Timm tops second night at King of America XIII

During the final three laps of the main event Friday night during King of America XIII presented by RacinDirt, second-generation rising star Jake Timm got the lead, lost it and then grabbed it back again as he took the checkers over Darron Fuqua with about ten feet to spare.

The crown jewel for the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt, Ryan Whitworth’s Humboldt Speedway was once again spot, and that led to a wild main event that had fans holding their breath until the end.

After a dominant heat race performance, Chad Wheeler garnered the Sybesma Graphics Pole Award and led the first two laps of the stacked 40-lap 30-car race.

His time at the front of the field was just two shorts laps, however, as Jim Chisholm blasted into the lead—a spot he would be in control of for the next 35 times around the high banked clay oval at ‘The Hummer.’

The race’s first Gorsuch Performance Caution Flag waved on lap 14 for a minor incident, but Timm performed a major pass by Wheeler for second with 17 laps complete.

Seven laps later while battling with Fuqua and Dereck Ramirez for fourth, defending King of America champ Dan Ebert suffered a terminal mechanical failure, knocking him from the contest.

On lap 25, Fuqua passed Wheeler for third and looked like he may have himself a second straight win as he churned the dirt near the wall and began to chase down Chisholm and Timm.

Meanwhile, Timm closed the distance between himself and Chisholm. Timm took a look to the inside of the leader and nearly spun. He kept from spinning but lost precious ground to Chisholm.

The race’s final yellow flag was unfurled with four laps to go when Lucas Schott slowed on the racetrack. One lap later, another caution slowed the action with three laps of racing remaining.

This time, it was Chisholm who bobbled, and opened the door for Timm to slip by and into the lead. But Fuqua kept grinding on the seldom-used high side and blasted by Timm for the lead as they were shown the white flag.

This time, Timm cut a perfect corner around the bottom of turn two, and then outpowered Fuqua in the final turn to win the race to the flagstand and a $5,000 payday.

“I was just trying to be patient and I got up under Jim a couple times there and I made a mistake once and lost a bunch of ground,” Timm told RacinDirt’s Trenton Berry in USMTS Victory Fuel Victory Lane. “I didn’t know how many laps were left but I was running out of patience towards the end I guess. I got a good start at the end there was able to kind of kind of slide Fuqua a little bit.

“That was a fun one. I didn’t know if I was going to win ‘til I took the checkered. I was waiting for him to pull up alongside me at the finish.

Timm, who won his Real Racing Wheels “B” Main and came from 14th to triumph, claimed his first feature win of 2024 while tenth-starting Fuqua was the second driver to cross beneath the checkered flag.

Chisholm settled for third, despite leading 35 of the 40 laps around the quarter-mile bullring. Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year points leader Jacob Hobscheidt claimed a career-best fourth-place finish while Rodney Sanders, who started 20th and earned the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger Award, round out the top five.

Tyler Davis, Terry Phillips, Jason Hughes, Dereck Ramirez and Jordan Grabouski.

Fuqua continues to lead Mel Hambelton Racing USMTS Central Region points by 11 markers over Timm, But Timm’s win guaranteed him the USMTS Weiland Points Leader spoiler for a second night when they fire them back up on Saturday.

Now in rarified air with some of the all-time greats, The win was Timm’s ninth of his USMTS career, which broke a tie on the all-time wins list with Ryan Ruter, Ricky Thornton Jr. and Tommy Weder Jr.

Timm’s now tied with fellow nine-time winners Brandon Davis and Brad Waits—both of whom are Minnesota racers. With ten wins each, the late Mike Chasteen and Tanner Mullens sit just one spot ahead of Timm on the list.

RacinDirt USMTS King of America XIII resumes Saturday, April 6, with $12,000 and the King of America crown going to the winner of the main event.

USRA Stock Cars and USRA B-Mods will once again join the Summit USMTS Modifieds with each class racing for $1,000 to win and Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points.

The Humboldt Speedway is located 0.1 mile west of US 169 at the Humboldt exit, then 0.5 mile south, then 0.9 mile east to 1663 Georgia Rd, Humboldt, KS 66748.

