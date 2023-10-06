Summit USRA Nationals sees 9 winners, 15 others locked in for finale at Lucas Oil Speedway

- Advertisement -

Another full night of action Thursday at the Summit USRA Nationals powered by Chevrolet Performance, with 213 cars in four classes at Lucas Oil Speedway, saw more drivers in four divisions lock in starting positions for features on Saturday night.



Drivers are building toward Saturday’s finale which will feature an “alphabet soup” of main events leading up to the championship features for each class.



Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points will be awarded each night with 100 bonus points awarded to each driver in attendance that competes two or more nights.



Carroll, Eaton, Ragsdale capture USRA B-Mod features: J.T. Carroll of Camdenton took the first USRA B-Mod feature win over Reece Solander as those two locked into Saturday night’s USRA B-Mod finale.



Carroll took the lead on lap five and was being pressured when a caution came out with five to go. Carroll rode the high side the rest of the way to hold off Solander for the win by 1.2 seconds.



USRA B-Mod national points leader Joe Chisholm finished third.



Polesitter Tim Eaton of St. Joseph led all 20 laps to take the second USRA B-Mod feature, beating Cayden Stacye who rallied from seventh.



Dalton Ragsdale of Muskogee, Okla., charged from his ninth-starting spot to win the third USRA B-Mod feature. Ragsdale passed race-long leader Turner on lap 16.



Following a caution right after the pass for the lead, Turner had a poor restart and faded with Ragsdale holding on for the win over the final three laps.



Dayton Pursley earned the final qualifier spot for Saturday’s feature, edging Kyle Slader for second.



USRA Modified features go to Wolff, Stoa: Tyler Wolff of Fayetteville, Ark., scored a wire-to-wire victory in the opening USRA Modified feature, leading all 20 laps as he finished 1.6 seconds clear of runner-up Dillon McCowan.



Third-place Chad Clancy joined the top pair in locking himself into Saturday’s feature.



McCowan cut Wolff’s lead to 0.716 second with five laps remaining before Wolff stretched it out from there.



It was all Kevin Stoa in the second USRA Modified feature as the Albert Lea, Minn., driver went from the front row to lead every lap.



He beat runner-up Jake Timm by a half-second with Timm making one of the night’s most-impressive runs going from 20th to challenging for the win.



Al Hejna wound up third to join the top two are qualifiers for the Saturday’s feature.



Green, Bennett, Wille take Medieval USRA Stock Car wins: Derek Green of Granada, Iowa, dominated the first Medieval USRA Stock Car heat, leading all 20 laps after starting on the outside of row one.



Green won by a whopping 5.2 seconds over Mason Beck, the 2023 Lucas Oil Speedway track champion.



Both Green and the sixth-starting Beck locked in starting positions for the main on Saturday as Beck edged Randy Brown for third.



Bryan Bennett of Tularosa, N.M., held off Andy Morris for the Medieval USRA Stock Car second feature victory.



Bennett took over the lead on lap seven and never lost it during a caution-filled main event.



The third Medieval USRA Stock Car feature saw a lengthy delay for a red flag on lap three.



Doug Keller’s car suffered a mechanical issue on the backstretch and slowed, with Jeff Dixon hitting him from behind.



Dixon’s car burst into flames while Keller’s car went upside down against the wall when Johnny Fennewald slid into it.



All drivers walked away from the scary-looking incident.



Warrensburg’s Dean Wille led all the way to post the victory, checking out on the field with a 2.5-second final margin over runner-up Jaylen Wettengel.



Koop wins USRA Hobby Stock thriller: Dustin Coop of Rockwell, Iowa, took over the top spot on lap five and went on to win the USRA Hobby Stock main event.



He held off hard-charging Tracy Halouska by 0.207 second at the finish.



The top six USRA Hobby Stock finishers locked into their Saturday night main event.



Action continues on Friday night with a final round of feature races in the USRA Modified, Medieval USRA Stock Car, USRA B-Mod and USRA Hobby Stock divisions. The USRA Tuners will also join in for the first time this week.



Grandstands are set to open at 4:30 p.m. on Friday and racing gets underway at 6.



= = = = = = = = = = = =



OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

10th Annual Summit USRA Nationals powered by Chevrolet Performance – Night 3 of 5

Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo.

Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023



USRA MODIFIEDS



Heat #1:

1. (3) 98 Jeff Cutshaw, Bolivar, Mo.

2. (2) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

3. (1) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

4. (6) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

5. (9) 97 Cole Anderson, Le Center, Minn.

6. (7) 33S Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

7. (8) 12 Andrew Thomas, Chillicothe, Mo.

8. (4) 66 Tyler Worley, St. Genevieve, Mo.

9. (5) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.



Heat #2:

1. (2) 21C Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo.

2. (3) 65D Dustin Brown, Clear Lake, Iowa

3. (4) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

4. (5) 73B Shad Badder, Bates City, Mo.

5. (8) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

6. (1) 16B Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

7. (7) 12JR Jory Stotts, Gilman City, Mo.

8. (9) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

9. (6) 88 Sam Osman, Spiro, Okla.



Heat #3:

1. (2) 8L Lyle Sathoff, Sherburn, Minn.

2. (3) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

3. (6) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

4. (1) 21M Ryan Middaugh, Fulton, Mo.

5. (4) 21N Ben Nading, Ankeny, Iowa

6. (7) 6 Jason Payton, Greenwood, Ark.

7. (5) 19 Tanner Kade, Hermitage, Mo.

DNS – 21X Greg Scheffler, Pittsburg, Mo.



Heat #4:

1. (1) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

2. (6) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

3. (3) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

4. (8) 1X Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

5. (4) 17 Roy Long, Stilwell, Okla.

6. (7) 24C Brandon Conkwright, Wamego, Kan.

7. (5) 1 Blake Arndt, Brownsdale, Minn.

8. (2) 747 Colton Eck, Goddard, Kan.



Heat #5:

1. (4) 127 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

2. (6) 777 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

3. (8) 98S Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn.

4. (5) 97J Houston Johnson, Kansas City, Mo.

5. (7) 9 Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

6. (1) 37J Ronnie Burkhardt, Topeka, Kan.

7. (3) 21 Troy Gudmonson, Savage, Minn.

8. (2) 117 Matt Menzie, Clever, Mo.



Feature #1:

1. (1) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

2. (3) 1X Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

3. (2) 21C Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo.

4. (6) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

5. (9) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

6. (11) 127 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

7. (8) 9 Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

8. (5) 65D Dustin Brown, Clear Lake, Iowa

9. (18) 66 Tyler Worley, St. Genevieve, Mo.

10. (12) 73B Shad Badder, Bates City, Mo.

11. (21) 88 Sam Osman, Spiro, Okla.

12. (13) 17 Roy Long, Stilwell, Okla.

13. (14) 24C Brandon Conkwright, Wamego, Kan.

14. (7) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

15. (10) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

16. (19) 19 Tanner Kade, Hermitage, Mo.

17. (17) 12JR Jory Stotts, Gilman City, Mo.

18. (15) 16B Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

19. (4) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

20. (20) 117 Matt Menzie, Clever, Mo.

21. (16) 12 Andrew Thomas, Chillicothe, Mo.



Feature #2:

1. (2) 98S Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn.

2. (19) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

3. (9) 777 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

4. (1) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

5. (7) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

6. (5) 21M Ryan Middaugh, Fulton, Mo.

7. (8) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

8. (11) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

9. (10) 97 Cole Anderson, Le Center, Minn.

10. (16) 1 Blake Arndt, Brownsdale, Minn.

11. (14) 6 Jason Payton, Greenwood, Ark.

12. (4) 98 Jeff Cutshaw, Bolivar, Mo.

13. (17) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

14. (3) 97J Houston Johnson, Kansas City, Mo.

15. (12) 21N Ben Nading, Ankeny, Iowa

16. (6) 8L Lyle Sathoff, Sherburn, Minn.

17. (18) 747 Colton Eck, Goddard, Kan.

18. (13) 33S Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

19. (15) 37J Ronnie Burkhardt, Topeka, Kan.

DNS – 21 Troy Gudmonson, Savage, Minn.

DNS – 21X Greg Scheffler, Pittsburg, Mo.



MEDIEVAL USRA STOCK CARS



Heat #1:

1. (3) 21M Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa

2. (2) M17 Rob Moseley, Los Lunas, N.M.

