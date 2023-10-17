Third Time’s a Charm: Seavey Reaches the USAC Silver Crown Pinnacle in 2023

- Advertisement -

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (October 16, 2023)………Leading into the USAC Silver Crown National Championship finale at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Logan Seavey’s co-car owners Robbie Rice and Brent Cox confided that sleep was going to be hard to come by as they counted down the days to the final race of the season.

Sutter, California’s Seavey and the Brownsburg/Noblesville, Indiana based Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing team’s anxiety was exacerbated when rain washed out the originally scheduled date after qualifying, postponing the event to the next day and providing the team 24 more hours of anticipation and increasingly bitten fingernails with one goal in mind – beat Kody.

Their respective uneasiness was completely understandable. Seavey and Rice played a starring role in the season finales during each of the past two years where they found themselves right on the cusp of a first championship, both of which involved their arch nemesis, seven-time champion Kody Swanson.

Seavey entered the last race of 2021 trailing Swanson by one point, and in 2022, stood three points ahead of Swanson going into the final round. On both occasions, Seavey and Rice came up just short when all was said and done, finishing a distant second as they watched Swanson add on to his historic resume.

In 2023, Seavey led once again, but this time, the point margin was 16. With the said, the venue of IRP is akin to homefield advantage for Swanson with him being a seven-time Silver Crown winner at the joint while Seavey was practically a newcomer, still learning the ropes of the asphalt trade. However, when the coast was clear after 100 laps and the points were tallied up, Seavey, Rice and Abacus were finally USAC Silver Crown champions.

Seavey’s sixth place run in the race aboard his DiaEdge Mitsubishi Materials – STIDA.com – CG CPAs sponsored machine was good enough to secure the championship by a seven-point margin over Swanson, making it the eighth closest USAC Silver Crown points race on record in the 53-year history of the series. While Abacus grabbed its first USAC title, it was the second for Rice Motorsports who earned the most entrant points back in 2021.

The three dirt wins by Seavey in 2023 met the expectations of the team’s desires as he scored at Pennsylvania’s Port Royal Speedway, the Illinois State Fairgrounds as well as third consecutive victory in the 4-Crown Nationals at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway, a night in which he swept to victory in all three USAC divisions in the midget and sprint car. Overall, in five dirt starts, he never once finished outside the top-five.

However, the pavement tracks are truly where the tale would be told. Seavey answered resoundingly out of the gate and strung together a 2nd at IRP in May, a 4th at Illinois’ World Wide Technology Raceway, a pair of 5th place results at Wisconsin’s Madison International Speedway and Ohio’s Toledo Speedway, plus a 6th in the IRP finale in October. The performances exceeded his results from year’s past and kept him and Swanson neck-and-neck at the top of the points all year long.

“Right when we joined this series, the dirt races came right to me,” Seavey acknowledged. “I could run well in those, but the pavement is just a little bit of a different ballgame for me. Everyone knew that if we could pick it up on the pavement and be competitive, we’d have a good shot, and we did that a lot this year. We had good runs pretty much every time on the pavement except for Winchester when we crashed.”

The incident in July at Winchester was seemingly disastrous initially when Seavey’s right front wheel center broke, sending him straight into the outside turn two wall. A 12th place result for Seavey coupled with Swanson’s victory lifted Swanson to the point lead and left the Rice-Abacus team in a perilous position to fully prepare their equipment for another 100-lap test at Toledo two weeks later in a car that had just a handful of pieces that didn’t need replacing.

Among the backstories is that Abacus, which began competition in the USAC National Midget ranks in 2021, joined in on the Seavey/Rice Silver Crown effort to start the 2023 campaign. Following the accident, the two factions melded together with a common goal of tediously putting the car back together piece-by-piece and part-by-part.

With all hands on deck, there was little time to get everything back together with the sands of the hourglass running short. In the end, it was mission accomplished, and it was truly the moment when Rice Motorsports and Abacus Racing truly became one team, which was rewarded with another top-five run at Toledo.

“This whole team has just been working so hard,” Seavey praised. “The Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing guys work as hard as anybody I know. All these guys on all these teams work hard, but Winchester was tough for us, and just to get the car back together and in shape to race was huge.”

The Rice-Abacus crew included team principals Robbie Rice and Brent Cox, plus crewman/spotter Ronnie Gardner as well as Kirk Simpson, Johnny Cofer, Daniel Whitley, Bryan Whitley and engine builder A.J. Felker.

Fans familiar with the sport may recognize some of those names for their prowess behind the wheel as well in years past. Rice was the 1998 Lincoln Park Speedway sprint car track champion while Ronnie Gardner was a five-time USAC Western States Midget titlist. Cofer was crowned as the 1994 USAC Western States Midget champ and Felker was a longtime midget competitor himself, winning at such places as the Winchester Speedway high banks. Daniel Whitley is currently a Rookie driver on the USAC National Midget trail.

“It’s a full effort from everyone who works on this thing and gets it on track,” Seavey reiterated. “It means a lot to me that these guys work so hard so I can drive good racecars. We know our dirt car is really good and we could win some races there, but to beat Kody, we had to at least be competitive on the pavement and we were able to do that this year.”

Seavey also now finds himself in a spot to pocket a substantial amount of money in 2023 by winning two of the three USAC National driving championships. He currently leads the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship standings by 225 points with just six events remaining. If he is able to close out the midget title, he will “double” his overall reward.

His $20,000 payday for the Silver Crown championship coupled with a possible $30,000 prize for the midget crown would double his championship payout to $100,000 for the season. Not to mention, he’s now the proud owner of driving titles in two of USAC’s three national divisions. He already has a midget championship to his credit from 2018 and now has added on a Silver Crown title in 2023. Now he eyes a future sprint car championship in the coming years in order to make him the eighth USAC Triple Crown champion alongside Pancho Carter, Tony Stewart, Dave Darland, J.J. Yeley, Jerry Coons Jr., Tracy Hines and Chris Windom.

“I love the USAC Silver Crown series, I love these racecars and I love everything about it,” Seavey exclaimed. “I’m just super, super happy to finally get one and now we’ve only got one championship left for the Triple Crown. I’ve got the Midget and the Silver Crown, so hopefully in the next year or two, I can go after a sprint car championship and try to grab one of those.”

Elsewhere during the 2023 USAC Silver Crown season, the series made a triumphant return to the Belleville (Kan.) High Banks for the first time since 2015. In the series’ opener, Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) prevailed in a fantastic late race duel with Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.), which ended with Grant upside down in the turn one fence.

In May, the Hoosier Hundred returned to the schedule, and was held for the first time on pavement at IRP. Bobby Santos (Franklin, Mass.) scored the 146-lap, 100-mile victory after Kody Swanson fell out with a mechanical issue while leading on lap 116. The 146-lap distance was the longest in 12 years and the car count of 32 was the largest for a pavement USAC Silver Crown race in 18 years. Santos’ take-home pay of $26,000 was among the most lucrative in series history.

Kody Swanson became the first driver to reach 40 career USAC Silver Crown wins during a summer stretch in which he collected three consecutive victories at Madison, Winchester and Toledo, making it the fourth occasion in which he won at least three consecutive main events with the series. No other driver has more than one such streak.

Davey Hamilton Jr. (Boise, Idaho) and Legacy Autosport became first-time series winners on the same afternoon at WWT Raceway. On top of that, the team’s own in-house Legacy Chassis won its first ever race with the series, becoming the first chassis other than a Beast to win a pavement USAC Silver Crown race since Chet Fillip’s Tex-Mex 15 years earlier at Virginia’s Richmond International Raceway in 2008.

Justin Grant broke an 18-race string without a USAC Silver Crown win when he scored the annual Labor Day weekend Ted Horn 100 in early September at the Du Quoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds. Grant proceeded to become the first driver to win the race from the pole position since Shane Cottle did the deed 16 years earlier in 2007.

