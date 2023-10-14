Gavin Miller Victorious at I-44 Riverside Speedway in Meents Memorial with POWRi National & West/Xtreme Midgets

- Advertisement -

Oklahoma City, OK. (10/13/23) Gavin Miller would set sail on the high side to lead the final twenty-six laps while earning the feature win at I-44 Riverside Speedway, in Oklahoma City Oklahoma, with the POWRi National and West Midget League running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, in the Nineteenth Annual Charlene Meents Memorial presented by Driven2SaveLives thirty-lap feature event to capture his third career league victory while honoring an industry icon.

Early on-track excitement with thirty-seven entries the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues/Xtreme Outlaw Midgets would find Chase McDermand start the action off with a quick-time in group qualifying sessions of 10.916-second lap as Zach Daum, Jade Avedisian, Cannon McIntosh, and Karter Sarff each would notch heat racing wins with Corbin Rueschenberg and Ace McCarthy earning the semi-feature victories.

Establishing the feature field would find high-point qualifier Cannon McIntosh roll an invert of six to make Zach Daum and Karter Sarff the front row grid as the green flag flew with Zach Daum gaining the initial advantage on the opening laps over Karter Sarff, Gavin Miller, Ryan Timms, and Jade Avedisian all battling inside the top five in the opening stages of the thirty-lap feature.

Sliding into the lead with a daring turn four move would find Gavin Miller blasting past Zach Daum to take the point position with Daum maintaining momentum in the runner-up spot while protecting advancements from Karter Sarff with Ryan Timms quickly gaining on the leading trio as Jade Avedisian, Daison Pursley, Cannon McIntosh, Chase McDermand, and Jonathan Beason rounded out the running top ten with lap traffic coming into play around the feature mid-point.

Bunching the field back together after Gavin Miller established nearly a two-second lead with a lap fifteen caution, the finely prepared I-44 Riverside Speedway would witness Miller stay out front with Daison Pursley, Ryan Timms, and Zach Daum going three-wide for the second spot with Cannon McIntosh making moves into the running top five.

Using high line speed Gavin Miller would hold steading at the front of the field to earn his third feature win of 2023 with the POWRi National and West Midget League, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets, as Daison Pursley would move into the runner-up finishing position with Ryan Timms finalizing the podium placements as the double-checkered flags waved on the Night One Meents Memorial ceremonial event.

“I was really ripping the top pretty good after having to mentally recover from an early race mishap,” said Gavin Miller in the I-44 Riverside Speedway victory lane celebrations. Adding, “This track was definitely fast going around the top so I didn’t really need to leave it after I found speed up there.”

Driving from starting fifth to finishing fourth would see Jade Avedisian edge Chase McDermand that rounded out the POWRi National and West Midget League, running in conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series, top-five finishers at I-44-Riverside Speedway running Night One of the Nineteenth Annual Charlene Meents Memorial presented by Driven2SavenLives.

POWRi National and West/Xtreme Outlaw – Midgets | I-44 Riverside | 10/13/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Group Qualifying Time: 40-Chase McDermand(10.916)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 7U-Zach Daum

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 71-Jade Avedisian

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race 3 Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

AFCO Racing Heat Race 4 Winner: 21K-Karter Sarff

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 26-Corbin Rueschenberg

KSE Racing Products Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 28-Ace McCarthy

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 08-Cannon McIntosh

Super Clean Hard Charger: 13-Elijah Gile(+6)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 97-Gavin Miller

Toyota Racing Development Feature (30 Laps): 1. 97-Gavin Miller[3]; 2. 19A-Daison Pursley[7]; 3. 67-Ryan Timms[4]; 4. 71-Jade Avedisian[5]; 5. 40-Chase McDermand[8]; 6. 08-Cannon McIntosh[6]; 7. 7U-Zach Daum[1]; 8. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[11]; 9. 21K-Karter Sarff[2]; 10. 25K-Taylor Reimer[19]; 11. 13-Elijah Gile[17]; 12. 14R-Jonathan Beason[10]; 13. 28-Ace McCarthy[16]; 14. 43-Gunnar Setser[13]; 15. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[15]; 16. 97K-Cooper Williams[21]; 17. 5U-Peter Smith[12]; 18. 98-Ryan Padgett[18]; 19. 19K-Riley Kreisel[14]; 20. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[22]; 21. 7M-Kyle Jones[20]; 22. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[9].

Max Papis Innovations Last Chance Showdown 1 (10 Laps): 1. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[2]; 2. 13-Elijah Gile[3]; 3. 97K-Cooper Williams[1]; 4. 25K-Taylor Reimer[6]; 5. 15C-Carter Chevalier[5]; 6. 07-Cade Cowles[7]; 7. F5-Devin Simmons[10]; 8. 77-Bret Klabunde[11]; 9. 7-Shannon McQueen[4]; 10. 84S-Shaun Shapel[12]; 11. 7D-Michelle Decker[9]; 12. (DNS) 59-Bobby Chapa.

Max Papis Innovations Last Chance Showdown 2 (10 Laps): 1. 28-Ace McCarthy[1]; 2. 98-Ryan Padgett[3]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller[8]; 4. 27-Casey Friedrichsen[2]; 5. 7W-Henry Chambers[5]; 6. 1G-Caden McCreary[6]; 7. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[11]; 8. 00-Ryder Laplante[10]; 9. 31K-Kyle Beilman[7]; 10. 77J-John Klabunde[9]; 11. 7M-Kyle Jones[4].

JDoyle Enterprises Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7U-Zach Daum[2]; 2. 97-Gavin Miller[4]; 3. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[5]; 4. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[1]; 5. 28-Ace McCarthy[3]; 6. 7W-Henry Chambers[6]; 7. 59-Bobby Chapa[10]; 8. F5-Devin Simmons[9]; 9. 77-Bret Klabunde[7]; 10. 84S-Shaun Shapel[8].

