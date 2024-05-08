Busy Four-Race Illinois Speedweek Next for Dennis Erb Racing 

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team ventured north to Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wisconsin on May 3-4 for a pair of World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series events that made up the annual ‘Dairyland Showdown.’ Each program boasted a $25,000 first place prize. On Friday night in the opener, Dennis Erb, Jr. timed in tenth quickest in Group B during the qualifying session prior to grabbing the fourth and final transfer spot through his stacked heat race. After fifty circuits in the headliner, Dennis was paid for a seventeenth place showing.

With another $25,000 paycheck up for grabs in the Badger State on Saturday evening, Dennis started off his night by clicking off the third fastest lap in Group A, but later slipped to fifth in his heat race. Following a triumph in his B-Main, the Carpentersville, Illinois native was able to advance a spot in the 50-lapper to record a sixteenth place effort. Dennis currently sits ninth in the latest version of the World of Outlaws Late Model Series point standings exiting MTS. Complete results from the ‘Dairyland Showdown’ doubleheader can be found online by clicking on www.woolms.com.

A hectic Illinois Speedweek is up next for the #28 team – starting later tonight, May 8 at Spoon River Speedway in Banner, Illinois. The Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series will sanction their season opener at Spoon River this evening – weather permitting – and a $20,000 payday will be on the line. A similar $20,000 to win show will then take place on Thursday, May 9 at Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, Illinois. Dennis is the defending winner of the Spoon River event, while he also won the Lincoln mid-week special back in 2022.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series then invades the Land of Lincoln over the weekend to preside over lucrative races at both Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, Illinois on Friday and Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois on Saturday. The ‘Farmer City 74’ on May 10 will shell out a $25,000 windfall, while the ‘FALS Spring Shootout’ will pay $30,000 to win on May 11. Each of the four races this week in Illinois will be broadcast LIVE to subscribers of FloRacing. Additional information can be found online by clicking on both www.floseries.com and www.lucasdirt.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Fox Racing Shox, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., Top Shelf Designz, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com