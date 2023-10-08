Timm takes command late for Modified win at Summit USRA Nationals

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 7, 2023) – Patience and persistence paid off Saturday night for Jake Timm at the 10th annual Summit USRA Nationals.

Timm of Winona, Minn., took command with 10 laps remaining and went on to claim the USRA Modified feature at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Other USRA Nationals winners on the final of five nights of racing were Mitchell Franklin (B-Mods), Josh Cain (Stock Cars), Chris Hovden (Hobby Stocks) and Randy Martin (Tuners).

Timm, who started eighth, stalked Brandon Davis from the second position for 12 laps before making the winning pass on lap 40 of the 50-lap main event. He pulled away from there, sticking tight to the low groove, to capture the $4,000 victory.

Timm, a 26-year-old avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings, said staying calm and deliberate was a key from the drop of the green.

“I really had to be patient there at the beginning of the race,” Timm said. “I didn’t really feel like we were all that great, to be honest. I kind of started slowing down more and more to stay on the bottom. I went slower to go faster, I guess.

“Fortunately we had a few yellows there and that helped us out. But thanks to everybody that makes this possible for me.”

Timm was the fourth and final leader of the 50-lapper, which concluded the marathon week of racing that saw in excess of 240 cars in five divisions.

Kevin Stoa took the lead on lap two after Tyler Davis paced the opening lap. Davis reclaimed the top spot on lap seven as Stoa slipped to third behind Brandon Davis.

Brandon Davis captured the lead on the lap nine restart. He soon had a 1.6-second lead by lap 15 over Tyler Davis with Brandon Givens third and Terry Phillips moving into fourth and Timm fifth.

As the race reached lap 30, Brandon Davis continued to hold the lead over Timm with Tyler Davis and Phillips following. Caution came out on lap 31 with Davis’ margin at 1.3 seconds over Timm, who started eighth.

On the restart, Phillips was caught up in a multi-car incident in turn two and damage to his car ended his chances.

Timm dropped to the low groove on the next restart, pulling alongside Brandon Davis on the back stretch but was unable to make the pass. Those two opened a four-second gap over third-place Tyler Davis by lap 40 and that’s when Timm’s persistence finally paid off.

Timm edged into the lead coming out of turn four and he gradually pulled away from there. He kept hugging the extreme low line and went on to win by 2.8 seconds over Brandon Davis.

Gabe Hodges finished third with Tyler Davis fourth and and Rodney Sanders fifth.

USRA B-Mod feature goes to Franklin: Mitchell Franklin of Camdenton was elevated to the USRA B-Mod feature victory when JC Morton, who crossed the finish line in front, was disqualified in post-race technical inspection.

Franklin worked his way from a 20th starting position into contention by the halfway point before moving to the runner-up spot and making a late charge that came up just short of Morton at the checkers.

But when Morton’s car did not pass inspection, Franklin earned the $2,000 prize for the 35-lap main event.

“I don’t prefer to win them like this,” Franklin said. “We had a chance to win it straight up, but I missed (turn) three and he got away from me. But we keep our stuff straight, by the book, so we’ll take it. We can use all the dollars and all the wins we can get on these Franklin Motorsports cars.

“My dad works day and night, late hours to get these things as fast as they are and I think this weekend proved just how fast they are.”

Mike Striegel started on the pole and set the early pace, with Cody King pressuring him before Striegel opened a four-car-length lead by lap six. By lap eight, Morton advanced into second with King third and Kris Jackson and Ryan Gillmore both had worked their way into the top five after starting 10th and 12th.

Morton looked for a way around Striegel for several laps before finally doing so on lap 14 . Three laps later, Gillmore moved into the runner-up position, 2.1 seconds behind Morton.

A caution flew on lap 23 as Morton led Gillmore by 1.4 seconds. Franklin went to third and Striegel was in fourth for the restart with a dozen laps remaining.

Franklin gave chase after the restart and was within two car lengths of Morton with four laps left. Morton was able to ride the high groove to take it home and finish 1.1 seconds ahead of Franklin.

As Franklin was declared the winner, Gillmore was credited with second with Shadren Turner third, Striegel fourth and Brandon Hare fifth.