For more information including history, payouts, rules, event times and ticket prices, check out the FAST FACTS https://usmts.com/schedule/event.asp?RaceID=72326.

With live and on-demand coverage of nearly every event plus exclusive interviews, instant replays, multiple camera angles and more, RacinDirt is your source for USMTS action. In addition to their robust website at RacinDirt.TV, race fans can access content on your desktop and laptop computers, as well as a suite of apps for added convenience including Roku, Amazon Fire, iOS, Apple TV and Google Play.

Check out usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Don’t forget to subscribe for free and get USMTS news delivered to your inbox plus Members Only benefits.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

Mel Hambelton Racing USMTS Central Region

RacinDirt King of America XIII – Night 2 of 3

Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Friday, April 5, 2024

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (10 laps):

1. (2) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

2. (1) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

3. (3) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

4. (4) 1TPO Tyler Peterson, Hickson, N.D.

5. (7) 457 Boone Evans, Bullard, Texas

6. (8) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

7. (9) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

8. (6) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

9. (5) 26S Steven Glenn, Hamilton, Mo.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (10 laps):

1. (2) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

2. (1) 75M Gunner Martin, Sugar Creek, Mo.

3. (4) 127 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

4. (5) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

5. (9) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

6. (7) 19R Chris Kratzer, Haysville, Kan.

7. (3) 2G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

8. (8) 247 Jarret Dotson, Baxter Springs, Kan.

9. (6) 56 Broc Bowen, Fannin, Texas

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (10 laps):

1. (1) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

2. (3) 444 Brooks Strength, Raymond, Miss.

3. (6) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

4. (5) 15WX Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

5. (2) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

6. (8) 25C Cody Thompson, Sioux City, Iowa

7. (9) 10H Nathan Heinrich, Bellingham, Minn.

8. (7) 26 Shawn Fletcher, Brainerd, Minn.

9. (4) 75J Jeremy LaCoe, Lincoln, Ark.

WIELAND METAL SERVICES HEAT RACE #4 (10 laps):

1. (4) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

2. (1) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

3. (6) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

4. (2) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

5. (3) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

6. (8) 15W Wyatt Gaggero, Wichita, Kan.

7. (7) 30 Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb.

8. (9) 88S Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

9. (5) 12C Leland Cruz, Amarillo, Texas

VP RACING HEAT RACE #5 (10 laps):

1. (2) 88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla.

2. (1) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

4. (7) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

5. (9) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

6. (4) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

7. (5) 442 Aaron Johnson, Brainerd, Minn.

8. (8) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

9. (6) 98 Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

CHEVROLET PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #6 (10 laps):

1. (1) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

2. (6) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

3. (7) 32 D.J. Shannon, Merced, Calif.

4. (8) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

5. (2) 68 Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo.

6. (3) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

7. (5) 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (3) 127 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

3. (5) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

4. (6) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

5. (4) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

6. (1) 75M Gunner Martin, Sugar Creek, Mo.

7. (7) 1TPO Tyler Peterson, Hickson, N.D.

8. (8) 457 Boone Evans, Bullard, Texas

9. (13) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

10. (10) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

11. (9) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

12. (11) 15W Wyatt Gaggero, Wichita, Kan.

13. (12) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

14. (18) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

15. (15) 442 Aaron Johnson, Brainerd, Minn.

16. (16) 88S Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

17. (14) 2G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

18. (21) 98 Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

19. (17) 247 Jarret Dotson, Baxter Springs, Kan.

20. (20) 75J Jeremy LaCoe, Lincoln, Ark.

21. (19) 26S Steven Glenn, Hamilton, Mo.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (5) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (2) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

3. (3) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

4. (4) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

5. (14) 30 Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb.

6. (8) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

7. (7) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

8. (12) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

9. (9) 68 Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo.

10. (13) 10H Nathan Heinrich, Bellingham, Minn.

11. (16) 26 Shawn Fletcher, Brainerd, Minn.

