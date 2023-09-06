Sprint-car crown jewel Hockett-McMillin Memorial up next after Lucas Oil Speedway takes this weekend off

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 6, 2023) – Following a busy stretch of action, racing at Lucas Oil Speedway will take this weekend off before one of the season’s biggest sprint-car events makes it annual visit to Wheatland.

The 13th annual Jesse Hockett-Daniel McMillin Memorial, featuring the Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Car division and the POWRi WAR Sprints, is set for three big nights at the speedway, Sept. 14-16.

The pre-entry list closed at 94 for the ASCS winged sprints and officials have decided to split the field the first two nights, with $3,000-to-win features culminating those programs. Drivers will earn points each time they hit the track Thursday and Friday nights to help determine their starting position for the final night.

This year’s list of entrants is comprised of drivers from 17 states (Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraksa, North Carolina, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas).

Drivers can still pre-register by contacting Terry Mattox via email to terry@ascsracing.com . Drivers entering now will be placed on a qualifying night.

Thursday Night Qualifiers:

1JR Steven Russell

1K Kelby Watt

1P Curtis Evans

1T Joshua Tyre

2 Chase Porter

3 Howard Moore

4W Jamie Ball

6 Christopher Townsend

7B Ben Brown

7C Chris Morgan

7M Chance Morton

8 Alex Sewell

8M Kade Morton

9C Chase Randall

9$ Kyle Clark

9JR Derek Hagar

10 Landon Britt

10C Jeremy Campbell

11 Roger Crockett

11M Michael Tyre

12X Garet Williamson

13 Elijah Gile

14M Randy Martin

16 Hannah Merritt

22S Slater Helt

23 Lance Moss

31 Casey Wills

41 Mackenzie Borchers

44 Ronny Howard

44C Chris Martin

45X Kyler Johnson

51B Joe B. Miller

52 Blake Hahn

55 Brandon Anderson

57 Billy Butler

71 Channin Tankersley

73 Samuel Wagner

75 Tyler Blank

86 Timothy Smith

88 Austin McCarl

91 Michael Day

91K Austin O’Neal

91T Tyler Thomas

97 Kevin Cummings

98P Miles Paulus

99D Tucker Daly

Friday Night Qualifiers:

1 Sean McClelland

1H Hank Davis

1X Jake Bubak

2C Wayne Johnson

2J Zach Blurton

2X Tony Rustad

3Z Zach Davis

4C Chase Richards

4M Cameron Martin

4X Brad Bowden

5 Ernie Morriss

9C Tony Crank

10K Jordan Knight

10K1 Dewayne White

12M Greg Merritt

12 Jeffrey Newell

13C Chase Howard

14 Jordon Mallett

14E Kyle Bellm

14T Travis Oldfield

15D Andrew Deal

16S Steven Howell

18 Ryan Roberts

18X Nathan Ryun

19 Ayrton Gennetten

20 Kelsey Ivy

21 Kameron Key

22K Kaleb Johnson

22M Rees Moran

27 Carson McCarl

32 Riley Valentine

32D Daryn Langford

33 Alan Zoutte

36 Jason Martin

37 Ayden Gatewood

41H Colton Hardy

47 Dale Howard

52D Skyler Daly

71B Brady Baker

74 Tucker Boulton

77 Jack Wagner

83 Kurt Mueller

87J Jace Park

96S Brandon Sampson

95 Matt Covington

97M Scotty Milan

187 Landon Crawley

938 Bradley Fezard

Event points are awarded each time a driver takes a competitive green flag. These points are used to set the field for Saturday and are not used to set lineups during a preliminary night. A driver may not switch nights once they pull onto the track to qualify.

Qualifying and heat race points are awarded: 30, 27, 24, 21, 18, 15, 12, 9, 6, 3

B-Feature Points, starting with the first non-qualifier, are awarded: 87, 86, 85, 84, 83, 82, 81, etc.

A-Feature points are awarded: 150, 142, 135, 130, 125, 122, 119, 116, 113, 110, 108, 106, 104, 102, 100, 98, 96, 94, 92, 90, 89, 88

Following the completion of Friday’s program, event points will be totaled with the Top eight locked in, straight up, into Saturday’s A-Feature. All other drivers will be lined up into four Last Chance Qualifiers on Saturday. Any ties in event points will be broken by the driver with the faster qualifying time.

ASCS purse structure for Thursday and Friday:

A-Feature: 1. $3,000; 2. $1,500; 3. $1,100; 4. $1,000; 5. $800 6. $700; 7. $600; 8. $500; 9. $475; 10. $450; 11. $425; 12. $400 13. $400; 14. $400; 15. $400; 16. $400; 17. $400; 18. $400; 19. $400; 20. $400; 21. $400; 22. $400; Any non-transferring driver will be paid $100.

ASCS purse structure for Saturday:

A-Feature: 1. $10,000; 2. $5,000; 3. $2,500; 4. $1,500; 5. $1,250; 6. $1,150; 7. $1,100; 8. $1,000; 9. $900; 10. $800; 11. $700; 12. $600; 13. $550; 14. $525; 15. $500; 16. $475; 17. $450; 18. $425; 19. $400; 20. $400; 21. $400; 22. $400; Any non-transferring driver will be paid $100.

The Hockett-McMillin Memorial recognizes the legacy of Jesse Hockett, from Warsaw, Mo., who was a star in both the winged and non-wing sprint divisions when he lost his life in a shop accident in 2010. His cousin and crew chief, Daniel McMillin, was killed in an automobile accident in 2006.

Wayne Johnson won last year’s ASCS Winged Sprint portion of the event while Chase Randall captured the POWRi WAR Sprint feature.

Thursday, Sept. 14 admission

Adults (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22

Youth (6 to 15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $60

Pit Pass – $45

3-Day Pit Pass – $135

Friday, Sept. 15 admission

Adults (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22

Youth (6 to 15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $60

Pit Pass – $45

Saturday, Sept. 16 admission

Adults (16 and up) – $35

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $32

Youth (6 to 15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $80

Pit Pass – $45

For information on any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984