Tanner Swanson (Kingsburg, Calif.) took over the lead from Kody Swanson a quarter of the way through the season finale at IRP to earn a record eighth career USAC Silver Crown victory at IRP, which ranks number one all-time, breaking a tie he had held with his older brother atop the leaderboard.

Kaylee Bryson (Muskogee, Okla.) finished fifth in the Silver Crown standings which propelled her to earning Rookie of the Year honors with the series. By doing so, she became the first woman to be named Rookie of the Year in a USAC National series. Taylor Ferns (Shelby Township, Mich.) took seventh in points, marking the first time in USAC Silver Crown history that two women have finished inside the top-10 of the series standings.

Russ Gamester (Peru, Ind.) set an all-time record in October at IRP when he made his 213th career Silver Crown start dating back to 1989. Gamester now owns the record for most career series starts, breaking a tie he had held with Brian Tyler.

Logan Seavey and Kody Swanson tied for most wins in the series during the 2023 campaign with three apiece. Both also shared the series lead with nine top-five finishes in 11 series starts. Kody topped the series with 433 laps led and six fast qualifying times while Seavey finished inside the top-10 on a series-leading 10 occasions.

Five drivers started all 11 feature events in 2023: Kaylee Bryson, Trey Burke (Alvin, Texas), Mario Clouser (Auburn, Ill.), Logan Seavey and Kody Swanson. Chase Dietz (York, Pa.) turned in a performance for the ages in his first career series start at Port Royal, finishing as the runner-up to Seavey.

Two drivers shared the biggest hard charging performance of the season. Series Rookie and longtime sprint car veteran Wayne Johnson (Tuttle, Okla.) advanced 26th to 8th at Du Quoin. Meanwhile, in what was his first Silver Crown start in two years, Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, Ind.) also went 26th to 8th at Eldora. Courtney’s duties came in a last-minute substitute role when the Chris Dyson Racing team’s driver, Brady Bacon, accidentally spilled methanol in his eye during a fueling mishap in the pits, swelling his eye shut.

A new incentive for lapped cars was implemented for the 2023 USAC Silver Crown season. The first car in the running order that has been lapped was issued an Engler Machine & Tool Fast Pass, granting that team one lap back as long as the car has not pitted or was involved in the most recent caution. Series veteran Dave Berkheimer earned five fast passes throughout the year and collected the $4,000 prize, divided up into $2,000 rewards for both the driver and car owner, which Berkheimer is both.

Trey Osborne (Columbus, Ohio) made his USAC Silver Crown debut in 2023, and can now stake his claim as the tallest driver to ever compete in an event with the series. The 6’8” tall redhead was a quick study, earning hard charger honors in the season finale at IRP when he raced from 19th to 12th.

Tommie Estes Jr., a name that has been a fixture in dirt track racing for over 45 years, was named Competition Director for USAC’s Silver Crown National Championship starting with the 2023 season. Estes had previously served as the Competition Director for both the ASCS National Sprint Tour and the Chili Bowl Nationals. For many years, Estes competed extensively in sprint car and midget racing, including with USAC’s National Midget and Silver Crown divisions and was a frequent competitor at the Chili Bowl and the Belleville Midget Nationals.

=======================

2023 USAC SILVER CROWN STAT LEADERS:

Most Wins: 3-Logan Seavey & Kody Swanson

Driver Champion: Logan Seavey

Entrant Champion: Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing #22

Rookie of the Year: Kaylee Bryson (5th)

Most Laps Led: 433-Kody Swanson

Most Top-Fives: 9-Logan Seavey & Kody Swanson

Most Top-Tens: 10-Logan Seavey

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 6-Kody Swanson

Most Feature Starts: 11-Kaylee Bryson, Trey Burke, Mario Clouser, Logan Seavey & Kody Swanson

Best Finish By A Rookie: Jun 17: Port Royal Speedway – Chase Dietz (2nd)

Most Positions Advanced in a Race: (18) Sep 2: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Wayne Johnson (26th to 8th) & Sep 23: Eldora Speedway – Tyler Courtney (26th to 8th)

=======================

2023 USAC SILVER CROWN SCHEDULE & RESULTS

May 20: (D) Belleville High Banks – Belleville, KS

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Chris Dyson Racing #9)

May 26: (P) Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Brownsburg, IN

WINNER: Bobby Santos (DJ Racing #98)

Jun 17: (D) Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing #22)

Jun 23: (P) Madison International Speedway – Oregon, WI

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran-Binks Racing #77)

Jul 20: (P) Winchester Speedway – Winchester, IN

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran-Binks Racing #77)

Aug 5: (P) Toledo Speedway – Toledo, OH

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran-Binks Racing #77)

Aug 19: (D#) Illinois State Fairgrounds – Springfield, IL

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing #22)

Aug 27: (P#) World Wide Technology Raceway – Madison, IL

WINNER: Davey Hamilton Jr. (Legacy Autosport #19)

Sep 2: (D#) Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Du Quoin, IL

WINNER: Justin Grant (Hemelgarn Racing #91)

Sep 23: (D) Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing #22)

Oct 14: (P) Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Brownsburg, IN

WINNER: Tanner Swanson (Bowman Racing #2)

———————— KEY DEFINITIONS ————————-

(D) represents a dirt event

(P) represents a pavement event

# represents a daytime event

=======================

2023 USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1. 676 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.

2. 669 Kody Swanson, Kingsburg, Calif.

3. 561 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

4. 462 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Ind.

5. 447 (R) Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee, Okla.

6. 441 Mario Clouser, Auburn, Ill.

7. 399 Taylor Ferns, Shelby Township, Mich.

8. 382 Bobby Santos, Franklin, Mass.

9. 382 Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, Ohio

10. 334 (R) Trey Burke, Alvin, Texas

11. 301 Travis Welpott, Pendleton, Ind.

12. 299 Derek Bischak, Angola, Ind.

13. 245 (R) Wayne Johnson, Tuttle, Okla.

14. 241 Kyle O’Gara, Beech Grove, Ind.

15. 237 Russ Gamester, Peru, Ind.

16. 220 Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Ind.

17. 216 Davey Hamilton Jr., Boise, Idaho

18. 201 Dave Berkheimer, Mechanicsburg, Pa.

19. 195 Shane Cottle, Kansas, Ill.

20. 177 (R) Chase Dietz, York, Pa.

21. 176 Kyle Steffens, Saint Charles, Mo.

22. 173 Mike McVetta, Grafton, Ohio

23. 173 Bryan Gossel, Fort Collins, Colo.

24. 173 Gregg Cory, Shelbyville, Ind.

25. 172 (R) Dakoda Armstrong, New Castle, Ind.

26. 164 Jerry Coons Jr., Tucson, Ariz.

27. 160 (R) Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.

28. 155 (R) Tyler Roahrig, Plymouth, Ind.

29. 144 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Okla.

30. 139 Carmen Perigo, Stoystown, Pa.

31. 137 Billy Wease, Noblesville, Ind.

32. 137 Nathan Byrd, Goodyear, Ariz.

33. 135 (R) Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, Calif.

34. 135 Tom Paterson, Argos, Ind.

35. 129 Shane Cockrum, Benton, Ill.

36. 125 Tanner Swanson, Kingsburg, Calif.

37. 120 Kyle Robbins, New Castle, Ind.

38. 103 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Ala.

39. 97 Chris Fetter, Troy, Mo.

40. 95 Jake Swanson, Anaheim, Calif.

41. 95 Casey Buckman, Chandler, Ariz.

42. 81 Davey Ray, Davenport, Iowa

43. 71 (R) Trey Osborne, Columbus, Ohio

44. 71 Patrick Lawson, Edwardsville, Ill.

45. 70 Chris Urish, Elkhart, Ill.