JDoyle Enterprises Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Jade Avedisian[3]; 2. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[2]; 3. 40-Chase McDermand[4]; 4. 97K-Cooper Williams[5]; 5. 27-Casey Friedrichsen[1]; 6. 7M-Kyle Jones[6]; 7. 1G-Caden McCreary[9]; 8. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]; 9. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[8].

Millenium Components Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 2. 19A-Daison Pursley[3]; 3. 14R-Jonathan Beason[5]; 4. 19K-Riley Kreisel[1]; 5. 13-Elijah Gile[6]; 6. 15C-Carter Chevalier[7]; 7. 07-Cade Cowles[8]; 8. 77J-John Klabunde[9]; 9. 25K-Taylor Reimer[2].

Millenium Components Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 21K-Karter Sarff[2]; 2. 67-Ryan Timms[4]; 3. 43-Gunnar Setser[1]; 4. 5U-Peter Smith[3]; 5. 98-Ryan Padgett[6]; 6. 7-Shannon McQueen[5]; 7. 31K-Kyle Beilman[9]; 8. 7D-Michelle Decker[8]; 9. 00-Ryder Laplante[7].

Hoosier Tire Qualifying 1: 1. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:11.177[1]; 2. 28-Ace McCarthy, 00:11.360[7]; 3. 7U-Zach Daum, 00:11.395[9]; 4. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:11.599[4]; 5. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 00:11.614[8]; 6. 7W-Henry Chambers, 00:11.995[6]; 7. 77-Bret Klabunde, 00:12.369[5]; 8. 84S-Shaun Shapel, 00:13.409[10]; 9. F5-Devin Simmons, 01:00.000[3]; 10. (DNS) 59-Bobby Chapa, 01:01.000.

Hoosier Tire Qualifying 2: 1. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:10.916[5]; 2. 71-Jade Avedisian, 00:10.987[6]; 3. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 00:11.227[7]; 4. 27-Casey Friedrichsen, 00:11.284[8]; 5. 97K-Cooper Williams, 00:11.330[1]; 6. 7M-Kyle Jones, 00:11.403[2]; 7. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:11.412[9]; 8. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, 00:11.617[3]; 9. 1G-Caden McCreary, 00:11.626[4].

Hoosier Tire Qualifying 3: 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh, 00:10.937[6]; 2. 19A-Daison Pursley, 00:11.123[8]; 3. 25K-Taylor Reimer, 00:11.154[3]; 4. 19K-Riley Kreisel, 00:11.213[4]; 5. 14R-Jonathan Beason, 00:11.258[1]; 6. 13-Elijah Gile, 00:11.429[5]; 7. 15C-Carter Chevalier, 00:11.593[9]; 8. 07-Cade Cowles, 00:12.015[2]; 9. 77J-John Klabunde, 00:12.282[7].

Hoosier Tire Qualifying 4: 1. 67-Ryan Timms, 00:11.025[4]; 2. 5U-Peter Smith, 00:11.059[2]; 3. 21K-Karter Sarff, 00:11.166[6]; 4. 43-Gunnar Setser, 00:11.383[7]; 5. 7-Shannon McQueen, 00:11.435[3]; 6. 98-Ryan Padgett, 00:11.639[9]; 7. 00-Ryder Laplante, 00:11.664[5]; 8. 7D-Michelle Decker, 00:11.781[8]; 9. 31K-Kyle Beilman, 01:00.000[1].

Hot Laps: 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh, 00:11.169[23]; 2. 25K-Taylor Reimer, 00:11.246[11]; 3. 13-Elijah Gile, 00:11.331[19]; 4. 67-Ryan Timms, 00:11.354[16]; 5. 5U-Peter Smith, 00:11.384[8]; 6. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 00:11.388[26]; 7. 14R-Jonathan Beason, 00:11.426[3]; 8. 19A-Daison Pursley, 00:11.469[31]; 9. 21K-Karter Sarff, 00:11.474[24]; 10. 43-Gunnar Setser, 00:11.563[28]; 11. 71-Jade Avedisian, 00:11.565[22]; 12. 19K-Riley Kreisel, 00:11.574[15]; 13. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:11.677[18]; 14. 31K-Kyle Beilman, 00:11.818[4]; 15. 7-Shannon McQueen, 00:11.856[12]; 16. 15C-Carter Chevalier, 00:11.876[35]; 17. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:11.888[34]; 18. 7M-Kyle Jones, 00:11.922[6]; 19. 1G-Caden McCreary, 00:12.031[14]; 20. 98-Ryan Padgett, 00:12.080[36]; 21. 7D-Michelle Decker, 00:12.088[32]; 22. 00-Ryder Laplante, 00:12.196[20]; 23. 07-Cade Cowles, 00:12.345[7]; 24. 7W-Henry Chambers, 00:12.357[21]; 25. 77J-John Klabunde, 00:12.459[27]; 26. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 00:12.519[29]; 27. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:12.744[1]; 28. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:12.795[13]; 29. 28-Ace McCarthy, 00:13.027[25]; 30. 97K-Cooper Williams, 00:13.133[2]; 31. 27-Casey Friedrichsen, 00:13.699[30]; 32. 7U-Zach Daum, 00:13.967[33]; 33. F5-Devin Simmons, 00:15.028[9]; 34. 77-Bret Klabunde, 00:15.468[17]; 35. (DNS) 59-Bobby Chapa; 36. (DNS) 19U-Pierce Urbanosky; 37. (DNS) 84S-Shaun Shapel.