3. (1) 91J Jaylen Wettengel, Topeka, Kan.

4. (5) 11W Gerald Wahwahsuck, Atchison, Kan.

5. (7) 32 Derek Green, Granada, Minn.

6. (9) 10B Bryan Bennett, Tularosa, N.M.

7. (11) 10 Justin Ades, Webster City, Iowa

8. (6) 35 Johnny Coats, Joplin, Mo.

9. (8) 77 Josh Monthei, Jefferson, Iowa

10. (10) 93S Chad Shaw, Trimble, Mo.

11. (4) 11 Waylon Dimmitt, Camdenton, Mo.



Heat #2:

1. (8) 16B Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

2. (11) 106 Andy Morris, Fort Gibson, Okla.

3. (1) 83 James Ellis, Richland, Mo.

4. (7) 1G Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa

5. (6) 24 Blayne McMillin, Warrensburg, Mo.

6. (4) 77W Zack Willis, Macks Creek, Mo.

7. (5) 21P Darren Phillips, Wheatland, Mo.

8. (9) 43K Josh Kelderman, Sioux Center, Iowa

9. (10) 4 Justin Loera, Lubbock, Texas

10. (3) 39JR Robert Southerland, Sallisaw, Okla.

11. (2) 25BA Gerry Vaughn, Greenwood, Ark.



Heat #3:

1. (2) 85 Darrin Schmidt, Winchester , Kan.

2. (3) 5 Bryan White, Lebanon, Mo.

3. (4) 91 Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

4. (5) 3C Colin Deming, Hobbs, N.M.

5. (1) 3X Tony Manley, Osborn, Mo.

6. (10) 74S Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

7. (7) 23 Paul Conrad, Colo, Iowa

8. (8) 10A John Ades, Rippey, Iowa

9. (6) 411 Cory Williams, Slaton, Texas

10. (9) 74C James Collins, Roswell, N.M.



Heat #4:

1. (1) 47 Ed Griggs, Pleasant Hill, Mo.

2. (2) 34 Blake Bolton, Appleton City, Mo.

3. (3) 21X Xander Treichel, Greene, Iowa

4. (7) 35C Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

5. (9) 21 Andrew Borchardt, Plymouth, Iowa

6. (4) 9F Kevin Flock, Muskogee, Okla.

7. (6) 47D Devin Saler, Kansas City, Mo.

8. (8) 18 Tracy Cottrell, Buffalo, Mo.

9. (5) 4D Cory Kelderman, Hills, Minn.

DNS – 41K Vernon Kever, Kansas City, Mo.



Heat #5:

1. (2) 88 Jeff Dixon, Trenton, Mo.

2. (5) 74 Jason Josselyn, Alamogordo, N.M.

3. (1) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa

4. (4) 78 Chris Roney, Decorah, Iowa

5. (9) 6D David Whittle, Muskogee, Okla.

6. (10) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

7. (8) 14T Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa

8. (3) X9 Brad Whitney, Trenton, Mo.

9. (7) 22H Tim Hoselton, Galt, Mo.

10. (6) 40 Brian Carver, Lockesbury, Ark.



Heat #6:

1. (2) 0 Mason Beck, Urbana, Mo.

2. (5) 68 Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo.

3. (10) 00 Derek Brown, Stoutland, Mo.

4. (4) 23S Mark Simon, Buffalo, Mo.

5. (8) 27 Jeff Tennant, Greenwood, Ark.

6. (6) 79 Gary Clark, Walker, Mo.

7. (3) 222 Jake Newman, Smithville, Mo.

8. (9) 95C Chance Larson, Dunnell, Minn.

9. (7) 31J Jason Park, Kansas City, Kan.

10. (1) 12 Christopher Sawyer, Buffalo, Mo.



Feature #1:

1. (2) 32 Derek Green, Granada, Minn.

2. (6) 0 Mason Beck, Urbana, Mo.

3. (3) 16B Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

4. (1) 21X Xander Treichel, Greene, Iowa

5. (5) 27 Jeff Tennant, Greenwood, Ark.

6. (11) 00 Derek Brown, Stoutland, Mo.

7. (8) 34 Blake Bolton, Appleton City, Mo.

