HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisOver $15k Raised For 5th Annual Macon Speedway Diane Bennett Memorial

Over $15k Raised For 5th Annual Macon Speedway Diane Bennett Memorial

IllinoisMacon Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Macon Speedway
- Advertisement -

(Macon, IL) Over $15,000 in additional bonus money is on the line this coming Saturday, August 26 at Macon Speedway’s 5th Annual Diane Bennett Memorial featuring the Tom Bennett Giveback. Over $11,000 of the money will go to drivers in each of the six divisions, while the rest will go to lucky fans/sponsors who donated for lap sponsorships. The event will be presented by the night’s sponsor, Decatur Building Trades.

The on-track action will honor the late Diane Bennett, a longtime scorer at the speedway as well as Tom Bennett, longtime race supporter, driver, car owner, and racing promoter. Every single position between 1st-15th in all six divisions will receive bonus money, thanks to many great racing supporters.

For those who love to race as well as those who love to watch it, Saturday night will be a great night to come out to the track.  Six divisions are on the ticket, racing in honor of Diane Bennett, a scoring official at the track for over 30 years.  Bennett passed away in 2015 and the family stepped forward to put the event together for her memory.  Diane’s husband, Tom, passed away in the past year and the race will now honor him as well. The couple’s daughter, Kellie, has put together an amazing list of donors/sponsors that have stepped forward to sponsor feature positions, creating impressive payouts for the night.

The Decatur Building Trades Big Ten Pro Late Model 40-lap feature will pay at least $1195 to win, not counting the $50 per lap led money which totals $2,000. In addition, there are $200 fast time, $100 hard charger, $100 last running car, and $100 tuff luck bonuses. The Red’s Place Modified feature will pay at least $1,650 to win plus lap leader $50 bonuses ($1,500 possible), a $100 fast time award, and a $200 bonus to the last running Modified.

Additional bonus money for the other divisions adds up to the following: DIRTcar Pro Mods ($1,050), DIRTcar Street Stocks ($815), Hornets ($745), and Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman ($700). In addition to money added to the payouts, there are several special bonuses such as fast qualifier, hard charger, etc.

Point leaders coming into the event are Braden Johnson of Taylorville, IL (Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models), Jeremy Nichols of Findlay, IL (Red’s Place Modifieds), Dalton Ewing of Decatur, IL (DIRTcar Pro Mods), Bobby Beiler from Blue Mound, IL (DIRTcar Street Stocks), Jeff Ray and Phil Moreland tied (Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman) and Tristin Quinlan of Decatur, IL (Hornets).

Pit gates will open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00.  Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Macon Speedway:For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many specials including Lucas Oil Late Models, Summernationals, Corn Field Combat, and Top Gun.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Gregg Satterlee Triumphs at Port Royal Speedway

LOLMDS Three-Day Northeastern Swing on DeckINDIANA, Pa. (08/21/23) – Gregg Satterlee...
Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

August 26-27 is more than just a weekend full of racing: It’s a St. Louis Speed Fest!

Inaugural Super Slam for 410 Sprint Cars at Federated Auto Parts...
Dirt Late Model News

Southern All Star Home-State Victory for Cory Hedgecock at I-75

CRUSA King of Crates Awaits at North Alabama SpeedwayLOUDON, Tenn. (08/21/23)...
Dirt Late Model News

Jim DenHamer’s photos from I-96 Speedway – 8/18/23

Fairbury American Legion Speedway

Fairbury Speedway Results – 8/19/23

15 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 42-Mckay Wenger;...
Illinois

Rich LaBrier’s photos from Tri-City Speedway – 8/18/23

Indiana

USAC Hits Kokomo’s Smackdown for Richest Sprint Car Race in Indiana History

Kokomo, Indiana (August 21, 2023)………Kokomo Speedway is set to host the...
Farmer City Raceway

Farmer City Raceway Results – 8/18/23

  14 entries Street Stocks A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 9-Joe Brown; 2....

RELATED ARTICLES

Illinois

Scott Air Force Base to provide opening ceremonies flyover for Sunday’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline

C-21 is used as an instrument of diplomacy, transporting general officers and other high ranking...
Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

August 26-27 is more than just a weekend full of racing: It’s a St. Louis Speed Fest!

Inaugural Super Slam for 410 Sprint Cars at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Speedway in Pevely...
Illinois

Big, Fast & Bold: 7 Storylines for USAC Silver Crown’s Return to The Arch

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Madison, Illinois (August 23, 2023)………To the Arch we go...
Adams County Speedway (Quincy Raceway)

Paul Nienhiser Continues Dominance with Sprint Invaders Win in Quincy!

(Bill W) Quincy, IL, August 20, 2023 – Paul Nienhiser hit the “hat trick”...
Adams County Speedway (Quincy Raceway)

Adams County Speedway Results – 8/20/23

11 entries STREET STOCKS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 1-Robert Cottom; 2. 67R-Rudy Zaragoza; 3....
©