46. 66 Patrick Bruns, Champaign, Ill.

47. 65 Jacob Wilson, Crawfordsville, Ind.

48. 61 Danny Long, Bonne Terre, Mo.

49. 55 (R) Ryan Thomas, Indianapolis, Ind.

50. 53 Korey Weyant, Springfield, Ill.

51. 49 Caleb Armstrong, New Castle, Ind.

52. 49 Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Ind.

53. 49 Aaron Pierce, Muncie, Ind.

54. 44 (R) Tim Simmons, Cabot, Ark.

55. 37 (R) Alex Bright, Collegeville, Pa.

56. 37 (R) Nathan Moore, Kaufman, Texas

57. 35 Steve Buckwalter, Royersford, Pa.

58. 33 Brian Ruhlman, Clarklake, Mich.

59. 32 (R) Mark Bitner, Columbus, N.J.

60. 31 Steven Russell, Rochester, Ill.

61. 29 Mark Smith, Sunbury, Pa.

62. 27 (R) Matt Mitchell, Yorba Linda, Calif.

63. 27 A.J. Fike, Galesburg, Ill.

64. 25 (R) John Tosti, High Ridge, Mo.

65. 23 (R) Tanner Berryhill, Bixby, Okla.

66. 23 Matt Goodnight, Winchester, Ind.

67. 20 (R) Zach Hampton, Clayton, Ind.

68. 19 Dallas Hewitt, Troy, Ohio

69. 17 (R) Brent Yarnal, Phoenix, Ariz.

70. 10 (R) Sterling Cling, Tempe, Ariz.

71. 10 Joss Moffatt, Columbus, Ind.

72. 10 (R) Gary Dunkle, Lincoln, Neb.

73. 10 (R) Cary Oliver, Buncombe, Ill.

74. 10 (R) Dave Peperak, Clinton, Ind.

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year contender

=======================

2023 USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRANT POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1 676 Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing, Brownsburg, Ind. (#22)

2 669 Doran-Binks Racing, Lebanon, Ohio (#77)

3 561 Hemelgarn Racing, LaSalle, Mich. (#91)

4 462 Klatt Enterprises, Hastings, Neb. (#6)

5 447 Sam Pierce, Daleville, Ind. (#26)

6 441 Kazmark Motorsports, Joliet, Ill. (#92)

7 399 Taylor Ferns Racing, Shelby Township, Mich. (#555)

8 392 Legacy Autosport, Pittsboro, Ind. (#19)

9 382 DJ Racing, Boca Raton, Fla. (#98)

10 376 BCR Group, South Vienna, Ohio (#81)

11. 308 Davey Hamilton Racing-SRG, Jamestown, Ind. (#11)

12. 301 Welpott Racing, Pendleton, Ind. (#18)

13. 299 Derek Bischak, Indianapolis, Ind. (#131)

14. 268 Chris Dyson Racing, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (#9)

15. 245 TwoC Racing, Liberal, Kan. (#12)

16. 241 SFHR Development, Indianapolis, Ind. (#67)

17. 237 Gamester Racing, Peru, Ind. (#51)

18. 220 Pink 69 Racing, Evansville, Ind. (#69)

19. 213 John Haggenbottom, Bristol, Pa. (#24)

20. 201 Berkheimer Racing, Mechanicsburg, Pa. (#31)

21. 196 Hans Lein, Edgerton, Wis. (#97)

22. 177 Bruce Lee, Abbottstown, Pa. (#86)

23. 176 Steffens Motorsports, Saint Charles, Mo. (#08)

24. 173 RAM Engineering, Waterford, Mich. (#94)

25. 173 Bryan Gossel, Fort Collins, Colo. (#06)

26. 173 Williams Racing, Saint Paul, Ind. (#32)

27. 172 C & A Motorsports, New Castle, Ind. (#5)

28. 160 Nolen Racing, Greenwood, Ind. (#20)

29. 149 Davey Hamilton Racing-SRG, Jamestown, Ind. (#14)

30. 139 John Stehman, Halifax, Pa. (#52)

31. 137 Robert Wilson Racing, Noblesville, Ind. (#60)

32. 135 Tom Paterson, Argos, Ind. (#111)

33. 125 Mike Bowman, Brownsburg, Ind. (#02)

34. 120 KR Racing, New Castle, Ind. (#7)

35. 118 Byrd Racing, Greenwood, Ind. (#88)

36. 110 Hodges Motorsports, Albuquerque, N.M. (#74)

37. 97 Chris Fetter, Troy, Mo. (#15)

38. 95 DMW Motorsports, Chandler, Ariz. (#10)

39. 95 C-Buck Motorsports/Eddie Sachs Jr., Chandler, Ariz. (#25)

40. 83 Five Three Motorsports, Joliet, Ill. (#53)

41. 81 Cornell Racing Stables, Monee, Ill. (#8)

42. 71 Patrick Lawson, Edwardsville, Ill. (#2)

43. 70 Chris Urish, Lincoln, Ill. (#77)

44. 67 Westfall Racing, Pleasant Hill, Ohio (#54)

45. 66 Full Throttle Racing, Champaign, Ill. (#95)

46. 65 Wilson Brothers Racing, Crawfordsville, Ind. (#107)

47. 65 BLS Motorsports, Benton, Ill. (#71)

48. 62 Sam Pierce, Daleville, Ind. (#126)

49. 61 Danny Long, Bonne Terre, Mo. (#44)

50. 55 Wingo Brothers Racing, Pittsboro, Ind. (#118)

51. 53 Scott Weyant, Springfield, Ill. (#99)

52. 44 Tim Simmons, Cabot, Ark. (#3)

53. 37 Chip Thomas, Belleville, Ill. (#48)

54. 35 John Tosti, High Ridge, Mo. (#07)

55. 33 Brian Ruhlman, Clarklake, Mich. (#49)

56. 32 Henry Yeska, Columbus, N.J. (#4)

57. 31 McQuinn Motorsports, Springfield, Ill. (#14)

58. 29 L & M Motorsports, Sunbury, Pa. (#01)

59. 27 Patty Bateman, Murphysboro, Ill. (#55)

60. 27 DMW Motorsports, Chandler, Ariz. (#5)

61. 23 Goodnight Racing, Hartford City, Ind. (#39)

62. 20 Brad & Tara Armstrong, New Palestine, Ind. (#99)

63. 19 Dallas Hewitt, Fletcher, Ohio (#57)

64. 17 Brent Yarnal, Phoenix, Ariz. (#29)

65. 10 A.J. Felker Racing, Jeffersonville, Ind. (#37)

66. 10 Gary Dunkle, Shirley, Ind. (#34)

67. 10 Cary Oliver, Buncombe, Ill. (#110)

68. 10 Dave Peperak Motorsports, Clinton, Ind. (#777)

69. 10 Sammy & Mouren Fetter, Bridgeton, Mo. (#88)

=======================

2023 USAC SILVER CROWN ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1. 447 Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee, Okla.

2. 334 Trey Burke, Alvin, Texas

3. 245 Wayne Johnson, Tuttle, Okla.

4. 177 Chase Dietz, York, Pa.

5. 172 Dakoda Armstrong, New Castle, Ind.

6. 160 Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.

7. 155 Tyler Roahrig, Plymouth, Ind.

8. 135 Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, Calif.

9. 71 Trey Osborne, Columbus, Ohio

10. 55 Ryan Thomas, Indianapolis, Ind.

11. 44 Tim Simmons, Cabot, Ark.

12. 37 Alex Bright, Collegeville, Pa.

13. 37 Nathan Moore, Kaufman, Texas

14. 32 Mark Bitner, Columbus, N.J.

15. 27 Matt Mitchell, Yorba Linda, Calif.

16. 25 John Tosti, High Ridge, Mo.