12. (15) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

13. (17) 56 Broc Bowen, Fannin, Texas

14. (10) 25C Cody Thompson, Sioux City, Iowa

15. (11) 19R Chris Kratzer, Haysville, Kan.

16. (18) 12C Leland Cruz, Amarillo, Texas

17. (1) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

18. (6) 15WX Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

DNS – 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

DNS – 32W Darrick Waggoner, Las Cruces, N.M.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (14) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (10) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

3. (3) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

4. (8) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

5. (20) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

6. (18) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

7. (13) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

8. (16) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

9. (6) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

10. (22) 30 Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb.

11. (1) 88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla.

12. (26) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

13. (9) 444 Brooks Strength, Raymond, Miss.

14. (2) 32 D.J. Shannon, Merced, Calif.

15. (17) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

16. (11) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

17. (21) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

18. (7) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

19. (28) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

20. (25) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

21. (19) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

22. (15) 127 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

23. (24) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

24. (27) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

25. (23) 75M Gunner Martin, Sugar Creek, Mo.

26. (30) 457 Boone Evans, Bullard, Texas

27. (29) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

28. (4) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

29. (5) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

30. (12) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

DNS – 15WX Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

Lap Leaders: Wheeler 1-2, Joe Chisholm 3-37, Timm 38, Fuqua 39, Timm 40.

Total Laps Led: Jim Chisholm 35, Timm 2, Wheeler 2, Fuqua 1.

Margin of Victory: 0.278 second.

Time of Race: 22 minutes, 15.204 seconds (4 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Mullens, Dillard, Williamson, Brown.

Emergency Provisionals: Ahumada, Schott, Evans.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Sanders (started 20th, finished 5th).

Entries: 53.

Next Race: Saturday, April 6, Humboldt Speedway.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: Timm 521, Phillips 478, Hughes 460, Ebert 459, Davis 458, Ramirez 448, Jim Chisholm 441, Mullens 437, Sanders 431, Christian 407.

Mel Hambelton Racing USMTS Central Region Points: Fuqua 199, Timm 188, Phillips 173, Hobscheidt 163, Dillard 159.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Hobscheidt 81, Hodges 336, Shannon 309, Evans 291, Joe Chisholm 233.

FK Rod Ends USMTS Hard Charger Points: Timm 42, Sanders, Hansen 34, Davis, Hobscheidt 31.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: Mullens 51, Rage 43, Hughes 36, BOM 35, Bloodline 30.

Callies/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Mullins 54, OFI 43, KSE 37, Durham 35, Cornett 34.

Contingency Awards:

Aero Race Wheels – Gierke.

American Racer – Joe Chisholm.

Bear Graphix – P. Phillips.

Beyea Custom Headers – Hobscheidt.

Bryke Racing – Hansen.

BSB Manufacturing – Joe Chisholm.

Champ Pans – Sanders.

Danny Crane Racing Engines – Davis.

Deatherage Opticians – Evans.

Edelbrock – Hodges.

Fast Shafts – Ebert.

Featherlite Trailers – Timm, Fuqua, Jim Chisholm.

FK Rod Ends – Sanders.

Gorsuch Performance Solutions – Timm.

Hooker Harness – Dillard.

Hyperco – Williamson.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Hodges.

Keyser Manufacturing – Grabouski.

KSE Racing Products – Ramirez.

MD3 – Jim Chisholm.

Mel Hambelton Racing – Evans, Heinrich.

MSD Performance – Hobscheidt.

Penske Racing Shocks – Strength.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Johnson.

QA1 – Ramirez.

Quarter Master – Ramirez.

RacerWebsite.com – Heinrich.

Rush RaceGear by Austin Witt – Hansen, Timm.

Simpson Race Products – Mari.

Summit Racing Equipment – Gaggero, Nelson, Peterson, Ramirez, Wille.

Sweet Manufacturing – Christian.

Swift Springs – Fuqua, Timm.

Sybesma Graphics – Wheeler.

Total Power – Wheeler.

Victory Fuel – Timm.

VP Racing – Timm.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Glenn.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – T. Phillips.