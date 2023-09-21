WWT Raceway Hosts Inaugural Gateway SpeedTour — featuring Trans Am presented by Pirelli

- Advertisement -

Inaugural Gateway SpeedTour — featuring Trans Am presented by Pirelli, SVRA vintage racing and Hagerty Cars & Caffeine car show — set for Friday and Saturday

ST. LOUIS, September 19, 2023 — This weekend, the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli heads to World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, to compete on the 1.6 mile-infield road course for the very first time. As the longest-running professional road racing series in North America with a rich history of visiting some of the continent’s most storied tracks, it’s rare that Trans Am competitors get to race on a circuit for the very first time. While the series raced on the same raced property in 1985, at what was then called the St. Louis International Raceway, the facility has been completely renovated and competitors will be racing on a road course circuit that was constructed in 1997.

For the Gateway SpeedTour, the TA/XGT/SGT/GT classes will be joined by the Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series for an exciting combination race on Saturday afternoon.

Gateway SpeedTour Trans Am fan schedule

Friday, September 22

7:30 a.m. – Spectator gates open.

8 a.m. – Trans Am (all classes) optional test session No. 1.

10:15 a.m. – Trans Am (all classes) optional test session No. 2.

1:30 p.m. – Trans Am (all classes) practice 1.

2:10 p.m. – SVRA practice.

3:20 p.m. – SVRA qualifying 1.

4:30 p.m. – Trans Am (all classes) practice 2.

Saturday, September 23 – including Hagerty Cars & Caffeine car show

8:30 a.m. – Spectator gates open.

8:30 a.m. – Trans Am qualifying (all classes).

9 a.m. – SVRA qualifying 2.

10 a.m. – Hagerty Cars & Caffeine car show.

12:10 p.m. – Car show parade laps during lunch break.

12:40 p.m. — Fan walk and pre-race ceremonies.

1:10 p.m. – Trans Am feature race (63 laps or 75 minutes).

2:30 p.m. – SVRA feature races.

Schedule subject to change.

2023 Trans Am presented by Pirelli and Big Machine Spiked Coolers TA2 event winners

Sebring (February 26) – Matthew Brabham (Trans Am); Rafa Matos (TA2). New Orleans (March 12) – Chris Dyson (Trans Am); Brent Crews (TA2). Road Atlanta (March 26) – Chris Dyson (Trans Am); Connor Zilisch (TA2). Lime Rock (May 27) – Justin Marks (Trans Am); Thomas Merrill (TA2). Detroit (June 4 ) – Brents Crews and Connor Zilisch (TA2 doubleheader). Indianapolis (June 17) – Matthew Brabham (Trans Am). Mid-Ohio (June 25) – Chris Dyson (Trans Am); Rafa Matos (TA2). Road America (July 9) – Justin Marks (Trans Am); Brent Crews (TA2). Nashville (August 5) – Connor Zilisch (TA2). Watkins Glen (September 10) – Justin Marks (Trans Am); Brent Crews (TA2).

Trans Am presented by Pirelli points leaders

Chris Dyson 802 Tomy Drissi 661 David Pintaric 645 Amy Ruman 628 Justin Marks 599 Matthew Brabham 587 Boris Said 447 Keith Grant 361 Adam Andretti 357