Cain hangs on in Stock Cars feature: Josh Cain of Rio Rancho, N.M., led the final 37 laps and was able to overcome a late-race restart to captured the USRA Stock Cars main event and a $2,500 first prize.

Cain appeared on his way to a comfortable win, with a one-second lead over Dylan Thornton with two laps remaining in the 40-lap event. But a caution took away his margin and forced him to prevail in a two-lap shootout to the finish.

It proved not problem for Cain, who held off Mitch Hovden by .822 seconds at the finish with Bryan White third.

“We had a good time tonight,” Cain said. “I kept messing up in (turns) three and four and I thought I was gonna give it away. But on the longer runs, I felt like I could make one and two make up for what I was messing up in three and four.”

Front-row starters Derek Green and Cain traded the lead in the early going with Cain in front when a caution slowed the action on lap four. Cain opened up a lead and continued to set the pace as Dylan Thornton moved into second on lap nine.

Cain’s leading margin was 1.7 seconds over Thornton when caution slowed the action again on lap 17. Cain extended his lead to 2.3 seconds by lap 30 with Thornton and Green following.

Continuing to utilize the low groove throughout, Cain had a 2.6-second command wiped out after a lap-32 caution. Then came the lap-38 caution and Thornton made a big run, pulling alongside coming to the white flag.

But Thornton experienced mechanical issues to take him out of contention on the last lap.

Hovden wins in Hobby Stocks: Chris Hovden of Cresco, Iowa, crossed the finish line second, but was elevated to the USRA Hobby Stocks victory when apparent race-winner Dylan Clinton of West Union, Iowa, was disqualified in post-race tech inspection.

Clinton grabbed the lead away from Carter Koop on lap five with Tracy Halouska taking over second from Koop a lap later. Clinton opened a 1.8-second lead over Halouska at the halfway mark on lap 15.

As the race remained caution-free, Clinton poured it on and finished 4.1 seconds in front of Hovden for what appeared to be his third straight nationals triumph – all at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Instead, Hovden took the win and the $1,200 first prize.

“It feels awesome. I’ve been trying for a lot of years and this is the my first year at Lucas Oil Speedway,” Hovden said of winning the nationals. “It’s a little bittersweet, you getting it in the tech tent, but it’s also one of them things. You really have to know your car.

“I had it bite me one time last year. It happened to Dylan. It happens to everybody at least once in their career. You just have to follow the rules the best you can. I’m just so excited. It was an awesome weekend.”

Halouska wound up second with Justin Hanson third and Jeremy Crimmins fourth.

Martin captures Tuners feature: Randy Martin of Springtown, Texas, took over on lap six and went on to beat David Kirkpatrick for the USRA Tuners feature win, worth $500.

“It was a great run. I got out front and the track was super, super fast. That was fun for me,” said Martin, who was making his first visit to Lucas Oil Speedway.

Justin Converse slid around Dylan Whitley for the lead on lap six. One circuit later, eighth-starting Martin advanced to the front as Converse almost spun his car in turn two and Martin opened a 1.2-second lead by the midpoint on lap 10.

Martin had a 3.2-second lead over Converse when a lap-17 caution slowed the action and took away Martin’s sizable cushion. On the restart, a huge melee ensued behind Martin with Converse taking a big hit as seven cars were involved.

After a lengthy clean-up in turn one, Martin held off Kirkpatrick by 1.2 seconds for the win. Kirkpatrick came through the B-Main to get into the field, starting 14th.

Jason Weber finished third with Dustin Reeves fourth and Racer Costello fifth.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY UNOFFICIAL RESULTS (Oct. 7, 2023)

