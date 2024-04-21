Camaron Marlar Masterful in Johnny Wheeler Memorial Victory at Lake Cumberland

- Advertisement -

(BURNSIDE, KENTUCKY) Camaron Marlar, of Winfield, Tennessee, was dominant on Saturday evening in front of an overflowing crowd at Lake Cumberland Speedway to record not only his first Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series victory, but also his biggest career win in the ‘Johnny Wheeler Memorial!’ Camaron was quick all night long at the Burnside, Kentucky oval, as he also earned Fast Time honors during qualifying and secured a triumph in his heat race. After starting from the pole position in the 53-lap headliner, Camaron went largely unchallenged in the contest in leading each and every circuit on his way to collecting the $10,053 windfall.

Sixth-starting Josh Rice was on the move early and ultimately finished in the runner-up position – 0.831 seconds behind Marlar to claim the $5,000 second place money. Series regular Pearson Lee Williams improved eleven positions during the course of the ‘Johnny Wheeler Memorial’ to not only round out the podium in third, but the Dublin, Georgia ace also took over the coveted Spring Nationals point lead with his stellar effort. JRR Motorsports teammates Jason Jameson and Daulton Wilson finished fourth and fifth respectively, with Wilson picking off a couple of competitors to nab the final spot inside of the top five.

“It’s the biggest win of my career,” Marlar exclaimed in Schaeffer’s Oil Victory Lane in front of the huge crowd. “I’m just happy to get it in honor of Johnny Wheeler. I remember the first $10,000 to win race I ever seen and he won it in a number 57 car. So that’s pretty cool to get my first one in a 57 as well in his memorial race. We might be from Tennessee, but we’re just 30 minutes south of here, so this is home. I have to thank all of my great sponsors and everyone that supports our team!”

Camaron Marlar’s #57M Longhorn Chassis is owned by Rick Curl and is powered by a Clements Racing Engine with sponsorship in part from Curl Properties, Marlar Auto Mart, Mac Metal Sales and Trusses, Wayne Bowen Racing Supply, Platinum Designs, XS Power, and Bilstein Shocks.

A total of 27 Super Late Model drivers converged in the Bluegrass State on Saturday for the inaugural stop by the Spring Nationals tour to Lake Cumberland Speedway. Michael Chilton went quickest in Spring Pro Precision Equipment Hot Laps and claimed the “Smashing the Clock” Award with his fast lap of 13.120 seconds. Camaron Marlar then earned Fast Time honors in FK Rod Ends qualifying with his quick circuit of 13.449 seconds. The trio of heat races were won by Marlar, Carson Ferguson, and Jason Jameson, while the lone consolation race was captured by Forrest Trent.

Following the first six races of the Spring Nationals season, there have been no repeat winners on the tour. Ethan Dotson, Brandon Overton, Dale McDowell, Ashton Winger, Kyle Bronson, and now Camaron Marlar have secured triumphs with the miniseries so far in 2024. Leaving the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Pearson Lee Williams sits only two markers ahead of Donald McIntosh in the latest point standings with Christian Hanger, Ethan Dotson, and Brenden Smith rounding out the top five.

Next up for the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco tour will be a doubleheader on May 3-4 in the Peach State. The miniseries will make a first-ever visit to Sugar Creek Raceway in Blue Ridge, Georgia on that Friday night for a $7,553 to win showdown. A $10,053 winner’s check will then be on the line on that Saturday evening when the #SpringNationals rolls into the historic Dixie Speedway in Woodstock, Georgia. The Atlanta-area, D-shaped venue has hosted eight tour races through the years, but none since 2021. Additional information can be located online at both www.racesugarcreek.com and www.dixiespeedway.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing

Round 6 Race Summary

Saturday, April 20, 2024

Lake Cumberland Speedway – Burnside, Kentucky

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (53 Laps):

1. (1) Camaron Marlar $10,053

2. (6) Josh Rice $5,000

3. (14) Pearson Lee Williams $3,000

4. (3) Jason Jameson $2,000

5. (7) Daulton Wilson $1,500

6. (4) Tyler Erb $1,000

7. (22) Donald McIntosh $800

8. (2) Carson Ferguson $700

9. (9) Justin Rattliff $675

10. (5) Devin Gilpin $650

11. (21) Christian Hanger $625

12. (18) Austin Lay $600

13. (10) Tyler Clem $575

14. (13) Dustin Linville $550

15. (16) Adam Stricker $525

16. (12) Cody Mahoney $500

17. (15) Michael Chilton $500

18. (11) Tripp Gerrald $500

19. (8) Skylar Marlar $500

20. (17) Robby Hensley $500

21. (19) Forrest Trent $500

22. (20) Connor Meade $500

Entries: 27

Lap Leaders: Camaron Marlar (Laps 1-53)

Cautions: 8 (Including a 10-Minute Red Flag for a Multi-Car Wreck on Lap 28 Restart)

Spring Pro Precision Equipment Hot Laps:

Smashing the Clock Award: Michael Chilton 13.120

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Camaron Marlar 13.449

Qualifying: 1. 57-Camaron Marlar, 00:13.449[14]; 2. 93-Carson Ferguson, 00:13.528[6]; 3. 12-Jason Jameson, 00:13.559[5]; 4. 1T-Tyler Erb, 00:13.604[19]; 5. 1G-Devin Gilpin, 00:13.622[2]; 6. 97-Michael Chilton, 00:13.659[10]; 7. 18B-Daulton Wilson, 00:13.692[20]; 8. 4-Tripp Gerrald, 00:13.698[27]; 9. 11R-Josh Rice, 00:13.761[11]; 10. 68-Adam Stricker, 00:13.788[23]; 11. 257-Skylar Marlar, 00:13.842[18]; 12. 4C-Cody Mahoney, 00:13.855[9]; 13. 63V-Tyler Clem, 00:13.856[7]; 14. 21-Robby Hensley, 00:13.880[12]; 15. 33AJ-Austin Lay, 00:13.984[21]; 16. D8-Dustin Linville, 00:14.018[26]; 17. 79-Donald McIntosh, 00:14.047[17]; 18. 16-Justin Rattliff, 00:14.060[8]; 19. 29-Christian Hanger, 00:14.066[13]; 20. 1-Connor Meade, 00:14.079[25]; 21. 88J-Greg Johnson, 00:14.168[4]; 22. 101-Forrest Trent, 00:14.326[15]; 23. 121-Pearson Williams, 00:14.422[24]; 24. 9D-Derrick Meadors, 00:14.427[1]; 25. 13W-David Webb, 00:14.436[22]; 26. 111-Max Blair, 00:14.476[3]; 27. (DNS) 79S-Josh Sneed

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race #1 Finish (Top Six Transfer): 1. 57-Camaron Marlar[1]; 2. 1T-Tyler Erb[2]; 3. 18B-Daulton Wilson[3]; 4. 63V-Tyler Clem[5]; 5. D8-Dustin Linville[6]; 6. 68-Adam Stricker[4]; 7. 101-Forrest Trent[8]; 8. 29-Christian Hanger[7]; 9. 13W-David Webb[9]

American Racer South Heat Race #2 Finish (Top Six Transfer): 1. 93-Carson Ferguson[1]; 2. 1G-Devin Gilpin[2]; 3. 257-Skylar Marlar[4]; 4. 4-Tripp Gerrald[3]; 5. 121-Pearson Williams[8]; 6. 21-Robby Hensley[5]; 7. 1-Connor Meade[7]; 8. 79-Donald McIntosh[6]; 9. (DNS) 111-Max Blair

E-Z-GO Heat Race #3 Finish (Top Six Transfer): 1. 12-Jason Jameson[1]; 2. 11R-Josh Rice[3]; 3. 16-Justin Rattliff[6]; 4. 4C-Cody Mahoney[4]; 5. 97-Michael Chilton[2]; 6. 33AJ-Austin Lay[5]; 7. 88J-Greg Johnson[7]; 8. 9D-Derrick Meadors[8]

Arizona Sport Shirts B-Main Finish (Top Two Transfer): 1. 101-Forrest Trent[1]; 2. 1-Connor Meade[2]; 3. 88J-Greg Johnson[3]; 4. 29-Christian Hanger[4]; 5. 13W-David Webb[7]; 6. 9D-Derrick Meadors[6]; 7. (DNS) 79-Donald McIntosh; 8. (DNS) 111-Max Blair

Series Provisionals: Donald McIntosh, Christian Hanger

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

1. Pearson Lee Williams – 1124

2. Donald McIntosh – 1122

3. Christian Hanger – 1080

4. Ethan Dotson – 896

5. Brenden Smith – 595

6. Brandon Overton – 582

7. Payton Freeman – 556

8. Caleb Gay – 544

9. David McCoy – 518

10. JR Moseley – 502

11. Jackson Hise – 494

12. Garrett Smith – 439

13. Caden Mullinax – 423

14. Dale McDowell – 396

15. Ashton Winger – 392

* Drivers will drop their worst two races following the series finale

2024 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Thursday, February 29 – Waycross Motor Speedway, Waycross, GA – ETHAN DOTSON

Friday, March 1 – Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA – RAINED OUT

Saturday, March 2 – Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA – RAINED OUT

Friday, March 29 – I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN – BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday, March 30 – Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN – DALE MCDOWELL

Friday, April 5 – Buckshot Speedway, Clanton, AL – ASHTON WINGER

Saturday, April 6 – East Alabama Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL – KYLE BRONSON

Friday, April 19 – Ponderosa Speedway, Junction City, KY – CANCELED

Saturday, April 20 – Lake Cumberland Speedway, Burnside, KY – CAMARON MARLAR

Friday, May 3 – Sugar Creek Raceway, Blue Ridge, GA – $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 4 – Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA – $10,053 to win

Friday, May 10 – Natural Bridge Speedway, Natural Bridge, VA – $10,053 to win

Saturday, May 11 – Beckley Motor Speedway, Mount Hope, WV – $20,053 to win

Friday, May 24 – Rain Date / To Be Announced

Saturday, May 25 – North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA – $10,053 to win

Sunday, May 26 – Duck River Raceway Park, Wheel, TN – $10,053 to win

* All events to be broadcast LIVE to subscribers of FloRacing

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