8. (15) 43K Josh Kelderman, Sioux Center, Iowa

9. (10) 6D David Whittle, Muskogee, Okla.

10. (12) 83 James Ellis, Richland, Mo.

11. (9) 47 Ed Griggs, Pleasant Hill, Mo.

12. (4) 24 Blayne McMillin, Warrensburg, Mo.

13. (19) 12 Christopher Sawyer, Buffalo, Mo.

14. (13) 79 Gary Clark, Walker, Mo.

15. (7) 10 Justin Ades, Webster City, Iowa

16. (20) 93S Chad Shaw, Trimble, Mo.

17. (14) 21P Darren Phillips, Wheatland, Mo.

18. (16) X9 Brad Whitney, Trenton, Mo.

19. (17) 4 Justin Loera, Lubbock, Texas

20. (18) 22H Tim Hoselton, Galt, Mo.

21. (21) 25BA Gerry Vaughn, Greenwood, Ark.



Feature #2:

1. (2) 10B Bryan Bennett, Tularosa, N.M.

2. (1) 106 Andy Morris, Fort Gibson, Okla.

3. (19) 11 Waylon Dimmitt, Camdenton, Mo.

4. (8) 5 Bryan White, Lebanon, Mo.

5. (5) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa

6. (14) 23 Paul Conrad, Colo, Iowa

7. (4) 74S Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

8. (6) 1G Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa

9. (18) 39JR Robert Southerland, Sallisaw, Okla.

10. (15) 35 Johnny Coats, Joplin, Mo.

11. (11) 74 Jason Josselyn, Alamogordo, N.M.

12. (13) 14T Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa

13. (9) 77W Zack Willis, Macks Creek, Mo.

14. (10) 35C Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

15. (12) 85 Darrin Schmidt, Winchester , Kan.

16. (3) 78 Chris Roney, Decorah, Iowa

17. (17) 31J Jason Park, Kansas City, Kan.

18. (7) 11W Gerald Wahwahsuck, Atchison, Kan.

19. (16) 411 Cory Williams, Slaton, Texas

DNS – 18 Tracy Cottrell, Buffalo, Mo.

DNS – 41K Vernon Kever, Kansas City, Mo.



Feature #3:

1. (2) 68 Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo.

2. (3) 91J Jaylen Wettengel, Topeka, Kan.

3. (4) M17 Rob Moseley, Los Lunas, N.M.

4. (1) 21M Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa

5. (5) 3C Colin Deming, Hobbs, N.M.

6. (10) 21 Andrew Borchardt, Plymouth, Iowa

7. (16) 10A John Ades, Rippey, Iowa

8. (8) 23S Mark Simon, Buffalo, Mo.

9. (13) 222 Jake Newman, Smithville, Mo.

10. (20) 40 Brian Carver, Lockesbury, Ark.

11. (17) 4D Cory Kelderman, Hills, Minn.

12. (15) 95C Chance Larson, Dunnell, Minn.

13. (19) 74C James Collins, Roswell, N.M.

14. (18) 77 Josh Monthei, Jefferson, Iowa

15. (11) 3X Tony Manley, Osborn, Mo.

16. (14) 47D Devin Saler, Kansas City, Mo.

17. (7) 88 Jeff Dixon, Trenton, Mo.

18. (9) 91 Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

19. (6) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

20. (12) 9F Kevin Flock, Muskogee, Okla.



USRA B-MODS



Heat #1:

1. (1) 06 Christopher Theodore, Coweta, Okla.

2. (2) 58 Chad Reid, Yukon, Okla.

3. (3) 17L Chris Leathers, Excello, Mo.

4. (4) 9J Jeremiah Reed, Otho, Iowa

5. (9) 00 Cason Harris, Bella Vista, Ark.

6. (6) 24L Dakota Lowe, Prescott, Kan.

7. (5) 32N Lane New, Rogersville, Mo.

8. (7) 2 Quentin Taylor, Wheatland, Mo.

9. (10) 21A Andrew Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

10. (8) 46 Brice Gotschall, Nevada, Mo.

11. (11) 2R Jory Montis, Sioux Falls, S.D.



Heat #2:

1. (1) 18B Trevor Fitz, Camarillo, Calif.

2. (2) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.