10th annual Summit USRA Nationals

USRA Modifieds

A Feature – 1. 49-Jake Timm[8]; 2. 50III-Brandon Davis[4]; 3. 7G-Gabe Hodges[12]; 4. 65-Tyler Davis[1]; 5. 20-Rodney Sanders[7]; 6. 83-Kylie Kath[10]; 7. 4W-Tyler Wolff[2]; 8. 10B-Brandon Givens[3]; 9. 65X-Carlos Ahumada Jr[6]; 10. 3B-Nic Bidinger[19]; 11. 777-Al Hejna[17]; 12. 21C-Chad Clancy[14]; 13. 98-Jeff Cutshaw[21]; 14. 98S-Kevin Stoa[5]; 15. 1X-Dillon McCowan[11]; 16. 97-Cole Anderson[18]; 17. 66-Tyler Worley[23]; 18. 9-Kenton Allen[32]; 19. 88-Sam Osman[31]; 20. 92-Tyler Grooms[29]; 21. 8L-Lyle Sathoff[28]; 22. (DNF) 65D-Dustin Brown[26]; 23. (DNF) 38C-Jason Pursley[15]; 24. (DNF) 127-Paden Phillips[22]; 25. (DNF) 75-Terry Phillips[9]; 26. (DNF) 712-Trevor Hughes[13]; 27. (DNF) 6-Jason Payton[27]; 28. (DNF) 73B-Shad Badder[24]; 29. (DNF) 97J-Houston Johnson[30]; 30. (DNF) 21M-Ryan Middaugh[20]; 31. (DNF) 15W-Alex Williamson[16]; 32. (DNF) 21N-Ben Nading[25]

B Feature – 1. 3B-Nic Bidinger[2]; 2. 21M-Ryan Middaugh[4]; 3. 98-Jeff Cutshaw[5]; 4. 127-Paden Phillips[1]; 5. 66-Tyler Worley[9]; 6. 73B-Shad Badder[3]; 7. 21N-Ben Nading[11]; 8. 65D-Dustin Brown[6]; 9. 6-Jason Payton[17]; 10. 8L-Lyle Sathoff[8]; 11. 92-Tyler Grooms[18]; 12. 97J-Houston Johnson[13]; 13. 26-Brian Williams[24]; 14. 9-Kenton Allen[7]; 15. 33S-Ben Stockton[22]; 16. 21X-Greg Scheffler[21]; 17. 12-Andrew Thomas[23]; 18. (DNF) D25-David Tanner[10]; 19. (DNF) 19-Tanner Kade[14]; 20. (DNF) 17-Roy Long[16]; 21. (DNF) 5*-John Briggs[19]; 22. (DNF) 88-Sam Osman[15]; 23. (DNF) 1-Blake Arndt[12]; 24. (DNF) 747-Colton Eck[20]

C Feature – 1. 97J-Houston Johnson[1]; 2. 19-Tanner Kade[3]; 3. 88-Sam Osman[5]; 4. 17-Roy Long[4]; 5. 6-Jason Payton[7]; 6. 92-Tyler Grooms[2]; 7. 5*-John Briggs[19]; 8. 747-Colton Eck[12]; 9. 21X-Greg Scheffler[17]; 10. 33S-Ben Stockton[9]; 11. 12-Andrew Thomas[13]; 12. 26-Brian Williams[18]; 13. (DNF) 12JR-Jory Stotts[14]; 14. (DNF) 16B-Randy Brown[8]; 15. (DNS) 37J-Ronnie Burkhardt; 16. (DNS) 24C-Brandon Conkwright; 17. (DNS) 64-Casey Fowler; 18. (DNS) 21-Troy Gudmonson; 19. (DNS) 5D-Devon Havlik; 20. (DNS) 117-Matt Menzie

USRA B-Mods

A Feature – 1. F1-Mitchell Franklin[20]; 2. 66-Ryan Gillmore[10]; 3. 56-Shadren Turner[6]; 4. 17S-Mike Striegel[1]; 5. 56H-Brandon Hare[13]; 6. 99T-Eric Turner[30]; 7. 8S-Jon Sheets[15]; 8. 16D-Dan Hovden[31]; 9. 22R-Dalton Ragsdale[2]; 10. 211-Tim Eaton[8]; 11. 57-Duke Erickson[32]; 12. 25-Joe Chisholm[17]; 13. 96-Cody Brill[21]; 14. 54-Tyler Kidwell[29]; 15. 32-Robbe Ewing[28]; 16. 15-Cayden Stacye[14]; 17. 6T-Michael Taylor III[22]; 18. (DNF) 5-Reece Solander[18]; 19. (DNF) 19K-Kyle Slader[19]; 20. (DNF) 1B-Bobby Williams[4]; 21. (DNF) 90-Terry Schultz[23]; 22. (DNF) 10P-Dayton Pursley[11]; 23. (DNF) 28A-Andy Bryant[27]; 24. (DNF) 14J-Jacob Hodges[26]; 25. (DNF) J2-Kris Jackson[12]; 26. (DNF) 94C-JT Carroll[5]; 27. (DNF) 510-Cody King[3]; 28. (DNF) 18B-Trevor Fitz[24]; 29. (DNF) 17C-Henry Chambers[25]; 30. (DNF) 85-Ben Moudry[9]; 31. (DNS) ZEE28-Randy Zimmerman; 32. (DQ) 18-JC Morton[7]