17. 23 Tanner Berryhill, Bixby, Okla.

18. 20 Zach Hampton, Clayton, Ind.

19. 17 Brent Yarnal, Phoenix, Ariz.

20. 10 Sterling Cling, Tempe, Ariz.

21. 10 Gary Dunkle, Lincoln, Neb.

22. 10 Cary Oliver, Buncombe, Ill.

23. 10 Dave Peperak, Clinton, Ind.

=======================

RACE WINS:

3-Kody Swanson (Jun 23 at Madison International Speedway, Jul 20 at Winchester Speedway & Aug 5 at Toledo Speedway)

3-Logan Seavey (Jun 17 at Port Royal Speedway, Aug 19 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds & Sep 23 at Eldora Speedway)

1-Brady Bacon (May 20 at the Belleville High Banks)

1-Justin Grant (Sep 2 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds)

1-Davey Hamilton Jr. (Aug 27 at World Wide Technology Raceway)

1-Bobby Santos (May 26 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park)

1-Tanner Swanson (Oct 15 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park)

=======================

LAPS LED:

433-Kody Swanson

125-Logan Seavey

114-Justin Grant

84-C.J. Leary

77-Tanner Swanson

48-Davey Hamilton Jr.

46-Shane Cottle

31-Bobby Santos

9-Chase Dietz

8-Brady Bacon

1-Emerson Axsom

=======================

TOP-FIVE FINISHES:

9-Logan Seavey & Kody Swanson

5-Justin Grant & Bobby Santos

4-Derek Bischak & C.J. Leary

2-Brady Bacon, Shane Cottle, Chase Dietz, Davey Hamilton Jr., Carmen Perigo & Tyler Roahrig

1-Emerson Axsom, Mario Clouser, Shane Cockrum, Taylor Ferns, Chase Stockon, Tanner Swanson & Matt Westfall

=======================

TOP-TEN FINISHES:

10-Logan Seavey

9-Kody Swanson

8-Justin Grant

7-Mario Clouser

6-Kaylee Bryson & C.J. Leary

5-Bobby Santos

4-Dakoda Armstrong, Derek Bischak & Taylor Ferns

3-Shane Cottle, Chase Dietz, Davey Hamilton Jr., Kyle O’Gara & Matt Westfall

2-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Trey Burke, Shane Cockrum, Jerry Coons Jr., Russ Gamester, Wayne Johnson, Carmen Perigo, Tyler Roahrig, Chase Stockon & Tanner Swanson

1-Caleb Armstrong, Nathan Byrd, Tyler Courtney, Mike McVetta, Mitchel Moles, Davey Ray, Kyle Steffens, Kevin Thomas Jr., Billy Wease & Jacob Wilson

=======================

FEATURE STARTS:

11-Kaylee Bryson, Trey Burke, Mario Clouser, Logan Seavey & Kody Swanson

10-Taylor Ferns, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary & Travis Welpott

9-Matt Westfall

8-Russ Gamester

7-Dave Berkheimer & Wayne Johnson

6-Derek Bischak, Gregg Cory, Kyle O’Gara, Tom Paterson, Bobby Santos & Kyle Steffens

5-Bryan Gossel, Davey Hamilton Jr., Mike McVetta & Chase Stockon

4-Dakoda Armstrong, Emerson Axsom, Nathan Byrd, Jerry Coons Jr., Shane Cottle, Mitchel Moles, Kyle Robbins & Billy Wease

3-Casey Buckman, Shane Cockrum, Chase Dietz, Chris Fetter, Patrick Lawson, Carmen Perigo, Tyler Roahrig, Jake Swanson & Kevin Thomas Jr.

2-Brady Bacon, Patrick Bruns, Danny Long, Trey Osborne, Aaron Pierce, Davey Ray, Tanner Swanson, Ryan Thomas, Chris Urish & Korey Weyant

1-Caleb Armstrong, Tanner Berryhill, Mark Bitner, Alex Bright, Steve Buckwalter, Tyler Courtney, A.J. Fike, Matt Goodnight, Zach Hampton, Dallas Hewitt, Matt Mitchell, Nathan Moore, Brian Ruhlman, Steven Russell, Tim Simmons, Mark Smith, John Tosti, Jacob Wilson & Brent Yarnal

=======================

HONEST ABE ROOFING FAST QUALIFIERS BY RACE:

May 20: Belleville High Banks – Kody Swanson

May 26: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Bobby Santos

Jun 17: Port Royal Speedway – Mitchel Moles

Jun 23: Madison International Speedway – Kody Swanson

Jul 20: Winchester Speedway – Kody Swanson

Aug 5: Toledo Speedway – Kody Swanson

Aug 19: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Logan Seavey

Aug 27: World Wide Technology Raceway – Kody Swanson

Sep 2: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Justin Grant

Sep 23: Eldora Speedway – Justin Grant

Oct 14: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Kody Swanson

=======================

HONEST ABE ROOFING FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:

6-Kody Swanson

2-Justin Grant

1-Mitchel Moles, Bobby Santos & Logan Seavey

=======================

GREEN APU GREEN FLAG CHALLENGE FIRST LAP LEADER:

May 20: Belleville High Banks – Kody Swanson

May 26: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Kody Swanson

Jun 17: Port Royal Speedway – Kody Swanson

Jun 23: Madison International Speedway – Kody Swanson

Jul 20: Winchester Speedway – Kody Swanson

Aug 5: Toledo Speedway – Kody Swanson

Aug 19: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Emerson Axsom

Aug 27: World Wide Technology Raceway – Logan Seavey

Sep 2: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – C.J. Leary

Sep 23: Eldora Speedway – Chase Dietz

Oct 15: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Kody Swanson

=======================

TOP ROOKIE FINISHER OF THE RACE:

May 20: Belleville High Banks – Kaylee Bryson (8th)

May 26: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Tyler Roahrig (3rd)

Jun 17: Port Royal Speedway – Chase Dietz (2nd)

Jun 23: Madison International Speedway – Tyler Roahrig (3rd)

Jul 20: Winchester Speedway – Kaylee Bryson (7th)

Aug 5: Toledo Speedway – Kaylee Bryson (6th)

Aug 19: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Emerson Axsom (5th)

Aug 27: World Wide Technology Raceway – Trey Burke (6th)

Sep 2: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Emerson Axsom (7th)

Sep 23: Eldora Speedway – Chase Dietz (3rd)

Oct 15: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Kaylee Bryson (7th)

=======================

HARD CHARGER OF THE RACE:

May 20: Belleville High Banks – Chase Stockon (13th to 3rd)

May 26: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Bryan Gossel (27th to 11th)

Jun 17: Port Royal Speedway – Steve Buckwalter (20th to 14th)

Jun 23: Madison International Speedway – Kaylee Bryson (15th to 8th)

Jul 20: Winchester Speedway – Kaylee Bryson (13th to 7th)

Aug 5: Toledo Speedway – Taylor Ferns (17th to 8th)

Aug 19: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Taylor Ferns (26th to 12th)

Aug 27: World Wide Technology Raceway – Justin Grant (9th to 3rd)

Sep 2: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Wayne Johnson (26th to 8th)

Sep 23: Eldora Speedway – Tyler Courtney (26th to 8th)

Oct 15: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Trey Osborne (19th to 12th)

=======================

DIRT DRAFT FASTEST PRACTICE DRIVER

May 20: Belleville High Banks – Brady Bacon

May 26: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Bobby Santos

Jun 17: Port Royal Speedway – Kody Swanson

Jun 23: Madison International Speedway – Kody Swanson

Jul 20: Winchester Speedway – Kody Swanson

Aug 5: Toledo Speedway – Kody Swanson

Aug 19: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Justin Grant

Aug 27: World Wide Technology Raceway – Kody Swanson

Sep 2: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Shane Cottle

Sep 23: Eldora Speedway – C.J. Leary

Oct 15: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Bobby Santos

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN STATS

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP RACE WINS:

1. [40 wins] Kody Swanson

2. [23 wins] Jack Hewitt

3. [18 wins] Brian Tyler

4. [16 wins] Dave Steele

5. [15 wins] J.J. Yeley

6. [14 wins] Dave Darland & Chuck Gurney

8. [12 wins] Bobby Santos & Jimmy Sills

10. [11 wins] Bobby East

11. [10 wins] Gary Bettenhausen, Mike Bliss & Tanner Swanson

14. [9 wins] Tracy Hines

15. [8 wins] Logan Seavey & Chris Windom

17. [7 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Rick Hood & George Snider

20. [6 wins] Tom Bigelow, Russ Gamester, Kenny Irwin Jr., Jason Leffler, Ken Schrader & Al Unser

26. [5 wins] Mario Andretti, Donnie Beechler, Pancho Carter, Shane Cockrum, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Justin Grant, Bud Kaeding, Sheldon Kinser & Larry Rice

36. [4 wins] Kyle Larson, Jeff Swindell & Rich Vogler

39. [3 wins] Brady Bacon, Steve Butler, Tyler Courtney, Cameron Dodson, A.J. Fike, Levi Jones, Kasey Kahne, Jim Keeker, Steve Kinser, C.J. Leary, Bobby Olivero, Johnny Parsons, Aaron Pierce, Ron Shuman, Tony Stewart, Tyler Walker & Paul White

56. [2 wins] Pat Abold, Steve Chassey, Bryan Clauson, Shane Cottle, Larry Dickson, Billy Engelhart, A.J. Foyt, Jeff Gordon, Ryan Newman, Joe Saldana, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Cole Whitt, Josh Wise & Doug Wolfgang

70. [1 win] Teddy Beach, Christopher Bell, Jeff Bloom, David Byrne, Marvin Carman, Shane Carson, Bob Cicconi, Herb Copeland, Bruce Field, Aaron Fike, Chet Fillip, Bob Frey, Eric Gordon, Davey Hamilton Jr., Kyle Hamilton, John Heydenreich, Gary Hieber, Shane Hmiel, Shane Hollingsworth, Jimmy Horton, Jackie Howerton, Kevin Huntley, Kenny Jacobs, Bubby Jones, Keith Kauffman, Jimmy Kite, Chuck Leary, Eddie Leavitt, Jason McCord, Jim McElreath, Lealand McSpadden, Mat Neely, Brad Noffsinger, Stevie Reeves, Wayne Reutimann Jr., Danny Smith, Kevin Thomas, Rich Tobias Jr., Chris Urish, Billy Vukovich & Jacob Wilson

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:

47-Kody Swanson

21-Jimmy Sills

19-Dave Steele

17-Tracy Hines

14-Jerry Coons Jr.

13-J.J. Yeley

10-Bobby East & Rich Vogler

9-Justin Grant, Chuck Gurney & Jason Leffler

8-Dave Darland, Russ Gamester, Levi Jones, Johnny Parsons & Tanner Swanson

7-Tom Bigelow, C.J. Leary & Josh Wise

6-Gary Bettenhausen, Steve Chassey, Jack Hewitt & Larry Rice

5-Kenny Irwin Jr., Aaron Pierce, Bobby Santos, Jeff Swindell & Al Unser

4-Donnie Beechler, Bryan Clauson, Tyler Courtney, Larry Dickson, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Rick Hood, Jim Keeker, Sheldon Kinser, Kyle Larson, Brad Noffsinger, Joe Saldana, George Snider, Brian Tyler & Greg Weld

3-Mario Andretti, Mike Bliss, Steve Butler, Pancho Carter, Shane Cottle, Robby Flock, Shane Hmiel, Ryan Newman, Ken Schrader & Ron Shuman

2-Dave Blaney, Ed Carpenter, Dane Carter, A.J. Fike, Shane Hollingsworth, Bud Kaeding, Steve Kinser, Lee Kunzman, Chuck Leary, Jon Stanbrough, Brad Sweet, Kevin Thomas Jr., Tyler Walker, Jacob Wilson & Chris Windom

1-Mark Alderson, Brady Bacon, Teddy Beach, Christopher Bell, Bob Cicconi, Shane Cockrum, Derek Davidson, Cameron Dodson, Pablo Donoso, Thad Dosher, Paul Durant, Bob Ewell, Chet Fillip, Stan Fox, Damion Gardner, Gene Lee Gibson, Eric Gordon, Jeff Gordon, Davey Hamilton, Jac Haudenschild, John Heydenreich, Gary Hieber, Tray House, Jackie Howerton, Kenny Jacobs, Jon Johnson, Bubby Jones, P.J. Jones, Kasey Kahne, Keith Kauffman, Steve Kent, Arnie Knepper, Michael Lewis, Jason McDougal, Lealand McSpadden, Warren Mockler, Mitchel Moles, Mat Neely, Roger Rager, Wayne Reutimann Jr., Bill Rose, Logan Seavey, Randy Tolsma, Billy Vukovich, Bruce Walkup & Doug Wolfgang

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP NON-POINTS SPECIAL EVENT RACE WINS:

1. [3 wins] Jack Hewitt

2. [2 wins] Rick Hood

3. [1 win] George Snider, Kody Swanson, Rich Vogler & Billy Vukovich

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER CHAMPIONS:

1971: George Snider, 1972: A.J. Foyt, 1973: Al Unser, 1974: Mario Andretti, 1975: Jimmy Caruthers, 1976: Billy Cassella, 1977: Larry Rice, 1978: Pancho Carter, 1979: Bobby Olivero, 1980: Gary Bettenhausen, 1981: Larry Rice, 1982: Ken Schrader, 1983: Gary Bettenhausen, 1984: Dave Blaney, 1985: Rick Hood, 1986: Jack Hewitt, 1987: Jack Hewitt, 1988: Steve Butler, 1989: Chuck Gurney, 1990: Jimmy Sills, 1991: Jeff Gordon, 1992: Steve Butler, 1993: Mike Bliss, 1994: Jimmy Sills, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Jimmy Sills, 1997: Dave Darland, 1998: Jason Leffler, 1999: Ryan Newman, 2000: Tracy Hines, 2001: Paul White, 2002: J.J. Yeley, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Dave Steele, 2005: Dave Steele, 2006: Bud Kaeding, 2007: Bud Kaeding, 2008: Jerry Coons Jr., 2009: Bud Kaeding, 2010: Levi Jones, 2011: Levi Jones, 2012: Bobby East, 2013: Bobby East, 2014: Kody Swanson, 2015: Kody Swanson, 2016: Chris Windom, 2017: Kody Swanson, 2018: Kody Swanson, 2019: Kody Swanson, 2020: Justin Grant, 2021: Kody Swanson, 2022: Kody Swanson, 2023: Logan Seavey

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRANT CHAMPIONS:

1971: Leader Card Racers, 1972: A.J. Foyt Enterprises, 1973: Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing, 1974: Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing, 1975: George Middleton, 1976: Louie Seymour & Sons, 1977: Dave LeFevre, 1978: Johnny Capels, 1979: Leader Card Racers, 1980: Delrose-Holt Racing, 1981: Johnny Vance, 1982: Steve Enslow, 1983: Delrose-Holt Racing, 1984: Ralph & Jim DePalma, 1985: Damon Fortune, 1986: Bob Hampshire, 1987: Bob Hampshire, 1988: Kenneth Jarrett Farms, 1989: Junior Kurtz, 1990: Bob Consani, 1991: Fred Ede, 1992: Kenneth Jarrett Farms, 1993: Del McClure, 1994: Gary Stanton, 1995: Glen Niebel, 1996: Stanton Racing, 1997: Foxco, Inc., 1998: Goetz Racing, 1999: Snider-Foyt Racing, 2000: Terry Riggs, 2001: Paul Cook Racing, 2002: East-Stewart Racing, 2003: East-Stewart Racing, 2004: East-Stewart Racing, 2005: East-Stewart Racing, 2006: Leffler-BK Racing, 2007: BK Racing, 2008: RW Motorsports, 2009: BK Motorsports, 2010: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2011: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2012: RW Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2013: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2014: DePalma Motorsports, 2015: DePalma Motorsports, 2016: DePalma Motorsports, 2017: DePalma Motorsports, 2018: DePalma Motorsports, 2019: Klatt Enterprises, 2020: Hemelgarn Racing, 2021: Rice Motorsports, 2022: Doran-Dyson Racing, 2023: Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN ROOKIES OF THE YEAR:

1981: Jack Hewitt, 1982: Keith Kauffman, 1983: Rick Hood, 1984: Dave Blaney, 1985: Steve Butler, 1986: Kenny Jacobs, 1987: Jeff Swindell, 1988: Gene Lee Gibson, 1989: Jimmy Sills, 1990: Eric Gordon, 1991: Stevie Reeves, 1992: Jim Keeker, 1993: Randy Tolsma, 1994: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1995: Chuck Leary: 1996: Ryan Newman, 1997: Jimmy Kite, 1998: Todd Kane, 1999: Paul White, 2000: Kasey Kahne, 2001: Aaron Fike, 2002: Matt Westfall, 2003: Ron Gregory, 2004: Aaron Pierce, 2005: Josh Wise, 2006: Mat Neely, 2007: Cameron Dodson, 2008: Steve Arpin, 2009: Kody Swanson, 2010: Bryan Clauson, 2011: Kyle Larson, 2012: Kyle Hamilton, 2013: Chris Windom, 2014: Caleb Armstrong, 2015: C.J. Leary, 2016: Casey Shuman, 2017: Joss Moffatt, 2018: Kyle Robbins, 2019: Derek Bischak, 2020: Bryan Gossel, 2021: Logan Seavey, 2022: Gregg Cory, 2023: Kaylee Bryson

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN STARTS:

213-Russ Gamester

212-Brian Tyler

201-Dave Darland

184-Jerry Coons Jr.

172-Tracy Hines

163-Jack Hewitt

153-Eric Gordon

151-Johnny Parsons

147-Tony Elliott

139-Kody Swanson

129-George Snider

125-Gary Hieber

115-Chuck Gurney

113-Bud Kaeding & Jimmy Sills

111-Dave Steele

110-John Heydenreich

106-Aaron Pierce

105-A.J. Fike

100-Larry Rice

94-Jay Drake & Paul White

91-J.J. Yeley

90-Tom Bigelow

88-Mark Alderson

84-Justin Grant & Jason McCord

83-Gary Bettenhausen

79-Donnie Beechler & Levi Jones

78-Chris Windom

77-Rich Vogler

76-Larry Dickson

75-Shane Cottle & Ryan Newman

74-Steve Chassey

73-Bobby Santos & Rich Tobias Jr.

72-Bobby East

71-David Byrne, Robby Flock & Sheldon Kinser

70-Steve Butler

68-Billy Engelhart

67-Joe Saldana

66-Brad Noffsinger

65-Jerry Nemire

62-Ron Shuman

60-Randy Bateman, Austin Nemire, Wally Pankratz & Bill Rose

59-C.J. Leary

58-Rick Hood

55-Gary Irvin & Jacob Wilson

54-Tom Capie, Shane Cockrum & Shane Hollingsworth

53-Chet Fillip, Patrick Lawson & Jason Leffler

52-Wayne Reutimann Jr.

50-Matt Westfall

49-Kyle Robbins & Tony Stewart

48-Mike Bliss, Ken Schrader & Travis Welpott

47-Bob Cicconi & Tanner Swanson

46-Jim Keeker, Billy Vukovich & Bentley Warren

45-Derek Davidson & Jeff Swindell

43-Kenny Irwin Jr. & Tyler Walker

42-Dane Carter, Matt Goodnight & Jon Stanbrough

41-Danny Milburn

40-Aaron Fike, Andy Hillenburg, Warren Mockler, Chip Thomas & Chris Urish

39-Dave Berkheimer, Tray House & Jim McElreath

38-Chuck Leary & Bobby Olivero

37-Pancho Carter, Duke Cook, Todd Kane, Rusty McClure, Billy Puterbaugh Jr. & Roger Rager

36-Brady Bacon, Ed Carpenter & Ron Dunstan

35-Mike Haggenbottom & Logan Seavey

34-Ronnie Burke, Davey Hamilton, Kevin Huntley, Greg Staab & Kevin Thomas

33-Cary Faas, Jimmy Kite & Josh Wise

32-Brent Kaeding

31-Terry Babb, Steve Cannon, Ron Gregory, Arnie Knepper, Jim Mahoney, Mat Neely & Stevie Reeves

30-Tim Barber, Teddy Beach, Jeff Bloom, Zach Daum, Stan Fox, Manny Rockhold & Jerry Russell

29-Taylor Ferns, Rocky Hodges & Michael Lewis

28-Dave Blaney & Bill Puterbaugh

27-Brad Armstrong, Steve Buckwalter, Bryan Clauson & Davey Ray

26-Dan Drinan & Joe Liguori

25-Kasey Kahne, Nick Lundgreen & Jerry Miller

24-Pat Abold, Derek Hagar & Kenny Jacobs

23-Derek Bischak & Cameron Dodson

22-Billy Cassella, Kevin Doty & Bob Frey

21-Chris Fetter, Kyle Hamilton & Walt Kennedy

20-Bill Baue, Dave Feese, John Starks, Kyle Steffens, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Randy Tolsma

19-Tyler Courtney, Bruce Field, Brian Gerster, Gene Lee Gibson, Bryan Gossel, Shane Hmiel, Jimmy McCune, Lealand McSpadden & Casey Shuman

18-Rollie Beale, Jackie Burke, Mike Murgoitio, Al Unser & Jonathan Vennard

17-Patrick Bruns, Jimmy Caruthers, A.J. Foyt, Kyle O’Gara, Sammy Sessions, Billy Wease & Kramer Williamson

16-Robert Ballou, Mario Clouser, Gregg Cory, Pablo Donoso & Jake Swanson

15-Kaylee Bryson, Casey Buckman, Paul Clark, Davey Hamilton Jr., Dallas Hewitt, P.J. Jones, Carmen Perigo & Bruce Walkup

14-Jarett Andretti, Billy Boat, Carl Edwards, Jeff Gordon, Bubby Jones, Keith Kauffman, Ralph Liguori, Danny Long, Boston Reid, Danny Smith, Smokey Snellbaker, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Jerry Weeks

13-Nathan Byrd, Tyce Carlson, Dana Carter, Jim Childers, Jac Haudenschild, Jackie Howerton, Jon Johnson, Greg Leffler, Mike McVetta, Andy Michner, Tom Paterson, Brian Paulus, Chase Stockon, Rodney Weesner & Bud Wilmot

12-Brad Fox, Mike Gregg, Mike Hess, Jason McDougal, Billy Pauch, Ricky Shelton & Bill Tyler

11-Mario Andretti, J.C. Bland, Trey Burke, Justin Carver, Hud Cone, Craig Dori, Dickie Gaines, David Gough, Terry James, Steve Kinser, Cory Kruseman, Lee Kunzman, Kyle Larson, James McElreath, Bobby McMahan, Joey Moughan, Rex Norris III, Mike Peters, Tad Roach, Greg Weld & Greg Wilson

