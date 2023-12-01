HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsHigh Limit SeriesHigh Limit Racing Reveals 2024 Schedule With 60 Races In 19 States

High Limit Racing Reveals 2024 Schedule With 60 Races In 19 States

Sprint Car & Midget NewsHigh Limit Series

Published on

By jdearing
High Limit Sprint Car Series
- Advertisement -

The 2024 High Limit Racing schedule has been announced with 60 dates at 36 tracks across 19 states, totaling more than $4 million in total purse money.

The slate is highlighted by marquee events including the $100,000-to-win Joker’s Jackpot at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, the $100,070-to-win Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif., the $100,000-to-win Skagit Nationals at Skagit Speedway in Burlington, Wash., and the $57,000-to-win Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal (Penn.) Speedway.

Other major events, paying more than $20,000-to-win, include the $50,000-to-win Commonwealth Clash at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Penn., the $50,000-to-win Heartland of America Showdown at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, the $25,554-to-win Dean Knittel Memorial at Portsmouth (Ohio) Raceway Park, the $26,000-to-win Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race at I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Mo., the $29,000-to-win Bob Weikert Memorial at Port Royal Speedway, a single-night $25,000-to-win race at Tulare (Calif.) Thunderbowl Speedway, and the $25,000-to-win Diamond Classic at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.

What To Know About The 2024 High Limit Racing Schedule: FAQs

High Limit Racing will also have two events in conjunction with NASCAR, one at Texas Motor Speedway in April, and the aforementioned Heartland of America Showdown at Lakeside Speedway, roughly eight miles from Kansas Speedway, in May.

High Limit Racing will kick off the 2024 season at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Fla. on February 12 and 13 and celebrate its inaugural season championship at The Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway on October 12 and 13.

The Midweek Money Series, featuring a separate $100,000 point fund, remains intact, with 11 dates including an upgraded $50,000-to-win Eagle Nationals at Eagle (Neb.) Raceway on June 11. All other Midweek Money Series events feature a $20,000-to-win and $1,500-to-start purse.

All events will be streamed live on FloRacing. To subscribe to FloRacing and gain access to all High Limit Racing events, archived races and content, including the High Limit Room podcast with Larson and Sweet, click here: https://flosports.link/highlimitracing.

Five-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet will compete in the full High Limit Racing tour, while co-owner and founder NASCAR champion Kyle Larson will compete full-time in the Midweek Money Series, plus additional events to be announced. Information on the full “High Rollers” team roster will be shared soon. Follow High Limit on X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook and Instagram to stay up-to-date on all upcoming announcements.

2024 High Limit Racing Schedule

* Indicates Midweek Money Series Event

Date

Track

To Win

Monday, February 12

East Bay Raceway Park (FL)

$10,000.00

Tuesday, February 13

East Bay Raceway Park (FL)

$15,000.00

Thursday, February 22

Golden Isles Speedway (GA)

$10,000.00

Saturday, February 24

Golden Isles Speedway (GA)

$20,000.00

Tuesday, April 9*

Riverside International Speedway (AR)

$20,000.00

Friday, April 12

Texarkana 67 Speedway (AR)

$12,000.00

Saturday, April 13

Texas Motor Speedway (TX)

$12,000.00

Sunday, April 14

RPM Speedway (TX)

$12,000.00

Tuesday, April 16*

Red Dirt Raceway (OK)

$20,000.00

Friday, April 19

TBD

Saturday, April 20

Salina Highbanks Speedway (OK)

$12,000.00

Wednesday, May 1*

81 Speedway (KS)

$20,000.00

Friday, May 3

Lakeside Speedway (KS)

$10,000.00

Saturday, May 4

Lakeside Speedway (KS)

$50,000.00

Friday, May 10

34 Raceway (IA)

$12,000.00

Saturday, May 11

Tri-City Speedway (IL)

$12,000.00

Tuesday, May 14*

Kokomo Speedway (IN)

$20,000.00

Thursday, May 16

Outlaw Speedway (NY)

$12,000.00

Friday, May 17

Utica-Rome Speedway (NY)

$12,000.00

Saturday, May 18

Fonda Speedway (NY)

$12,000.00

Saturday, May 25

Port Royal Speedway (PA)

$10,000.00

Sunday, May 26

Port Royal Speedway (PA)

$29,000.00

Tuesday, May 28*

Grandview Speedway (PA)

$20,000.00

Friday, May 31

TBD

TBD

Saturday, June 1

Butler Motor Speedway (MI)

$12,085.00

Tuesday, June 4*

Davenport Speedway (IA)

$20,000.00

Friday, June 7

I-70 Motorsports Park (MO)

$10,000.00

Saturday, June 8

I-70 Motorsports Park (MO)

$26,000.00

Tuesday, June 11*

Eagle Raceway (NE)

$50,000.00

Wednesday June 26*

Lake Ozark Speedway (MO)

