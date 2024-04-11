Tanner English and Viper Motorsports Decide to Officially Part Ways

- Advertisement -

(BENTON, ILLINOIS) After pairing together in November 2022 and competing in 122 Super Late Model events in the span of the last year-and-a-half, Saint Johns, Florida based Viper Motorsports and Benton, Kentucky driver Tanner English have jointly announced today that they have officially parted ways – effective immediately. The split between the two parties is amicable with both wishing the other well in future racing endeavors.

Together, they reached victory lane on four different occasions including a pair of $10,000 triumphs in 2023 with the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series at Duck River (TN) Raceway Park and with the MARS Racing Series at the Brownstown (IL) Bullring. Tanner and Viper Motorsports also won a $4,000 World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series prelim feature at Talladega (AL) Short Track on their way to finishing ninth in the final point standings. In addition, the pairing also placed fifth in the final XR Super Series point tally and ninth in the Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series final standings, while also finishing third in the ‘USA Nationals’ and fifth in the ‘World 100.’

“We had some good success together since the end of 2022 – lots of top fives and top tens in big races,” quoted team owner Shawn Martin today via telephone. “The sport is evolving faster and my wife and I have to look at what made sense and how we needed to organize to make it sustainable and make sense. Racing is not our living or primary business. We own this team because we have a passion and love for the sport. Lots of pieces have to come together to fit just perfectly to make everything work right in situations in this racing deal. We love Tanner and he is a great racer and has a wonderful family. It was nothing but a pleasure getting an opportunity to work with him since 2022. We both need to do something different for our best interests to make this racing stuff make sense for both of us. My wife and I wish nothing but the best for him and his racing career.”

A lot of the same sentiments were echoed by English who said, “I have to thank Shawn and Lisa Martin for everything they have done for me and my career over the past eighteen or so months. Everything’s cool – it’s just one of those things where we just decided to go in different directions. I wish Viper Motorsports nothing but the best in the future. We’ve been trying to beef up our family racing operation and see if we can get enough support to make a go of it. Thanks to Danny Hatcher, Seay Motors, Chris Lamb, Dylan Thompson, Allen Murray, and Custom Automotive for getting something put together really quick to keep racing.”

While Tanner English and Viper Motorsports go their separate ways, both parties will be racing over the upcoming April 12-13 weekend. Tanner will unload his #96 at Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, Illinois in the World of Outlaws Late Model Series-sanctioned ‘Illini 100.’ Viper Motorsports, who has recently rebranded their BMF racecars with a #63V, will be in action with the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series at All-Tech Raceway in Ellisville, Florida.

More information can be found online by visiting www.VRMGMotorsports.com and www.TannerEnglish96.com, both of which will be redesigned and refurbished in the near future!