10-Caleb Armstrong, Ronnie Day, Gary Gray, Richard Griffin, Coleman Gulick, Bob Harkey, Page Jones, Terry Kawell, Jim Moughan, Kenneth Nichols, Paul Pitzer, Terry Pletch, Jack Runyon, Mark Smith, Robert Smith & Robbie Stanley

9-Bobby Adkins, Chuck Amati, Toni Breidinger, Karl Busson, Bob Evans, Bryn Gohn, Wayne Hammond, Jim Hurtubise, Rebel Jackson Jr., Chappy Knaack, Eddie Leavitt, Larry Martin, Joss Moffatt, Johnny Petrozelle, Johnny Rutherford & Korey Weyant

8-Jim Anderson, Joe Axsom, Christopher Bell, Cole Carter, Mel Cornett, Chris Cumberworth, Doug Didero, Paul Durant, Ray Joe Fager, Larry Gates, Ken Hamilton, Darl Harrison, Roy Hicks, Rod Holshouser, Dakota Jackson, Mike Johnson, Frankie Kerr, Jan Opperman, Lee Osborne, Junior Parkinson, Greg Peterson, Aaron Pollock, Tracy Potter, Steven Russell, Steve Siegel, Ryan Smith, Sammy Swindell, Rick Treadway, Lennie Waldo, Carl Williams & Doug Wolfgang

7-John Andretti, Eric Butze, Rob Chaney, Lou Cicconi Jr., Chris Dyson, Bob East, Perry Ferrell, Nick Fornoro Jr., Joe Gaerte, Cody Gallogly, Damion Gardner, Cody Gerhardt, Brian Hayden, Jesse Hockett, Blake Hollingsworth, Tony Hunt, Paul Huntington, Wayne Johnson, Chad Kemenah, Paul Koch, Jimmy Light, Joe McCarthy, Thiago Medeiros, Austin Mundie, Michael Roselli Jr., Hunter Schuerenberg, Alex Shanks, Pete Shepherd III, Mike Thomas, Billy Whitaker & Mitch Wissmiller

6-Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett, Emerson Axsom, Annie Breidinger, Mike Brooks, Bill Burks Jr., Kellen Conover, Palmer Crowell, Jake Day, Ryan Durst, Bob Ewell, Spike Gehlhausen, Kenny Gentry, Darren Hagen, Tom Hessert III, Larry Hoppes, John Hubbard, Marc Jessup, Doug Kalitta, Kevin Koch, Bill Kojis, Mike Lichty, Jeff Mitrisin, Don Nordhorn, Tyler Roahrig, Brian Ruhlman, Brian Seidel, Jake Simmons, Jimmy Stinson, Jerry Stone & Mike Winblad

5-Sport Allen, Dakoda Armstrong, Todd Beach, Barry Camp, Larry Cannon, Shane Carson, Mark Cassella, Kyle Cummins, John Hunt, Brad Kuhn, Rich Leavell, Donnie Lehmann, Mario Marietta, Brad Marvel, Mack McClellan, Kevin Olson, Chris Phillips, Mike Stroehle, Neil Shepherd, Red Stauffer, Sleepy Tripp, Terry Uehling, Cole Whitt & Rip Williams

4-Tony Armstrong, Steve Arpin, John Batts Jr., Mike Brecht, Jimmy Brewer, David Bridges, Ray Bull, Keith Burch, Keith Butler, Herb Copeland, Casey Diemert, Lee Dunn, Danny Ebberts, Murray Erickson, Ray Evans, Scott Hansen, Don Hawley, Steve Kent, Dereck King, Steve Knepper, Mike Larrison, Mike Ling, Bobby Marcum, Von McGee, Wes Miller, David Mirk, Mitchel Moles, Nathan Moore, Dave Peperak, Rodney Ritter Jr., Billy Shuman, Dean Shirley, Donny Schatz, Tim Siner, Billy Vukovich III, Clark Templeman, Kevin Whitesides, Leon Thickstun, Miranda Throckmorton & Ronnie Wuerdeman

3-Steve Adams, Johnny Anderson, Ed Angle, Robin Bank, Justin Barger, John Barrick, Kipp Beard, Doug Berryman, Merle Bettenhausen, Art Bisch Jr., Kevin Bloomstran, Lee Brewer Jr., Rick Brown, Dave Burns, Gary Cameron II, Keith Campbell, Marvin Carman, Roy Caruthers, Wayne Chinn, Bill Compton, Tim Cox, Erin Crocker, Troy DeCaire, Chase Dietz, Thad Dosher, Tommie Estes Jr., Dean Franklin, Jeff Gardner, Emmett Hahn, Nick Hamilton, Darryl Haugh, Kelly Kinser, Lance Kobusch, Red Kunstbeck, Ricky Logan, Steve Long, Jim Malloy, Mike Martin, Zach Martini, Bob Meli, Larry Moore, Ryan Moore, Mike Mosley Jr., Mike Ordway, Gary Patterson, Gary Ponzini, Rusty Rasmussen, Wayne Reutimann, Robbie Rice, Travis Rilat, A.J. Russell, Zach Schiff, Frankie Schneider, Ryan Scott, Terry Shepherd, Ron Smoker, Kevin Studley, Brad Sweet, Buz Tapply, Cale Thomas, Dick Tobias, Rick Ungar, Tony Weyant, George White, Jim Whiteside, Greg Wooley & Brent Yarnal

2-Mike Adkins, Mike Andreeta, Tommy Astone, Todd Bammer, Randy Bauer, Dave Baumgartner, Nick Bilbee, Dean Billings, Mark Bitner, Austin Blair, Dan Boorse, Ken Brewer, Shane Butler, Steve Carithers, Tim Clark, Jason Conn, Stan Constant, Johnny Coogan, Frank D’Alonso, Daryl Daugherty, Tom Davies, Charles Davis Jr., James Davison, Greg DeCaires, Duke DeRosa, Scott Edmiston, Dean Erfurth, Jay Ervine, Mike Fedorcak, Billy Felts, A.J. Foyt IV, Stewart Friesen, Greg Furlong, Leon Gentry, Mike Gigot, Joe Gosek, Rick Goudy, Chuck Gurney Jr., Randy Hannagan, Scott Hatton, Jon Herb, Jordan Hermansader, Sparky Howard, Bill Hudson, Bruce Jennings, Jerry Karl, Kevin Kierce, Mike Lauterborn, Steve Lotshaw, Ed Lynch, Garry Lee Maier, Troy Matchen, Jay Maupin, Randy Mausteller, Van May, Roger McCluskey, Mike McCreary, Frank McDaniel, Lyn McIntosh, Dustin Morgan, Aaron Mosley, Larry Neighbors, John Nervo, Cary Oliver, Trey Osborne, Lynn Paxton, Scott Pierovich, Troy Regier, Rick Salem, Joey Schmidt, Howie Sewell, David Shain, Rick Sipes, Jigger Sirois, Mark Sokola, Randy Standridge, Nelson Stewart, Rodney Stone, Rob Summers, Kevin Swindell, Al Thomas, Ryan Thomas, Troy Thompson, Troy Vaccaro, Butch Wilkerson, Charlie Workman, Salt Walther & Jack Ziegler