B Feature – 1. 19K-Kyle Slader[3]; 2. F1-Mitchell Franklin[1]; 3. 96-Cody Brill[2]; 4. 6T-Michael Taylor III[5]; 5. 90-Terry Schultz[4]; 6. 18B-Trevor Fitz[8]; 7. 17C-Henry Chambers[6]; 8. 14J-Jacob Hodges[10]; 9. 28A-Andy Bryant[12]; 10. 32-Robbe Ewing[15]; 11. 54-Tyler Kidwell[7]; 12. 99T-Eric Turner[16]; 13. 55K-Colson Kirk[9]; 14. 16D-Dan Hovden[14]; 15. 23B-Israel Ortega[20]; 16. 30H-Rex Harris[21]; 17. 22M-Brian McGowen[11]; 18. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[19]; 19. 15E-Ryan Edde[18]; 20. 7L-Trevor Drake; 21. 57-Duke Erickson[23]; 22. 181-Luke Nieman[22]; 23. 12C-Stephen Clancy[17]; 24. (DNF) 06-Christopher Theodore[13]

C Feature – 1. 06-Christopher Theodore[1]; 2. 16D-Dan Hovden[7]; 3. 32-Robbe Ewing[2]; 4. 99T-Eric Turner[5]; 5. 12C-Stephen Clancy[3]; 6. 15E-Ryan Edde[9]; 7. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[4]; 8. 23B-Israel Ortega[6]; 9. 30H-Rex Harris[8]; 10. 7L-Trevor Drake[14]; 11. 181-Luke Nieman[11]; 12. 57-Duke Erickson[18]; 13. 88-Bryer McCoy[19]; 14. 11L-Logan Smith[24]; 15. 2-Quentin Taylor[20]; 16. 6P-John Potter[13]; 17. 00-Cason Harris[16]; 18. 64-John Ross[23]; 19. 1-Kyle Henning[17]; 20. 66X-Chris Wright[15]; 21. 58H-Gabe Hodges[21]; 22. (DNF) 76-KC Mullin[22]; 23. (DNF) RED1-Dan Wheeler[10]; 24. (DNS) 42T-Casey Thomas

D Feature – 1. 6P-John Potter[2]; 2. 7L-Trevor Drake[3]; 3. 66X-Chris Wright[1]; 4. 00-Cason Harris[4]; 5. 1-Kyle Henning[5]; 6. 57-Duke Erickson[8]; 7. 88-Bryer McCoy[11]; 8. 2-Quentin Taylor[7]; 9. 58-Chad Reid[16]; 10. 76-KC Mullin[19]; 11. 64-John Ross[9]; 12. 11L-Logan Smith[21]; 13. 53-Tianna Mithun[14]; 14. J5-Troy Hovey[22]; 15. 18P-Shaine Paxston; 16. 53H-Tye Hollingsworth[13]; 17. 21A-Andrew Hodges[17]; 18. 42-Kaeden Bronner[24]; 19. 9J-Jeremiah Reed[12]; 20. (DNF) 24L-Dakota Lowe[23]; 21. (DNF) 44T-Ty O’Neal[18]; 22. (DNF) 29-Bronson Wicker[15]; 23. (DNF) 18PX-Sturgis Streeter[20]; 24. (DNS) 46-Brice Gotschall; 25. (DNS) 55S-Brian Shaw

