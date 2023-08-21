Ayrton Gennetten Gains POWRi 410 BOSS Victory Headlining Missouri State Fair

- Advertisement -

Sedalia, MO. (8/20/23) Ayrton Gennetten would emerge victorious on the historic half mile to gain the feature win in the eighth completed event for the 2023 season in the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series return trip to Missouri State Fair Speedway to notch his second career series feature victory after a thrilling twenty-lap main event.

Running onto the historic half-mile in Sedalia Missouri the POWRi 410 BOSS would see Ayrton Gennetten and Garet Williamson would each earn heat racing victories with Brian Brown gaining the event high point qualifier award and pole starting position for the headlining State Fair feature event.

Going into the initial green flag start with defending winner Brian Brown and current point leader Ayrton Gennetten lined up in the front row, Brian Brown sped to the early racing advantage as Ayrton Gennetten, Garet Williamson, Xavier Doney, and Kyle Bellm battled within the top five.

Overtaking for the lead using a high-side maneuver off turn four would find Ayrton Gennetten overtake Brian Brown for the prized position while battling intently on a smooth surface of Sedalia with action aplenty behind the leading pair.

Maintaining the front of the field for the final sixteen revolutions of the feature event, Ayrton Gennetten would hold all challengers to earn his second career POWRi 410 BOSS feature victory and first time as 410 Missouri State Fair Champion.

“Last year we blew a tire and had issues so this feels great to get redemption, anytime you beat Brian Brown on a half mile you know you did something,” said Ayrton Gennetten in the Sedalia Missouri victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding, “I’ve been so bad it seems this year on half miles so this just feels so much better to park it in victory lane here at Sedalia.”

Battling intently behind the leader would find Kyle Bellm finish runner-up from starting eighth with one-time leader Brian Brown recovering from a two-tire change to place in the final podium placement from starting on the pole.

Flying through the field into the front of the feature in the later stages, Xavier Doney would finish fourth from starting fifth as Ben Brown would round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series at Missouri State Fair Speedway on Sunday Night.

Missouri State Fair Speedway | POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series | 8/20/23:

Halo Mattress Heat Race 1 Winner: 19-Ayrton Gennetten

Halo Mattress Heat Race 2 Winner: 12X-Garet Williamson

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 21-Brian Brown

Super Clean Hard Charger: 14E-Kyle Bellm(+6)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 19-Ayrton Gennetten

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[2]; 2. 14E-Kyle Bellm[8]; 3. 21-Brian Brown[1]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney[5]; 5. 7B-Ben Brown[4]; 6. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 7. 97-Scotty Milan[10]; 8. 3P-Russell Potter[12]; 9. 91-Riley Kreisel[13]; 10. 42-Andy Bishop[7]; 11. 9C-Tony Crank[11]; 12. 30-Faron Crank[9]; 13. 122-Lane Warner[15]; 14. 12X-Garet Williamson[3]; 15. 23F-Matt Fox[14]; 16. 6-Corey Nelson[16].

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[2]; 2. 7B-Ben Brown[4]; 3. 42-Andy Bishop[3]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney[8]; 5. 9C-Tony Crank[1]; 6. 3P-Russell Potter[5]; 7. 91-Riley Kreisel[7]; 8. (DNS) 6-Corey Nelson.

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 12X-Garet Williamson[2]; 2. 21-Brian Brown[5]; 3. 14E-Kyle Bellm[3]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller[8]; 5. 30-Faron Crank[4]; 6. 97-Scotty Milan[7]; 7. 23F-Matt Fox[6]; 8. 122-Lane Warner[1].

For additional information on Start2Finish or to sign up for a subscription and catch all the excitement LIVE & ON-DEMAND, visit www.s2ftv.com

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com , or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.