werkmeister, Jacob Peterson and Laela Eisenschenk. Chris Graf and Mike Stien picked up B Main victories.

The 45 th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals powered by FENDT concludes on Saturday with a $25,000-to-win World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series show. The Upper Midwest Renegades Sprint Car Series will also be a part of the program, which is the final scheduled race of the season at Jackson Motorplex.

The grandstands open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at approximately 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online athttps://mpv.tickets.com/ schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV& orgid=55369#/?view=list& includePackages=true.

AGCO JACKSON NATIONALS POWERED BY FENDT NIGHT 2 RACE RESULTS AT JACKSON MOTORPLEX (Aug. 18, 2023) –

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

NOS Energy Drink Feature (25 Laps): 1. 83-James McFadden (2); 2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi (1); 3. 41-Carson Macedo (4); 4. 83JR-Michael Kofoid (5); 5. 49-Brad Sweet (7); 6. 24-Rico Abreu (9); 7. 39M-Justin Sanders (11); 8. 15-Donny Schatz (16); 9. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss (6); 10. 1T-Tanner Holmes (12); 11. 2-David Gravel (10); 12. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (21); 13. 9-Kasey Kahne (15); 14. 10-Scott Bogucki (13); 15. 21T-Cole Macedo (22); 16. 7-Ian Madsen (8); 17. 25-Lachlan McHugh (24); 18. 44W-Austen Wheatley (23); 19. 2KS-Chase Randall (18); 20. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (17); 21. 1S-Logan Schuchart (3); 22. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr (20); 23. 5-Spencer Bayston (19); 24. 11-Cory Eliason (14).

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (2); 2. 21T-Cole Macedo (9); 3. 44W-Austen Wheatley (3); 4. 25-Lachlan McHugh (4); 5. 16-Brooke Tatnell (7); 6. 35-Skylar Prochaska (6); 7. 14T-Tim Estenson (13); 8. 22-Riley Goodno (10); 9. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (14); 10. 2K-Kevin Ingle (15); 11. 1K-Kelby Watt (17); 12. 45-Rusty Hickman (8); 13. 55-Jake Swanson (1); 14. 7S-Robbie Price (11); 15. 23W-Scott Winters (5); 16. 3-Tim Kaeding (12); 17. 20G-Noah Gass (16); 18. 96-Blaine Stegenga (18); 19. 78-Bill Wagner (19); 20. 14-Corey Day (20).

Toyota Dash (6 Laps): 1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi (1); 2. 83-James McFadden (2); 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart (3); 4. 41-Carson Macedo (6); 5. 83JR-Michael Kofoid (5); 6. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss (4); 7. 49-Brad Sweet (7); 8. 7-Ian Madsen (8).

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel (2); 2. 83-James McFadden (4); 3. 10-Scott Bogucki (3); 4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi (6); 5. 24-Rico Abreu (5); 6. 44W-Austen Wheatley (1); 7. 35-Skylar Prochaska (8); 8. 14T-Tim Estenson (9); 9. 1K-Kelby Watt (10); 10. 3-Tim Kaeding (7).

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 7-Ian Madsen (3); 2. 41-Carson Macedo (5); 3. 83JR-Michael Kofoid (4); 4. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (1); 5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss (6); 6. 55-Jake Swanson (2); 7. 45-Rusty Hickman (8); 8. 23W-Scott Winters (7); 9. 96-Blaine Stegenga (10); 10. 20G-Noah Gass (9).

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 11-Cory Eliason (2); 2. 39M-Justin Sanders (3); 3. 49-Brad Sweet (5); 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart (6); 5. 2KS-Chase Randall (4); 6. 7S-Robbie Price (9); 7. 25-Lachlan McHugh (1); 8. 16-Brooke Tatnell (7); 9. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (8); 10. 78-Bill Wagner (10).

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr (1); 2. 5-Spencer Bayston (2); 3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (3); 4. 15-Donny Schatz (4); 5. 9-Kasey Kahne (5); 6. 1T-Tanner Holmes (6); 7. 22-Riley Goodno (8); 8. 21T-Cole Macedo (7); 9. 2K-Kevin Ingle (9); 10. 14-Corey Day (10).