3. (4) 19K Kyle Slader, Muskogee, Okla.

4. (9) J2 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

5. (10) 22R Dalton Ragsdale, Muskogee, Okla.

6. (6) 1S Jacob Stoll, Mounds, Okla.

7. (8) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

8. (5) 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

9. (7) 44T Ty O’Neal, Muskogee, Okla.

10. (3) 24 Jerry Ellis, Richland, Mo.

DNS – 17R Rylee Fuller, Savannah, Mo.



Heat #3:

1. (2) 5 Reece Solander, Emporia, Kan.

2. (4) 32 Robbe Ewing, Stockton, Mo.

3. (3) 53 Tianna Mithun, New Richland, Minn.

4. (1) 10P Dayton Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

5. (6) 29 Bronson Wicker, Sedalia, Mo.

6. (10) 211 Tim Eaton, St. Joseph, Mo.

7. (5) 42 Kaeden Bronner, Austin, Minn.

8. (11) 15E Ryan Edde, Cross Timbers, Mo.

9. (8) 8S Jon Sheets, Nevada, Mo.

10. (7) 28 Wesley Briggs, Lebanon, Mo.

11. (9) 97 Tyler Lacy, Glenpool, Okla.



Heat #4:

1. (4) 6T Michael Taylor III, Kansas City, Mo.

2. (6) 96 Cody Brill, Bates City, Mo.

3. (2) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

4. (8) 23B Israel Ortega, Las Cruces, N.M.

5. (3) 42T Casey Thomas, Camdenton, Mo.

6. (10) 69ER Tyler Cadwallader, Amazonia, Mo.

7. (5) 55K Colson Kirk, Urbana, Mo.

8. (7) J5 Troy Hovey, Cresco, Iowa

9. (1) 18P Shaine Paxston, Springfield, Mo.

10. (9) 20 Chad Fuller, Savannah, Mo.



Heat #5:

1. (3) 17C Henry Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

2. (4) 22M Brian McGowen, Pittsburg, Kan.

3. (1) 94C J.T. Carroll, Camdenton, Mo.

4. (2) 12 Jeff Stotts, Trenton, Mo.

5. (8) 54JR Eddie Ingram Jr., Kansas City, Kan.

6. (5) 55S Brian Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn.

7. (9) 7L Trevor Drake, Billings, Mo.

8. (10) F1 Mitchell Franklin, Camdenton, Mo.

9. (6) 21K Dave Kennedy, Tea, S.D.

10. (7) 155 Gavin Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn.



Heat #6:

1. (2) 12C Stephen Clancy, Odessa, Mo.

2. (1) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

3. (5) 6P John Potter, Tulsa, Okla.

4. (10) 28A Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

5. (7) 99T Eric Turner, Hermitage, Mo.

6. (8) 76 K.C. Mullin, Manhattan, Kan.

7. (6) 16D Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

8. (9) 17B Lee Beemer, Fairmont, Minn.

9. (4) 11J Jacob Lynch, Winona, Minn.

10. (3) 14J Jacob Hodges, Lebo, Kan.



Heat #7:

1. (2) 66X Chris Wright, Chillicothe, Mo.

2. (5) 85 Ben Moudry, Protivin, Iowa

3. (6) 90 Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo.

4. (8) 64 John Ross, Mankato, Minn.

5. (10) 1 Kyle Henning, Atchison, Kan.

6. (7) 15 Cayden Stacye, Springfield, Mo.

7. (9) 88T Jacob Toepper, Hugo, Minn.

8. (3) 55J Jeremy Short, Peculiar, Mo.

9. (1) 42J Donnie Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

10. (4) 17CT Cullen Thompson, Hermann, Mo.



Heat #8:

1. (1) 30H Rex Harris, Macks Creek, Mo.

2. (3) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

3. (5) 56 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

4. (2) 91 Hoyt Miller, Cross Timbers, Mo.

5. (4) 17K Klay Beemer, Fairmont, Minn.

6. (6) 47 Tyson Lanfermann, Atchison, Kan.

7. (9) 53H Tye Hollingsworth, Springdale, Ark.

8. (7) 55 Josh Marshall, Topeka, Kan.

9. (8) 88 Bryer McCoy, Webster City, Iowa

10. (10) 11L Logan Smith, El Dorado Springs, Mo.