E Feature – 1. 53H-Tye Hollingsworth[1]; 2. 53-Tianna Mithun[3]; 3. 29-Bronson Wicker[2]; 4. 58-Chad Reid[4]; 5. 21A-Andrew Hodges[13]; 6. 44T-Ty O’Neal[5]; 7. 76-KC Mullin[20]; 8. 18PX-Sturgis Streeter[21]; 9. 11L-Logan Smith[6]; 10. J5-Troy Hovey[17]; 11. 24L-Dakota Lowe[11]; 12. 42-Kaeden Bronner[7]; 13. 32N-Lane New[16]; 14. 17B-Lee Beemer[22]; 15. 54JR-Eddie Ingram Jr[19]; 16. 17R-Rylee Fuller[24]; 17. (DNF) 21K-Dave Kennedy[18]; 18. (DNF) 17L-Chris Leathers[10]; 19. (DNF) 91-Hoyt Miller[12]; 20. (DNF) 97-Tyler Lacy[23]; 21. (DNF) 17K-Klay Beemer[8]; 22. (DNF) 12-Jeff Stotts[15]; 23. (DNF) 47-Tyson Lanfermann[14]; 24. (DNS) 18P-Shaine Paxston; 25. (DNS) 1S-Jacob Stoll

F Feature – 1. 54JR-Eddie Ingram Jr[2]; 2. 76-KC Mullin[1]; 3. 18P-Shaine Paxston; 4. 17B-Lee Beemer[10]; 5. 97-Tyler Lacy[7]; 6. 17R-Rylee Fuller[16]; 7. 28-Wesley Briggs[13]; 8. 20-Chad Fuller[8]; 9. 2R-Jory Montis[14]; 10. 11J-Jacob Lynch[5]; 11. (DNF) 88T-Jacob Toepper[9]; 12. (DNF) 42J-Donnie Jackson[3]; 13. (DNF) 17CT-Cullen Thompson[15]; 14. (DNF) 24-Jerry Ellis[4]; 15. (DNF) 55-Josh Marshall[6]; 16. (DNS) 17J-Jace Boney; 17. (DNS) 58H-Gabe Hodges; 18. (DNS) 54I-Eddie Ingram; 19. (DNS) 30J-Dakota Jennings; 20. (DNS) 155-Gavin Shaw; 21. (DNS) 55J-Jeremy Short; 22. (DNS) 18PX-Sturgis Streeter; 23. (DNS) 6W-Matt Wacht

USRA Stock Cars

A Feature – 1. 3J-Josh Cain[1]; 2. 15-Mitch Hovden[13]; 3. 5-Bryan White[6]; 4. 32-Derek Green[2]; 5. 21M-Myles Michehl[3]; 6. 1G-Pat Graham[9]; 7. 47-Ed Griggs[19]; 8. 68-Dean Wille[8]; 9. 0-Mason Beck[17]; 10. 7-William Garner[10]; 11. 10B-Bryan Bennett[5]; 12. 19-Mitch Keeter[7]; 13. 91J-Jaylen Wettengel[14]; 14. 3C-Colin Deming[31]; 15. 12-Christopher Sawyer[29]; 16. 16S-Chris Dishong[16]; 17. M17-Rob Moseley[20]; 18. 11-Waylon Dimmitt[24]; 19. 6D-David Whittle[28]; 20. 16B-Randy Brown[22]; 21. 106-Andy Morris[11]; 22. 38T-Dylan Thornton[4]; 23. 85-Darrin Schmidt[27]; 24. 33-Kevin Donlan[21]; 25. 27-Jeff Tennant[26]; 26. (DNF) 23S-Mark Simon[32]; 27. (DNF) 11W-Gerald Wahwahsuck[18]; 28. (DNF) 35C-Bill Crimmins[15]; 29. (DNF) 74S-Rodney Schweizer[30]; 30. (DNF) 74-Jason Josselyn[23]; 31. (DNF) 222-Jake Newman[12]; 32. (DNF) 23-Paul Conrad[25]