Qualifying: 1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 00:12.775 (6); 2. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 00:12.783 (3); 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:12.827 (25); 4. 1T-Tanner Holmes, 00:12.853 (10); 5. 24-Rico Abreu, 00:12.884 (32); 6. 41-Carson Macedo, 00:12.898 (15); 7. 49-Brad Sweet, 00:12.935 (12); 8. 9-Kasey Kahne, 00:12.943 (4); 9. 83-James McFadden, 00:12.944 (28); 10. 83JR-Michael Kofoid, 00:12.972 (8); 11. 2KS-Chase Randall, 00:12.976 (33); 12. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:12.993 (26); 13. 10-Scott Bogucki, 00:13.007 (35); 14. 7-Ian Madsen, 00:13.012 (13); 15. 39M-Justin Sanders, 00:13.032 (11); 16. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:13.046 (18); 17. 2-David Gravel, 00:13.053 (17); 18. 55-Jake Swanson, 00:13.073 (19); 19. 11-Cory Eliason, 00:13.081 (31); 20. 5-Spencer Bayston, 00:13.086 (23); 21. 44W-Austen Wheatley, 00:13.095 (22); 22. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:13.131 (21); 23. 25-Lachlan McHugh, 00:13.141 (14); 24. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 00:13.146 (27); 25. 3-Tim Kaeding, 00:13.176 (39); 26. 23W-Scott Winters, 00:13.190 (38); 27. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:13.227 (9); 28. 21T-Cole Macedo, 00:13.255 (20); 29. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 00:13.269 (36); 30. 45-Rusty Hickman, 00:13.299 (7); 31. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:13.304 (2); 32. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:13.325 (30); 33. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:13.326 (34); 34. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:13.363 (24); 35. 7S-Robbie Price, 00:13.387 (37); 36. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 00:13.436 (40); 37. 1K-Kelby Watt, 00:13.509 (29); 38. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 00:13.575 (1); 39. 78-Bill Wagner, 00:14.479 (16); 40. 14-Corey Day, 00:14.479 (5).

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 17-Lee Goos Jr (7); 2. 45-Monty Ferriera (3); 3. 56-Bill Johnson (2); 4. 23-Brandon Bosma (14); 5. 30-Matt Johnson (1); 6. 91-Andrew Sullivan (9); 7. 15-Laela Eisenschenk (12); 8. 24B-Brandon Buysse (5); 9. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (13); 10. 24G-Chris Graf (17); 11. 9-Dominic Dobesh (4); 12. X-Dylan Waxdahl (20); 13. 86TW-Jacob Hughes (16); 14. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (8); 15. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk (19); 16. 31-Koby Werkmeister (11); 17. 15X-Zach Glaser (15); 18. 4S-Mike Stien (18); 19. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (10); 20. (DNF) 80P-Jacob Peterson (6).

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 24G-Chris Graf (2); 2. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk (4); 3. 10-Trevor Serbus (5); 4. 81-Jared Jansen (1); 5. 7-Shane Fick (3); 6. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (7); 7. 17D-Dillon Bickett (6); 8. 23C-Ben Crees (8); 9. 55R-Ryan Serrao (9); 10. 26G-Hannah Graf (11); 11. 55-Brandon Allen (10); 12. 62J-Jay Masur (12); 13. (DNF) 33-Trevor Smith (13); 14. (DNF) 12P-Ryan Navratil (14).

B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 4S-Mike Stien (2); 2. X-Dylan Waxdahl (1); 3. 90-Eric Schulz (6); 4. 63-Todd Hansen (8); 5. 11F-Austin Fox (3); 6. 54-Michael Stien (7); 7. 22-Justin Allen (9); 8. (DNF) 88-Nathan Thelen (10); 9. (DNF) 12L-John Lambertz (4); 10. (DNF) 28G-Gracyn Masur (5); 11. (DNS) 74N-Luke Nellis; 12. (DNS) 05-Colin Smith.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (2); 2. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (1); 3. 45-Monty Ferriera (3); 4. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (8); 5. 81-Jared Jansen (4); 6. 7-Shane Fick (9); 7. 10-Trevor Serbus (11); 8. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (7); 9. 55R-Ryan Serrao (6); 10. 26G-Hannah Graf (10); 11. (DNF) 12P-Ryan Navratil (5).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 31-Koby Werkmeister (1); 2. 17-Lee Goos Jr (4); 3. 9-Dominic Dobesh (2); 4. 23-Brandon Bosma (6); 5. 24G-Chris Graf (9); 6. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk (5); 7. 17D-Dillon Bickett (7); 8. 23C-Ben Crees (11); 9. 55-Brandon Allen (10); 10. 62J-Jay Masur (8); 11. 33-Trevor Smith (3).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 80P-Jacob Peterson (6); 2. 91-Andrew Sullivan (10); 3. 24B-Brandon Buysse (11); 4. 15X-Zach Glaser (1); 5. X-Dylan Waxdahl (4); 6. 11F-Austin Fox (2); 7. 28G-Gracyn Masur (3); 8. 54-Michael Stien (8); 9. 22-Justin Allen (9); 10. (DNF) 74N-Luke Nellis (5); 11. (DNS) 1B-Bill Wiese.

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 15-Laela Eisenschenk (1); 2. 56-Bill Johnson (5); 3. 30-Matt Johnson (4); 4. 86TW-Jacob Hughes (3); 5. 4S-Mike Stien (2); 6. 12L-John Lambertz (8); 7. 90-Eric Schulz (10); 8. 63-Todd Hansen (6); 9. 88-Nathan Thelen (7); 10. (DNF) 05-Colin Smith (9).

UP NEXT –

Saturday for the 45 th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals powered by FENDT featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the Upper Midwest Renegades Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex. com

Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/ JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ JacksonSpeedway/?fref=ts

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex. com .

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP , contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www. InsideLinePromotions.com.

*PHOTOS BY TYLAN PORATH PHOTOGRAPHY*