Milton Hershey School Continues World of Outlaws Partnership, Enhances Plans For 2024

CONCORD, NC (Jan. 15, 2024) – Milton Hershey School (MHS) and World of Outlaws will continue their partnership in 2024, enhancing initiatives for fans and the school’s students.

Along with serving as the “Official Education Partner” of the World of Outlaws, the top-tier private school’s 2024 plans are highlighted by Pit Crew Experiences for its students and the second annual Hershey Sprint Car Experience.

“We’re thrilled to team with World of Outlaws again this year to provide our students with career-focused learning and to share the life-changing mission of our school with racing fans across the nation,” said Kristina Pae, vice president of communications and marketing at MHS. “Our school is grateful to World of Outlaws for its tremendous support, and we look forward to a banner year of events and experiences ahead.”

After a successful debut in 2023, the school’s Hershey Sprint Car Experience returns on Monday, May 13, featuring meet and greets with the stars of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Hersheypark Stadium – which was built in 1937 by Milton S. Hershey to be a speedway. Fans and students will get to spend time with the drivers and their cars throughout the day while learning about MHS. The event celebrates modern-day racing while paying tribute to those who raced here more than 80 years ago.

For the third straight year, eight MHS students will get a once-in-a-lifetime Pit Crew Experience with a World of Outlaws Sprint Car team at the historic Williams Grove Speedway. Four students will get hands-on experience with a team during the Morgan Cup event at Williams Grove on May 11 and another four will get to do the same in October during Williams Grove’s National Open crown jewel race.

“Through the MHS partnership with World of Outlaws, our students have access to fun, one-of-a-kind experiences,” said Nadine Krempa, senior director of admissions at MHS. “By supporting our students through these experiences, we are growing awareness as we grow our school.”

MHS will also expand its World of Outlaws presence in 2024, serving as the sponsor of Heat Race #2 for every World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event.

In addition to its World of Outlaws partnership, Milton Hershey School will grow its motorsports reach in 2024, serving as title sponsor for the second annual Appalachian Midget Week with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota. The four-race Pennsylvania speedweek consists of races at Action Track USA (Aug. 7), Linda’s Speedway (Aug. 8), Path Valley Speedway Park (Aug. 9) and Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway (Aug. 10).

Fans will also see MHS at several World of Outlaws events throughout the country this year, educating fans and handing out HERSHEY’s chocolate and candy.

“Milton Hershey School has been an exceptional partner, bringing new and creative ideas every year that not only benefit fans and their students, but also our race teams,” said Brian Carter, World Racing Group CEO. “We’re excited to again help elevate their initiatives and build the Hershey Sprint Car Experience into a one-of-a-kind event.”

The 2024 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season commences at Volusia Speedway Park during Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals, Feb. 7-10. For tickets, CLICK HERE. If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every lap live on DIRTVision – which will also feature multiple Milton Hershey School Education Moments throughout the year.

About Milton Hershey School

Founded by Milton S. Hershey, and his wife Catherine, in 1909, Milton Hershey School is one of the nation’s best private schools, where qualifying students in pre-K through 12th grade live on campus in Hershey, PA and receive a high-quality education at no cost to the students or their families.