1-Bobby Allen, Taylor Andrews, Jon Backlund, Tom Ball, Steve Barnett, Steve Barth, Tanner Berryhill, Jarid Blondel, Chad Boat, Ray Bragg, Alex Bright, Jerry Bruce, Bob Brutto, Will Cagle, Daryl Campbell, Don Carr, Kent Christian, Drew Church, Henry Clarke, Troy Cline, Kevin Conway, Donnie Crawford, Wally Dallenbach, Bobby Davis Jr., Brad Davis, Bob Davison, Brian DeFord, Terry Doss, Brad Doty, Rodney Duncan, Jesse Dunham, Sondi Eden, Andrew Felker, Elvin Felty, Dan Ford, Michael Ford, Andy Forsberg, Jeff Forshee, Ronnie Franklin, Pete Frazier, Danny Frye Jr., Jeff Galas, Ronnie Gardner, Rickie Gaunt, Cheryl Glass, David Gravel, Gary Griffith, Zach Hampton, Brett Hearn, Jojo Helberg, Jim Hettinger, Nathan High, Larry Hillerud, Ted Hines, Jimmy Horton, Brian Hosford, Rick Howerton, Steve Irwin, Jim Jackson, Earnest Jennings, Rickey Jennings, Matt Jewell, Chase Johnson, Erik Karlsen, Kraig Kinser, Buddy Kofoid, Dana LaLiberte, Harold Leep, Jeff Leka, Ryan Litt, Ed Lynch Jr., Pepi Marchese, David McCreary, Dave McGough, Paul McMahan, Joe Melnick, Thomas Meseraull, Curt Michael, Tye Mihocko, Jim Mills, Matt Mitchell, Mark Monico, Mike Mosley, Jack Moulton Jr., Peter Murphy, Rick Muther, Fred Neighbors, Greg Nelson, Kevin Newton, Kyle Nicholas, Tommy Nichols, Don O’Keefe, Jimmy Parsons, Billy Pauch Jr., Stan Ploski, Art Pollard, Jerry Potter, Richard Powell, Pat Quinn, Ron Rae, Fred Rahmer, Robbie Ray, Byron Reed, David Reutimann, Jim Reynard, Randy Roberts, Joe Roush, John Ryals, Eddie Sachs Jr., Doug Saunier, Bill Schemonia, Shane Scully, Jon Sciscoe, Ron Semelka, Steve Sheppard Jr., Danny Shouse, Tim Simmons, Grant Simpson, Anthony Simone, Carl Smith, Steve Smith, Mike Spencer, Darren Spiers, Greg Stephens, Robert Stout, Charlie Swartz, Fred Tegarden Jr., Todd Thomas, Tanner Thorson, Bud Tingelstad, Eric Todd, Rick Tomasik, John Tosti, Eric Trousdale, LeRoy Van Conett, Kaylene Verville, Todd Wanless, Curt Waters, Jeff West, Brent Whited, Bryan Whited, Eddie Wirth, Kyle Wissmiller, Kent Wolters, Mike Woodring, Ken Woolley & Tiffany Wyzard

=======================

2023 USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER & TEAM ROSTER:

A

®DAKODA ARMSTRONG/New Castle, IN (C & A Motorsports #5)

CALEB ARMSTRONG/New Castle, IN (Legacy Autosport #19)

®EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin, IN (Nolen Racing #20)

B

BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Chris Dyson Racing #9)

DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA (Berkheimer Racing #31)

®TANNER BERRYHILL/Bixby, OK (Davey Hamilton Racing-SRG #14)

DEREK BISCHAK/Angola, IN (Derek Bischak #131)

®MARK BITNER/Columbus, NJ (Henry Yeska #4)

®ALEX BRIGHT/Collegeville, PA (John Haggenbottom #24)

PATRICK BRUNS/Champaign, IL (Full Throttle Racing #95)

®KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Sam Pierce #26)

CASEY BUCKMAN/Chandler, AZ (C-Buck Motorsports-Eddie Sachs Jr. #25)

STEVE BUCKWALTER/Royersford, PA (Five Three Motorsports #53)

®TREY BURKE/Alvin, TX (Davey Hamilton Racing-SRG #11)

NATHAN BYRD/Goodyear, AZ (Byrd Racing #88)

C

®STERLING CLING/Tempe, AZ (John Tosti #07)

MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Kazmark Motorsports #92)

SHANE COCKRUM/Benton, IL (BLS Motorsports #71), (Hans Lein #97) & (Sam Pierce #126)

JERRY COONS JR./Tucson, AZ (John Haggenbottom #24) & (Patty Bateman #55)

GREGG CORY/Shelbyville, IN (Williams Racing #32)

SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (Chris Dyson Racing #9) & (Hodges Motorsports #74)

D

®CHASE DIETZ/York, PA (Bruce Lee #86)

®GARY DUNKLE/Lincoln, NE (Gary Dunkle #34)

F

TAYLOR FERNS/Shelby Township, MI (Taylor Ferns Racing #555)

CHRIS FETTER/Troy, MO (Chris Fetter #15)

A.J. FIKE/Galesburg, IL (Five Three Motorsports #53)

G

RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN (Gamester Racing #51)

MATT GOODNIGHT/Winchester, IN (Goodnight Racing #39)

BRYAN GOSSEL/Fort Collins, CO (Bryan Gossel #06)

JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing #91)

H

DAVEY HAMILTON JR./Boise, ID (Davey Hamilton Racing-SRG #14) & (Legacy Autosport #19)

®ZACH HAMPTON/Mooresville, IN (Brad & Tara Armstrong #99)

DALLAS HEWITT/Troy, OH (Dallas Hewitt #57)

J

®WAYNE JOHNSON/Tuttle, OK (TwoC Racing #12)

L

PATRICK LAWSON/Edwardsville, IL (Patrick Lawson #2)

C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Klatt Enterprises #6)

DANNY LONG/Bonne Terre, MO (Danny Long #44)

M

MIKE McVETTA/Grafton, OH (RAM Engineering #94)

®MATT MITCHELL/Yorba Linda, CA (DMW Motorsports #5)

JOSS MOFFATT/Columbus, IN (A.J. Felker Racing #37)

®MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Hans Lein #97)

®NATHAN MOORE/Kaufman, TX (Chip Thomas #48)

O

KYLE O’GARA/Beech Grove, IN (SFHR Development #67)

®CARY OLIVER/Buncombe, IL (Cary Oliver #110)

TREY OSBORNE/Columbus, OH (BCR Group #81) & (Sammy & Mouren Fetter #88)

P

TOM PATERSON/Argos, IN (Tom Paterson #111)

®DAVE PEPERAK/Clinton, IN (Dave Peperak Motorsports #777)

CARMEN PERIGO/Stoystown, PA (John Stehman #52)

AARON PIERCE/Muncie, IN (Sam Pierce #126)

R

DAVEY RAY/Davenport, IA (Cornell Racing Stables #8)

®TYLER ROAHRIG/Plymouth, IN (Legacy Autosport #19)

KYLE ROBBINS/New Castle, IN (KR Racing #7)

BRIAN RUHLMAN/Clarklake, MI (Brian Ruhlman #49)

STEVEN RUSSELL/Rochester, IL (McQuinn Motorsports #14)

S

BOBBY SANTOS/Franklin, MA (DJ Racing #98)

LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing #22)

®TIM SIMMONS/Cabot, AR (Tim Simmons #3)

MARK SMITH/Sunbury, PA (L & M Motorsports #01)

KYLE STEFFENS/St. Charles, MO (Gordon Steffens #8)

CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (Pink 69 Racing #69)

TANNER SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Bowman Racing #02)

JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (DMW Motorsports #10)

KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Doran-Binks Racing #77)

T

®RYAN THOMAS/Indianapolis, IN (Wingo Brothers Racing #118)

KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (Legacy Autosport #19), (John Haggenbottom #24) & (Five Three Motorsports #53)

®JOHN TOSTI/High Ridge, MO (John Tosti #07)

U

CHRIS URISH/Elkhart, IL (Chris Urish #77)

W

BILLY WEASE/Noblesville, IN (Robert Wilson Racing #60)

TRAVIS WELPOTT/Pendleton, IN (Welpott Racing #18)

MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Westfall Racing #54) & (BCR Group #81)

KOREY WEYANT/Springfield, IL (Scott Weyant #99)

JACOB WILSON/Crawfordsville, IN (Wilson Brothers Racing #107)

Y

®BRENT YARNAL/Phoenix, AZ (Brent Yarnal #29)

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year contender