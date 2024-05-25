Schlenk dominates Valvoline American Late Model Iron Man Series at Attica; Thomas bags 410 sprint win; Stroup doubles up in 305s

- Advertisement -

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – A week ago Rusty Schlenk crashed while leading at another track, bending his late model frame. His crew went to work this week and the results was spectacular Friday, May 24 at Attica Raceway Park on Venture Visionary Partners/Norwalk Concrete/Etna Supply/RPM Performance Parts Night.

The McClure, Ohio driver took the lead at Attica Friday on lap four of the Valvoline American Late Model Iron Man Series first ever series race, and dominated for the $5,000 pay day. Schlenk lapped up to the sixth place car in the feature and had a nearly seven second lead when he took the checkers for his 41st career win at Attica. The victory in the non-stop 40-lap feature is the third on the season for Schlenk at Attica with Kyle Moore edging out Seth Daniels for second and Ryan Missler and Rod Conley rounding out the top five.

“Man I was nervous all week long. I had a half-track lead on everybody last week at Oakshade and a lapped car spun out in front of me and I hit him wide open and bent the front clip and I’ve been nervous ever since. I didn’t know if this thing would go around the race track again but I think it goes around even better,” said Schlenk of his Buckeye Concrete Coatings, Terry Henricks Auto Group, Velocita USA, Dominator Race Products, Tom Finch Auto, Domination Race Cars, All Star Performance backed #91.

Fairland, Indiana driver Cale Thomas led all 30 laps of the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints feature for his first win of the year at Attica in a race that saw only one caution. Thomas, who leads the track’s points, made some great moves, particularly coming off the top side of the track early then patiently picking through traffic for his third career win at Attica, holding off a charging Jordan Ryan, Trey Jacobs (from 11th), Stuart Brubaker and Tyler Gunn.

“I ran the top because I thought the cushion was pretty good. I kept seeing someone out of the corner of my eye and I know how you are supposed to get around the top here and I just didn’t feel very good so I decided just to make them go around me. I could tell just how the moisture was coming back on the bottom and if you got out of it it was very slick. I just had to stay in position behind the lapped cars and just pounce on them whenever they make a mistake. I feel like I’ve good have had a couple of these here by now….finally got one,” said Thomas of his Spanky’s Pizza, Shelluke’s Bar, Automatic Fire Protection; Ohio Refrigeration, Engler Machine, BH 41, TMH Holdings, Berryman Racing Shocks, Keizer Wheels backed #23.

Fremont, Ohio’s Dustin Stroup had quite the night at Attica Raceway Park. After crashing the previous Saturday at Fremont, Stroup’s crew put together a car they call “Faith,” and faith took Stroup to victory lane twice in one night.

Stroup took the lead from Jimmy McGrath on lap six and drove to the win in the make-up Fremont Fence 305 Sprint feature from May 3 over Seth Schneider, Jamie Miller, McGrath and John Ivy. In the night’s regular 305 sprint feature Brenden Torok led the first seven laps before Miller took over. Stroup drove into the lead on lap 12 and pulled away for his second win of the night and the seventh of his career at Attica with Miller, Bryan Sebetto, Schneider and Torok rounding out the top five.

“I almost went home. I had a panic attack down in the pits earlier and we almost went home. I’m really glad we stuck around,” said Stroup. “Big thanks to my crew for all their work this week and all the sponsors that help us get here like Sulfur Town Pub, BSE Welding, Meru Safety, Velocity Print, The Pizza House, Sunrise Designs, Momma Dukes from Shelluke’s Bar and Grill, GCE LLC, Handy Grafix, Mitten Painting, Myers Racing Engines, Rohr Total Lawn Care, Eye Candy Custom Cycles, DJ Johnson & Family, GWH, Advance Auto Parts, and Berryman Racing Shocks.”

