Biggest Field Ever for USAC Silver Crown at Eldora This Weekend!

Josh James photo
By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Rossburg, Ohio (September 19, 2023)………A record-high field of 37 USAC Silver Crown drivers and cars are entered for the 41st running of the 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway this Friday-Saturday, September 22-23.

That’s the most ever for a USAC Silver Crown event at the Rossburg, Ohio half-mile dirt oval dating back to the first running in 1981.

The previous highest car count of 36 champ cars at Eldora occurred in both the 1996 and 2001 runnings of the 4-Crown Nationals Presented By NKTELCO.

This weekend’s field includes four past Eldora 4-Crown Nationals USAC Silver Crown winners, including Jerry Coons Jr. (2007 & 2014), C.J. Leary (2018), Brady Bacon (2019) and Logan Seavey (2021-22).

Seavey leads the USAC Silver Crown National Championship point standings by a single point entering the Eldora round this weekend.

The USAC Silver Crown portion of the program encompasses two nights at Eldora this weekend. On Friday, USAC Silver Crown practice will be held, followed by two-at-a-time USAC Silver Crown qualifying in which the top-20 fastest on time will be locked into Saturday’s feature.

Also on Friday night, a 12-lap qualifying race will be held for all those who are not locked into the feature. From that field, the top-six finishers will transfer into the Saturday’s 50-lap feature.

RACE DETAILS

On Friday, September 22, at Eldora, the BeFour the Crowns program will feature the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, USAC Silver Crown Qualifying & Qualifying Race and the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. Spectator gates open at 2pm Eastern with the drivers meeting taking place at 5:30pm and cars on track at 6pm. General admission tickets are $35 for adults and free for ages 12 and under. Reserved tickets are $40 for adults and $10 for ages 12 and under.

On Saturday, September 23, at Eldora, the 41st running of the 4-Crown Nationals presented by NKTELCO features the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, All Star Circuit of Champions and the USAC Silver Crown National Championship. Spectator gates open at Noon Eastern with a driver autograph session taking place from 3-4pm in the Fan Zone. The drivers meeting will take place at 4:30pm and cars on track at 6pm.  General admission tickets are $40 for adults and free for ages 12 and under. Reserved tickets are $45 for adults and $10 for ages 12 and under.

ELDORA USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRY LIST: (37 CARS & DRIVERS)

07 (R) JOHN TOSTI/High Ridge, MO (John Tosti)

08 KYLE STEFFENS/St. Charles, MO (Gordon Steffens)

3 (R) TIM SIMMONS/Cabot, AR (Tim Simmons)

4 (R) MARK BITNER/Columbus, NJ (Henry Yeska)

5 (R) MATT MITCHELL/Yorba Linda, CA (DMW Motorsports)

6 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Klatt Enterprises)

7 KYLE ROBBINS/New Castle, IN (KR Racing)

9 BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Chris Dyson Racing)

10 JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (DMW Motorsports)

11 (R) TREY BURKE/Alvin, TX (Davey Hamilton Racing/SRG)

12 (R) WAYNE JOHNSON/Oklahoma City, OK (Two C Racing)

18 TRAVIS WELPOTT/Pendleton, IN (Welpott Racing)

20 (R) EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin, IN (Nolen Racing)

22 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Rice Motorsports)

24 SHANE COCKRUM/Benton, IL (John Haggenbottom)

26 (R) KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Sam Pierce)

31 DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA (Berkheimer Racing)

32 GREGG CORY/Shelbyville, IN (Williams Racing)

34 (R) GARY DUNKLE/Lincoln, NE (Gary Dunkle)

44 DANNY LONG/Bonne Terre, MO (Danny Long)

49 BRIAN RUHLMAN/Clarklake, MI (Brian Ruhlman)

51 RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN (Gamester Racing)

52 CARMEN PERIGO/Stoystown, PA (John Stehman)

53 SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (Five Three Motorsports)

54 MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Westfall Motorsports)

55 JERRY COONS JR./Tucson, AZ (Patty Bateman)

57 DALLAS HEWITT/Troy, OH (Dallas Hewitt)

69 CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (Pink 69 Racing)

77 KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Doran-Binks Racing)

81 (R) TREY OSBORNE/Columbus, OH (BCR Group)

86 (R) CHASE DIETZ/York, PA (Bruce Lee)

91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

92 MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Kazmark Motorsports)

97 (R) MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Hans Lein)

99 (R) ZACH HAMPTON/Mooresville, IN (Armstrong Racing)

111 TOM PATERSON/Argos, IN (Tom Paterson)

555 TAYLOR FERNS/Shelby Township, MI (Taylor Ferns Racing)

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year contender