B Feature – 1. 47-Ed Griggs[4]; 2. M17-Rob Moseley[1]; 3. 33-Kevin Donlan[2]; 4. 16B-Randy Brown[7]; 5. 74-Jason Josselyn[5]; 6. 11-Waylon Dimmitt[15]; 7. 23-Paul Conrad[17]; 8. 27-Jeff Tennant[16]; 9. 85-Darrin Schmidt[8]; 10. 6D-David Whittle[12]; 11. 12-Christopher Sawyer[18]; 12. 74S-Rodney Schweizer[14]; 13. 10-Justin Ades[23]; 14. 43K-Josh Kelderman[20]; 15. 35-Johnny Coats[10]; 16. 21X-Xander Treichel[22]; 17. 39JR-Robert Southerland; 18. 34-Blake Bolton[21]; 19. 26JR-Hayden Linn[19]; 20. (DNF) 21-Andrew Borchardt[3]; 21. (DNF) 23S-Mark Simon[9]; 22. (DNF) 14T-Todd Staley[13]; 23. (DNS) 00-Derek Brown; 24. (DQ) 3C-Colin Deming[6]

C Feature – 1. 14T-Todd Staley[2]; 2. 74S-Rodney Schweizer[4]; 3. 11-Waylon Dimmitt[1]; 4. 27-Jeff Tennant[6]; 5. 23-Paul Conrad[3]; 6. 12-Christopher Sawyer[13]; 7. 26JR-Hayden Linn[22]; 8. 43K-Josh Kelderman[7]; 9. 34-Blake Bolton[11]; 10. 21X-Xander Treichel[8]; 11. 10-Justin Ades[14]; 12. 39JR-Robert Southerland[15]; 13. 21P-Darren Phillips[16]; 14. 78-Chris Roney[17]; 15. 74C-James Collins[19]; 16. 31J-Jason Park[20]; 17. 10A-John Ades[24]; 18. 4D-Cory Kelderman[23]; 19. 83-James Ellis[10]; 20. 22H-Tim Hoselton[21]; 21. (DNF) 95C-Chance Larson[5]; 22. (DNS) 88-Jeff Dixon; 23. (DNS) 91-Johnny Fennewald; 24. (DNS) 77W-Zack Willis

D Feature – 1. 12-Christopher Sawyer[1]; 2. 10-Justin Ades[4]; 3. 39JR-Robert Southerland[13]; 4. 21P-Darren Phillips[2]; 5. 78-Chris Roney[6]; 6. 77W-Zack Willis[5]; 7. 74C-James Collins[14]; 8. 31J-Jason Park[15]; 9. 22H-Tim Hoselton[18]; 10. 26JR-Hayden Linn[16]; 11. 4D-Cory Kelderman[17]; 12. 10A-John Ades[9]; 13. 77-Josh Monthei[19]; 14. (DNF) 9F-Kevin Flock[10]; 15. (DNF) 25BA-Gerry Vaughn[7]; 16. (DNS) 79-Gary Clark; 17. (DNS) 7K-Doug Keller; 18. (DNS) 3X-Tony Manley; 19. (DNS) 24-Blayne McMillin; 20. (DNS) 47D-Devin Saler; 21. (DNS) 116-Zack Smith

E Feature – 1. 39JR-Robert Southerland[2]; 2. 74C-James Collins[1]; 3. 31J-Jason Park[4]; 4. 26JR-Hayden Linn[14]; 5. 4D-Cory Kelderman[3]; 6. 22H-Tim Hoselton[11]; 7. 77-Josh Monthei[7]; 8. (DNF) 116-Zack Smith[16]; 9. (DNF) 47D-Devin Saler[6]; 10. (DNS) 40-Brian Carver; 11. (DNS) 18-Tracy Cottrell; 12. (DNS) 41K-Vernon Kever; 13. (DNS) 4-Justin Loera; 14. (DNS) 93S-Chad Shaw; 15. (DNS) X9-Brad Whitney; 16. (DNS) 411-Cory Williams