Attica Raceway Park will be in action Friday, May 31 for Mid-Season Championship Night with double points on the line for the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints, Whistle Stop Presents the Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Models and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints. It is also a All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group point night for the 410 sprints and a NAPA of Bryan AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales point night for the 305 sprints.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, May 24, 2024

Valvoline American Race Car Iron Man Series

Qualifying

1.1*-Kyle Moore, 14.417; 2.50-Ryan Missler, 14.589; 3.91-Rusty Schlenk, 14.642; 4.71C-RJ Conley, 14.690; 5.94-Mike Bores, 14.763; 6.10-Nathon Loney, 14.814; 7.20W-Justin White, 14.835; 8.S21-Seth Daniels, 14.836; 9.14JR-JR Gentry, 14.862; 10.71R-Rod Conley, 14.868; 11.C8-Cole Perine, 14.870; 12.5M-Ryan Markham, 14.873; 13.56-BJ Gregory, 14.942; 14.1N-Casey Noonan, 14.990; 15.8-Rob Anderzack, 15.097; 16.92-Justin Chance, 15.099; 17.49-Billy Green, 15.142; 18.95J-Jerry Bowersock, 15.145; 19.9P-Jeff Babcock, 15.160; 20.33AJ-Austin Lay, 15.238; 21.51-Devin Shiels, 15.256; 22.03-Gregg Haskell, 15.274; 23.2C-Clint Coffman, 15.288; 24.46-Colin Shipley, 15.326; 25.75-Dusty Moore, 15.366; 26.28-Kent Brewer, 15.501; 27.74-Jeff Warnick, 15.616; 28.14C-Chase Coffman, 16.143; 29.11-Austin Gibson, 16.684; 30.44-Scott Boyd, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1*-Kyle Moore[1] ; 2. 71R-Rod Conley[4] ; 3. 71C-RJ Conley[2] ; 4. 20W-Justin White[3] ; 5. 92-Justin Chance[6] ; 6. 03-Gregg Haskell[8] ; 7. 56-BJ Gregory[5] ; 8. 75-Dusty Moore[9] ; 9. 14C-Chase Coffman[10] ; 10. 9P-Jeff Babcock[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

50-Ryan Missler[1] ; 2. S21-Seth Daniels[3] ; 3. 1N-Casey Noonan[5] ; 4. C8-Cole Perine[4] ; 5. 94-Mike Bores[2] ; 6. 33AJ-Austin Lay[7] ; 7. 2C-Clint Coffman[8] ; 8. 28-Kent Brewer[9] ; 9. 11-Austin Gibson[10] ; 10. 49-Billy Green[6]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

91-Rusty Schlenk[1] ; 2. 10-Nathon Loney[2] ; 3. 14JR-JR Gentry[3] ; 4. 5M-Ryan Markham[4] ; 5. 8-Rob Anderzack[5] ; 6. 51-Devin Shiels[7] ; 7. 95J-Jerry Bowersock[6] ; 8. 74-Jeff Warnick[9] ; 9. 46-Colin Shipley[8] ; 10. 44-Scott Boyd[10] ; 11. 1-Shane Bailey[11]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps)

03-Gregg Haskell[1] ; 2. 51-Devin Shiels[3] ; 3. 9P-Jeff Babcock[13] ; 4. 75-Dusty Moore[7] ; 5. 33AJ-Austin Lay[2] ; 6. 74-Jeff Warnick[9] ; 7. 46-Colin Shipley[12] ; 8. 1-Shane Bailey[16] ; 9. 49-Billy Green[14] ; 10. 44-Scott Boyd[15] ; 11. 11-Austin Gibson[11] ; 12. 14C-Chase Coffman[10] ; 13. 56-BJ Gregory[4] ; 14. 95J-Jerry Bowersock[6] ; 15. 28-Kent Brewer[8] ; 16. 2C-Clint Coffman[5]

A-Main 1 – (40 Laps)

