Alabama Gang 100 Feature Postponed, Takes Rome’s Sept. 15 Date 

Dirt Late Model News

TALLADEGA, AL (April 20, 2024) – With an evening thunderstorm bringing heavy continuous rain, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model and Talladega Short Track officials agreed to postpone the remainder of the Alabama Gang 100 to Sunday, Sept. 15.

Rome Speedway’s Swims family graciously gave up their Sept. 15 World of Outlaws race date for the Series to complete the 75-lap, $35,000-to-win, Feature at Talladega. There will be no World of Outlaws event at Rome this season.

“I want to thank the staff of the World of Outlaws, Talladega Short Track, and [United Sprint Car Series] for trying to finish Saturday’s event,” World of Outlaws Late Models Series Director Steve Francis said. “I am very fortunate that Rome Speedway and the Swims family were gracious enough to give their date in September for us to complete the Alabama Gang 100. We will continue to work with them in the future.”

If you purchased a ticket for Saturday night’s event, armbands will be honored for the rescheduled date in September.

The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models now direct their attention toward the Midwest with races at Arrowhead Speedway on Friday, April 26, and 81 Speedway on Saturday, April 27. For tickets and information on the tracks, CLICK HERE.

Brandon Sheppard leads the Series points, holding a 24-point gap over Chris Madden with Nick Hoffman in third, Cade Dillard in fourth and Tyler Bruening fifth.

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch every World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model race live on DIRTVision.