Feature #1:

1. (2) 94C J.T. Carroll, Camdenton, Mo.

2. (5) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

3. (12) J2 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

4. (9) 85 Ben Moudry, Protivin, Iowa

5. (8) 6T Michael Taylor III, Kansas City, Mo.

6. (17) 7L Trevor Drake, Billings, Mo.

7. (20) F1 Mitchell Franklin, Camdenton, Mo.

8. (10) 23B Israel Ortega, Las Cruces, N.M.

9. (18) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

10. (13) 30H Rex Harris, Macks Creek, Mo.

11. (24) 8S Jon Sheets, Nevada, Mo.

12. (3) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

13. (15) 29 Bronson Wicker, Sedalia, Mo.

14. (16) 24L Dakota Lowe, Prescott, Kan.

15. (14) 00 Cason Harris, Bella Vista, Ark.

16. (21) 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

17. (7) 12 Jeff Stotts, Trenton, Mo.

18. (23) 11J Jacob Lynch, Winona, Minn.

19. (19) 42 Kaeden Bronner, Austin, Minn.

20. (27) 14J Jacob Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

21. (26) 97 Tyler Lacy, Glenpool, Okla.

22. (25) 155 Gavin Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn.

23. (22) 55 Josh Marshall, Topeka, Kan.

24. (4) 76 K.C. Mullin, Manhattan, Kan.

25. (1) 53 Tianna Mithun, New Richland, Minn.

26. (28) 2R Jory Montis, Sioux Falls, S.D.

27. (11) 99T Eric Turner, Hermitage, Mo.

28. (6) 5 Reece Solander, Emporia, Kan.



Feature #2:

1. (1) 211 Tim Eaton, St. Joseph, Mo.

2. (7) 15 Cayden Stacye, Springfield, Mo.

3. (5) 17C Henry Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

4. (19) 55K Colson Kirk, Urbana, Mo.

5. (10) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

6. (18) 15E Ryan Edde, Cross Timbers, Mo.

7. (9) 06 Christopher Theodore, Coweta, Okla.

8. (14) 42T Casey Thomas, Camdenton, Mo.

9. (6) 12C Stephen Clancy, Odessa, Mo.

10. (4) 32 Robbe Ewing, Stockton, Mo.

11. (16) 1S Jacob Stoll, Mounds, Okla.

12. (22) 21A Andrew Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

13. (8) 64 John Ross, Mankato, Minn.

14. (3) 91 Hoyt Miller, Cross Timbers, Mo.

15. (2) 6P John Potter, Tulsa, Okla.

16. (21) 2 Quentin Taylor, Wheatland, Mo.

17. (11) 1 Kyle Henning, Atchison, Kan.

18. (25) 20 Chad Fuller, Savannah, Mo.

19. (20) 17B Lee Beemer, Fairmont, Minn.

20. (15) 58 Chad Reid, Yukon, Okla.

21. (28) 17R Rylee Fuller, Savannah, Mo.

22. (17) 88T Jacob Toepper, Hugo, Minn.

23. (23) 21K Dave Kennedy, Tea, S.D.

24. (12) 28A Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

25. (27) 17CT Cullen Thompson, Hermann, Mo.

26. (24) 88 Bryer McCoy, Webster City, Iowa

27. (13) 54JR Eddie Ingram Jr., Kansas City, Kan.

28. (26) 42J Donnie Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.



Feature #3:

1. (9) 22R Dalton Ragsdale, Muskogee, Okla.

2. (4) 10P Dayton Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

3. (13) 19K Kyle Slader, Muskogee, Okla.

4. (14) 90 Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo.

5. (8) 96 Cody Brill, Bates City, Mo.

6. (3) 56 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

7. (5) 22M Brian McGowen, Pittsburg, Kan.

8. (12) 18B Trevor Fitz, Camarillo, Calif.

9. (15) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.

10. (11) 69ER Tyler Cadwallader, Amazonia, Mo.

11. (19) 16D Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

12. (17) 53H Tye Hollingsworth, Springdale, Ark.

13. (21) J5 Troy Hovey, Cresco, Iowa

14. (16) 47 Tyson Lanfermann, Atchison, Kan.