91-Rusty Schlenk[3] ; 2. 1*-Kyle Moore[1] ; 3. S21-Seth Daniels[5] ; 4. 50-Ryan Missler[2] ; 5. 71R-Rod Conley[4] ; 6. 51-Devin Shiels[17] ; 7. 92-Justin Chance[13] ; 8. 1N-Casey Noonan[8] ; 9. 03-Gregg Haskell[16] ; 10. 71C-RJ Conley[7] ; 11. 1-Shane Bailey[21] ; 12. 8-Rob Anderzack[15] ; 13. 75-Dusty Moore[19] ; 14. 20W-Justin White[10] ; 15. 5M-Ryan Markham[12] ; 16. 74-Jeff Warnick[22] ; 17. 33AJ-Austin Lay[20] ; 18. 94-Mike Bores[14] ; 19. 10-Nathon Loney[6] ; 20. 14JR-JR Gentry[9] ; 21. 9P-Jeff Babcock[18] ; 22. C8-Cole Perine[11] ; 23. 95J-Jerry Bowersock[23]

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.808; 2.23-Cale Thomas, 12.819; 3.101-Kalib Henry, 12.852; 4.9-Trey Jacobs, 12.862; 5.33W-Cap Henry, 12.895; 6.14R-Sean Rayhall, 12.910; 7.16-DJ Foos, 12.918; 8.15H-Mitch Harble, 12.994; 9.29-Zeth Sabo, 13.005; 10.68G-Tyler Gunn, 13.063; 11.4-Zane DeVault, 13.171; 12.25R-Jordan Ryan, 13.176; 13.19-TJ Michael, 13.225; 14.70-Henry Malcuit, 13.256; 15.5-Kody Brewer, 13.279; 16.X-Mike Keegan, 13.303; 17.34-Sterling Cling, 13.305; 18.15C-Chris Andrews, 13.365; 19.21K-Larry Kingseed Jr, 13.380; 20.12-Luke Griffith, 13.483; 21.10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr, 13.560; 22.10BR-Jason Blonde, 13.767; 23.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.241; 24.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

68G-Tyler Gunn[1] ; 2. 101-Kalib Henry[2] ; 3. 23-Cale Thomas[3] ; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4] ; 5. 34-Sterling Cling[6] ; 6. 15C-Chris Andrews[7] ; 7. X-Mike Keegan[5] ; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

4-Zane DeVault[1] ; 2. 16-DJ Foos[2] ; 3. 25R-Jordan Ryan[5] ; 4. 9-Trey Jacobs[4] ; 5. 14R-Sean Rayhall[3] ; 6. 70-Henry Malcuit[6] ; 7. 5-Kody Brewer[7] ; 8. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

29-Zeth Sabo[2] ; 2. 19-TJ Michael[1] ; 3. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[5] ; 4. 33W-Cap Henry[4] ; 5. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr[7] ; 6. 15H-Mitch Harble[3] ; 7. 12-Luke Griffith[6] ; 8. 10BR-Jason Blonde[8]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

15C-Chris Andrews[1] ; 2. 70-Henry Malcuit[2] ; 3. 5-Kody Brewer[5] ; 4. 12-Luke Griffith[6] ; 5. 15H-Mitch Harble[3] ; 6. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[8] ; 7. 10BR-Jason Blonde[9] ; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[7] ; 9. X-Mike Keegan[4]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

23-Cale Thomas[1] ; 2. 25R-Jordan Ryan[9] ; 3. 9-Trey Jacobs[11] ; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6] ; 5. 68G-Tyler Gunn[2] ; 6. 16-DJ Foos[7] ; 7. 4-Zane DeVault[4] ; 8. 34-Sterling Cling[13] ; 9. 29-Zeth Sabo[3] ; 10. 19-TJ Michael[5] ; 11. 33W-Cap Henry[12] ; 12. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr[15] ; 13. 15H-Mitch Harble[20] ; 14. 12-Luke Griffith[19] ; 15. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[10] ; 16. 5-Kody Brewer[18] ; 17. 15C-Chris Andrews[16] ; 18. 14R-Sean Rayhall[14] ; 19. 70-Henry Malcuit[17] ; 20. 101-Kalib Henry[8]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence Co.