$20,000.00

Friday, June 28

Lucas Oil Speedway (MO)

$10,000.00

Saturday, June 29

Lucas Oil Speedway (MO)

$25,000.00

Saturday, July 13

Portsmouth Raceway Park (OH)

$25,554.00

Wednesday, July 17

Eldora Speedway (OH)

$12,000.00

Thursday, July 18

Eldora Speedway (OH)

$100,000.00

Tuesday, July 23

Lernerville Speedway (PA)

$25,000.00

Thursday, August 15

Thunderbowl Raceway (CA)

$25,000.00

Friday, August 16

Kings Speedway (CA)

$20,000.00

Saturday, August 17

Placerville Speedway (CA)

$12,000.00

Thursday, August 22

Silver Dollar Speedway (CA)

$10,000.00

Friday, August 23

Silver Dollar Speedway (CA)

$10,000.00

Saturday, August 24

Silver Dollar Speedway (CA)

$100,070.00

Monday, August 26

Douglas County Speedway (OR)

$12,000.00

Wednesday, August 28

Grays Harbor Raceway (WA)

$12,000.00

Thursday, August 29

Skagit Speedway (WA)

$10,000.00

Friday, August 30

Skagit Speedway (WA)

$10,000.00

Saturday, August 31

Skagit Speedway (WA)

$100,000.00

Thursday, September 5

Port Royal Speedway (PA)

$10,000.00

Friday, September 6

Port Royal Speedway (PA)

$10,000.00

Saturday, September 7

Port Royal Speedway (PA)

$57,000.00

Friday, September 13

Lernerville Speedway (PA)

$10,000.00

Saturday, September 14

Lernerville Speedway (PA)

$50,000.00

Friday, September 20

Eldora Speedway (OH)

$10,000.00

Saturday, September 21

Eldora Speedway (OH)

$15,000.00

Wednesday, September 25*

TBD

TBD

Saturday, September 28

Florence Speedway (KY)

$12,000.00

Tuesday, October 1*

Atomic Speedway (OH)

$20,000.00

Tuesday, October 8*

I-70 Motorsports Park (MO)

$20,000.00

Friday, October 11

Texas Motor Speedway (TX)

$10,000.00

Saturday, October 12

Texas Motor Speedway (TX)

$50,000.00

Watch High Limit Racing On FloRacing

High Limit Racing events are streaming live on FloRacing and the FloSports app in 2024.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Sprint Car & Midget News

Four Score! Larson Gets Turkey Night Win #4 at Ventura

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Ventura, California (November 25, 2023)………Kyle Larson...
Dirt Late Model News

Michael King Jr. Set for Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals with Special Wrap

Spearheading Charity Auction for Union County Animal Protection SocietyEL DORADO, Ark....
Dirt Late Model News

XR SUPER SERIES FINALE “CHRISTMAS ON DIRT” AT ALL-TECH CLAIMED BY WEATHER

he XR Super Series season championship finale at Lake City, Florida’s...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Cummins Joins New Petty Team for 2024 USAC Sprint Car Season

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (November 26, 2023)………Kyle Cummins,...
Open Wheel Modified News

Duvall dons American Racer USRA Modified Series crown

Joe Duvall has worn many hats during his career in motorsports,...
Dirt Late Model News

Hudson O’Neal On Top After Thrilling End to Chase for the Championship

BATAVIA, Ohio (November 27, 2023) – Hudson O’Neal earned his first-career Lucas...
Ohio

DIRTVision Set to Broadcast 2024 Lou Blaney Memorial at Sharon Speedway; Event Will Celebrate Ryan Blaney’s NASCAR Championship

HARTFORD, OH (Nov. 24, 2024) – The 16th annual Lou Blaney Memorial...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Giovanni Scelzi Set to Return for Sophomore World of Outlaws Campaign in 2024

The Californian had a historic rookie season in 2023 and has...

RELATED ARTICLES

Sprint Car & Midget News

The USAC Lifestyle: Rogers & Dutcher Take on USAC Sprint Tour Full-Time in 2024

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (December 1, 2023)………Jadon Rogers and Michael Dutcher...
Sprint Car & Midget News

TRACK RECORD SPEEDS HIGHLIGHT OPENING NIGHT OF INAUGURAL RISKON360! OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (November 30, 2023) – The highly anticipated opening Thursday night of the...
Sprint Car & Midget News

86-Night Calendar Highlighted by Crown Jewels, New Tracks, Returning Favorites

2024 SCHEDULE: 86-Night Calendar Highlighted by Crown Jewels, New Tracks, Returning Favorites The World of...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Early Entries Put The 39th Annual Tulsa Shootout On Record Watch!

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (November 29, 2023) Rocketing past the 1,000-entry mark for...
Sprint Car & Midget News

A New Beginning: Swanson & 2B Racing Team Up for 2024 USAC Sprint Season

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (November 30, 2023)………The upcoming 2024 USAC AMSOIL...
©