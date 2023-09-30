NHRA Sells Out Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway

- Advertisement -

It was another NHRA sellout at World Wide Technology Raceway. This is the third straight year the Saturday Eliminations has been sold out and the seventh time in the past eight seasons.

“Today’s reserved-seat sellout at World Wide Technology Raceway is a testament to the continued support of St. Louis and the Metro East racing community,” said Chris Blair, WWTR’s Executive Vice President and General Manager. “Year after year, our fans prove this area is one of the greatest racing regions in the United States. They love NHRA drag racing and know this event always delivers edge-of-your-seat excitement.”

It is the eighth sellout crowd for the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series during the 2023 season after previously announcing capacity crowds at Gainesville, Phoenix, Denver and Reading.

Eliminations for the 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals begin at 11:00 a.m. CT on Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Photos by Kevin Proot / www.stlracing.com / St Louis Motor Racing News