Qualifying

1.01-Bryan Sebetto, 13.822; 2.26-Jamie Miller, 13.901; 3.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 13.978; 4.2-Brenden Torok, 13.993; 5.12X-Dustin Stroup, 14.000; 6.36-Seth Schneider, 14.076; 7.19R-Steve Rando, 14.088; 8.5M-Mike Moore, 14.090; 9.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.095; 10.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.169; 11.3X-Blayne Keckler, 14.209; 12.49i-John Ivy, 14.211; 13.319-Steven Watts, 14.264; 14.5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr., 14.300; 15.2S-Jackson Sebetto, 14.326; 16.5DD-Dustin Dinan, 14.347; 17.26S-Lee Sommers, 14.371; 18.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.389; 19.29-Rich Farmer, 14.455; 20.12-Dylan Watson, 14.511; 21.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.582; 22.63-Randy Ruble, 14.618; 23.1S-James Saam, 14.766; 24.28S-Chris Smith, 14.810; 25.18Z-Brian Razum, 14.861; 26.85-Dustin Feller, 14.870; 27.98-Dave Hoppes, 16.429;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

49i-John Ivy[1] ; 2. 3X-Blayne Keckler[2] ; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[3] ; 4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[4] ; 5. 26S-Lee Sommers[6] ; 6. 51M-Haldon Miller[7] ; 7. 18Z-Brian Razum[8] ; 8. 85-Dustin Feller[9] ; 9. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[5]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

26-Jamie Miller[3] ; 2. 01-Bryan Sebetto[4] ; 3. 9R-Logan Riehl[1] ; 4. 2-Brenden Torok[2] ; 5. 29-Rich Farmer[7] ; 6. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[6] ; 7. 12-Dylan Watson[8] ; 8. 98-Dave Hoppes[9] ; 9. 319-Steven Watts[5]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

12X-Dustin Stroup[4] ; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[1] ; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[3] ; 4. 5M-Mike Moore[2] ; 5. 63-Randy Ruble[7] ; 6. 7M-Brandon Moore[6] ; 7. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[5] ; 8. 1S-James Saam[8] ; 9. 28S-Chris Smith[9]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[2] ; 2. 51M-Haldon Miller[1] ; 3. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[10] ; 4. 7M-Brandon Moore[3] ; 5. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[6] ; 6. 12-Dylan Watson[5] ; 7. 319-Steven Watts[11] ; 8. 28S-Chris Smith[12] ; 9. 1S-James Saam[9] ; 10. 85-Dustin Feller[7] ; 11. 18Z-Brian Razum[4] ; 12. 98-Dave Hoppes[8]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

12X-Dustin Stroup[5] ; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[3] ; 3. 01-Bryan Sebetto[6] ; 4. 36-Seth Schneider[9] ; 5. 2-Brenden Torok[1] ; 6. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[16] ; 7. 9R-Logan Riehl[10] ; 8. 19R-Steve Rando[11] ; 9. 1W-Paul Weaver[2] ; 10. 3X-Blayne Keckler[4] ; 11. 5M-Mike Moore[12] ; 12. 7M-Brandon Moore[19] ; 13. 29-Rich Farmer[14] ; 14. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[20] ; 15. X15-Kasey Ziebold[8] ; 16. 63-Randy Ruble[15] ; 17. 26S-Lee Sommers[13] ; 18. 51M-Haldon Miller[17] ; 19. 49i-John Ivy[7] ; 20. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[18]

A-main (From May 3, 25 lap)

1. 12X-Dustin Stroup[5] ; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[11] ; 3. 26-Jamie Miller[14] ; 4. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[1] ; 5. 49i-John Ivy[6] ; 6. X15-Kasey Ziebold[3] ; 7. 7M-Brandon Moore[2] ; 8. 19R-Steve Rando[8] ; 9. 29-Rich Farmer[13] ; 10. 63-Randy Ruble[7] ; 11. 319-Steven Watts[10] ; 12. 5M-Mike Moore[12] ; 13. 26S-Lee Sommers[18] ; 14. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[16] ; 15. 85-Dustin Feller[19] ; 16. 1S-James Saam[17] ; 17. 51M-Haldon Miller[9] ; 18. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[4] ; 19. 28S-Chris Smith[15]