High Limit Racing Reveals 2024 Schedule With 60 Races In 19 States

The 2024 High Limit Racing schedule has been announced with 60 dates at 36 tracks across 19 states, totaling more than $4 million in total purse money.

The slate is highlighted by marquee events including the $100,000-to-win Joker’s Jackpot at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, the $100,070-to-win Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif., the $100,000-to-win Skagit Nationals at Skagit Speedway in Burlington, Wash., and the $57,000-to-win Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal (Penn.) Speedway.

Other major events, paying more than $20,000-to-win, include the $50,000-to-win Commonwealth Clash at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Penn., the $50,000-to-win Heartland of America Showdown at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, the $25,554-to-win Dean Knittel Memorial at Portsmouth (Ohio) Raceway Park, the $26,000-to-win Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race at I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Mo., the $29,000-to-win Bob Weikert Memorial at Port Royal Speedway, a single-night $25,000-to-win race at Tulare (Calif.) Thunderbowl Speedway, and the $25,000-to-win Diamond Classic at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.

What To Know About The 2024 High Limit Racing Schedule: FAQs

High Limit Racing will also have two events in conjunction with NASCAR, one at Texas Motor Speedway in April, and the aforementioned Heartland of America Showdown at Lakeside Speedway, roughly eight miles from Kansas Speedway, in May.

High Limit Racing will kick off the 2024 season at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Fla. on February 12 and 13 and celebrate its inaugural season championship at The Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway on October 12 and 13.

The Midweek Money Series, featuring a separate $100,000 point fund, remains intact, with 11 dates including an upgraded $50,000-to-win Eagle Nationals at Eagle (Neb.) Raceway on June 11. All other Midweek Money Series events feature a $20,000-to-win and $1,500-to-start purse.

All events will be streamed live on FloRacing. To subscribe to FloRacing and gain access to all High Limit Racing events, archived races and content, including the High Limit Room podcast with Larson and Sweet, click here: https://flosports.link/highlimitracing.

Five-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet will compete in the full High Limit Racing tour, while co-owner and founder NASCAR champion Kyle Larson will compete full-time in the Midweek Money Series, plus additional events to be announced. Information on the full “High Rollers” team roster will be shared soon. Follow High Limit on X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook and Instagram to stay up-to-date on all upcoming announcements.

2024 High Limit Racing Schedule

* Indicates Midweek Money Series Event

Date Track To Win Monday, February 12 East Bay Raceway Park (FL) $10,000.00 Tuesday, February 13 East Bay Raceway Park (FL) $15,000.00 Thursday, February 22 Golden Isles Speedway (GA) $10,000.00 Saturday, February 24 Golden Isles Speedway (GA) $20,000.00 Tuesday, April 9* Riverside International Speedway (AR) $20,000.00 Friday, April 12 Texarkana 67 Speedway (AR) $12,000.00 Saturday, April 13 Texas Motor Speedway (TX) $12,000.00 Sunday, April 14 RPM Speedway (TX) $12,000.00 Tuesday, April 16* Red Dirt Raceway (OK) $20,000.00 Friday, April 19 TBD Saturday, April 20 Salina Highbanks Speedway (OK) $12,000.00 Wednesday, May 1* 81 Speedway (KS) $20,000.00 Friday, May 3 Lakeside Speedway (KS) $10,000.00 Saturday, May 4 Lakeside Speedway (KS) $50,000.00 Friday, May 10 34 Raceway (IA) $12,000.00 Saturday, May 11 Tri-City Speedway (IL) $12,000.00 Tuesday, May 14* Kokomo Speedway (IN) $20,000.00 Thursday, May 16 Outlaw Speedway (NY) $12,000.00 Friday, May 17 Utica-Rome Speedway (NY) $12,000.00 Saturday, May 18 Fonda Speedway (NY) $12,000.00 Saturday, May 25 Port Royal Speedway (PA) $10,000.00 Sunday, May 26 Port Royal Speedway (PA) $29,000.00 Tuesday, May 28* Grandview Speedway (PA) $20,000.00 Friday, May 31 TBD TBD Saturday, June 1 Butler Motor Speedway (MI) $12,085.00 Tuesday, June 4* Davenport Speedway (IA) $20,000.00 Friday, June 7 I-70 Motorsports Park (MO) $10,000.00 Saturday, June 8 I-70 Motorsports Park (MO) $26,000.00 Tuesday, June 11* Eagle Raceway (NE) $50,000.00 Wednesday June 26* Lake Ozark Speedway (MO) $20,000.00 Friday, June 28 Lucas Oil Speedway (MO) $10,000.00 Saturday, June 29 Lucas Oil Speedway (MO) $25,000.00 Saturday, July 13 Portsmouth Raceway Park (OH) $25,554.00 Wednesday, July 17 Eldora Speedway (OH) $12,000.00 Thursday, July 18 Eldora Speedway (OH) $100,000.00 Tuesday, July 23 Lernerville Speedway (PA) $25,000.00 Thursday, August 15 Thunderbowl Raceway (CA) $25,000.00 Friday, August 16 Kings Speedway (CA) $20,000.00 Saturday, August 17 Placerville Speedway (CA) $12,000.00 Thursday, August 22 Silver Dollar Speedway (CA) $10,000.00 Friday, August 23 Silver Dollar Speedway (CA) $10,000.00 Saturday, August 24 Silver Dollar Speedway (CA) $100,070.00 Monday, August 26 Douglas County Speedway (OR) $12,000.00 Wednesday, August 28 Grays Harbor Raceway (WA) $12,000.00 Thursday, August 29 Skagit Speedway (WA) $10,000.00 Friday, August 30 Skagit Speedway (WA) $10,000.00 Saturday, August 31 Skagit Speedway (WA) $100,000.00 Thursday, September 5 Port Royal Speedway (PA) $10,000.00 Friday, September 6 Port Royal Speedway (PA) $10,000.00 Saturday, September 7 Port Royal Speedway (PA) $57,000.00 Friday, September 13 Lernerville Speedway (PA) $10,000.00 Saturday, September 14 Lernerville Speedway (PA) $50,000.00 Friday, September 20 Eldora Speedway (OH) $10,000.00 Saturday, September 21 Eldora Speedway (OH) $15,000.00 Wednesday, September 25* TBD TBD Saturday, September 28 Florence Speedway (KY) $12,000.00 Tuesday, October 1* Atomic Speedway (OH) $20,000.00 Tuesday, October 8* I-70 Motorsports Park (MO) $20,000.00 Friday, October 11 Texas Motor Speedway (TX) $10,000.00 Saturday, October 12 Texas Motor Speedway (TX) $50,000.00

Watch High Limit Racing On FloRacing

High Limit Racing events are streaming live on FloRacing and the FloSports app in 2024.