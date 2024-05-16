Summer Cup Clash Rapidly Approaching at Tri-City Speedway; Nearly $200,000 in Prize Money Announced

- Advertisement -

NASCAR Weekend at Tri City Speedway Friday & Saturday May 31 & June 1

Friday – Late Models Twin Features $5,000/$5,000 & UMP Modifieds $2,000

Saturday – Late Models $20,000

(PONTOON BEACH, ILLINOIS) The inaugural running of the ‘Summer Cup Clash’ is rapidly approaching and race promoter Gordy Gundaker is excited to release all of the details for one of the biggest race weekends in the storied history of Tri-City Speedway. Nearly $200,000 in prize money has been posted for the ‘Summer Cup Clash,’ which will feature two huge nights of DIRTcar Super Late Model racing and a single night of DIRTcar Modified competition at the Pontoon Beach, Illinois oval. Before a competitive lap is turned, there will be a Pre-Party at the nearby World Wide Technology Raceway from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Thursday, May 30. A question & answer session will be held with multiple drivers and food/drink will be available.

On Friday night, May 31, twin $5,000 to win Super Late Model features will be on tap at the St. Louis-area venue. Each 30-lap contest carries a total purse of $21,775 and the winners are guaranteed a starting spot in Saturday’s headliner. If the winners transfer through preliminary action on Saturday, the provisionals from Friday night will be awarded to the next highest finisher from each of the prelim races. Joining the ground-pounding Super Late Models on Friday will be DIRTcar Modifieds, as the open wheel warriors race for a $2,000 top prize out of a $12,150 total purse.

After the dirt stops flying on Friday, there will be a Post-Race Party in the Pits immediately following the final checkered flag. ALL teams in the pit area will leave their cars out for at least one (1) hour following the completion of the show. Race fans can get an up close look at the machines and heroes of the sport and a live DJ will also be on hand, as well as a Beer Garden.

At Tri-City Speedway on Saturday evening, June 1, it will be all Super Late Models – ALL THE TIME! A complete program featuring time trials, heat races, consolation events, and the 60-lap ‘Summer Cup Clash’ finale is slated for Saturday at the 3/8-mile dirt oval. A $20,000 first place prize has been established for the inaugural winner out of a total purse of $133,150. Each feature starter is guaranteed at least $2,500, while tenth place is assured of a $5,000 payday.

Competitor Information: myracepass.com/tracks/2900/registrations Any race teams coming from Lucas Oil Speedway, Macon Speedway, etc. will be allowed to park inside the gate throughout the week. The pits will be cleared on Friday and Saturday morning at 11:45pm. There will be NO DRIVER ENTRY FEE if pre-entered onbefore May 27. It will be a $100 entry fee for those that enter after May 27 or at the track.

General Information: myracepass.com/tracks/2900/tickets All reserved seating will need to be purchased online PRIOR to the event at. General Admission tickets can be purchased either online or at the gate on the day of the show. Pit passes will be sold exclusively at the pit gate. All persons under the age of 17 will have to have a parental consent waiver signed to enter the pit area.

Camping/Parking Information: myracepass.com/tracks/2900/tickets/1398831 Campers will be allowed to park on the racetrack grounds as early as Tuesday, May 28. Reserved dry camping spots are available along the fence line for $100 a spot and can be purchased online at. No hook-ups are available. Handicap parking is available at the General Admission entrance with all other parking considered General Parking.

Full Event Schedule: Thursday, May 30 Pre-Party at Worldwide Technology Raceway from 6:00pm-8:00pm

Friday, May 31 Times: Pit Gates Open at 12:00pm, Late Model Tech Line Opens at 2:00pm, Front Gate Opens at 4:00pm, Drivers Meeting at 6:00pm, Hot Laps at 6:45pm, and Racing at 7:15pm

myracepass.com/tracks/2900/tickets/1398831 Admission: Pit Passes: $40.00, Reserved Seating: $30.00, General Admission: $25.00, Kids 12 & Under GA: FREE – – – Buy tickets today online at

Saturday, June 1 Times: Pit Gates Open at 12:00pm, Front Gate Opens at 2:00pm, Autograph Session from 4:30pm-5:15pm, Hot Laps at 7:00pm, and Racing at 7:30pm

myracepass.com/tracks/2900/tickets/1398846 Admission: Pit Passes: $40.00, Reserved Seating: $35.00, General Admission: $30.00, Kids 12 & Under GA: FREE – – – Buy tickets today online at

Super Late Model Purses: Friday’s Twin 30-Lap Features: 1. $5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,500, 4. $1,200, 5. $1,000, 6. $900, 7. $800, 8. $700, 9, $600, 10. $550, 11. $525, 12-24. $500. Non-Transfers $200. Total Purse = $21,775 x 2

Saturday’s 60-Lap Feature: 1. $20,000, 2. $12,000, 3. $9,000, 4. $8,000, 5. $7,500, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,000, 8. $5,500, 9. $5,250, 10. $5,000, 11. $4,500, 12. $4,000, 13. $3,500, 14. $3,250, 15. $3,000, 16. $2,900, 17. $2,800, 18. $2,700, 19. $2,600, 20-26. $2,500. Total Purse = $133,150

Saturday’s B-Mains: Top Three Transfer, 4. $1,000, 5. $750, 6. $500, 7. $400, 8. $350, 9-last. $300

Open Wheel Modified Purse: Friday’s 25-Lap Feature: 1. $2,000, 2. $1,200, 3. $1,000, 4. $800, 5. $700, 6. $600, 7. $500, 8. $400, 9. $375, 10. $350, 11. $325, 12-24. $300. Non-Transfers $100. Total Purse = $12,150

www.tricityspeedway.net. Tri-City Speedway is a 3/8-mile dirt oval – measured 20 feet from the outside wall. The track features 10 degrees of banking in the corners and is 70 feet wide all the way around. It is conveniently located just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, Missouri in Pontoon Beach, Illinois. Take Exit 4 off of I-270 and go 1/2 mile south on SR 203. Give Tri-City Speedway a “Like” on Facebook or learn more online at

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications www.DelphCommunications.com