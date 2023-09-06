Sprint-car crown jewel Hockett-McMillin Memorial up next after Lucas Oil Speedway takes this weekend off

- Advertisement -
WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 6, 2023) – Following a busy stretch of action, racing at Lucas Oil Speedway will take this weekend off before one of the season’s biggest sprint-car events makes it annual visit to Wheatland.
The 13th annual Jesse Hockett-Daniel McMillin Memorial, featuring the Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Car division and the POWRi WAR Sprints, is set for three big nights at the speedway, Sept. 14-16.
The pre-entry list closed at 94 for the ASCS winged sprints and officials have decided to split the field the first two nights, with $3,000-to-win features culminating those programs. Drivers will earn points each time they hit the track Thursday and Friday nights to help determine their starting position for the final night.
This year’s list of entrants is comprised of drivers from 17 states (Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraksa, North Carolina, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas).
Drivers can still pre-register by contacting Terry Mattox via email to terry@ascsracing.com. Drivers entering now will be placed on a qualifying night.
Thursday Night Qualifiers:
1JR Steven Russell
1K Kelby Watt
1P Curtis Evans
1T Joshua Tyre
2 Chase Porter
3 Howard Moore
4W Jamie Ball
6 Christopher Townsend
7B Ben Brown
7C Chris Morgan
7M Chance Morton
8 Alex Sewell
8M Kade Morton
9C Chase Randall
9$ Kyle Clark
9JR Derek Hagar
10 Landon Britt
10C Jeremy Campbell
11 Roger Crockett
11M Michael Tyre
12X Garet Williamson
13 Elijah Gile
14M Randy Martin
16 Hannah Merritt
22S Slater Helt
23 Lance Moss
31 Casey Wills
41 Mackenzie Borchers
44 Ronny Howard
44C Chris Martin
45X Kyler Johnson
51B Joe B. Miller
52 Blake Hahn
55 Brandon Anderson
57 Billy Butler
71 Channin Tankersley
73 Samuel Wagner
75 Tyler Blank
86 Timothy Smith
88 Austin McCarl
91 Michael Day
91K Austin O’Neal
91T Tyler Thomas
97 Kevin Cummings
98P Miles Paulus
99D Tucker Daly
Friday Night Qualifiers:
1 Sean McClelland
1H Hank Davis
1X Jake Bubak
2C Wayne Johnson
2J Zach Blurton
2X Tony Rustad
3Z Zach Davis
4C Chase Richards
4M Cameron Martin
4X Brad Bowden
5 Ernie Morriss
9C Tony Crank
10K Jordan Knight
10K1 Dewayne White
12M Greg Merritt
12 Jeffrey Newell
13C Chase Howard
14 Jordon Mallett
14E Kyle Bellm
14T Travis Oldfield
15D Andrew Deal
16S Steven Howell
18 Ryan Roberts
18X Nathan Ryun
19 Ayrton Gennetten
20 Kelsey Ivy
21 Kameron Key
22K Kaleb Johnson
22M Rees Moran
27 Carson McCarl
32 Riley Valentine
32D Daryn Langford
33 Alan Zoutte
36 Jason Martin
37 Ayden Gatewood
41H Colton Hardy
47 Dale Howard
52D Skyler Daly
71B Brady Baker
74 Tucker Boulton
77 Jack Wagner
83 Kurt Mueller
87J Jace Park
96S Brandon Sampson
95 Matt Covington
97M Scotty Milan
187 Landon Crawley
938 Bradley Fezard
Event points are awarded each time a driver takes a competitive green flag. These points are used to set the field for Saturday and are not used to set lineups during a preliminary night. A driver may not switch nights once they pull onto the track to qualify.
Qualifying and heat race points are awarded: 30, 27, 24, 21, 18, 15, 12, 9, 6, 3
B-Feature Points, starting with the first non-qualifier, are awarded: 87, 86, 85, 84, 83, 82, 81, etc.
A-Feature points are awarded: 150, 142, 135, 130, 125, 122, 119, 116, 113, 110, 108, 106, 104, 102, 100, 98, 96, 94, 92, 90, 89, 88
Following the completion of Friday’s program, event points will be totaled with the Top eight locked in, straight up, into Saturday’s A-Feature. All other drivers will be lined up into four Last Chance Qualifiers on Saturday. Any ties in event points will be broken by the driver with the faster qualifying time.
ASCS purse structure for Thursday and Friday:
A-Feature: 1. $3,000; 2. $1,500; 3. $1,100; 4. $1,000; 5. $800 6. $700; 7. $600; 8. $500; 9. $475; 10. $450; 11. $425; 12. $400 13. $400; 14. $400; 15. $400; 16. $400; 17. $400; 18. $400; 19. $400; 20. $400; 21. $400; 22. $400; Any non-transferring driver will be paid $100.
ASCS purse structure for Saturday:
A-Feature: 1. $10,000; 2. $5,000; 3. $2,500; 4. $1,500; 5. $1,250; 6. $1,150; 7. $1,100; 8. $1,000; 9. $900; 10. $800; 11. $700; 12. $600; 13. $550; 14. $525; 15. $500; 16. $475; 17. $450; 18. $425; 19. $400; 20. $400; 21. $400; 22. $400; Any non-transferring driver will be paid $100.
The Hockett-McMillin Memorial recognizes the legacy of Jesse Hockett, from Warsaw, Mo., who was a star in both the winged and non-wing sprint divisions when he lost his life in a shop accident in 2010. His cousin and crew chief, Daniel McMillin, was killed in an automobile accident in 2006.
Wayne Johnson won last year’s ASCS Winged Sprint portion of the event while Chase Randall captured the POWRi WAR Sprint feature.
Thursday, Sept. 14 admission
Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) – $22
Adults (16 and up) – $25
Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22
Youth (6 to 15) – $10
Kids (5 and under) – FREE
Family Pass – $60
Pit Pass – $45
3-Day Pit Pass – $135
Friday, Sept. 15 admission
Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) – $22
Adults (16 and up) – $25
Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22
Youth (6 to 15) – $10
Kids (5 and under) – FREE
Family Pass – $60
Pit Pass – $45
Saturday, Sept. 16 admission
Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) – $32
Adults (16 and up) – $35
Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $32
Youth (6 to 15) – $10
Kids (5 and under) – FREE
Family Pass – $80
Pit Pass – $45
For information on any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.
CONTACT:
Danny Lorton
Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager
Office: (417) 282-5984