USRA Hobby Stocks

A Feature – 1. 07-Chris Hovden[4]; 2. Z86-Tracy Halouska[3]; 3. 23-Justin Hanson[5]; 4. 15-Jeremy Crimmins[6]; 5. 52-Carter Koop[1]; 6. 6-Dustin Gulbrandson[12]; 7. 26-Matthew Machen[11]; 8. 61N-Nick Brady[7]; 9. 14-Kevin Lacy[15]; 10. 18Z-Zac Smith[13]; 11. 44KT-Brian Lund[8]; 12. 86-Ryan Happel[14]; 13. 11X-Seth Scholl[19]; 14. 00-Josh Downs[16]; 15. 52D-BJ Dahl[18]; 16. 15R-Ryan Crooks[20]; 17. 19C-Cameron Jurrens[23]; 18. 10B-Breanna Ades[24]; 19. 110-JD Jackson[22]; 20. (DNF) 20B-Josh Bradley[21]; 21. (DNF) 35-Riley Crimmins[10]; 22. (DNF) 19-Brandon Jurrens[17]; 23. (DNF) 122-Cory Stone[25]; 24. (DNF) 83-Scott Dobel[9]; 25. (DQ) 18K-Dylan Clinton[2]

B Feature – 1. 18Z-Zac Smith[2]; 2. 86-Ryan Happel[3]; 3. 14-Kevin Lacy[1]; 4. 00-Josh Downs[10]; 5. 19-Brandon Jurrens[4]; 6. 52D-BJ Dahl[8]; 7. 11X-Seth Scholl[5]; 8. 15R-Ryan Crooks[12]; 9. 20B-Josh Bradley[7]; 10. 110-JD Jackson[9]; 11. 19C-Cameron Jurrens[13]; 12. 10B-Breanna Ades[11]; 13. (DNF) 122-Cory Stone[6]; 14. (DNS) F86-Blaine Nolker

USRA Tuners

A Feature – 1. 8-Randy Martin[8]; 2. 6K-David Kirkpatrick[14]; 3. 21J-Jason Weber[6]; 4. 6R-Dustin Reeves[7]; 5. 24-Racer Costello[19]; 6. 1-Aaron Bliss[16]; 7. 38-Dalton Fels[4]; 8. 18SC-aaron ryan[12]; 9. 9T-Robert Tosh[11]; 10. 93-Daniel Barton[27]; 11. 80-Jim Cook[22]; 12. 32S-Alex Scarlett[21]; 13. 75-Steven Seay[23]; 14. 15B-Travis Bockover[20]; 15. 21-Matt Harvey[24]; 16. (DNF) 15-Tyler Crimmins[9]; 17. (DNF) C49-Justin Converse[5]; 18. (DNF) 16W-Dylan Whitley[1]; 19. (DNF) 35-Brad Stahl[13]; 20. (DNF) 28-Braiden Schaufenbuel[3]; 21. (DNF) 3M-Bobby Mooney[17]; 22. (DNF) 23-Nick Bradshaw[18]; 23. (DNF) 56-Katie Stahl[25]; 24. (DNF) 33-Dennis Cosens III[10]; 25. (DNF) 5-Oliver Monson[15]; 26. (DNS) 93S-Stephanie Sharp; 27. (DNS) 4-Jeff Strong; 28. (DNS) 11X-Robert Sumrell; 29. (DNS) 14T-Anthony Taylor; 30. (DNS) 7-Allen Thompson

B Feature – 1. 35-Brad Stahl[5]; 2. 6K-David Kirkpatrick[3]; 3. 5-Oliver Monson[16]; 4. 1-Aaron Bliss[2]; 5. 3M-Bobby Mooney[1]; 6. 23-Nick Bradshaw[4]; 7. 24-Racer Costello[12]; 8. 15B-Travis Bockover[9]; 9. 32S-Alex Scarlett[7]; 10. 80-Jim Cook[6]; 11. 75-Steven Seay[10]; 12. 21-Matt Harvey[11]; 13. (DNF) 56-Katie Stahl[8]; 14. (DNS) 93-Daniel Barton; 15. (DNS) 93S-Stephanie Sharp; 16. (DNS) 4-Jeff Strong; 17. (DNS) 11X-Robert Sumrell; 18. (DNS) 14T-Anthony Taylor

Monster Trucks coming up next: The annual season-ending O’Reilly Auto Parts Outlaw Monster Truck Show “Eve of Destruction” is next up at Lucas Oil Speedway, on Saturday, Oct. 21. Advance discount tickets are available at all O’Reilly Auto Parts Stores or online at lucasoilspeedway.com or mapmotorsports.com.

For ticket information on any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