15. (27) 46 Brice Gotschall, Nevada, Mo.

16. (23) 44T Ty O’Neal, Muskogee, Okla.

17. (25) 11L Logan Smith, El Dorado Springs, Mo.

18. (26) 24 Jerry Ellis, Richland, Mo.

19. (10) 9J Jeremiah Reed, Otho, Iowa

20. (7) 17L Chris Leathers, Excello, Mo.

21. (22) 18P Shaine Paxston, Springfield, Mo.

22. (2) 17K Klay Beemer, Fairmont, Minn.

23. (18) 32N Lane New, Rogersville, Mo.

24. (24) 28 Wesley Briggs, Lebanon, Mo.

25. (6) 55S Brian Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn.

26. (20) 55J Jeremy Short, Peculiar, Mo.

27. (1) 66X Chris Wright, Chillicothe, Mo.



USRA HOBBY STOCKS



Heat #1:

1. (2) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

2. (1) 07 Chris Hovden, Cresco, Iowa

3. (4) 52 Carter Koop, Rockwell, Iowa

4. (6) 23 Justin Hanson, Hawkeye, Iowa

5. (5) 83 Scott Dobel, Manly, Iowa

6. (9) 61N Nick Brady, Sioux Falls, S.D.

7. (3) F86 Blaine Nolker, Hardin, Mo.

8. (8) 122 Cory Stone, Lovington, N.M.

9. (7) 15R Ryan Crooks, Ionia, Iowa



Heat #2:

1. (1) 110 J.D. Jackson, Chouteau, Okla.

2. (3) 35 Riley Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

3. (9) 18K Dylan Clinton, West Union, Iowa

4. (5) 26 Matthew Machen, Roswell, N.M.

5. (6) 86 Ryan Happel, Holmen, Wis.

6. (8) 14 Kevin Lacy, Broken Arrow, Okla.

7. (2) 44KT Brian Lund, Northwood, Iowa

8. (7) 20B Josh Bradley, Harrisburg, S.D.

9. (4) 19C Cameron Jurrens, Rock Rapids, Iowa



Heat #3:

1. (1) 18Z Zac Smith, Manly, Iowa

2. (8) Z86 Tracy Halouska, Worthing, S.D.

3. (7) 19 Brandon Jurrens, Rock Rapids, Iowa

4. (6) 11X Seth Scholl, Holmen, Wis.

5. (3) 10B Breanna Ades, Rippey, Iowa

6. (5) 15 Jeremy Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

7. (2) 52D B.J. Dahl, Calmar, Iowa

8. (4) 00 Josh Downs, Hartford, S.D.



Feature:

1. (1) 52 Carter Koop, Rockwell, Iowa

2. (3) Z86 Tracy Halouska, Worthing, S.D.

3. (6) 110 J.D. Jackson, Chouteau, Okla.

4. (2) 23 Justin Hanson, Hawkeye, Iowa

5. (14) 61N Nick Brady, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6. (16) 83 Scott Dobel, Manly, Iowa

7. (7) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

8. (4) 26 Matthew Machen, Roswell, N.M.

9. (17) 14 Kevin Lacy, Broken Arrow, Okla.

10. (10) 07 Chris Hovden, Cresco, Iowa

11. (8) 18K Dylan Clinton, West Union, Iowa

12. (22) 122 Cory Stone, Lovington, N.M.

13. (5) 18Z Zac Smith, Manly, Iowa

14. (19) 44KT Brian Lund, Northwood, Iowa

15. (13) 86 Ryan Happel, Holmen, Wis.

16. (21) 20B Josh Bradley, Harrisburg, S.D.

17. (18) 15 Jeremy Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

18. (12) 11X Seth Scholl, Holmen, Wis.

19. (9) 35 Riley Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

20. (25) 52D B.J. Dahl, Calmar, Iowa

21. (26) 00 Josh Downs, Hartford, S.D.

22. (11) 19 Brandon Jurrens, Rock Rapids, Iowa

23. (23) 19C Cameron Jurrens, Rock Rapids, Iowa

24. (20) F86 Blaine Nolker, Hardin, Mo.

25. (15) 10B Breanna Ades, Rippey, Iowa

26. (24) 15R Ryan Crooks, Ionia, Iowa



